Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
“The math just adds up” on Intact Financial Corp.'s (IFC-T) $12.4-billion joint proposal to acquire Britain’s RSA Insurance Group PLC, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young.
That led him to raise his target for the Canadian automobile and property insurance provider to “buy” from “hold” on Thursday.
“Based on our calculations: (1) 5–10 per cent/3–14 per cent NOIPS [net operating income per share] accretion/operating ROE [return on equity] in the first full year post close,” said Mr. Young. "(2) 20 per cent — what the UK and international businesses would represent of pro forma consolidated operating earnings, so the businesses we have concerns with are a manageable size, in our opinion. “(3) 75-per-cent plus — the value creation coming from RSA’s Canadian operations, which we view as a lower-risk part of the transaction. (4) 2.5 times — the price/book value multiple at which IFC trades, which allows for all of the above. (5) 0 — the number of material negative surprises from acquisitions IFC has done since going public. (6) 24 per cent — total potential return to our C$165 probability weighted target; this implies a 2.2 times price/pro forma one-year-out book value.”
Mr. Young also said Intact’s management team has a “long history of executing and creating value” through acquisitions and noted the outlook for the company’s Canadian and U.S. operations has improved."
He raised his target for Intact shares to $165 from $155. The average on the Street is $164.
=====
Pointing to the “challenging” operating environment faced by casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley thinks U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc.'s $39 per share bid to acquire Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T) represents “good value” for shareholders.
He lowered his rating for the Toronto-based company to “hold” from “buy.”
“We note the transaction price of $39.00 equates to 9.6 times Great Canadian’s attributable 2019 EBITDA, which we view as a more appropriate gauge of the company’s medium-term profitability levels given the severe negative impact COVID-19 has had on Great Canadian’s recent results,” said Mr. Dley.
“On that note, Great Canadian reported Q3/20 revenue and EBITDA attributable to the company of $43 million and $5 million, respectively. This, in our view, demonstrates the near-term challenges Great Canadian is facing due to facility closures and patron restrictions at its facilities.”
After a Wednesday earnings call that he called “one of the more dynamic” he’s been a part of as shareholders expressed their opposition to the bid, Mr. Dley thinks a competing offer is unlikely.
“Great Canadian entered the pandemic in a strong financial position with liquidity of $1.5-billion at the end of Q3/20,” he added. “The company was able to reduce its free cash outflow to $55 million during Q3/20 from $123 million in Q2/20. We believe that, on its own, Great Canadian would have been able to withstand the COVID-19 related impact on its business, and now with a partner such as Apollo, the company is well positioned to ‘wait out’ the near-term challenges.”
He moved his target to $39 to reflect the offer from $27 previously. The average is $35.50.
=====
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) “continues to play an essential role during COVID-19,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay following the release of the better-than-anticipated third-quarter results that featured record adjusted EBITDA, “strong” cash flow and reduced leverage.
On Tuesday after the bell, the Lasalle, Que.-based integrated commercial facility services provider reported revenue of $365.4-million, up 13.1 per cent year-over-year and exceeding the projections of both Mr. Tremblay ($341.2-million) and the Street ($357.8-million). Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.3 per cent to $30.2-million, also topping estimates ($22.3-million and $23.9-million).
“We attribute this excellent performance to continued strong execution and to increased demand for high-margin specialty janitorial services and supplies,” the analyst said.
“In the near term, we believe GDI’s janitorial operations should benefit from persistently strong demand for specialty services (eg high-frequency cleaning, disinfection), supplemented by a recovery in recurring janitorial services as more buildings reopen. We also view this as positive for the Complementary Services segment, which has been operating at excess capacity to supply gloves, masks, hand sanitizers and other key supplies. We continue to believe that GDI will remain a force post-pandemic.”
Also seeing a recovery for its Technical Services segment, he raised his financial projections for both 2020 and 2021, leading him to increase his target for GDI shares to $48 from $43.50 with a “buy” rating (unchanged). The average is $45.29.
“We continue to view GDI as well-positioned during and post pandemic,” he said.
Elsewhere, CIBC’s Scott Fromson raised his target to $41 from $38 with a “neutral” rating, while TD Securities' Damir Gunja hiked his target to $47 from $45 with a “buy” recommendation.
=====
Several equity analysts on the Street raised his targets for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) following the release of better-than-anticipated third-quarter results.
On Wednesday, the Winnipeg-based company reported revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share of $508.3-million, $84.5-million and $1.02, respectively. The Street had anticipated $522.1-million, $64.7-million and 33 cents.
Among those making changes were:
- CIBC World Markets analyst Matt Bank to $239 from $223 with an “outperformer” rating
- RBC’s Steve Arthur to $230 from $222 with a “sector perform”
- Raymond James' Steve Hansen to $250 from $240 with a “strong buy” rating.
- Jefferies' Bret Jordan raised his target to $258 from $250 with a “buy”
- Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet to $250 from $240 with a “sector outperform”
- BMO’s Jonathan Lamers to $249 from $247 with an “outperform”
=====
A pair of equity analysts on the Street raised their ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) a day after the release of third-quarter results that largely exceeded expectations.
National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn upgraded the Toronto-based company to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $34 target, up from $29.
TD Securities' Graham Ryding moved its shares to “buy” from “hold” with a $35 target, rising from $27. The average target is currently $31.33.
Others making changes included:
* Raymond James' Stephen Boland to $31 from $24 with a “market perform” rating.
“The higher than expected results were due to a provision release and a higher than expected NIM,” said Mr. Boland. “The provision release was due to overall improving economic conditions. Originations continue to trend in the right direction though we believe that management remains cautious on the housing market which has improved dramatically in a short period of time. Despite concerns about loan deferrals turning into impaired loans this has not occurred in a meaningful way and deferrals are close to ending. Results are improving, though we would like to see higher grow.”
* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan to $30 from $26 with an “underperform” rating
* Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie to $30 from $26 with a “hold” recommendation
=====
Raymond James analyst Michael Glen sees a “favourable backdrop” for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) heading into 2021.
In a research note released Thursday, Mr. Glen raised his financial expectations for the Vaughan, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer after its third-quarter results featured a record free-cash generation. Martinrea also released fourth-quarter guidance of production sales of $900-million to $1-billion and adjusted earning per share in the range of 46 to 54 cents.
“We have increased our estimates to reflect the higher end of this EPS range (i.e. 53 cents),” he said. "We have also made adjustments to our forecast in 2021 and 2022, with 2021 EPS up 12 per cent and 2022 up 5 per cent. These positive revisions are driven by a much better performing North America segment, which saw an extremely strong 10.3-per-cent operating margin during 3Q (or 9.4 per cent excluding wage subsidy benefits). Offsetting the positive revisions in North America is downward adjustments to our Europe segment, which is reflective of a more muted trajectory for the Metalsa acquisition than previously forecast. We believe our Europe forecast is now sufficiently conservative to offer a base for positive revisions as Metalsa Germany transitions towards a break-even performance in 2021, and $30-million in EBITDA during 2022.
“All-in-all, we believe the 4Q guidance is illustrative of a quick recovery taking place in the operating profile of the business, and we continue to see further opportunities for potential upside in our forecast.”
Keeping a “strong buy” recommendation for Martinrea shares, Mr. Glen raised his target to $18 from $16. The average is $16.81.
“Martinrea remains a very inexpensive stock, in our view, and despite clear signals from management (and other auto parts peers) that business trends are working firmly towards a recovery, we continue to see a heavily discounted valuation in the name,” he said. “From that perspective, we continue to see: 1) U.S. SAAR sitting in the 16.2-16.3 million range (i.e., September/ October volumes per Wards); 2) low inventory levels (per Wards October 2020 U.S. inventory levels were at 2.8 million units, 22 per cent lower than October 2019 levels); and, 3) a continued positive mix skew towards truck/CUV/SUV (i.e., 76 per cent of October sales) versus passenger car.”
Other analyst raising their targets included:
* RBC’s Steve Arthur to $19 from $16 with a “outperform” rating
* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $16.50 from $14.50 with an “outperformer”
* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville bumped his target to $17 from $15.50 with a “sector perform”
=====
After another “significant” top-line earnings beat, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley said Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-CN) “remains the steady hand” in the cannabis sector.
On Wednesday after the bell, the company reported revenues of US$157.1-million, up 31.3 per cent from the second quarter and easily exceeding Mr. Bottomley’s US$140.5-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA jumped by 50 per cent to US$53.2-million, also passing the analyst’s forecast (US$41.4-million).
“The company noted that the higher sequential top line was both a result of organic growth/higher foot traffic driven from its key markets such as IL and PA (with companywide same store growth up 17.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter and retail/branded sales up 28 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively), in addition to a sizable rebound in both Nevada and Massachusetts due to state-mandated store closures in the prior period on the back of COVID-19 that have since been rectified,” the analyst said. “During the period, the company realized branded sales in 11 different states with a total of 48 retail locations in operation (no change over the prior period), with two additional store openings (in PA and FL) subsequent to period end.”
Seeing it benefitting from “one of the leading national footprints in the U.S.,” Mr. Bottomley hiked his target for its shares to $34 from $27, maintaining a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $29.21.
“As of Q3/20, GTI had US$78-million of cash on hand,” he said. "After another strong period that saw GTI achieve its third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations, we believe the company is one of the better funded operators in the U.S. to continue executing on its initiatives.
“Of particular note, we believe GTI’s exposure in Illinois is one of the most material value drivers for the company at this time. We estimate that GTI is competing for the #1 spot in the market with a current share of more than 20 per cent and 100-per-cent wholesale penetration in a market that is already operating at an annualized revenue run-rate of US$1.5-billion. Further, as one of only 12 licensees in New Jersey, we believe the recent successful ballot initiative that will see adult-use sales kick-off in the state in 2021 will also likely be a significant growth driver for the company heading into 2021.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski downgraded Nuvista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $1 target, down from $1.25 and below the $1.23 consensus.
* Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan upgraded Wildbrain Ltd. (WILD-T) to “sector perform” from “sector underperform” with a $2 target, rising from $1.20. RBC’s Drew McReynolds increased his target to $2 from $1.50 with a “market perform” rating and CIBC’s Robert Bek moved his target to $1.75 from $1.25 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $1.67.
* RBC Dominion Securities’s Nelson Ng raised his target for Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to $45 from $37 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Jarvi increased his target to $45 from $44 with an “outperformer” rating. National Bank’s Rupert Merer moved his target to $45 from $43 with an “sector perform” rating. The average is $44.50.
* Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw raised his target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) to $8.25 from $7.50 and Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to $10 from $9.25 with “sector outperform” ratings for both. The average targets are $7.79 and $10.31, respectively.
* Mr. Wowkodaw also increased his targets for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) to $1.50 from $1.20 and First Quantum Minerals Inc. (MRE-T) to $19.50 from $17.50 with “sector outperform” ratings. The averages are $1.81 and $17.82.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson hiked his target for BSR REIT (HOM.UN-T) to $12.75 from $12.25 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $12.06.
* Scotia Capital’s Cameron Bean moved his target for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) to $4 from $3.50 with a “sector perform” rating., while Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci raised his target to $4 from $3.50 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $3.67.
“With the tail wind of strengthening natural gas prices, we believe PEY is in a prime position for a rebound” said Mr. Petrucci. “Despite a challenging backdrop in 2020, the company is on pace to show healthy organic production growth this year (Q4 to Q4 growth of 10 per cent), while spending largely in line with cash flow. On our adjusted estimates, we forecast similar growth through 2021, with capex well within our cash flow expectations.”
* CIBC’s Dennis Fong raised his target for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to $31 from $30 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $31.63.
* Mr. Fong also raised his targets for Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) to $25 from $22 and MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) to $3.50 from $3.25 with a “neutral” rating for both. The averages are $20.88 and $3.88, respectively.
* Cowen and Co.'s Georgios Mihalos raised his target for Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T) to $64 from $59 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep moved his target to $71 from $68 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average is $51.60.
* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi trimmed his target for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) to $26 from $26.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $25.75.
* Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Michael Charlton bumped his target for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) to $2.75 from $2.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $2.84.
“We believe Storm remains an attractive option for those looking to add a little more gas exposure heading into the winter heating season,” he said.