Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

“Market volatility affords an entry point” into Stantec Inc. (STN-T), said National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev.

Accordingly, after a “good” fourth quarter to 2021, 9.1-per-cent increase to its annual dividend and “constructive” outlook, he raised his rating for the Edmonton-based engineering services company to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

“When we were considering our 2022 puts and takes on STN in early January, we did not have enough of an upside to justify a more constructive stance on the shares,” said Mr. Sytchev. “With STN sliding 8 per cent year-to-date (vs. TSX at down 1 per cent), we believe now is an opportune time to own this quality name once again, especially ahead of infrastructure spending ramp-up in the U.S. (recall this geography represented 53 per cent of top line in 2021). Return to organic growth in net revenue for Q4/21 and 6.7-per-cent organic growth in backlog bodes well for future momentum. While we have limited insight into when the geopolitical/interest rate risks subside, we don’t have to be heroes to be buying STN shares at 14.1 times 2023 EV/EBITDA. Lastly, STN’s slightly better than consensus outlook is also supported by peers’ recent constructive 2022/2023 commentary (TTEK - high multiple peer out of the gate with strong number and guide; shares up in an ugly tape).”

After the bell on Wednesday, Stantec reported net revenue for the quarter of $916-million, representing 2-per-cent organic growth but “marginally” below the estimates of both the analyst ($929.9-million) and the Street ($926.5-million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $142.1-million topped expectations ($136.3-million and $138.1-million, respectively).

“Management is calling for generally in line to better vs. Street 2022 on financial metrics,” said Mr. Sytchev. “In the U.S., STN is guiding for high-single digit organic growth (Biden infra stimulus to start contributing in H2/22); Canada is expected to see low-single digit organic momentum (off a strong base) with International seeking to generate high-single to low-double digit organic growth.”

After minor tweaks to his forecast in response to the company’s guidance, Mr. Sytchev maintained a target of $80 for Stantec shares. The average on the Street is $79.04.

=====

Citi’s Paul Lejuez sees Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-N, GIL-T) in a “favorable position” to benefit from a reopening economy and “take advantage of its low-cost-provider status to take share.”

He was one of several analysts on the Street to raise their financial projections for the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer following Wednesday’s premarket release of better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial result and quarterly dividend increase (to 16.9 US cents from 15.4 US cents), which sent its TSX-listed shares up 3.5 per cent.

For the quarter, sales of US$784.3-million topped the Street’s estimate of US$765-million, driven by higher activewear prices and volumes. Earnings per share of 76 US cents also easily exceeded the consensus projection of 60 US cents.

“GIL reported a strong quarter and, more importantly, revised its operating margin outlook range to 18-20 per cent after previously indicating the long-term rate was likely capped at approximately 18 per cent,” said Mr. Lejuez. “GIL is currently working to internalize Frontier Yarn’s capacity, which will allow the company to operate its Central America facilities near full capacity. Management expects to be able to internalize 90 per cent (vs 65 per cent prior to the acquisition) of its yarn needs by 3Q22. This vertical integration gives GIL a strategic advantage vs its competitors, and despite taking a 2-3-per-cent price increase in 4Q, the company’s price gaps vs competitors have never been wider. Ultimately we believe the company’s 7-10-per-cent sales growth will prove conservative as the marketplace remains constrained and there is still a $150-200-million restocking opportunity for GIL.”

Raising his 2022 earnings per share projection to US$3.15 from US$3 to reflect an improved margin outlook, Mr. Lejuez kept a “buy” recommendation and US$48 target. The average target on the Street is US$49.74.

“GIL is a leader in the ‘imprintable’ activewear market and has developed a solid innerwear (underwear and hosiery) business,” he said. “GIL is a clear leader as the low-cost producer, which enables the company to pivot and win private label business as mass merchants move away from branded products. The company has made several strategic decisions that position them well over the next several years (even beyond F22) to further take market share in the markets they play in. We believe this potential is not yet fully reflected in consensus numbers.”

Elsewhere,

Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li thinks greater confidence in Gildan’s bullish longer-term sales growth outlook should drive multiple expansion.”

“GIL’s strong 4Q and bullish three-year growth outlook reflect strong demand and benefits from Back to Basics initiatives,” said Mr. Li. “Based on the low end of GIL’s three-year sales growth and margin targets, we estimate almost 12-per-cent annual EPS growth in 2023 and 2024, with upside potential.”

Mr. Li raised his target to $63 from $59 with a “buy” rating.

Others making changes include:

* RBC’s Sabahat Kahn to US$51 from US$48 with an “outperform” rating.

“We believe 2022 results should reflect top-line growth at the high-end of the guidance range, driven by the outlook for strong volume growth and some pricing increases in 2022,” he said. “On the margin front, the non-recurrence of a cotton-related gain recorded in Q1/21 and some inflation headwinds should lead to year-over-year EBIT margin moderation, followed by stronger year-over-year margins through 2023 and 2024. Overall, we forecast meaningful Adjusted EPS growth over the next 3 years (11.0-11.5-per-cent 3-year CAGR), and believe there is potential for upside to these forecasts (we believe 2022 could be much stronger if the current backdrop holds). We will look for additional color on these targets and Gildan’s strategy at the upcoming Investor Day on March 29/22.”

* Canaccord’s Luke Hannan to US$52 from US$47 with a “buy” rating.

“Structural improvement in margins as a result of Back to Basics cost savings, vertically integrated manufacturing operations that provide margin resilience despite intentionally lower levels of price increases, and a healthy balance sheet supportive of further return of capital to shareholders underlie our favourable view on the shares,” he said.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Stephen MacLeod to US$51 from US$50 with an “outperform” rating.

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $65 from $59 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to US$49 from US$47 with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to US$51 from US$50 with a “buy” rating.

=====

After a “mixed” fourth quarter, Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young reduced his financial forecast for Thinkific Labs Inc. (THNC-T), expecting a slower recovery back to its substantial pre-pandemic growth profile.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver-based company, which provides platforms for online course providers, reported revenue of $10.8-million, up 49 per cent year-over-year and narrowly higher than both Mr. Young’s $10.6-million estimate and the consensus projection of $10.7-million. An EBITDA loss of $8.7-million fell below the forecast of a loss of $8.1-million from both the analyst and the Street.

“Moreover, the EBITDA loss is higher than the guidance given in November and eclipsed gross profits, which is a difficult profile in the current market that biases profitability,” said Mr. Young. “Management did state that Q1 is a peak for EBITDA loss, and stepping back a bit, Thinkific is a high-growth business with revenue growing 49 per cent year-over-year, an impressive rate. That said, ARR [annual recurring revenue] grew at a slower pace of 43 per cent on the back of slower paid customer conversions, up 32 per cent year-over-year. Management remains focused on a return to pre-pandemic growth levels at 60 per cent plus, but the time to recovery is dependent upon retooling of go-to-market to recapture momentum at the top of funnel. Freemium signups and website visits remain very strong but these are not turning into paying customers, in our view.”

With Thinkific now targeting year-over-year revenue growth between 40-42 per cent in the first quarter, narrowly below the analyst’s 43-per-cent estimate, Mr. Young reduced his estimates, leading him to cut his target to $9 from $16, reiterating a “buy” rating. The average is $15.26.

“Thinkific is retooling its digital marketing strategy to focus on the top of funnel,” he said. “While website visits are at peak levels and freemium signups remain strong, the conversion to paid is lagging management expectations given a lower sense of customer urgency post-pandemic. Thinkific remains confident on the size of the market, albeit crowded, and highlighted a growing opportunity given it sees a shift from niche high-end creators to a broader customer group.”

“Thinkific currently trades at 2.4 times EV/2023 estimated Sales versus e-learning software peers at 3.3 times and ecommerce software peers at 6.2 times. Our 6-times multiple on 2023 is supported by Thinkific’s 54-per-cent-plus estimated forward growth profile, which is 2 times the peer group growth rate even after significant deceleration from torrid growth in 2020.”

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Todd Coupland trimmed his target to $10 from $15 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

H.C. Wainwright’s Andrew Fein thinks competitive dynamics continue to break in Laval-based Bellus Health Inc.’s (BLU-Q, BLU-T) favour, according to H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein, who sees a “high-likelihood” for the expansion of its BLU-5937 treatment for chronic coughs.

“With the recent discontinuation of Bayer’s elipixant coupled with Shionogi’s sivopixant failing in Phase 2b, a clearer head-to-head battle between gefapixant and BLU-5937 is slated in the future — and one we believe Bellus can win based on tolerability alone,” he said. “Despite the recent CRL for Merck’s (MRK, not rated) gefapixant, we continue to believe the program will gain U.S. approval, although we see a high likelihood of the FDA requiring the company to perform a secondary Phase 3 study, ultimately adding less than one year. to development timelines. Further, the main takeaway from the extended timelines remains that gefapixant may not be able to entrench itself in the market as deeply as it could if approved in 2022.”

Reiterating a “buy” rating for shares of the the Laval-based company, he raised his target to US$16 from US$14.

“Based on the exiting of Bayer’s elipixant coupled with Merck’s gefapixant receiving a CRL, we believe these events could give BLU-5937 increased market share,” he added. “As such, to better account for the recent competitive dynamics, we are increasing our peak penetration in high cough count patients from 20 per cent to 32 per cent.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Jonathan Lamers downgraded Lion Electric Co. (LEV-N, LEV-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” and cut his target to US$7 from US$22. The average is US$16.63.

* Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem cut his Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-N, BHC-T) target to US$27 from US$31 with a “neutral” rating, while Truist Securities’ Gregory Fraser reduced his target to US$36 from US$38 with a “buy” rating. The current average is US$35.30.

* Berenberg’s Brian McNamara cut his Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-N, GOOS-T) target to US$43, below the US$46.83 average, from US$60 with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Christopher Koutsikaloudis raised his Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) target to $56 from $46 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his target to $52 from $37 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $51.

“Dream Unlimited Corp. reported standalone earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 in Q4/21, up from $0.16 in the prior-year quarter and above our estimate of $0.38,” said Mr. Koutsikaloudis. “The solid growth reflected higher profits from the company’s Western Canada land development business and fair value gains.

“More importantly, for the first time in the company’s history, management of Dream disclosed its estimate of the company’s NAV, which includes significant value not currently reflected in its book value of equity or share price. While based on a number of assumptions, management values Dream’s equity at more than $2.5 billion ($60.22 per share). This compares to the company’s share price of $44.25 and equity book value of $33.97 per share.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan cut his High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T) target by $1 to $15 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $18.

* National Bank Financial’s Zachary Evershed raised his KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) target to $11, remaining below the $11.33 average, from $10.50.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni reduced his New Gold Inc. (NGD-N, NGD-T) target to US$1.70 from US$2.20 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$1.94.