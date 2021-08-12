Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
While he stressed CAE Inc. (CAE-T) did an “excellent job structurally transforming the business for the recovery,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier now thinks its stock properly reflects both those changes and the expected recovery in the Civil segment.
Accordingly, seeing limited upside, he lowered his rating for the Montreal-based simulator and training company to “hold” from “buy” on Thursday.
For the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, CAE reported adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, a penny below the Street’s expectations and 2 cents lower than Mr. Poirier’s estimate.
“Uncertainty related to the global resurgence of the pandemic prevented the disclosure of formal FY22 guidance,” the analyst said. “Nevertheless, management reiterated that the outlook for FY22 still calls for continued strong year-over-year growth, as recovery in all end markets takes hold, integration of recent acquisitions progresses and cost-saving initiatives ramp up.
“Training utilization remained stable so far in 2Q despite the resurgence of the pandemic. Despite the resurgence of the pandemic with the Delta variant, the utilization rate has remained mostly stable thanks to healthy demand for business jet training, strong commercial demand in the US and recovering activity in Europe. This is encouraging.”
Though he raised his full-year EPS projection by 2 cents to $1.02, Mr. Poirier maintained a $40 target for CAE shares, which sits below the $43.11 average.
“CAE currently trades in line with its main peers in the U.S. (13.3 times EV/FY2 EBITDA vs 13.3 times),” he said.
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang raised his target by $1 to $44, with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen increased his target to $45 from $39 with an “outperform” recommendation.
=====
While it possesses a “positive” outlook after “solid” second-quarter results, Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams lowered his rating BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T, HOM.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” in the wake of recent share price appreciation.
On Tuesday after the bell, the REIT, which operates 28 multi-family real estate properties across the Sunbelt region of the United States, reported adjusted funds from operations per unit of 15 US cents, up 7.1 per cent year-over-year and above the analyst’s estimate of 12 US cents. Same property net operating income increased a “healthy” 5.2 per cent year-over-year.
“Fundamentals in the REIT’s core Texas markets of Dallas, Houston, and Austin (combined 87 per cent of net operating income) remain strong,” said Mr. Abrams. “The quarter was highlighted by healthy internal growth, including a year-over-year increase in SPNOI of 5 per cent, as well as continued execution of the REIT’s capital recycling program, which has seen BSR materially improve the quality of its portfolio since its IPO in 2018.
“Overall, our positive outlook for BSR remains largely unchanged following the quarterly results and, as highlighted by strong leasing spreads in June of 10 per cent on new leases within its same property portfolio, we expect continued growth in cash flow per unit, particularly as the REIT’s ample acquisition capacity is deployed.”
Though he raised his target to US$15.50 from US$12.50, exceeding the average of US$14.68, Mr. Abrams lowered his rating in the wake of a 35-per-cent share price jump thus far in 2021.
“Trading in line with our NAV estimate, we believe the units are now fairly valued,” he said.
Elsewhere, CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his target to US$17.50 from US$13.50 with an “outperformer” recommendation and Desjardins Securities’ Kyle Stanley also hiked his target to US$17.50 from US$14 with a “buy” rating.
“BSR has begun benefiting from the extensive two-year portfolio transformation which refocused it on higher-growth core markets in Texas,” said Mr. Stanley.
=====
Following the release of largely in-line third-quarter financial results, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li still views Metro Inc. (MRU-T) as a “high-quality company with limited catalysts.”
On Wednesday, the Montreal-based grocer reported earnings per share of $1.03 for the 16-week period ended July 3, down a penny year-over-year as sales slid to $5.72-billion from $5.84-billion.
“When excluding $8-million related to DC [distribution centre] transition costs and slightly higher-than-expected COVID-19-related expenses, adjusted EPS of $1.09 was largely in line with our estimate of $1.11 (consensus of $1.12),” said Mr. Li. “The slight miss came from gross margin, with a decline in food margin (smaller basket size and increase in promotional intensity) partly offset by stronger pharmacy margin. Underlying SG&A expenses were well-controlled.”
”Ongoing cost pressures have resulted in price increases by vendors. MRU expects to pass on some of the cost increases while remaining competitive. Management does not expect the level of food inflation in 4Q to differ materially vs 3Q. As consumer behaviour gradually returns to normal, MRU is seeing promotional levels almost back to pre-pandemic levels and discount format growth outpacing conventional.”
After trimming his 2021 revenue and earnings expectations while increasing his 2022 projections, Mr. Li emphasized Metro’s “strong regional position, consistent execution and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.” However, he said its premium valuation and lack of near-term catalysts “keep us from being more positive.”
Keeping a “hold” rating for its shares, he raised his target to $66 from $59. The average on the Street is $64.92.
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Petrie raised his target to $64 from $61 with a “neutral” rating, while Scotia’s Patricia Baker increased her target to $70 from $68 with a “sector outperform” recommendation.
=====
CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang thinks AirBoss of America Corp.’s (BOS-T) “structurally higher earnings provide valuation upside.”
After the release of better-than-anticipated second-quarter financial results, he reiterated his positive stance on the Newmarket, Ont.-based manufacturer of rubber based products, seeing it continuing to benefit from “a robust pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities, past investments in innovation and capacity, and margin improvement initiatives.”
On Tuesday after the bell, AirBoss reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and government loan forgiveness, of $17.6-million, topping the consensus forecast on the Street of $14.2-million. The beat was driven by a rebound in demand in its Rubber Solutions segment and continued strength in Defense Group segment.
Mr. Chiang thinks the company’s claim of “an impressive” $1-billion of contract opportunities over the next 24 months actually “understates the true value of potential opportunities.”
“This pool includes either contracts the company is actively bidding on or solicitations that BOS knows is coming up, but excludes contracts/opportunities where timing is uncertain,” he said. “For example, this $1-billion pool excludes the potential of supplying gas masks to the U.S. military. The company was successful in the past in supplying low-burden masks for Canada and Australia and we believe has a competitive product offering for when the U.S. puts out its gas mask bid. It also excludes the potential roll-out of the B3 blast gauge, which is currently in field testing with the U.S. Army, and we know the U.S. FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) states the DOD must document service members’ blast exposure histories for their medical records. Add to this, growth opportunities related to the replenishment of PPE stockpiles (nitrile gloves, gowns, masks), diversifying AEP’s revenue by pursuing non-auto revenue customers, and the potential replacement of ADG’s Husky vehicles given the newer 2G version.”
He sees its earnings stream now “structurally higher than pre-pandemic levels” and sees annual EBITDA of $100-million, which it generated in 2020 and expects to reach in 2021, as its new run rate, rising from $40-million prior to 2020.
“As the market better appreciates this higher level of earnings, we see BOS closing the significant valuation gap versus its close competitors (AVON and Hexpol trade at an average 13 times EV to forward EBITDA),” he said. “If we were to apply this comp multiple to our baseline 2022E EBITDA, this would imply an equity value for BOS of $70 per share. We are currently using 10 times to derive our price target, but recognize there is upside to this as BOS delivers against its backlog. We would note this is above the upper end of where BOS has traded historically.”
Maintaining an “outperformer” rating for its shares, Mr. Chiang raised his target to $55 from $49. The average on the Street is $51.38.
Elsewhere, Stifel’s Maggie MacDougall increased her target to $53.25 from $50 with a “buy” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk bumped his target to $51 from $46 also with a “buy” recommendation.
“With the stock trading at 7.8 times 2022 estimated EBITDA vs. compounding comps at 11.9 times and defense comps at 11.1 times, we see considerable upside in the shares from current levels,” said Ms. MacDougall.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst John Gibson upgraded Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $13 target, up from $12 and above the $12.21 average.
* Mr. Gibson lowered Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” and lowered his target to $5 from $7. The average is $5.58.
* National Bank Financial analyst Michael Parkin downgraded New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” and cut his target to $2.75 from $3.50, exceeding the $2.67 average on the Street. Meanwhile, BMO’s Brian Quast cut his target to $3.50 from $4 with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed cut Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $225 target, down from $260 and 8 cents below the consensus.
* TD Securities analyst Lorne Kalmar downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR.U-T, WIR.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a US$22 target, up from US$20 and above the US$21.33 average.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout moved his WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) target to $166 from $157 with an “outperformer” recommendation. Others raising their targets include: BMO’s Devin Dodge to $152 from $145 with a “market perform” rating; ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $150 from $135 with a “sector perform” rating and RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $172 from $155 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $159.14.
* Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley raised his Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-CN) target to $56 from $54, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $58.34.
“As one of the top players in the sector, we believe a premium valuation continues to be warranted at this time,” said Mr. Bottomley.
* Canaccord’s Dalton Baretto cut his Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T) target to $5.50 from $6 with a “hold” rating. The average is $7.92.
* Canaccord’s Aravinda Galappatthige lowered his target for BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV-T) to $16 from $18 with a “buy” rating. The average is $18.36.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier raised his target for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) to $78 from $77 with a “buy” rating. The average is $78.50.
“3Q results marked another impressive quarter of organic growth at 16% yoy. The strong performance supported management’s guidance revision for FY21. We continue to believe that CGY represents a compelling investment opportunity as investors are rewarded for waiting for the M&A strategy to pick up with impressive organic growth and a 1.7-per-cent dividend yield. We see significant potential for value creation as management starts deploying capital,” he said.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Petrie raised his Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) target to $60 from $59, exceeding the $53.09 average, with an “outperformer” rating.
* CIBC’s Hamir Patel increased his Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) target to $40 from $39 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Zachary Evershed bumped up his target to $40 from $38.50 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $39.56.
* Mr. Patel bumped up his Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) target to $51 from $48, below the $57.90 average, with an “outperformer” rating.
* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi raised his Emera Inc. (EMA-T) target to $60 from $59, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $60.47.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) target to $33 from $29 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $33.33.
* Mr. Wilkinson increased his Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) target to $21.50 from $18, keeping a “neutral” rating. Others making changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Michael Markidis to $22.50 from $19 with a “buy” rating; Canaccord’s Mark Rothschild to $21.75 from $18.25 with a “hold” rating and Raymond James’ Brad Sturges to $23 from $20 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $20.13.
“Our fundamental outlook for Summit remains bullish and we expect the REIT to continue benefitting from rising rental rates for industrial space in its core markets. However, with the units currently trading at an 11.0-per-cent premium to NAV and at an implied cap rate of 3.7 per cent, we believe this value is largely reflected in the unit price,” said Mr. Rothschild.
* Canaccord’s Doug Taylor cut his Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (MOGO-T) target by $1 to $11 with a “speculative buy” rating, while Raymond James’ Steven Li lowered his target to $13.50, the current average on the Street, from $15 with an “outperform” rating.
“Mogo reported Q2 results which were ahead of expectations,” Mr. Taylor said. “The 16-per-cent move in the stock post-earnings was driven, in our view, by management’s updated outlook for the pace of growth exiting Q4 and into 2022. These numbers suggested upside to the Street’s prior model and were a vote of confidence in the expected launch timing and contributions from upcoming products such as the equity trading platform. What is not at this point reflected in the financial performance is the $110-million invested (so far) in Coinsquare which, given the activity levels in cryptocurrencies, has quickly become a key asset of Mogo. Our $11 target (from $12) is based on expectations that are now better grounded by management’s guidance, offset by a more conservative valuation for Coinsquare. Mogo’s gearing to volatile cryptocurrencies creates a high risk/high reward return distribution which informs our SPECULATIVE BUY rating.”
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan increased his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) target to $17.50 from $15.50, exceeding the $16.28 average, with an “outperform” rating.
* RBC’s Pammi Bir bumped up his target for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) target to $19 from $17.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $18.64.
* RBC’s Alexander Jackson raised his Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) target to $59 from $54 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $53.22.
* RBC’s Michael Harvey increased his Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) target to $6 from $5 with an “outperform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci raised his target to $6.50 from $6 with a “buy” recommendation and Raymond James’ Jeremy McCrea moved his target to $6.75 from $6.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $6.70.
“BIR continues to reap the rewards of its bold unhedged strategy supported by not only by the rally in gas prices but, also its strong execution across its portfolio. We point to BIR shares as a great way to gain leverage to a constructive AECO environment while being protected on the downside by the company’s low-cost structure derived from its premium Montney assets supported by owned & operated infrastructure.,” said Mr. McCrea.
* RBC’s Douglas Miehm raised his Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T) target by $1 to $19 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Scott Fletcher moved his target to $20 from $18 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $19.25.
* RBC’s Drew McReynolds increased his Points International Ltd. (PCOM-Q, PTS-T) target to US$21 from US$20, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $20.38.
* TD Securities analyst Cherilyn Radbourne raised his ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) target to $48 from $41 with a “buy” rating. The average is $46.40.
* TD’s Lorne Kalmar raised his American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.U-T) target to US$5 from US$4.75 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$4.30.
* TD’s Graham Ryding increased his Lifeworks Inc. (LWRK-T) target to $40, matching the consensus, from $39 with a “buy” rating.
* Scotia Capital analyst Michael Doumet raised his Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT-T) to $9.50 from $9 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $8.44.
* National Bank’s Tal Woolley raised his CT REIT (CRT.UN-T) target to $19 from $18 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta bumped up his target to $18 from $17.50 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average is $17.89.
* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed increased his Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) target to $24.50 from $24, topping the $23.75 average, with a “buy” rating.
* National Bank’s Patrick Kenny cut his target for Emera Inc. (EMA-T) to $58 from $59, below the $60.47, with a “sector perform” rating.