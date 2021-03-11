Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
It was “an admirable feat” for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to post “solid” 2020 results, according to iA Capital Markets analyst Michael Charlton.
“Tossing in four accretive corporate acquisitions and record production levels, well that’s why you buy Tourmaline,” he added. “Now that commodity prices are well above 2020 averages, and its US sales diversification, we’d bet January and February were great months with the cold snap driving price spikes across the US. The future looks bright for Tourmaline as it looks to repay all its debt by 2023 and have over $4-biullion of free cash flow to drive increased shareholder value, a nice problem to have these days.”
On Wednesday, the Calgary-based oil and gas exploration and production company reported a record production run rate in the the fourth quarter of 2020 of 336,325 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 310,598 boe/d for the full year. Its current product is now sitting between 405,000 and 410,000 boe/d.
With higher realized prices and four recent accretive acquisitions helping to “pump up” reserves, the company raised its quarterly dividend to 18 cents from 16 cents. It’s the fourth increase since its 2018 inception without any reductions.
“With $900-million annual maintenance capital and current cash flow projections over $2-billion, all we see is FCF and potential upside ahead,” he said.
Maintaining his “strong buy” recommendation for Tourmaline shares, Mr. Charlton hiked his target to $34 from $28. The average on the Street is $29.47.
“Tourmaline is well positioned to continue to grow production and FCF through the continued advancement of its three core assets, leveraging the stable cash flows from its largely de-risked plays in highly active parts of the WCSB,” he said. “We believe Tourmaline has achieved critical mass whereby its properties are capable of generating enough cash flow to continue to more-than-fund ongoing development (including modest growth) and maintain the Company’s quarterly dividend, all while paying down debt as free cash flows are forecast to continue growing. For investors seeking an actively growing company that pays a sustainable quarterly dividend and is involved in exploration and development in the WCSB, with several high-quality assets, run by management with a track record of success, we believe those investors need look no further.”
Other analysts increasing their targets include:
* Scotia Capital’s Cameron Bean to $38 from $35 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Michael Harvey to $33 from $30 with an “outperform” rating.
2020 was a “remarkable year” for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T), according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier, pointing to its ability to deliver a 23-per-cent year-over-year EBITDA increase despite the pandemic.
He now sees an “encouraging” outlook for 2021, “with further upside as M&A activities ramp up.”
“Management’s guidance for 2021 demonstrates that SJ expects to deliver solid results as the pandemic subsides. We continue to see significant potential for the story as the shares are re-rated,” said Mr. Poirier.
Before the bell on Wednesday, the Saint-Laurent, Que.-based company reported fourth-quarter results deemed “solid” by the analyst. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $70-million, up 19 per cent year-over-year and exceeding the $62-million forecast from both Mr. Poirier and the Street. Earnings per share of 52 cents topped estimates by 10 cents.
Concurrently, the company released a stronger-than-expected outlook for 2021. EBITDA is projected to fall between $385– 410-million, topping the Street’s $377-million.
“Management anticipates a $50-milliom reduction in sales related to the recent strengthening of the loonie,” said Mr. Poirier. “Excluding this impact, the guidance implies mid- to high-single-digit growth for utility poles and residential lumber, as well as stable sales for the railway tie segment.”
“Management appears to be active with M&A discussions, offering potential upside for 2021. Management expects to be active with its M&A strategy in 2021, noting that discussions with potential targets have continued to progress since 3Q. While SJ remains a disciplined acquirer (typically below 7 times EV/EBITDA—a key driver of value creation), management noted that valuation paid is not a hurdle to ongoing discussions. In the past, SJ noted that it could still acquire approximately US$300-million of revenue in the long term (mostly in utility poles, although some opportunities exit in railway ties). For the right transaction, management would be ready to leverage its balance sheet to 3.0 times, representing up to $435-million of liquidity to deploy toward M&A (excluding EBITDA of acquired companies). This level of balance sheet flexibility would be sufficient to execute on the current M&A pipeline.”
Believing its current valuation does not properly reflect Stella Jones’ “resiliency amid the pandemic and market share leadership in segments with robust industry fundamentals,” Mr. Poirier raised his target for its shares to $61 from $55 and reiterated a “ buy” rating after increasing his financial expectations for the next two years. The average target on the Street is $53.06.
“SJ’s businesses are supported by robust fundamentals despite the pandemic and its balance sheet should enable management to continue to create shareholder value through share buybacks and M&A,” he said. “Management’s guidance for 2021 demonstrates that SJ expects to deliver solid results as the pandemic subsides. The stock is currently trading at an EV/FY2 EBITDA multiple of 10.8 times, below its five-year average of 11.6 times as well as average multiples for Class l railroads (13.4 times) and utility (16.5 times) peers. Interestingly, we note that SJ has traded on average at a 0.9-times premium vs Class l railroads over the last five years. We thus continue to see significant potential for the story as the shares are re-rated. That SJ has been very active with its NCIB program since 3Q is testament to the attractiveness of its share price, in our view.”
Other analysts adjusting their targets include:
* CIBC World Markets’ Hamir Patel to $57 from $53 with an “outperformer” rating.
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Walter Spracklin to $55 from $53 with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev to $51.50 from $47.50 with a “sector perform” rating.
Calling it a “solid self-help story in uncertain times,” Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li thinks Empire Company Ltd.’s (EMP.A-T) better-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results show its three-year Project Horizon strategic initiative is “starting to take hold, with more to come.”
“While it’s still early days, this quarter’s strong margin performance has increased our confidence in the earnings potential of Project Horizon. While the shares may be rangebound in the near term following the strong rally and sector rotation, we reiterate our positive long-term view,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia-based retailer reported earnings per share of 66 cents for the quarter, easily exceeding the consensus projection on the Street of 56 cents.
“EMP’s better-than-expected 3Q results were driven by impressive margin growth from Project Horizon (sustainable) and favourable banner mix (transitory),” he said. “Last July, EMP outlined its three-year strategy with a goal of achieving an incremental $500-million of EBITDA by FY23, driving EBITDA margin improvement of 100 basis points and three-year EPS CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of at least 15 per cent. Growth will be achieved through market share gains, and cost and margin discipline.”
“Since EMP is only nine months into its three-year plan, this quarter’s strong margin growth provides a glimpse of its full potential. But as EMP starts to cycle through strong sales and margin growth due to the pandemic, Horizon’s benefits might not be easily observed through the financials in the near term. An important guidepost for us is the gross margin trend. For FY22, we expect margin to be largely stable vs FY21, with the reversal of the favourable banner mix benefit offset by benefits from Horizon.”
Reiterating his “buy” rating for Empire shares, Mr. Li increased his target to $44 from $42. The average on the Street is $42.50.
Other analysts raising their targets include:
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $45 from $43 with an “outperformer” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar to $45 from $43 with an “outperform” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $48 from $45 with a “sector outperform” rating.
Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T)
The average is $66.48.
CIBC World Markets’ Todd Coupland to $105 from $90 with an “outperformer” rating.
Cowen and Co.’s George Mihalos to $100 from $80 with an “outperform” rating.
National Bank Financial’s Richard Tse to $100 from $85 with an “outperform” rating.
Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep to $97 from $83 with a “sector outperform” rating.
IA Financial Corp. (IAG-T)
The current average is $70.78.
Canacord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $75 from $68 with a “buy” rating.
National Bank Financial’s to $76 from $70 with an “outperform” rating.
In other analyst actions:
* Cowen and Co. analyst Andrew Charles downgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a US$65 target, up from US$63. The current average on the Street is US$66.92.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho raised his target for Alaris Equity Partners Income Fund (AD.UN-T) by $1 to $29 with a “buy” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie increased his target to $19 from $18.50 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $19.13.
“AD has a diverse portfolio. We are encouraged by the strong capital deployment year-to-date and turnaround at PFGF and Kimco. With potential PFGF distribution increases in 2H21, the payout ratio could drop further to the low-60-per-cent range. FED and Kimco redemptions may also result in a windfall for AD. The units remain attractively valued,” said Mr. Ho.
* Desjardins Securities’ Kyle Stanley raised his BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T) target to US$13 from US$12.50 with a “buy” rating, while Raymond James’ Brad Sturges bumped up his target to US$13 from US$12.75 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is US$12.39.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Bek increased his Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) target to $44 from $40, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $41.45.
* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang raised his Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) target to $92 from $83 with an “outperformer” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville increased his target to $95 from $90 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average is $79.40.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk increased his target for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) to $29 from $27 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Scott Fromson raised his target to $30 from $28 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The current average is $26.35.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Keith Mackey increased his Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) by a loonie to $8.50, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $5.57.
* RBC’s Luke Davis increased his Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-T) target to $2.25 from $1.75 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $2.10.
* National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev cut his Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) target to $10.50 from $11 with an “outperform” rating, while ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray raised his target to $11 from $10.50 also with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $10.71.
* JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland cut his target for Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) to $53 from $54 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $58.46.
* Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta lowered his CAE Inc. (CAE-T) target to $44 from $45, keeping a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $42.
* National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn increased his target for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) to $38 from $36 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average is $36.20.