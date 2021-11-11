Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) is “grinding out improvements,” according to CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo, emphasizing international expansion now appears to be “the most compelling part” of its investment case.

“Aurora’s retail sales trends have not yet leveled off, but we believe its international medical gains and anticipated cost cuts should mean continued progress towards profitability,” he said in a research note released Thursday. “There is a risk the $9-million Israeli shipment fails to materialize in FQ2, making this coming quarter look somewhat soft, but we look further out. We give credit to ACB’s GM% which is well above most peers at greater than 60 per cent on medical/international and more than 30 per cent on recreational, despite the sales declines. If ACB can execute on SG&A cuts, where historically it’s had some success, ACB should hit positive EBITDA in about one year from now.”

While its first-quarter results, released late Tuesday, fell largely in line with his expectations, Mr. Zamparo emphasized significant 85-per-cent quarter-over-quarter and 140-per-cent year-over-year increases in international sales, which now accounts for 25 per cent of its overall total.

Though he cautioned “progress isn’t linear,” he thinks “ACB is clearly winning favour with regulators worldwide given increased share in Israel and Germany.”

With that view and emphasizing international sales are “high margin and high growth,” he raised his recommendation for Aurora shares to “neutral” from “underperformer” and bumped up his target to $9.25 from $6.50. The average on the Street is $7.73, according to Refinitiv data.

=====

CIBC’s Paul Holden thinks valuations for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) are now looking past 2022 into 2023.

Predicting catalysts to increase 2023 estimates are unlikely to materialize in the next 6-9 months and calling it “too long a wait” for potential gains, he downgraded its shares to “neutral” from an “outperformer” recommendation.

“There are plenty of other financial stocks with better near-term outlooks and catalysts, in our view,” he said.

After the bell on Wednesday, Toronto-based Element released adjusted earnings per share guidance of 80 cents for 2021, 87-90 cents for 2022 and $1-$1.05 for 2023. To align with that view, Mr. Holden cut his forecast by 6 per cent, 12 per cent and 9 cents, respectively, with notable increases to his operating expense and tax rate projections.

“Origination guidance of $5.5-$5.7-billion for 2022 confirms that supply constraints will negate new customer wins for at least another year (2020 originations were $6.0-billion),” he said. “Management expects vehicle production will ramp by mid-2023, resulting in originations of $7.8-$8.1-billion, more than we had previously contemplated. While the magnitude of the expected rebound is great, it’s a long time to wait to see the hard evidence of customer growth.”

“We had expected positive operating leverage of positive 5 points this quarter. Instead, operating leverage was negative 5 points as operating expenses came in substantially higher than expected. Higher expenses are expected to roll into future periods and guidance implies no operating leverage in 2022. Positive leverage is expected to return in 2023 along with originations.”

With those reduced expectations, Mr. Holden cut his target for Element shares to $14 from $15.50. The average is $16.38.

Elsewhere, RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan cut his target to $16 from $19 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Equity analysts on the Street applauded WSP Global Inc.’s (WSP-T) in-line third-quarter results, positive revisions to its full-year 2021 guidance and the expectation for further gains from the US$1-trillion infrastructure bill south of the border.

TSX-listed shares of the Montreal-based management and consultancy services provider rose 3.6 per cent on Wednesday after it raised its EBITDA expectation to $1.30-1.32-billion from a previous range of $1.275-1.325-billion. The consensus estimate was $1.302-billion.

“Three things in life now seem certain. Death, taxes and WSP delivering on its strategic goals,” said Stifel analyst Ian Gillies, who raised his rating for WSP shares to “buy” from “hold” in a research note released Thursday.

“The company has a number of potential catalysts including a new business plan set to be released early next year, additional M&A given the impressive execution on the acquisition of Golder, and a U.S. infrastructure bill. The valuation is very expensive, but management’s repeated ability to deliver on its strategic goals is what drives our decision.”

Touting the potential for U.S. gains, seeing it “back to growth,” Mr. Gillies hiked his target for WSP shares to $200 from $162, citing “management’s consistency in delivering to its stated plan, the potential for significant revenue growth over the next five-years, and M&A benefits over that period are the basis for the increase.” The current average target on the Street is $185.21.

.“WSP is a best-in-class company, with what we view as an unassailable track record. Valuation is the primary headwind for the stock as it is trading well above its long-term historical averages. Positively, the company could outperform our forecasts due to 1) significant government stimulus in OECD nations and 2) M&A that is not built into our model. The recent addition of Golder & Associates may allow the company to also deliver better-than-expected margins due to an increasing amount of environmental work. Nonetheless, the stock is priced for perfection, in our view.”

Other analysts raising their targets include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $185 from $171 with a “buy” rating.

“WSP reported encouraging 3Q results with positive organic growth across all regions,” said Mr. Poirier. “The integration of Golder is progressing well and delivered another quarter of double-digit organic growth. We believe the next catalyst for the story will be the launch of the next three-year strategic plan (2022–24). The U.S. infrastructure stimulus package, combined with WSP’s healthy balance sheet and strong M&A track record, gives us confidence in management’s ability to unlock significant value over that period.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $196 from $172 with an “outperform” rating.

* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev to $185 from $168 with an “outperform” rating.

* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville to $190 from $175 with a “sector perform” rating.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $180 from $150 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $190 from $180 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

While “light” fourth-quarter bookings weighed on investor sentiment and threw doubt into its “organic growth narrative,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber expects positive momentum to continue for CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Wednesday, shares of the Montreal-based IT-services provider slid 4.3 per cent after it reported bookies of $2.92-billion, down 16 per cent year-over-year and below Mr. Treiber’s $3.6-billion forecast. That came alongside better-than-anticipated revenue ($3.01-billion versus a $2.98-billion estimate) and EBITDA ($620-million versus $610-million).

“CGI’s bookings are typically lumpy from quarter to quarter,” said the analyst. “Management indicated that a few larger deals pushed into Q1. Even though Q4 bookings were light, we believe that directionally CGI is likely to continue to see positive organic growth due to structural demand tailwinds. For example, bookings related to new business rose 18 per cent year-over-year, suggesting a healthy demand environment.”

CGI saw its constant currency organic growth improve by 5.7 per cent year-over-year to a 10-year high, exceeding the analyst’s expectations of 4.5 per cent and the 3.1-per-cent result seen in the previous quarter.

“On a double-stack basis (normalizing for COVID pullback), organic growth was negative 1 per cent, which suggests the company is still recovering from contraction experienced during COVID,” he said. “Management commentary is positive regarding the potential for structurally higher long-term growth due to post-COVID digital transformation initiative.”

Expecting the pace of acquisitions to accelerate into fiscal 2022, Mr. Treiber raised his revenue forecast to $12.6-billion from $12.5-billion and his adjusted EPS estimate to $5.98 from $5.87.

Maintaining an “outperform” rating, Mr. Treiber raised his target for CGI shares to $127 from $125.. The average is $125.77.

“Our Outperform thesis reflects: 1) CGI will continue to create shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation on acquisitions and share repurchases, anticipated acceleration in organic growth; and 3) sustained re-valuation in line with global peers,” he said.

Other analysts making changes include:

* Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep to $131 from $127 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* CIBC’ Stephanie Price to $130 from $123 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

“Momentum [is] beginning to build” for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T), said Echelon Capital Markets analyst David Chrystal.

On Wednesday, the Toronto-based REIT reported normalized funds from operations of 61 cents, matching Mr. Chrystal’s projection and up 4 per cent year-over-year.

“While same-property NOI was modest, we believe that Q221 was a trough and the REIT’s portfolio is showing early signs of recovery,” he said. “During Q321, occupancy and average rents ticked higher from Q2 lows, and bad debt expense and tenant incentives dipped from higher Q2 levels. Lifts on turnover leasing are trending higher after bottoming out in Q121, and with the expiry of rent freezes in Ontario and British Columbia at year-end, we expect lifts on renewal leasing will strengthen.”

Mr. Chrystal emphasized accretive asset rotation is becoming “an emerging theme” for investors to track.

He noted: “During Q3 CAPREIT disposed of a property in midtown Toronto for $52-million, and subsequent to quarter-end, sold its one-third managing interest in a downtown Toronto property for $91-million. Management commentary suggests that select properties with development potential in core markets are attracting interest at sub-2-per-cent cap rates based on in-place NOI. We believe that management will continue to opportunistically rotate out of assets where land value and potential development upside are driving prices well beyond the value of the existing cash flow. We expect proceeds will be redeployed accretively, into acquisitions with initial yields in the 3-per-cent range and better cash flow growth prospects.”

He also expects the REIT to be much more active on the acquisition front, seeing it “continue to pursue selective acquisitions in its core markets going forward.”

“The REIT’s liquidity position is strong, and could support significant incremental activity; cash and availability on existing facilities sits at $380-million, $1.2-billion of the REIT’s properties are currently unencumbered and debt and interest service coverage ratios are trending higher.”

Keeping a “buy” rating, Mr. Chrystal raised his target to $68 from $67.50. The average is $67.95.

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild raised his target to $66 from $65 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson bumped up his target to $67 from $65 with a “neutral” recommendation.

=====

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) road to recovery is being “challenged by an extraordinarily tight labour market (exacerbated by COVID-19- related absenteeism) and worsening supply chain disruptions for original equipment and aftermarket parts,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman.

On Wednesday, shares of the Winnipeg-based company dropped over 10 per cent with the premarket release of weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter results, including EBITDA of US$52-million, which missed both Mr. Newman’s US$59-million estimate and the US$63-million consensus expectation.

“Driving activity and collision data continue to climb, although the pace of recovery has slowed to a degree (gasoline sales remain rangebound at 10–12 per cent below 2019 levels), likely reflecting a new equilibrium level in today’s hybrid economy,” the analyst said. “Demand for BYD’s collision repair services is exceeding capacity in all U.S. markets, while demand in Canada is increasing slowly and gradually (well below pre-pandemic levels and significantly lower than the U.S.).”

“We expect supply chain issues and labour shortages to continue into 4Q, resulting in higher work in process and lower fixed cost absorption. We expect EBITDA of $55-million in 4Q at a margin of 10.7 per cent due to wage inflation and a lower margin on parts (sourcing parts from non-primary suppliers and higher OE mix). While some P&C insurers have been lenient on DRP criteria, it typically takes time for price increases to be negotiated to address wage inflation. BYD is in constructive discussions with key customers to negotiate prices, while demarketing lower-margin customers and investing in its Technical Development Program. It views parts availability as a transitory issue.”

In response to the near-term challenges brought on by the “difficult” environment, Mr. Newman slashed his target for Boyd shares to $244 from $290, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $262.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Krista Friesen cut her target to $272 from $284, maintaining an “outperformer” rating, while Stifel’s Maggie MacDougall trimmed her target to $230 from $240 with a “hold” rating.

“Despite recovering demand, Boyd reported soft Q3 results due to margin compression on parts and labor bottlenecks and cost escalation, in the absence of commensurate price increases,” said Ms. MacDougall. “We expect this dynamic to persist into Q4 and H1/22, with the parts issue likely abating in the New Year as global supply chains start to gradually improve. However, the labor shortages experienced in Q3 may pose a more difficult issue to solve. Price increases will likely come in the mid-term, however, production bottlenecks can only be solved through recruitment, training and technology, which takes more time.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC’s Dominion Securities analyst Irene Nattel raised her Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) target to $112 from $104 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $94.27.

* Ms. Nattel also raised her target for George Weston Ltd. (WN-T, “outperform”) to $154 from $150 (average: $147.14) and Metro Inc. (MRU-T, “sector perform”) to $70 from $68 (average: $66.)

* CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang lowered his Airboss of America Corp. (BOS-T) target to $54 from $55 with an “outperformer” rating, while TD Securities’ Tim James raised his target to $49 from $47 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $53.08.

* Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho increased his target for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN-T) to $23 from $21, exceeding the $22.81 average, with a “buy” rating, while RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his target to $24 from $22 with an “outperform” rating.

* ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray raised his AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) target to $80 from $75 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Krista Friesen cut her target $46 from $50 with a “neutral” rating. The current average is $63.39.

* CIBC’s Andrew Grantham lowered his BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV-T) target to $13 from $15.50, below the $18 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev raised his Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) target to $12 from $11.50 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Jacob Bout bumped his target to $13 from $12 with an “outperformer” rating and Stifel’s Ian Gillies moved his target to $14.25 from $13 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $12.58.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel increased his target for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) to $2.50 from $2.25, below the $2.92 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised her Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) target to $19.50 from $19 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Tal Woolley bumped up his target to $20 from $19.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $19.36.

* Desjardins’ Michael Markidis raised his CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T) target to $18.50 from $17.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $18.61.

“CRT reported 3Q21 results which were in line with expectations. Results continued to highlight the stability inherent in the REIT’s portfolio offering, while its $110-million of new investment activity speaks to the robust acquisition environment for quality retail assets,” he said.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his target for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) to $37 from $33, above the $36.33 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young cut his Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) target to $9 from $11, falling below the $10.84 average, with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord’s Anthony Petrucci raised his Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) target to $15 from $14 with a “buy” rating, while RBC’s Luke Davis increased his target to $16 from $15 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $15.27.

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his target for Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG-T) to $47 from $44, matching the consensus, with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Robert Kwan cut his Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) target by $1 to $23 with a “sector perform” recommendation, while CIBC’s Mark Jarvi lowered his target to $22.50 from $23 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $24.78.

* CIBC’s Paul Holden raised his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $200 from $197, keeping an “outperformer” rating, while Desjardins’ Doug Young increased his target to $195 from $190 with a “buy” rating. The average is $198.77.

“We like IFC’s high-quality management, the RSA acquisition and near-term market outlook. That said, as conditions return to normal, it faces a tough comp in 2022,” said Mr. Young.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams lowered his target for Largo Inc. (LGO-T) to $21.50 from $25, below the $23.70 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber cut his Lifespeak Inc. (LSPK-T) target to $12 from $13 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.25.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) target to $27 from $26, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $27.13.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland lowered his Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) target to $4 from $4.50, remaining above the $3.63 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* Canaccord’s Mark Rothschild increased his RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) target to $24.50 from $23 with a “hold” rating, while TD Securities’ Sam Damiani moved his target to $26 from $25 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $24.83.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) target to $51 from $54 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $52.06.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds lowered his Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) target to $9 from $10 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $8.83.

* CIBC’s Christopher Thompson lowered his Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) target to $6.28 from $7 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $7.30.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) target to $21 from $18.50, above the $18.87 average, with an “outperformer” recommendation.

* CIBC’s Scott Fletcher increased his target for Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) to $11 from $10.50, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $11.75.