Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) to “sector outperform,” citing improving fundamentals, potential future positive catalysts for the stock, and attractive valuation.
Mr. Bouvier, who previously rated the stock “sector perform,” also raised his price target to $12 (Canadian) from $9.25.
He applauded the company’s continued commitment to improve its balance sheet and the planned $1.2-billion in synergies that will result from its merger with Husky Energy. The company also has leverage to higher oil prices and refinery crack spreads, and there are potential catalysts ahead with possible asset sales, including at Asia Pacific operations and at Husky retail locations in Canada, he said.
Citigroup Thursday also raised its price target to C$13 from C$11.
Several analysts raised their price targets on Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA-T) following better-than-expected earnings Wednesday evening. BMO raised its price target to C$125 from C$120; Canaccord Genuity’s target went to C$126 from C$119; CIBC raised its target price to C$131 from C$121; RBC raised its target price to C$125 from C$121; and Scotiabank’s target went to C$138 from C$132.
“Results for Q2 were encouraging as Cogeco’s broadband-focused strategy continues to propel margin expansion, but H2 will see the return of deferred costs that will modestly compress them,” said BMO analyst Tim Casey. “The company continues to seek U.S. cable assets; however, current market conditions have made this challenging.”
Citi is seeing an opportunity for investors to make strong gains over the next few months in shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS-N). It bumped up its price target by $10 to US$200.
“We are opening a new 90-day positive catalyst watch on UPS shares ahead of 1Q results later this month and its investor day in June,” said analyst Christian Wetherbee. “After largely range bound trading over the last 6+ months we believe shares can rally near-term as investors digest what should be better than expected 1Q results driven by strong volume and pricing, and look ahead to a potentially catalyst rich and bullish investor meeting later this quarter.”
He added: “We have grown more positive on the prospects for parcel stocks this year as volume looks stronger than expected, providing durability to growth even against difficult comps, and this volume growth should sustain strong pricing power gained in the pandemic. With very rational competitive behavior in the industry, we think we could be at the early end of a multi-year upcycle for Domestic margins propelling earnings above current expectations.”
Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP-X): BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$6.50
Corvus Gold Inc (KOR-T): BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$3.50
Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA-T): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform
Surge Energy Inc (SGY-T): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform
Transat AT Inc (TRZ-T): CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral
Precision Drilling Corp (PD-T): National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$40 from C$32.50 and upgrades rating to outperform from sector perform
Air Canada (AC-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$33 from C$34 and Raymond James raises target price to C$35 from C$30
Ascot Resources Ltd (AOT-T): BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$1.50
Autocanada Inc (ACQ-T): Acumen Capital raises target price to C$45 from C$37.50. CIBC raises target price to C$41 from C$37. Scotiabank raises target price to C$46 from C$40
