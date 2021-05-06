Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) is “well-positioned” to benefit from the reopening of the economy, according to Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li, who expects its “comps will get easier in 2Q.”
Following Wednesday’s release of stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and management acknowledging that its target of 10–15-per-cent earnings per share growth target 2021 is conservative, the equity analyst “significantly” increased his projections for the country’s largest grocer.
“While this was partly expected by the market, evidence of more consistent execution should result in further share price appreciation,” said Mr. Li in a research report
Before the bell, Loblaw reported earnings per share of $1.13, easily exceeding both Mr. Li’s 92-cent estimate and the consensus projection of 87 cents. He attributed 40 per cent of the outperformance to its financial services results and 60 per cent from food and drugs, particularly better-than-anticipated gross margins.
“Judging by the muted share price reaction (up less than 2 per cent), our sense is that the positive 2021 outlook was partly expected and investors are taking a ‘show me’ approach, waiting for more consistent execution,” the analyst said. “Funds flow out of staples could limit near-term upside.”
In response to the results, Mr. Li raised his 2021 EPS projection to $5.05 from $4.58, implying 24-per-cent growth for the year. His 2022 estimate increased to $5.50 from $5.07.
“We believe our $5.05 EPS forecast is conservative considering that non-recurring COVID-19-related costs, share buybacks and improvement in financial services profitability alone should drive $1.00 of EPS growth, getting close to our forecast,” he said. “There is further upside from profitability improvement in the core food and drug business. Partial offsets could come from an increase in competition and slowing food sales as L cycles through improved sales from last year.”
Keeping a “hold” recommendation for Loblaw shares, Mr. Li raised his target to $77 from $75. The average on the Street is $78.91, according to Refinitiv data.
Other analysts making target price adjustments following the release include:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Irene Nattel to $96 from $94 with an “outperform” rating.
“We have maintained that accelerating top-line growth and conversion are key to narrowing L’s relative valuation gap,” said Ms. Nattel. “Results in Q1 are supportive of our constructive thesis: enhanced focus on operating efficiency despite ongoing investments in growth initiatives should enable Loblaw to deliver at or above targeted EPS growth of low teens in 2021, particularly with shift in senior management taking effect tomorrow. COVID is continuing to disrupt elements of retail, but normalizing footfall in the discount channel, roll-off of certain pandemic costs, and reopening of high-margin departments should sustain momentum.”
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $73 from $72 with a “sector perform” rating.
* ATB Capital Markets’ Kenric Tyghe to $85 from $83 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $87 from $78 with an “outperformer” rating
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar to $77 from $76 with an “outperform” rating.
======
Following a “strong” first quarter with sales coming in “well above” expectations, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez thinks Gildan Activewear Inc.’s (GIL-N, GIL-T) path to its target of reaching an operating margin of 18 per cent is “getting more clear.”
Mr. Lejuez said that objective depends on revenue recovering to 2019 levels, which he projects to occur in fiscal 2022, however he did warn there “could be some bumps along the way as comfort around large gatherings (concerts, sporting events) may ebb and flow.”
On Wednesday, the Montreal-based manufacturer reported adjusted earnings per share of 39 US cents, blowing past both Mr. Lejuez’s 21-US-cent projection and the consensus estimate of 19 US cents. Sales rose 28 per cent, topping the Street’s expectation of 6 per cent.
“Activewear performed very well (up 30 per cent) and was slightly below 2019 levels, though benefitted from restocking,” said the analyst. “Hosiery & Underwear also performed well up 21 per cent but remains 20 per cent below 2019 levels. Management commented that POS is trending down 10 per cent, slightly better than 1Q. Adjusted gross margin expanded 340 basis points to 34.1 per cent and is expected to remain near these levels for the rest of the year.”
Citing the “strong” sales results and an improving margin outlook, Mr. Lejuez increased his 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates to US$1.99 and US$2.50, respectively, from US$1.63 and US$2.14.
That led him to raised his target for Gildan shares to US$36 from US$31 with a “neutral” recommendation (unchanged). The average on the Street is US$36.86.
“GIL is a leader in the ‘imprintable’ activewear market and has developed a solid innerwear (underwear and hosiery) business,” said Mr. Lejuez. “Although being a low-cost producer enables the company to pivot and win private label business as mass merchants move away from branded products, this still results in GM pressure. In addition, there is limited visibility in the activewear business in 2020 and 2021 and the macroeconomic environment is very uncertain.”
Other analysts making target changes include:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan to US$41 from US$35 with an “outperform” rating.
“Gildan reported strong Q1 results which reflected better-than-expected performance across the Income Statement,” said Mr. Khan. “The outperformance relative to our forecasts was driven by stronger-than-expected contribution from the Activewear segment, where trends have improved well ahead of Street expectations. Management commentary indicated that trends improved sequentially into Q2 (more on this below), and the improved outlook has led the company to reinstate its dividend (following its suspension in Q1 2020). We are encouraged by the strong Q1 print and the supportive commentary regarding demand trends, and have revised our 2021 and 2022 forecasts higher to reflect our improved outlook.”
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to US$42 from US$37 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to US$41 from US$36 with an “outperformer” rating.
* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $50 (Canadian) from $45 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
After its first-quarter results were “stronger” than expected across almost every metric and seeing its operations in “good shape” to meet or exceed its 2021 guidance, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Harvey reiterated his view of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) as a “best of breed producer” and reaffirmed its place on the firm’s “Global Energy Best Ideas List.”
After the bell on Wednesday, the Calgary-based company reported 411,579 barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding both Mr. Harvey’s 403,055 boe/d estimate and the consensus forecast of 402,228 boe/d. That drove cash flow per share of $2.11, also topping projections ($1.99 and $1.96 respectively).
“We now see TOU generating roughly $1.4-billion in FCF [free cash flow] during 2021, corresponding to an approximate 17-per-cent FCF yield at the RBC price deck (16 per cent at strip),” he said. “We forecast continued debt repayment and an additional dividend increase later this year, and note the company’s NCIB which is in place (and yet unused) which allows the company to repurchase and cancel up to 13.5 million TOU shares.”
“In our view, A&D/M&A remains a likely use of free cash.. .. though we anticipate focus and capital to shift towards the Montney Northern Fortress as opposed to the Deep Basin. That said, we do not factor out a possibility of bolt-ons in the Deep Basin in core focus areas such as where the Jupiter transaction was completed.”
Seeing its operations “in good shape” and balance sheet “in great shape,” Mr. Harvey raised his target for Tourmaline shares to $36 from $33 with an “outperform” recommendation (unchanged) after increasing his financial projections for fiscal 2021 and 2022. The average target is currently $34.
Elsewhere, Scotia’s Cameron Bean increased target by $1 to $41 with a “sector outperform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci raised his target to $34 from $32.50 with a “buy” rating.
=====
Seeing a “compelling re-rating case,” BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Étienne Ricard upgraded Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) to “outperform” from a “market perform” recommendation, believing its relative valuation discount has “room to narrow.”
“We believe the case for comparing EQB to small-capitalization Canadian banks (e.g., CWB) is becoming increasingly defendable, underpinned by a diversifying portfolio and funding sources as well as a long-term 13-per-cent earnings growth track record,” he said. “In addition, as EQB transitions to AIRB potentially by 2023, we anticipate the bank to be in an enhanced competitive lending position. EQB’s valuation (9.5 times forward P/E) remains at a significant discount to regionals banks (10.7 times forward P/E), despite a stronger EPS growth and ROE outlook.”
“We did miss the first leg of EQB’s re-rating, underestimating the recovery in certain end markets and pace of progress to portfolio and funding diversification. We do recognize risks of a housing slowdown remain although we are becoming increasingly comfortable with the growth outlook given the diversity of EQB’s end markets and resiliency of credit losses to date.”
Following the release of better-than-expected first-quarter results and an increase to its full-year guidance after the bell on Tuesday, Mr. Richard said the Toronto-based firm is executing on its strategy, “providing shareholders with an increasingly diversified bank, both on the asset (prime, commercial mortgages) and liability (EQ Bank, deposit notes, covered bonds) sides of the balance sheet.” He also emphasized “visibility into medium-term objectives of mid-teens ROE and 12-15-per-cent EPS CAGR becoming increasingly clear.”
Touting its diversifying funding sources and accelerating loan portfolio growth, he raised his target for its shares to $170 from $138. The average on the Street is $163.75.
“We believe the risk-reward profile is attractive,” he said.
Meanwhile, Scotia’ Meny Grauman raised his target to $155 from $149 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
In response to better-than-anticipated financial and operational results in the first quarter, CIBC World Markets analyst Jamie Kubik upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to “neutral” from “underperformer” with a $15 target, rising from $11.50 and exceeding the $12.70 average.
On Wednesday, Paramount reported quarterly volumes of 80,540 barrels of oil equivalent per day driven by outperformance at its Karr facility, well ahead of the Street’s estimate of 75,654 boe/d. That led to adjusted funds from operations per share of 69 cents, exceeding the Street’s forecast by 5 cents.
Elsewhere, RBC’s Michael Harvey bumped up his target to $15 from $13 with a “sector perform” recommendation.
“Q1/21 results were solid and came in ahead of our forecast on both production and AFFO, continuing a trend of operational outperformance,” said Mr. Harvey. “Our ’21 estimates increase as the company bumps up its guidance outlook and provided 2022 disclosures. Our SP rating remains unchanged with target to $15 on higher estimates, with improving balance sheet metrics aided by well-timed dispositions at accretive metrics.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer downgraded Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT-Q, DRT-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a US$3.50 target, up from US$3. The average is US$2.88.
* Scotia Capital analyst Paul Steep raised his target for shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T) to $2,000 from $1,900 with a “sector outperform” rating, while RBC Dominion Securities’ Paul Treiber moved his target to $2,100 from $2,000 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her target to $2,000 from $1,760 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $1,961.82.
“Constellation reported Q1 revenue, adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS above consensus estimates,” said Mr. Treiber. “Organic growth is picking up, while acquisitions are contributing more than our estimates. While Q1 capital deployed on acquisitions was below our expectations, it may reflect lower purchase prices (and higher returns). FCF per share up 39 per cent year-over-year validates the resiliency and scalability of Constellation’s model.”
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan raised his Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) target to $117 from $105 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev increased his target by $1 to $108 with an “outperform” recommendation and Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet raised his target to $118 from $115 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $109.22.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst John Gibson raised his Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T) target to $5 from $4.25 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $4.35.
* National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine raised his Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) target to $36 from $33, exceeding the $35.39 average, with a “sector perform” rating.
* Mr. Dechaine also raised his Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) target to $71 from $69 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $71.15.
* RBC’s Andrew Wong raised his Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) target to US$63 from US$62, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is US$65.93.
“We expect the favourable backdrop for ag and fertilizer markets should support stronger earnings and cash generation across the business and see current 2021 company guidance as conservative,” said Mr. Wong. “We think investors were encouraged to hear new CEO Mayo Schmidt committing to the integrated strategy while highlighting potential opportunities for operational improvements, and we expect that investors can now re-focus on strong underlying fundamentals.”
* RBC’s Paul Quinn increased his target for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) to $18 from $17 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is currently $18.30.
“Acadian Timber reported Q121 results that were largely in line with our forecast but slightly below consensus expectations as operations were negatively impacted by adverse operating conditions,” said Mr. Quinn While strength in lumber markets is a positive, we’d still rather own lumber producers outright than log suppliers as regional log markets appear mostly balanced. While the start-up of LP’s Houlton siding mill next year should help hardwood pulpwood demand, we think that the ultimate impact will be marginal.”
* RBC’s Devin Dodge hiked his Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) target to $37 from $31, exceeding the $31.18 average, with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet raised his target to $32 from $28.50 with a “sector perform” rating.
“We have updated our model following Q1 results and revised our margin estimates upwards as the company begins to realize benefits of previous investments. We expect Russel to generate strong earnings in the current steel price environment and benefit going forward from the company’s improving margin profile,” said Mr. Dodge.
* RBC’s Pammi Bir raised his RioCan REIT (REI.UN-T) target to $23 from $21 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $21.97.
“While the outlook for retail fundamentals is certainly not ‘smooth sailing’, the worst of the rough waters appears to have passed,” said Mr. Bir. “We expect traction in fundamentals will continue to build as re-opening plans ramp up, supporting a healthy recovery in SP NOI. The acceleration of capital recycling highlights an appetite for retail and support for underlying asset values. Net-net, we see drivers to support a further valuation recovery.”
* RBC’s Luke Davis raised his target for Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) to 85 cents from 50 cents, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average is 50 cents.
“Athabasca’s continued focus on maintenance activity and improved financial capacity likely enhances the company’s positioning for a debt refinancing,” said Mr. Davis. “As a result, we view a resolution as increasingly likely given supportive commodity pricing and associated cash generation.”
* CIBC World Markets analyst Nik Priebe raised his Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) target to $180 from $140 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn increased his target to $218 from $205 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $152.75.
* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) target to US$17 from US$31, maintaining a “neutral” rating. The average is US$25.75.
* National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his target for Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU-N, BBU.UN-T) to US$56 from US$50 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Nik Priebe moved his target to US$55 from US$50 with an “outperformer” recommendation and Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie raised his target to US$55 from US$50 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is US$53.29.
* TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan raised his Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) target to $175 from $165 with a “buy” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep bumped up his target to $180 from $179 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $190.
* National Bank’s Adam Shine raised his Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) target to $53 from $49, topping the average of $43.09, with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank’s Travis Wood reduced his Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) target to $31 from $34, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $30.35.
* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev hiked his target for Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) to $45 from $36 with an “outperform” recommendation , while Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet raised his target to $40 from $32 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average target on the Street is $39.86.
* Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden raised his target for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) to $31.50 from $30.50, exceeding the $29.36 average, with an “in line” rating.
* Scotia Capital analyst Mark Neville raised his target for shares of Stantec Inc. (STN-T) to $63 from $59 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $59.27.
* Scotia’s Orest Wowkodaw increased his Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) target to $26 from $25, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $26.59.