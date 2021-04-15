 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) to “sector outperform,” citing improving fundamentals, potential future positive catalysts for the stock, and attractive valuation.

Mr. Bouvier, who previously rated the stock “sector perform,” also raised his price target to $12 (Canadian) from $9.25.

Story continues below advertisement

He applauded the company’s continued commitment to improve its balance sheet and the planned $1.2-billion in synergies that will result from its merger with Husky Energy. The company also has leverage to higher oil prices and refinery crack spreads, and there are potential catalysts ahead with possible asset sales, including at Asia Pacific operations and at Husky retail locations in Canada, he said.

Citigroup Thursday also raised its price target to C$13 from C$11.

***

Several analysts raised their price targets on Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA-T) following better-than-expected earnings Wednesday evening. BMO raised its price target to C$125 from C$120; Canaccord Genuity’s target went to C$126 from C$119; CIBC raised its target price to C$131 from C$121; RBC raised its target price to C$125 from C$121; and Scotiabank’s target went to C$138 from C$132.

“Results for Q2 were encouraging as Cogeco’s broadband-focused strategy continues to propel margin expansion, but H2 will see the return of deferred costs that will modestly compress them,” said BMO analyst Tim Casey. “The company continues to seek U.S. cable assets; however, current market conditions have made this challenging.”

***

Citi is seeing an opportunity for investors to make strong gains over the next few months in shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS-N). It bumped up its price target by $10 to US$200.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are opening a new 90-day positive catalyst watch on UPS shares ahead of 1Q results later this month and its investor day in June,” said analyst Christian Wetherbee. “After largely range bound trading over the last 6+ months we believe shares can rally near-term as investors digest what should be better than expected 1Q results driven by strong volume and pricing, and look ahead to a potentially catalyst rich and bullish investor meeting later this quarter.”

He added: “We have grown more positive on the prospects for parcel stocks this year as volume looks stronger than expected, providing durability to growth even against difficult comps, and this volume growth should sustain strong pricing power gained in the pandemic. With very rational competitive behavior in the industry, we think we could be at the early end of a multi-year upcycle for Domestic margins propelling earnings above current expectations.”

***

In other analyst actions:

Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP-X): BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$6.50

Corvus Gold Inc (KOR-T): BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$3.50

Story continues below advertisement

Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA-T): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

Surge Energy Inc (SGY-T): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

Transat AT Inc (TRZ-T): CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral

Precision Drilling Corp (PD-T): National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$40 from C$32.50 and upgrades rating to outperform from sector perform

Air Canada (AC-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$33 from C$34 and Raymond James raises target price to C$35 from C$30

Ascot Resources Ltd (AOT-T): BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$1.50

Story continues below advertisement

Autocanada Inc (ACQ-T): Acumen Capital raises target price to C$45 from C$37.50. CIBC raises target price to C$41 from C$37. Scotiabank raises target price to C$46 from C$40

Will be updated

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies