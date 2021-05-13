Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young thinks the second-quarter results for Canadian banks are likely to benefit from a faster than anticipated recovery in the global economy brought on by the acceleration of the vaccine rollout.
For the Big 6, he’s forecasting an 8-per-cent year-over-year increase in pre-provision operating profit, driven by a 21-per-cent jump in capital markets.
However, Mr. Young does see vast disparities in that performance, estimating Toronto-Dominion Bank is likely to see a 3-per-cent profit decline while Bank of Montreal enjoys a 34-per-cent increase.
“We expect TD’s results to be weighed down by NIM compression in the US, a strong C$ (vs US$) and higher NIX, and there were several unusual items in BMO’s 2Q FY20 results,” he said. “Cash EPS comparisons are clouded by a material build in performing loan ACLs last year, whereas we expect releases this quarter. We believe the banks could beat cash EPS expectations on higher performing loan ACL releases and stronger capital markets results.”
Remaining “overweight” on the sector, Mr. Young raised his financial estimates from the second quarter through 2022. That led him to raise his target prices for bank stocks.
His changes, in order of preference, are:
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) to $92 from $84. The average on the Street is $84.99, according to Refinitiv data.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “buy”) to $85 from $82. Average: $81.13.
- Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “buy”) to $40 from $39. Average: $35.46.
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “buy”) to $129 from $119. Average: $122.93.
- National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “buy”) to $94 from $87. Average: $91.18.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “hold”) to $135 from $125. Average: $135.46.
- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “hold”) to $119 from $113. Average: $121.13.
- Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “hold”) to $43 from $41. Average: $41.30.
“The Big 6 Canadian banks on average are trading at just above their 20-year historical average P/4QF EPS multiples,” the analyst said. “However, given the volatility in the denominator, we remain focused on P/BVPS multiples, and on this basis the banks are generally trading below historical averages (see Exhibit 28 on page 18). The stocks underperformed in FY20 on the back of the unprecedented economic situation with COVID-19. Dial forward to today, and it appears (at least so far) that credit losses could end up being less than anticipated, partially due to government support programs. And now, with the accelerating vaccine roll-out, the global economy is projected to recover faster than initially anticipated. Layer on top of this the banks’ significant excess capital positions, and we believe the set-up over the next year looks good for the Canadian banks. Our view factors in various headwinds such as persistent low interest rates, a potential steady increase in net charge-offs, recent economic lockdowns and a potential return to more normal capital markets activity. That said, we are still not out of the woods yet with this pandemic.”
======
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds sees Points International Inc. (PCOM-Q, PTS-T) as “a differentiated way to play the re-opening.”
Following the release of better-than-expected results after the bell on Wednesday that he sees representing a “solid” sequential improvement over a seasonally strong fourth quarter, Mr. McReynolds upgraded the Toronto-based loyalty services provider to “outperform” from a “sector perform” recommendation.
“With the pending multiyear recovery in global travel and hospitality finally seeing signs of both sustainability and acceleration, we believe Points is well positioned to benefit from renewed adjacent growth in the global loyalty industry providing investors with a low-risk, differentiated way to play the earlier stages of the recovery/re-opening,” he said in a research report. “While we acknowledge valuation is far from distressed and that the stock is well off its March/April 2020 lows, we see significant potential for accelerated earnings growth and further multiple expansion over the near-term and medium-term driven by a multi-year cyclical tailwind, a broader Points service capability and pipeline of new business that has been strengthened through COVID, a more streamlined and unified cost structure providing additional operating leverage, and what appears to be a greater emphasis from loyalty partners post-COVID on program innovation helping to further boost end-demand.”
Mr. McReynolds warns Points’ results are likely to remain “choppy” as it rebounds from the steep declines brought on by the pandemic last year, however he emphasized momentum is present after both base and promotional campaign activity accelerated in March, particularly south of the border.
“Importantly, management indicated that the early recovery is broadening with loyalty partners increasingly turning to loyalty programs not only to support the recovery but to enhance program economics,” he said.
Pointing to an encouraging recovery trajectory through 2025, he raised his revenue and earnings expectations for the next two years, leading him to increase his target for Points International shares to US$20 from US$16. The average target on the Street is US$18.50, according to Refinitiv data.
=====
IA Capital Markets analyst Naji Baydoun thinks “the worst is now over” for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T).
Following the release of in-line first-quarter 2021 financial results after the bell on Tuesday, he raised his rating for the Longueuil, Que.-based company to “buy” from a “hold,” seeing an “attractive” valuation.
“We continue to like INE’s long-term investment proposition, and believe that the Company will be able to deliver healthy FCF/share growth over time, driven by favourable industry fundamentals and its growth ambitions,” said Mr. Baydoun in a research note. “The Q1/21 update provided investors with additional clarity on the Texas situation, where the worst seems to be over for INE, and we believe that the overhang in the shares tied to this uncertainty will begin to dissipate; combined with the recent pullback in the stock, we believe that th current share price represents an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.”
Innergex reported normalized adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization of $113.6-million, narrowly lower than Mr. Baydoun’s $121-million estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of $122-million. Normalized free cash flow per share of 18 cents exceeded expectations (16 cents and 14 cents, respectively).
With the results, the company maintained its 2021 financial guidance. Though Mr. Baydoun said his forecast remains “slightly” lower than its expectations due to a more conservative commissioning schedule, he thinks Innergex’s project development activities will support “healthy” FCF per share results through 2025.
“INE continues to make progress on its near-term organic growth initiatives, which primarily include the (1) 226MW Griffin Trail wind project in Texas (merchant facility; US$285-million investment; COD expected in Q3/21; more than US$27-million year to EBITDA, including PTCs), and (2) 200MW Hillcrest solar project in Ohio (contracted; US$290-million investment; COD expected in Q2/21; more than USS$10-million per year to EBITDA), among other initiatives,” the analyst said. “Management noted that it continues to target additional development opportunities, particularly in solar in both the U.S. and France; we expect additional growth initiatives to materialize in 2021, which would provide further support to the overall growth outlook.”
Mr. Baydoun maintained a $27 target for Innergex shares. The average target on the Street is $26.60.
“We continue to like INE’s (1) high-quality, low-risk asset portfolio (2.7GW net in operation, 14-year weighted average contract term), (2) healthy FCF/share growth (5-7 per cent per year, CAGR 2021-25), (3) healthy dividend (3-per-cent yield, albeit with a greater-than 80-per-cent payout over our forecast period), (4) potential upside from organic development (7GW of prospects) and M&A, and (5) the support of the Hydro-Québec strategic alliance,” he said.
Elsewhere, other analysts making target changes include:
* Desjardins Securities’ Michael Markidis to $17 from $15.50 with a “buy” rating.
“With 70 per cent of NOI coming from Ontario and Quebec, we see substantial runway for robust rent growth on new leases and renewals over the next several years,” said Mr. Markidis. “Investor demand for the asset class is strong and asset values continue to rise. The balance sheet is in excellent shape and SMU’s cost of capital has never been lower. These are the key factors underpinning our positive stance.”
* RBC’s Nelson Ng to $24 from $29 with a “sector perform” rating.
* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi to $23 from $25 with a “neutral” rating.
* National Bank’s Rupert Merer to $26 from $28 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for units of Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) with the release of in-line financial results for the first quarter and an increase to its monthly distribution.
On Tuesday after the bell, the Toronto-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit of 17 cents, a penny better than the consensus forecast, with occupancy at 98.2 per cent and same store net operating income up 2.6 per cent year-over-year. It increased its monthly distribution by 4.4 per cent to 4.7 cents per unit (or 56.4 cents annualized).
IA Capital Markets analyst Frédéric Blondeau said Summit is “firing on all cylinders,” calling its performance “solid” in an “exceptionally strong operating environment.”
Keeping a “hold” recommendation for its shares, he raised his target to $16 from $14. The average on the Street is $16.17.
Others making changes include:
* Scotia Capital’s Himanshu Gupta to $16.50 from $15.50 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* National Bank Financial analyst Matt Kornack to $18 from $17 with an “outperform” rating
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $16.50 from $15 with a “neutral” rating.
* Raymond James’ Brad Sturges to $17.50 from $17 with an “outperform” recommendation.
=====
In the wake of a “strong” first-quarter beat, Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman sees Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) “set up for a robust year of growth,” pointing to its increasing backlog.
Late Wednesday, the Winnipeg-based company reported quarterly EBITDA of $39-million, blowing past both Mr. Newman’s $30-million estimate and the consensus projection of $31-million. Margin expanded to 15.3 per cent, exceeding the analyst’s 12.2-per-cent projection, which he attributed to product and segment mix, total sales volume, slightly reduced expenses and operational efficiencies.
“Given limited impacts of COVID-19 in 1Q20 and steel dynamics in 1Q21, we believe the beat represents a relatively clean view of AGI’s progress in operational productivity improvements, market share gains and diversification (platforms and geographies),” he said.
“Trade sales in 2021 should exceed 2020 levels; we are forecasting $1.1-billion. In addition to a stronger Canadian dollar, steel dynamics could present a margin headwind in 2Q and 3Q, mainly to the Farm segment, before normalizing in 4Q. We expect 2021 EBITDA of $164-million for a 15-per-cent margin, flat vs a year ago as the strong margin in 1Q and expected in 4Q should offset the dip in 2Q and 3Q. However, except for surcharges, price increases taken throughout this year should expand margins in 2022. Coupled with efficiency gains and strong broad-based demand, management believes it could grow EBITDA margins by 100–200bps to 16–17 per cent in the next few years.”
Mr. Newman called the 9.3-per-cent drop in the company’s share price on Wednesday an overreaction to a series of near-term headwinds, including steel, FX and COVID-19 struggles in India and Brazil.
“We remain constructive on AGI’s full-year outlook and have raised our 2022 estimates given stellar global demand, expanded margins and efficiency gains,” he said.
Keeping a “buy” rating for Ag Growth shares, he raised his target to $60 from $57. The average on the Street is $54.
Elsewhere, RBC’s Andrew Wong reduced his target to $54 from $55 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet lowered his target to $48 from $50 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
With recent improvements in lithium prices and signs of stronger demand for electric vehicles, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Arun Viswanathan raised his rating for Albemarle Corp. (ALB-N) to “sector perform” from “underperform.”
“While our initial downgrade to Underperform in October 2020 was based on our view that valuations were outpacing weakened lithium fundamentals, we now see the tide turning as lithium prices show firmer signs of recovery from the December lows and greater demand due to increased EV demand,” he said. “We also believe the temporary one-year price concession is likely behind, given the tighter supply environment.”
The move comes a week after the Charlotte-based chemicals producer reported better-than-anticipated first-quarter results and raised its 2021 EBITDA guidance for its lithium segment by high-single digits year-over-year with the expectation of higher volumes from North American plant restarts, productivity improvements and tolling.
That led Mr. Viswanathan to raise his 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates, leading to an increased in his target for Albermarle shares to US$168 from US$135. The average is US$161.23.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* RBC’s Robert Kwan raised his Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) target to $33 from $29 with an “outperform” rating, while Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske bumped up his target to $34 from $30 also with an “outperform” recommendation and Scotia Capital’s Robert Hope increased his target to $32 from $29 with a “sector outperform” rating. . The average is currently $30.35.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin increased his target for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) to $36 from $32 with an “outperform” rating, CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his target to $39 from $27 with an “outperformer” rating, Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet bumped up his target to $39 from $38 with a “sector outperform” rating and National Bank’s Zachary Evershed increased his target to $38.50 from $34 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $37.17.
* Mr. Spracklin lowered his target for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) to $46 from $50 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Tim James raised his target to $43 from $42 with a “hold” rating and CIBC’s Kevin Chiang cut his target to $44 from $47 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $43.75.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young increased his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $185 from $180 with a “buy” rating.
“The outperformance was mainly driven by higher favourable prior-year reserve developments (PYRD). From a divisional perspective, the Canadian businesses outperformed our expectations, offset by a miss in the U.S.. The RSA acquisition is on track,” he said.
“We like IFC’s high-quality management team, the RSA acquisition and the outlook for the P&C insurance sector over the next year.”
* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev cut his Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) target to $11 from $10.50, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $11.19.
* National Bank’s Endri Leno cut his IMV Inc. (IMV-T) target to $4.25 from $5.25, which is below the $8.07 average.
* National Bank’s Dan Payne raised his Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX-T) target to $5.50 from $4.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $5.64.
* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn increased his Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) target to $167 from $156 with an “outperform” recommendation. The current average is $175.67.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Bryce Adams increased his Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) target to $14 from $13 with an “outperformer” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Orest Wowkodaw trimmed his target to $13 from $14 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $12.97.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) target to $29 from $27 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $30.50.
* CIBC’s Krista Friesen cut her Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) target to $260 from $275 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Zachary Evershed cut his target to $260 from $265 with an “outperform” recommendation and Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet cut his target to $245 from $255 with a “sector outperform” ratin.. The average is $252.67.
* TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard raised his Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) target to $25 from $23 with a “buy” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet increased his target to $22 from $20.50 with a “sector outperform” recommendation and Desjardins Securities’ Frederic Tremblay bumped up his target to $24 from $22 with a “buy” rating. The average is $22.31.
“Savaria had a strong start to 2021, with a 1Q beat and solid performance from Handicare since the acquisition was completed in March,” said Mr. Tremblay. “We expect 2Q to represent an important inflection point for the company, notably with a return of positive organic growth in Accessibility and a first three-month contribution from Handicare. Post-2Q, we expect momentum to build thanks to synergies and reopenings.”
* Both TD’s Sam Damiani and iA Capital Markets’ Frédéric Blondeau raised their Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) targets to $15.50 from $15 with “buy” recommendations. The average on the Street is $15.25.
* Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic raised his ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) target by $1 to $11, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $10.25.
* Scotia Capital analyst Paul Steep raised his Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) target to $58 from $57 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $57.20.
* Scotia’s Tanya Jakusconek cut her Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) target to US$13 from US$13.50 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is US$10.99.
* Scotia’s Trevor Turnbull cut his Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) target to $14 from $15, below the $15.09 average, with a “sector outperform” rating.
* Scotia’s Scott Macdonald lowered his Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T) target to 5 cents from 10 cents with a “sector underperform” rating. The average is 50 cents.
* Scotia’s Justin Strong trimmed his Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) target to $48.25 from $52 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $52.63.