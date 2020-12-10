Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The Street applauded Dollarama Inc.’s (DOL-T) better-than-expected third-quarter results and dividend raise on Thursday with a group of equity analysts raising their target prices for the Montreal-based discount retailer’s shares.
Before the bell on Wednesday, it reported revenue of $1.064-billion, up 12.3 per cent year-over-year and exceeding the consensus estimate of $995-million. Earnings per share of 52 cents also topped the Street’s projection (44 cents, which was in line with last year’s result).
The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 4.7 cents per share from 4.4 cents.
“Despite the potential of more disruptions in Q4, Dollarama has confirmed its ability to manage a difficult environment and to remain relevant to its shoppers,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell. “DOL should be a core retail holding. We remain cautiously optimistic in the short- term and even more so in the long-term.”
Mr. Linsdell raised his target for Dollarama shares to $59 from $56, maintaining a “buy” rating. The current average on the Street is $57.85, according to Refinitiv data.
“Seasonal/Halloween sales were a positive surprise in Q3 and bode well for the all-important holiday shopping over the next few weeks as Q4 is typically the seasonally strongest quarter,” he said.
Other analysts raising their targets included:
* Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li to $61 from $55 with a “hold” rating.
“Since there are many moving parts, we take a closer look at the sales and margin drivers for next year. Following the recent strong share price performance, expectations have been raised and we prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point to build a position,” said Mr. Li.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley to $54 from $50 with a “hold” rating.
“While we still believe in Dollarama’s long-term growth profile – a result of its lack of meaningful competition, industry-leading profitability and free cash flow generation, and healthy ROIC – we believe the shares are fully priced at current levels,” said Mr. Dley.
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $62 from $54 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $58 from $55 with a “neutral” rating.
* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to $66 from $60 with a “buy” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreehar to $61 from $57 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
The quarterly earnings report from Roots Corp. (ROOT-T) also drew a positive response from the equity analysts covering the Toronto-based clothing retailer.
On Wednesday, it reported sales of $72.9-million, down 15.5 per cent year-over-year but in line with the consensus forecast of $73.1-million and benefitting from a 40-per-cent jump in e-commerce sales. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding rent abatements and benefits from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, came in at $11.3-million, exceeding the Street’s $9.5-million expectation.
“Roots experienced a sequential improvement in foot traffic in Q3, and also benefited from year-over-year improvement in conversion rates and average basket size,” said RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan. “However, as a result of the recent provincial restrictions (in Manitoba and Toronto & Peel regions in Ontario), Roots has shifted store operations to curbside pick-up and e-commerce fulfillment at 23 corporate-owned stores and two popup locations (as of November 12 in Manitoba and November 23 in Toronto & Peel regions). These restrictions are expected to be in place for at least four weeks.
“Although we expect some impact on Q4 sales following the recent restrictions, the ... strength in e-commerce (combined with curbside pickup) should help mitigate the potential impact.”
Moving forward, Mr. Khan said he’s “keeping an eye” on Roots’ inventory position, noting: “Inventory as of the end of Q3/20 was down 11 per cent year-over-year; however, this reflected timing delays that shifted inventory receipts to Q4. Without the delays, Roots’ inventory position would have been up 5 per cent to 10 per cent year-over-year. Management noted that they are comfortable with the current inventory balance, and that some products can be returned to store shelves in the relevant seasons over the coming quarters. Given that the product offering can be leveraged in future quarters, we are not concerned about the company having to undertake significant promotional activity during Q4 to reduce its inventory position.”
Keeping a “sector perform” rating, Mr. Khan raised his target to $2 from $1.50. The average is $2.36.
Others making target price changes included:
* Scotia’s Patricia Baker to $3 from $2 with a “sector perform” rating.
* CIBC’s Matt Bank to $3 from $1.75 with a “neutral” rating.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Matthew Lee to $2.25 from $1.25 with a “hold” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreehar to $3 from $1.75 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch thinks the likelihood for an offer to compete with Whitecap Resources Inc.’s (WCP-T) all-stock acquisition of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG-T) is low, citing “the friendly nature of the deal and the significant asset overlap between the companies.”
“We also believe the transaction was a shareholder-friendly ending for TOG by providing it with exposure to a largerscale entity offering operational synergies and an attractive dividend payout,” he said.
Accordingly, Mr. MacCulloch moved his rating for TORC to “tender” from “buy” and said “there’s no room for entrenchment in the trench warfare for investor mindshare.”
“The two companies have significant asset overlap, which will be enhanced by the upcoming closing of the NAL Resources acquisition by WCP in early January. Consequently, they should be natural partners in creating a more scalable investment vehicle in the Canadian conventional light oil space. From our perspective, by combining with another strong company on shareholder-friendly terms, WCP has now clearly pulled away from the pack as one of the few ‘must own’ stocks in the Canadian E&P landscape outside of the large caps, which should inevitably benefit TOG shareholders. In our view, by setting personal ambitions aside and fulfilling their fiduciary duty, the TOG board and management team led by example and have played a key role in executing a shareholder-friendly transaction. We can only hope that others will eventually follow suit, as this sector desperately needs to bulk up to create leaner, meaner companies to compete for investor mindshare.”
Mr. MacCulloch moved his target for TORC shares to $3.15 from $2.75 to reflect the exchange ratio laid out in the deal. The average is $2.79.
Concurrently, he raised his target for Whitecap shares to $5.50 from $3.75 with a “buy” recommendation, seeing it “bulking up to create a Canadian conventional light oil champion.” The average is $4.53.
“Through the combination with another strong light oil producer with a comparable corporate decline rate, operating netback and balance sheet, WCP has solidified its position as one of the few ‘must own’ stocks in the Canadian E&P landscape outside of the large caps, in our view,” he said. “The asset overlap between the two companies is compelling and should drive real operational synergies, particularly when combined with the upcoming closing of the NAL Resources acquisition on January 4.
“After layering in the acquisition and preliminary 2021 guidance of 99,000–101,000 boe/d [barrels of oil equivalent per day] based on a $280–300-million capital program, we see a modest 3-per-cent increase in our 2021 CFPS estimate,” he said. “However, the improvement to pro forma 2021 free cash flow metrics is considerably more impressive at 35 per cent, expanding to $340-million (from $250-million) based on current strip prices, which supports the enhanced dividend payout. Furthermore, we believe that management has set conservative targets with respect to production and operational synergies stemming from both the NAL and TORC transactions.”
Elsewhere, CIBC analyst David Popowich raised his target for Whitecap to $6 from $3.50 with an “outperformer” rating.
CIBC’s Jamie Kubik increased his target for TORC to $3.42 from $2.25, maintaining an “outperformer” rating.
=====
Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan made a series target price adjustments on Thursday, including:
Telus Corp. (T-T, “sector outperform”) to $32 from $27.50. The average is $26.47.
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T, “sector outperform”) to $28.50 from $29.50. Average: $27.42.
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “sector outperform”) to $71 from $62. Average: $66.38.
Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T, “sector outperform”) to $129 from $124. Average: $119.50.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Bek upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) to “outpeformer” from “neutral” with a $35 target. The current average on the Street is $32.05.
* National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed lowered Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $27.50 target, up from $22.50. The average is $27.81.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Luke Davis raised his target for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) to $7 from $6 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Jamie Kubik increased his target to $7 from $6.50 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $7.02.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay raised his target for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO-X) to $3 from $2.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $2.61.
“HEO’s first ever three-year strategic plan outlined key revenue and profitability growth drivers which support management’s ambitions of generating revenue of $175–250-million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 11 per cent,” he said. “Based on our analysis, successful execution of the strategic plan should lead to significant shareholder value creation.”
* RBC’s Paul Treiber increased his target for Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T) to $15 from $13 with a “sector perform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young moved his target to $15.50 from $13.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $15.50.
“While we remain cautious for Q3 given some uncertainty in the broadcast space, we are encouraged by Evertz’s pristine balance sheet and dividend reinstatement decision,” said Mr. Young.
* Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta raised his target for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) to $13 from $12 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $11.60.
* Scotia’s Trevor Turnbull cut his target for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-N, AGI-T) to US$12 from US$12.50 with a “sector perform” rating The average is $15.84.
* TD Securities analyst Meno Hulshoff hiked his target for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to $34 from $26, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $32.79.
* TD’s Tim James increased his target for Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) to 55 cents from 35 cents with a “hold” recommendation. The average is 47 cents.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk raised his target for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) to $31 from $30 with a “buy” rating. The average is $34.12.
“We continue to see a large and fragmented market for architectural building products in North America and HDI as the primary consolidator,” said Mr. Lynk. “Combine this M&A upside potential with a track record of generating good organic growth and increasing margins and HDI is well positioned to continue to outperform, in our view.”
* Morgan Stanley analyst Fraser Jamieson hiked its target for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to $22.50 from $18 with an “overweight/attractive” recommendation. The average is $20.42.
* Morgan Stanley’s Patrick Jones raised his target for Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to $12.80 from $10.80 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $11.15.
* Berenberg analyst Richard Hatch reduced his target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T, WPM-N) to US$50 from US$56 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$60.12.
* JP Morgan’s Phil Gresh raised his target for Suncor Energy Corp. (SU-T) to $26 from $19 with a “neutral” rating. The current average is $26.96.
* Mr. Gresh also increased his target for Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) to $28 from $23 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $22.83.