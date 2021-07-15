Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
CIBC analyst Stephanie Price upgraded her rating on CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T) to “outperformer,” believing the company is well positioned as spending recovers in IT services. She also raised her price target to C$123 from C$110.
“CGI is well positioned in both government and commercial sectors as the business environment improves and organizations look to enhance digital offerings, including cybersecurity and cloud,” Ms. Price said in a note. “We see the stock as attractively valued at these levels, trading below its pre-COVID valuation despite an improving environment.”
She added that with cash reserves of $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in available credit, the company has ample room to continue its M&A strategy. “CGI has had a goal to double the size of the business in the next five to seven years. In the current environment, we see this plan as more achievable, requiring 5%-6% organic growth per year and 5%-6% acquired growth,” she said.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto believes it’s going to be a case of “summertime sadness” but “fall madness” when it comes to major industrial commodity prices this year.
In recent weeks, prices for base metals have softened considerably from earlier in the year, as Chinese and global demand has slowed, supply has improved, and concerns around monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve has strengthened the U.S. dollar and created a headwind for commodities priced in the currency.
But next season, he thinks it’ll be a different story. “We view the factors driving the summer pullback as largely transitory, and as such, a compelling opportunity to add positions ahead of what we expect will be a strong fall and winter period,” he said in a research note.
“From a physical commodity demand perspective, we expect an inflection point in early fall as factory and construction activity picks up across the Northern Hemisphere (particularly in China) and the post-COVID re-stocking cycle finally begins in key manufacturing hubs such as Germany and Japan. From a macro perspective, we believe the global economic cycle will be firmly entrenched in its mid-cycle phase by then; at this stage, monetary and fiscal policies usually remain accommodative, which should allow for re-acceleration bouts. This is what we foresee later this year as more governments lift restrictions and the global inventory re-stocking cycle shifts to a higher gear. Finally, with the US government continuing to run sizable twin deficits and the Fed pledging to keep Fed Funds at 0% until the first half of 2023, both short- and long-term real interest rates are pointing to further depreciation in the US$; we believe this will resume in the fall as the global economy re-accelerates,” the Canaccord analyst said.
Canaccord analysts led by Mr. Baretto raised their commodity price forecasts across the board. They now expect the copper price to average US$4.50 in the fourth quarter, up $1 from their last forecast, and see it averaging $4.38 next year. They raised their forecasts for coking coal and iron ore for the fourth quarter by between 25 per cent and 40 per cent.
Canaccord made two rating changes to stocks under its coverage, with both Champion Iron Ltd. (CIA-T) and Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) upgraded to “buy” from “hold”, “on anticipated commodity price-driven momentum in the fall, positive implied returns to revised target prices, and a lack of meaningful negative catalysts in the near future.”
Champion Iron’s price target went to C$7.50 from C$7 and Lundin Mining to C$13.50 from $12. Canaccord also raised price targets on most other industrial metals stocks that it covers, mostly due to its higher commodity price assumptions.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Peter Sklar upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” after the company’s investor day highlighted several growth initiatives. He raised his price target to C$59 from $50.
“Overall, there were a number of positive takeaways that have impacted our view on the stock,” Mr. Sklar said in a note. “We believe Couche-Tard has developed into a progressive and sophisticated retailer as a result of several organic growth initiatives. These initiatives include the Fresh Food Fast program; optimizing merchandise through dynamic pricing, promotion, assortment, and layout; Circle K branded fuel; cost optimization; heavier investment in new stores and store renovations; among others.”
“In terms of M&A, management indicated that while it will continue to pursue adjacent retail verticals, there is no longer an interest in [French grocer] Carrefour, which we had viewed as an underperforming grocery business that presented operational and integration risks for Couche-Tard,” he added.
In other analyst actions:
* Wells Fargo & Co (WFC-N): CFRA raises to “buy” from “hold”; raises target price by US$6 to US$52
* Southern Copper Corp (SCCO-N): HSBC raises target price to US$68.5 from US$67 and upgrades rating to “hold” from “reduce”
