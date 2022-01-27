Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While the rebound in travel stalled with the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant, National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen sees several reasons to be optimistic about Canadian airlines moving forward.

“CATSA airport screening data shows that in the latest week passenger screenings were at approximately 31 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, down from as high as 56 per cent during the peak holiday period in December,” he said in a research note released Thursday. “As a result of the softer demand, airlines have cut capacity in Q1/22, and we have adjusted our forecasts to reflect lower capacity expectations for our airline coverage names.

“However, there are several encouraging signs for the sector. Firstly, the worst of the current wave of COVID appears to be receding in much of Canada so a return to a more positive backdrop for consumer confidence in travel in the next several months seems possible. Secondly, we believe Canada will soon start to ease some travel restrictions including the elimination of the arrival PCR test. Thus, we believe a rebound in traffic for Canadian airlines can resume in Q2/22, and we still expect a strong summer, albeit not back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Despite that optimism, Mr. Doerksen did warn of a series of emerging headwinds facing the sector, including “much” higher fuel prices and increased competition.

“The current spot price of jet fuel is 94 cents per litre, well above the 74 cents per litre seen in Q3/21 and the 60 cents per litre in early 2021,” he said. “Sustained higher fuel prices will negatively impact Air Canada and Transat, in particular. New competition is also a concern with start-up Lynx Air planning to launch flights in April. Indeed, based on the incremental fleet additions announced by Flair Airlines, Porter, Canada Jetlines, and now Lynx, the potential seat capacity expansion for the Canadian airline industry would approach 30 per cent. Growing competition has the potential to depress prices, and we are already seeing some aggressive fare sales across the industry.”

After updating his financial projections, Mr. Doerksen made a pair of target price adjustments to stocks in his coverage universe. They are:

* Air Canada (AC-T, “outperform”) to $28 from $30. The average on the Street is $29.63.

“The Omicron wave is a setback to the rebound the company was experiencing through the late summer and into the fall and higher jet fuel prices will increase costs in the near term so we reduced our Q1/22 forecasts accordingly,” he said. “However, we believe the worst of the Omicron impact is now over and we expect Air Canada to see a resumption of the travel rebound in Q2 and into the summer, which may accelerate if travel restrictions ease in Canada and international markets. Air Canada is also scheduled to hold an investor day in late March at which we expect the company to provide post-pandemic targets for margins, cash flows and leverage. Air Canada will report its Q4 results on February 18.”

* Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T, “sector perform”) to $4.30 from $4.85. Average: $5.23.

“For Q1/22, Chorus’s flying levels for Air Canada under the CPA may take a step back from the 75-80 per cent of 2019 levels expected in Q4/21 as Air Canada adjusts its schedule to account for the Omicron impact. However, this will not impact cash flow as Chorus receives a fixed fee per aircraft regardless of flying levels. The resurgent pandemic globally in recent months may also impact some of Chorus’s leasing customers resulting in a slowing of the recovery in lease collection levels in Q1/22 (was at 77 per cent in Q3/21), but we believe the global airline industry will continue to recover over the course of 2022 which should support a return to more normal conditions for lessors.”

He maintained an “outperform” rating and $51 target for Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) and an “underperform” rating and $3.50 target for Transat AT Inc. (TRZ-T). The average is $52.50 and $3.55, respectively.

“Our preferred names in the airline space are Air Canada and Exchange Income (which has multiple non-airline related positive drivers),” said Mr. Doerksen.

=====

ATB Capital Markets analyst Tim Monachello sees Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) as “a compelling investment opportunity despite mid-term risks and uncertainties” following its all-stock acquisition of Exterran Corp. (EXTN-N).

“While EFX shares have not responded positively to the announcement (down roughly 17 per cent), we believe the combination offers strong strategic merit and an attractive value proposition,” he said. “Overall, while we believe EFX is likely to endure a period of increased leverage and negative FCF over the coming 12-18 months following close, timelines for ongoing project deployments provide reasonable visibility to significantly improved free cash generation and leverage ratios by mid-to-late 2023.

“Longer-term, we believe the combination of EFX and EXTN represents a rare opportunity for both companies to significantly increase scale and geographic diversity, thereby reducing risk and providing a path to lower costs of capital – a feature which we believe is vital to the successful capitalization of sizable long-term growth opportunities in gas compression and processing, water processing, and in promising energy transition end markets such as CCUS.”

Mr. Monachello now sees Calgary-based Enerflex “scaled to take on a world of opportunity” following the US$735-million deal, seeing it “well positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities while also deleveraging and likely increasing distributions to shareholders over the mid-term.”

Keeping an “outperform” rating, he raised his target for its shares to $12.50 from $12. The current average is $11.

On Houston-based Exterran, he added: “We believe the combination with EFX in an all-stock deal is a highly advantageous proposition for EXTN shareholders. The combined entity offers lower leverage, increased scale, and meaningfully improves its capital structure issues in terms of both access to and cost of capital. In our view, the all-share nature of the combination provides a better positioned entity to realize upside for investors and – given increased scale and the eventual dual listed nature of EFX shares – the combination should allow for better trading liquidity for investors. We also believe the 112-per-cent equity premium (based on pre-transaction valuations) provides immediate upside for EXTN investors.”

=====

Citi analyst Prashant Rao lowered his financial expectations for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) to account for the firm’s view for “flat oil prices retracing meaningfully lower as 2022 progresses.”

He’s now projecting fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations per share of $1.07, down from $1.29 but in-line with the Street’s forecast. His full-year 2022 estimate slid to $4.05 from $4.21.

However, Mr. Rao did raise his target for Cenovus shares to $21 from $17, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $20.95.

“Our target moves up to $21 and remains based on our DCF [discounted cash flow] analysis, where we roll forward our assumptions to 2022 net debt of $5-billion (which seems potentially conservative given cash-on-hand and 2022 earnings) and lower our WACC [weighted average cost of capital] slightly (60 basis points) to 11.8 per cent based on updated CAPM [capital asset pricing model] assumptions,” he explained.

“We rate CVE shares Buy. CVE’s superior oil sands SAGD assets are disproportionately discounted in the equity’s valuation (20-plus year reserve life at implied sub-5 times EV/DACF using Citi’s proprietary Oil Vision analysis). Furthermore, we see a softer, firmer path for Canadian commodity price resolutions in the coming quarters.”

=====

Following Wednesday’s release of mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho called AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T) a “free-cash-flowing machine.”

The Toronto-based firm reported earnings per share of 19 cents, exceeding the analyst’s 16-cent estimate and the consensus projection on the Street by a penny. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from its weal management business of $25.9-million missed his $28.1-million forecast.

“We favour AGF’s setup for the remainder of 2022 given several catalysts — potential divvy increase with 1Q results, DSC ban benefiting FCF (approximately $100-million per year or $1.43 per share), significant rampup of its private alt buildout (to $5-billion by the end of FY22), and continued retail and institutional net sales momentum,” said Mr. Ho.

“We foresee a few near- or medium-term positive catalysts: (1) retail net sales momentum; (2) redeploy capital for organic growth, seed new private alt strategies and share buybacks; (3) growth in fees/earnings from its private alt platform; (4) execution on SG&A cost reduction to improve EBITDA and EBITDA margins; and (5) DSC ban benefiting FCF and EPS.”

Despite that optimism, Mr. Ho reduced his estimates for 2022 and 2023 narrowly to reflect the recent decline equity markets, leading him to cut his target for AGF shares to $10.50 from $10.75 with a “buy” recommendation (unchanged). The average is $9.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* In response to Wednesday’s post-market announcement of its 2022 guidance, Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman cut his Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) target to $9.50 from $10 with a “buy” rating. The average is $9.64

“CHE released lower-than-expected 2022 EBITDA guidance of $265–295-million vs our estimate of $293-million (was $317-million) and consensus of $308-million, driven by: (1) a higher-than-expected impact of the three-week turnaround at North Vancouver (chlor-alkali) in 2Q22 (negative $11-million on EBITDA); (2) flat year-over-year sodium chlorate production of 365kMT, likely given the lingering COVID-19 impact on paper demand (work-from-home/hybrid); and (3) persistent raw material headwinds (aluminum and sulphuric acid) in WSSC,” he said.

* Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett upgraded Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-Q, CRON-T) to “hold” from “underperform” with a US$3.24 target, down from US$5.54. Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets’ John Zamparo cut his target to US$5 from US$7.50 with a “neutral” rating. The current average is US$3.57.

* Mr. Jefferies also raised Hexo Corp. (HEXO-Q, HEXO-T) to “hold” from “underperform” with a 53-US-cent target, down from US$1.07 and below the US$4.73 average. He cut his target for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY-Q, TLRY-T) to US$17 from US$22, exceeding the US$9.06 average, with a “buy” rating.

* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske raised his Emera Inc. (EMA-T, “neutral”) target to $63, exceeding the average by 10 cents, from $60. He also increased his targets for Fortis Inc. (FTS-T, “neutral”) to $63 from $60 and Hydro One Ltd. (H-T, “neutral”) to $34 from $33. The averages are $59.54 and $33.35, respectively.

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Andrew Wong raised his Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) target to $45 from $42, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $47.44.

* TD Securities analyst Daryl Young increased his Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) target to US$180, exceeding the US$165.33 average, from US$175. He kept a “buy” rating.

* Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti cut his Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) target to $60 from $70, reaffirming an “outperform” rating. The current average is $58.50.