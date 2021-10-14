Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After a record quarter, Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley expects Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) to maintain its positive momentum.
He was one of several equity analysts on the Street to raise their targets for the Vancouver-based apparel maker following Wednesday’s release of “significantly” better-than-expected third-quarter results and a raise to its full-year fiscal 2022 guidance.
“In our view, Aritzia has done a great job of navigating a changing retail landscape by offering an aspirational customer experience within its brick-and-mortar locations and an improved e-commerce platform,” said Mr. Dley. “With over 20 consecutive quarters of samestore sales growth prior to the onset of COVID-19, and strong growth this quarter, a robust pipeline of new store openings, a healthy balance sheet to support growth and margin enhancement initiatives, and a well-aligned management team, we believe Aritzia is deserving of a premium valuation.”
Aritzia reported revenue of $350-million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $73-million. Both results easily topped both Mr. Dley’s estimates ($295-million and $47-million, respectively) and the consensus forecasts on the Street ($296-million and $46-million.
“The 75-per-cent increase in revenue year-over-year was underpinned by strength in both the instore and online channels,” said Mr. Dley. “At Aritzia’s boutiques, revenue increased 95 per cent year-over-year, with comparable sales at the stores increasing by 14 per cent above Q2/F20, indicative of demand that remains above pre-pandemic levels. This occurred despite 50 per cent of Canadian stores being closed for half of the quarter. Growth in the U.S. remained robust, with U.S. sales now representing 42 per cent of consolidated revenue. Similarly, Aritzia delivered e-commerce revenue growth of 49 per cent year-over-year, a notable figure given that the company witnessed year-over-year e-commerce sales growth of 82 per cent in Q2/F21.”
“Aritzia updated its full-year revenue guidance to $1.25-1.30 billion, up from $1.20-1.25 billion last quarter, which represents an increase of 45-50 per cent year-over-year. Ecommerce growth remains robust despite facing COVID-19 led comps from last year, while the company’s brick-and-mortar stores are now back to operating above prepandemic levels.”
After increasing both his 2022 and 2023 financial projections, Mr. Dley raised his target for Artizia shares to $50 from $43, reiterating a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $47.25, according to Refinitiv data.
Other analysts making target adjustments include:
* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $44 from $43 with a “sector perform” rating
* TD Securities’ Meaghen Annett to $53 from $44 with a “buy” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $52 from $43 with an “outperformer” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Stephen MacLeod to $49 from $43 with an “outperform” rating.
Ahead of the release of its third-quarter results, Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet sees upside in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) both in the near and longer term.
“CIGI is the most scalable company we cover, and arguably, the most synergistic in its M&A,” he said. “We expect outsized growth for CIGI through our forecast horizon, driven by the rapid recovery underway in office leasing and capital markets activity and by the deployment if its currently underlevered b/s.”
For the quarter, Mr. Doumet is projecting revenue of US$953.3-million, up 35.1 per cent year-over-year and well ahead of the consensus of US$804.5-million. He’s expecting adjusted EBITDA of US$106.8-million, an increase of 11.4 per cent also beating the Street’s forecast of US$101.4-million.
Mr. Doumet noted the Toronto-based company has been able to increase its annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA by 14 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, since launching its Enterprise 2020 plan in 2015.
“On the heels of the unveiling of another five-year plan (likely as soon as Q3/21 results), we look at where the next sources of growth will likely come from,” he said.
“While there remains some lingering uncertainty from the pandemic, we believe there is a clear path towards doubling adj. EBITDA over the next five years, with the key drivers (in our opinion) being: (i) consolidated organic growth in the low to mid single digits; (ii) margin expansion from all operating segments, but supported by the Americas (even though some substantial gains were made during the pandemic); (iii) a continued solid pace of bolt-on M&A, with a focus on the under-penetrated adjacent services (i.e., debt origination, real estate engineering & design and other real estate-related consulting services); and (iv) the potential for a handful of larger deals including in the Investment Management (IM) area.”
Maintaining an “sector outperform” rating for Colliers shares, Mr. Doumet raised his target to US$165 from US$152. The average is US$149.17.
Desjardins Securities analyst John Sclodnick has increasing expectations for Prime Mining Corp.’s (PRYM-X) Los Reyes gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Previously viewing it as “primarily a heap leach operation with a resource based on historical drilling,” he now thinks drilling at the mine has “quickly shown that this would be developed as an open pit mill operation.
“Drilling completed by Prime has returned higher-grade results than historically — too high to be heap leached, in our view,” said Mr. Sclodnick. “In addition, a significantly higher silver grade has been reported in the drilling by Prime, with silver making up 40 per cent of the value of the more recent drilling. The weighted average gold-equivalent grade from Prime drilling of 3.64 grams per ton gold equivalent is 128 per cent higher than the 1.60 g/t Aueq from historical drilling.”
Now seeing a “growing high-margin project,” the analyst hiked his target for the Vancouver-based company to $7 from $3.90, exceeding the $5.70 average on the Street.
“We expect the company to continue to drive value through the drill bit, extending known mineralization, and to continue its track record of discoveries,” he said.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Luke Davis upgraded Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” and increased his target to $4 from $2.50. The average target on the Street is $3.58.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang increased his Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-N, WCN-T) target to US$140 from US$136, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$140.83.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) target to $18.50 from $17, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $17.29.
* Mr. Wilkinson bumped up his Granite REIT (GRT.UN-T) target to $105 from $92 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $98.20.
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout bumped up his target for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) to US$80 from US$77, exceeding the US$75.88 average, with an “outperformer” rating.
* Mr. Bout also increased his Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) target to US$55 from US$39 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is currently US$51.15.
* Mr. Bout raised his Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) target to $10 from $8.50, topping the $8.93 average, with an “outperformer” rating.
* CIBC’s John Zamparo raised his MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) target to $84 from $74, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$72.69.
* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu cut his Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T) target to $8 from $9 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $6.99.
* CIBC’s Stephanie Price cut her target for Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) to $44 from $50.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $53.
* Scotia’s Mark Neville raised his WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) target to $175 from $150, exceeding the $168.50 average, with a “sector perform” rating.
* Mr. Neville also increased his Stantec Inc. (STN-T) target to $72 from $66 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $66.71.