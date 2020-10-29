Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In a research report previewing earnings season for TSX-listed airline and aerospace companies, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor lowered his rating for CAE Inc. (CAE-T) based on valuation concerns until he sees “better visibility on the growth reacceleration to warrant further multiple expansion.”
“CAE’s shares have gained 3.8 per cent since reporting June-quarter results,” he said. “We have nudged our near-term estimates slightly lower, noting some near-term risk around the large number of pilot furloughs globally. The uncertainty around near- and medium-term utilization rates for the civil aviation training business, combined with a robust share price performance, lead us to take a more cautious stance.”
Mr. Taylor moved his recommendation for the Montreal-based company to “hold” from “buy” with a $23 target price. The current average on the Street is $24.35.
“While we believe CAE shares will appreciate in response to a COVID-19 vaccine and related improvement in aviation traffic expectations, investors looking for exposure to this event would, in our view, see more torque through Air Canada or Chorus,” he said.
In the note, Mr. Taylor said cargo freighters remain “an oasis” and expressed a preference for domestic and essential traffic over international in the near term.
“We continue to see the following general recovery order for air traffic: 1) Cargo (least impacted); 2) Essential; 3) Domestic regional; 4) Broader domestic; 5) Transborder and leisure; and 6) International and business (most impacted),” he said. “In this environment, CJT is likely to continue to outperform in terms of fundamentals, followed by EIF and CHR. With that said, once and if vaccine details begin to surface, AC will likely become an attractive source of torque to the rebound in travel and leisure.”
To reflect “expectations of continued outsized demand for dedicated cargo freighters in the near term,” Mr. Taylor hiked his target for Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) to $240 from $200, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $235.77.
“Cargojet shares have increased 32.8 per cent since reporting June-quarter results,” he said. “Heading into its Q3 results, we continue to view Cargojet as a premium story that has only strengthened over the duration of the pandemic. With international cargo belly capacity remaining severely depressed heading into Q4, despite some airlines converting passenger jets to handle more cargo, there remains a significant capacity gap being filled largely by dedicated freighters such as Cargojet’s Charter business. We are increasing our near-term Charter estimates slightly and target price to $240 (from $200). However, our target represents a modest gain over the company’s current trading price, resulting in a HOLD rating.”
Mr. Taylor maintained a “buy” rating and $23 target for Air Canada (AC-T). The average is $21.57.
“While domestic traffic appeared to be improving as provinces relaxed movement restrictions during Q2 and into August, the recovery appears to remain stalled,” he said. “Meanwhile, U.S. transborder activity remains largely restricted for all but essential travel (albeit with more exceptions) until at least Nov. 21. On the international front, Canada continues to require a 14-day quarantine period for all incoming travelers (for now), while European destinations appear to be further restricting travel. We have pushed out our recovery timeline slightly over our previous forecast. We see the U.S. and international exposure as the biggest vectors for a near-term recovery, and we look to Q3 results for updated cash burn and any assistance from government sources.”
Mr. Taylor also maintained a “buy” rating and $5 target for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) and a “hold” rating and $6.75 target for Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T). The average on the Street are $4.53 and $9.92, respectively.
Elsewhere, Scotia’s Konark Gupta raised his target for Cargojet to $225 from $200 with a “sector perform” rating.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) is “in [a] pole position on the bumpy road to recovery,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman.
Ahead of the Nov. 11 release of its third-quarter results, he thinks a “floor has been formed” for driving activity post-pandemic, and sees Boyd shares, which have dropped almost 10 per cent over the past two weeks, having been “unduly punished,” pointing to its “despite its recession-resilient attributes and strong balance sheet.”
For the quarter, Mr. Newman is forecasting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization of $63-million, which sits narrowly below the consensus on the Street ($65-million). He’s expecting same store sales growth to decline 17 per cent “based on the continued but slow recovery in driving activity.”
“Our analysis highlights the continued recovery of relevant industry indicators (vehicle miles travelled (VMT), gasoline sales, repairable auto claims and auto sales), but at a slower pace than in early summer,” he said. "VMT has stabilized around 11–12 per cent year-over-year lower, while gasoline sales have been steady at a 15.0–17.5-per-cent year-over-year decline. [CCC Information Services Inc.] reported an industrywide decline of 20 per cent in repairable auto claims in 3Q20, although BYD should benefit from its strong DRP relationships and ability to meet/exceed the insurers' performance-based KPIs, especially vs competitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The weaker U.S. dollar should be a small headwind. Overall, we expect BYD’s SSSG to decline by 17 per cent year-over-year in 3Q20, lower than for many of the aftermarket parts suppliers, who are benefiting from current do-it-yourself (DIY) trends.
"We expect EBITDA margin to improve vs 2Q (but lower than last year’s 13.7 per cent), driven by (1) continued cost-control measures; (2) a milder impact from negative operating leverage (eg furloughed employees, other wages, rent, utilities, property taxes, IT and other fixed costs) as volumes increase; and (3) potentially further aid from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) (likely lower than the $4.7-million received in 2Q) to offset wages and other SG&A costs.
Mr. Newman lowered his 2020 and 2021 for the Winnipeg-based company in order to “to reflect the ‘new normal’ in driving and collision activity, which should trend sideways amid COVID-19 (especially with a resurgence in the pandemic and the potential for additional lockdowns.”
With those changes, he trimmed his target for Boyd shares to $235 from $240, keeping a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $236.71.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams views Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s (INO.UN-T) decision to launch a strategic review process “positively” and is “encouraged to see the board and management motivated to enhance unitholder value by exploring all options available.”
Accordingly, in the wake of the announcement after the bell on Wednesday, he raised his rating for the Toronto-based REIT, which is focused on office properties in France and Germany, to “buy” from hold."
Mr. Abrams said he sees four potential outcomes from the review: a sale of the entire REIT, noting low interest rates in Europe could make it attractive; sale of selected assets; a substantial issuer bid or maintaining of the status quo.
“While we do not believe the REIT is likely to realize a price equal to its IFRS NAV, we believe the units should trade at our more conservative NAV estimate and believe there is limited downside risk from current levels,” the analyst said.
He raised his target to $9.25 from $8.25. The average is $8.13.
Despite Celestica Inc.'s (CLS-N, CLS-T) third-quarter results exceeding expectations on the Street, a group of equity analysts reduced their target prices for the Toronto-based electronics manufacturing services company on Thursday amid concerns about “conservative” commentary on 2021.
A day early, it reported revenue of US$1.55-billion, up 2 per cent year-over-year and above the consensus projection of US$1.49-billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 32 US cents also beat the Street’s estimate (25 US cents).
The company also reinstated its quarter guidance with improved near-term visibility, projecting fourth-quarter revenue of US$1.35-$1.4-billion and adjusted EPS of 22-28 US cents. The consensus expectations were US$1.44-billion and 22 US cents.
Despite the positive release, the company’s shares dropped 9.2 per cent on Wednesday, which RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber attributed to “elevated expectations and reduced sentiment.”
“Management indicated that it expects JDM [Joint Design and Manufacturing] growth to moderate from the 90-per-cent growth in FY20 to more ‘regular’ rates in FY21,” he said. “Additionally, A&D [Aerospace & Defense] is likely to remain depressed and the ramp of high-margin capital equipment in the display segment is delayed to end FY21 or early FY22. These comments appear to weigh on the stock and investor sentiment.”
Though he raised his 2020 and 2021 EPS projections to 97 US cents and 98 US cents, respectively, from 86 US cents and 96 US cents, Mr. Treiber trimmed his target for Celestica shares to US$7.50 from US$8.50, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is US$8.39.
Elsewhere, Citi’s Jim Suva called the results “impressive,” but emphasized “difficult” year-over-year comparisons." He moved his target to US$6.50 from US$7.50 with a “sell” recommendation.
“We rate CLS Sell as we see downside risks to consensus calendar 2020 sales forecast given Celestica’s disproportionately high exposure to networking (42 per cent of revenue) and enterprise (21 per cent of revenue) end markets,” he said.
“We acknowledge the 2019 stock underperformance has set a low bar and the company is trading at 20-per-cent FCF yield and 1.3 times price to tangible book value. However, our experience shows disengagement and program exit with top customers typically cause stock turbulence for several quarters”
CIBC World Markets' Todd Coupland cut his target to US$7 from US$9 with a “neutral” rating.
Citing its “healthy growth outlook, keen focus on profitability, and attractive valuation,” ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel initiated coverage of Calgary-based cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (HITI-CN) with a “speculative buy” rating.
“Considering HITI’s ability to sustain a meaningful market share of the Canadian cannabis retail market and the large addressable cannabis retail market size, we believe its core revenue stream will grow rapidly over the next five years,” he said. “In addition, we believe HITI’s unique approach for selling cannabis accessories and CBD in Canada and internationally improves the company’s revenue growth outlook and provides diversification benefits. HITI’s vertically integrated business model of manufacturing and selling accessories supports the company’s healthy profitability profile, which is above the industry’s average. Among publicly listed Canadian cannabis retailers, HITI has the highest adjusted gross margin and the company is the only one to report positive adjusted EBITDA over its last reported quarter. Given the efficiency of its operations and its strong balance sheet, with estimated cash of $21-million following the combination with Meta Growth (total liquidity of $33-million, including undrawn credit facilities), we believe HITI is well-positioned to execute its Canadian retail expansion strategy.”
Expecting its acquisition of Meta Growth Corp. (META-X) to be completed and consistent growth to continue, he expects the stock will re-rate.
Mr. Kideckel thinks High Tide currently trades an “attractive” fiscal 2021 enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of 0.7 times, given its above industry average revenue growth and margin profile. The analyst set a 60-cent target for High Tide shares, exceeding the 50-cent average.
“We are constructive on HITI’s long-term prospects given our view on the market size potential of the Canadian cannabis market, the optionality stemming from the company’s CBD and accessory segments, and its efficient operations,” he said. Our Speculative Buy rating is due to the risks inherent to the Canadian cannabis retail landscape, which encompass significant regulatory risk."
In other analyst actions:
BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Peter Sklar upgraded Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) to “outperform” from “market perform”
Scotia Capital initiated coverage of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) with a “sector outperform” rating and $11.50 target. The average on the Street is $10.09.
Scotia’s Paul Steep cut his target for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T, “sector outperform”) to $1,600 from $1,700. The average is $1,766.74.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds lowered his target for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) to $114 from $119. The average is $119.06.
RBC’s Matt Logan raised his target for FirstService Corp. (FSV-Q/FSV-T, “sector perform”) to US$135 from US$120, while Scotia’s George Doumet increased his target to US$128 from US$125 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$120.
TD Securties analyst Graham Ryding raised his target for First National Service Corp. (FN-T, “buy”) to $42 from $38, while Scotia’s Phil Hardie raised his target to $38 from $34 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $39.25.
TD’s Jonathan Kelcher cut his target for Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T, “buy”) to $19 from $20. The average is $19.40.
Scotia’s Patricia Baker raised his target for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T, “sector outperform”) to $27 from $24, exceeding the $24.29 average.
CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden started Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU-N, BBU-UN-T) with an “outperformer” rating and US$40 target. The average is US$40.29.
CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his target for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T, “outperformer”) to $18 from $19. The average is $16.90.
