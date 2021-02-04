Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
“The capital recycling story remains an attractive feature” of Brookfield Infrastructure LP’s (BIP-N, BIP.UN-T) strategy, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan.
In a research report released Thursday, he emphasized the ability of asset sales to “highlight the disconnect between private market valuations and the multiples that public market investors are willing to attach to various assets within BIP,” pointing to the sale of Enwave, its urban energy-systems business, to several institutional investors, including Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
“Since being spun-off roughly 13 years ago, BIP has developed a track record of regularly monetizing mature businesses and redeploying the capital into new investments, typically with a stronger growth profile and usually at a more attractive entry valuation,” said Mr. Kwan. “The capital recycling program has generated roughly $5 billion in gross proceeds since its inception with an average IRR [internal rate of return] of over 20 per cent for the monetized assets. BIP noted that it is ‘on track’ to deliver over $2 billion of proceeds from its capital recycling program this year. Longer-term on the capital recycling front, BIP expects approximately $4-billion of proceeds over the next two years, which it expects will fund 60-75 per cent of its growth opportunities.”
Mr. Kwan said the Enwave deal, valued at US$4.1-billion, highlights Brookfield’s success in recycling capital.
“We positively view the sale of the North American district energy business for $950 million of proceeds (net to BIP) given the attractive valuation (estimated 4-per-cent FFO yield) and the continued execution of the capital recycling strategy as an optimal way to grow cash flow on a per unit basis. Further, in a sign of more to come on the asset recycling front, BIP noted that the district energy sales ‘begin’ what it expects to be a ‘strong year’ for the capital recycling program,” he said.
After modestly increasing his funds from operations estimates for 2021 and 2022, Mr. Kwan raised his target for Brookfield Infrastructure shares to US$61 from US$57, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is US$56.59, according to Refintiv data.
“We believe the Enwave sale at an estimated 30 times EBITDA (we valued it at 15-18 times) will help shine a spotlight on assets in the portfolio that could be worth significantly more than what we believe the public markets have ascribed,” he said. “Our new price target is primarily driven by a higher valuation for Data ($2/unit), which we believe still has upside to public comps, ports ($1/unit) and a higher-than-forecast value for Enwave ($1/unit).”
Meanwhile, National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU-N, BBU.UN-T) target to US$47 from US$38 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is US$45.29.
=====
Enerplus Corp.’s (ERF-T) US$465-million acquisition of Bruin E&P HoldCo LLC “checks all the right boxes,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch, calling it a “natural strategic fit.”
He said the deal for the pure play Williston Basin private company allows it to acquire producing assets “directly offsetting its existing properties at Fort Berthold while significantly enhancing free cash flow.”
“Through the transaction, ERF will pick up 24,000 boe/d (86 per cent liquids) and 84.1 mmboe of PDP reserves in the Williston Basin, the bulk of which is located directly adjacent to the company’s existing acreage at Fort Berthold,” said Mr. MacCulloch. “From our perspective, the acquisition is highly accretive to free cash flow while offering operational synergies given the offsetting land position, which fits like a glove within the existing portfolio.”
“We estimate that the Bruin assets will contribute $150-million of annualized cash flow based on current strip prices, which would imply that ERF paid 4.0 times cash flow. Following the deal, we see the company exiting 2021 with a D/CF [debt to cash flow] of 1.2 times at strip, which provides more than $200-million of annualized free cash flow. As a result, we believe ERF is well-positioned to explore future acquisition opportunities and a potential acceleration of returns to shareholders moving into 2022, assuming no major hiccups in the commodity price recovery.”
Upon resuming coverage of Enerplus, Mr. MacCulloch raised his target for its shares to $6.50 from $5, maintaining a “buy” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $6.02.
“We believe that ERF is well-positioned to explore future acquisition opportunities and a potential acceleration of returns to shareholders, either through an enhanced dividend or a resumption of the share buyback program moving into 2022, assuming no major hiccups in the commodity price recovery,” the analyst said.
Elsewhere, others raising their targets included:
* CIBC World Markets analyst Jamie Kubik to $6.50 from $6 with an “outperformer” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’s Ray Kwan to $6.50 from $6 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
After its quarterly results exceeded expectations on the Street, a group of equity analysts raised their target prices for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T).
They include:
* National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev to $30 from $28 with an “outperform” rating.
“We continue to like ATA’s Healthcare/Food/Nuclear steady state businesses that should command a higher multiple,” said Mr. Sytchev. “Encouragingly, after the Transport restructuring there appears to be better momentum in the EV space in North America; continued investment in e-commerce is also bringing life to the Consumer vertical.”
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Steve Arthur to $28 from $25 with a “sector perform” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville to $35 from $30 with a “sector outperform” rating.
=====
CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel raised his target prices for lumber stocks in his coverage universe.
They include:
- Canfor Corp. (CFP-T, “outperformer”) to $34 from $29. The average target on the Street is $31.42.
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T, “neutral”) to $8.50 from $8.25. Average: $8.44.
- Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T, “neutral”) to $2.50 from $2. Average: $2.33.
- Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “outperformer”) to $37 from $29. Average: $32.08.
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T, “outperformer”) to $120 from $102. Average: $107.60.
- Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T, “outperformer”) to $1.70 from $1.50. Average: $1.58.
=====
With its shares up 120 per cent since its mid-December initial public offering and 26 per cent year-to-date, Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young said he’s “taking a pause” on Haivision Systems Inc. (HAI-T).
He moved the Montreal-based video streaming and encoding company to “hold” from “buy,” citing “a lack of any further visible levers for upside before fiscal 2022 and with M&A and cloud growth appearing to be late F21 and F22 driver.
However, Mr. Young continues to look positively on its future.
“Haivision reported strong Q4 results last week, beating our top- and bottom-line expectations,” the analyst said. “We hosted management in a series of well-received marketing meetings on the back of the quarter, providing confidence that the company is positioned well. Management reiterated low-teen revenue growth in 2021 and a path to 20-per-cent EBITDA margins in the medium term. On the recurring revenue end, Haivision expects its Connect and Hub offerings to hit shelves in summer this year and to benefit Cloud revenue beginning in 2022. M&A is also a key priority, with 50 targets in the pipe and discussions underway although no announcements are imminent.
“Given the outlook, we believe Haivision is in a strong position to benefit from growth in streaming video and mix shift towards recurring software. A bolstered balance sheet also provides room for meaningful acquisitions, although we do not reflect this in our estimates and reflect it in our valuation multiple.”
Mr. Young, currently the lone analyst covering the stock, raised his target for Haivision shares to $13.50 from $11.50.
“We are increasing our price target ... based on 17 times EV/F2022E EBITDA (from 14 times) backed by increased F22 estimates and a SOTP valuation, now a premium to peers,” he said. “We believe cloud acceleration appearing before F22, increased growth outlook or faster-than-expected action on M&A would be causes for a more aggressive view.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar lowered his Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) target to $76 from $82 with a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $77.18.
* Scotia Capital analyst Michael Doumet lowered his target for shares of Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) to $12 from $19 with a “sector perform” rating , while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Peter Sklar moved his target to $11 from $9 with a “market perform” recommendation. The average is $11.67.
* Scotia’s Trevor Turnbull increased his Silvercrest Metals Inc. (SILV-N, SILV-T) target to US$12.50 from US$12 with a “sector outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Don DeMarco trimmed his target to $17.25 (Canadian) from $19 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $15.25.
* Scotia’s George Doumet raised his target for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) to $5.75 from $5.50 with a “sector perform” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Frederic Tremblay raised his target to $5.75 from $5.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $5.70.
“1Q FY21 results were mixed, with lower-than-anticipated performance in the sugar business and a beat in the maple segment,” said Mr. Tremblay. “Sugar is expected to recover in 2Q and maple appears to be on the right track, although the evolution of the pandemic brings some uncertainties. Our FY22 estimates move up modestly, based mainly on a slight increase in our assumptions for sugar volume growth and maple margins.”
* National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed raised his Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) to $36.50 from $35 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $33.70.