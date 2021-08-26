Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
National Bank of Canada’s (NA-T) share price underperformance Wednesday relative to peers in the wake of the release of better-than-expected quarterly results was “unjustified,” according to Mike Rizvanovic of Credit Suisse.
Canada’s sixth-biggest lender closed down 0.55% on Wednesday, even as the financials services sector overall gained 0.5%.
Mr. Rizvanovic and a handful of other analysts modestly raised their price targets on National Bank on Thursday.
“NA’s adjusted Q3 EPS of C$2.36, which was well ahead of both our estimate and consensus, was driven primarily by lower PCLs [Provision for Credit Losses], consistent with what we’ve seen from most banks so far this quarter. However, PTPP (Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings) earnings slightly beat our forecasts with notable strength in the P&C Banking and USSF&I segments. As such, we view [Wednesday’s] share price underperformance as unjustified,” Mr. Rizvanovic said in a note.
“NA’s sizable net PCL reversal of C$43mm was a positive surprise in Q3, although we note that management appears to be taking a cautious approach on further potential [credit provision] recoveries despite having what we believe is the most excess reserves among the Big Six. We see a high likelihood for further near-term meaningful recoveries depending on how the next wave of COVID impacts the macroeconomic outlook in Canada,” he added.
Mr. Rizvanovic said he believes National Bank’s move to eliminate commissions at its online brokerage should end up being a net benefit to the bank. The move will have minimal impact to the bottom line, and so far has not yet been followed by peers. It could drive a decent amount of new client acquisitions in the near term, the analyst suggested.
He raised his price target to C$106 from C$104 and reiterated an “outperform” rating.
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to C$103.50 from C$101; RBC increased its price target to C$99 from C$97; and Desjardins Securities raised its price target to C$103 from C$100.
***
Several analysts have raised their price targets on Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) following its earnings beat on Wednesday.
Among them: Canaccord Genuity hiked its target price to C$143 from C$140; CIBC raised its price target to C$145 from C$138; Credit Suisse raised its target price to C$140 from C$135; National Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$144 from C$140; and Desjardins Securities raised its target to C$141 from C$138).
Here are some highlights of how analysts are reacting to the earnings:
Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan: RY reported a core EPS beat which we estimate was largely in line adjusting for better credit results. Overall, the firm generated PTPP (Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings) growth of 6% YoY (incl. Cdn. P&C Banking at 13%), supported by net revenue growth (Net interest income ex trading up 6% YoY) and good expense control. We remain positive on RY shares due to the bank’s strong fundamentals (e.g., volume growth, credit) and its excess capital position (that could support above-average NCIB and dividend increases). Thus, we maintain our buy rating.”
Scotiabank’s Meny Grauman: “We turned more positive on RY in the wake of Q2′s results thanks to a clear improvement in earnings in Canadian Banking and a very bullish outlook on the post-pandemic recovery and RY’s ability to thrive under those conditions. This quarter those same positives continued to shine through even as the results themselves were not quite as impressive relative to some peers, especially with respect to all-bank PTPP growth. Canadian Banking continued to beat our expectations and show well (PTPP earnings growth of 13%, op. leverage of 6% Y/Y and mortgage growth of 12.9% Y/Y) while Management reiterated its conviction in the durability of the recovery and RY’s ability to benefit from a number of trends including a comeback in cards activity, the potential for upside to rising rates especially at City National, and a very robust investment banking pipeline.” The analyst reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and C$148 price target.
CIBC’s Paul Holden: “FQ3 provided a positive update for net interest income, fee income, credit, expenses and capital.... Cooling capital markets revenue and earnings were broadly expected, but there has been a concern they would hinder PTPP (Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings) growth and positive operating leverage. While capital markets PTPP was down 14% Y/Y, RY was still able to produce all-company PTPP growth of 6% Y/Y. We assume capital markets revenue will slow in F2022 (-6%), but still forecast PTPP growth (10%) and positive operating leverage of 3%.”
***
In other analyst actions:
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD-B-T): Raymond James raises price target to C$59 from C$53
Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-U-T): National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with outperform rating and C$15 price target (previously C$14.50.)
Enerplus Corp (ERF-T): Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform
