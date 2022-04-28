Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Calling its first-quarter earnings report as a “strong positive,” ATB Capital Markets analyst Patrick O’Rourke now sees a “compelling” capital return outlook for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) .

Shares of the Calgary-based company soared 10.3 per cent on Wednesday following the premarket release, outperforming the 3.4-per-cent increase for the TSX Energy Capped Index.

“Upstream operations, particularly at Foster Creek and Christina Lake, demonstrated continued strong production profiles, and U.S downstream contributed an impressive $423-million in operating margin in the quarter (relative to a loss of $97-million in Q4/21) on the back of strong crack spreads and improving efficiencies,” the analyst said.

Cenvous reported cash flow per share of the quarter of $1.30, beating the consensus expectation on the Street by 20.4 per cent ($1.08). Upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 769,254 boepd a year earlier, in line with the 800,000-barrel forecast.

The company also announced its base dividend will increase from 14 cents per share to 42 cents annually, beginning in the second quarter of this year.

“While the Company did recognize some higher costs in guidance across the capital and operating structure as expected (particularly with $300-million related to the Superior refinery rebuild), we continue to believe that the impact of strong pricing and operations will have an outsized relative effect on the FCF profile (and higher cash costs already previously considered in our forecast),” said Mr. O’Rourke.

“Finally, the Company continued its commitment to shareholder returns, tripling the base dividend to 42 cents (implied 1.8-per-cent yield on current closing price of $23.27) and codifying a framework that will emphasize a further 50 per cent of FCF targeted to share buybacks (with the remainder of the 50 per cent to variable dividends) at debt levels below $9-billion, increasing to 100 per cent of FCF at debt levels below $4-billion. Our model projects that under our current pricing and operational scenario, CVE will hit its $4-billion net debt target in H1/23 on the back of $2.8-billion in incremental capital returns (above the core dividend) for the balance of 2022.”

Maintaining an “outperform” recommendation for Cenovus shares, the analyst raised his target to $33 from $31. The average on the Street is $26.63.

“CVE currently offers the second highest upside of the Oil Sands group to our intrinsic NAV-based price target, at 44 per cent, while we see an average upside of 27 per cent for the group, a key driver of our outperform rating,” said Mr. O’Rourke. “The focus on Cenovus’ merger with Husky was on improving market access and integrating its operations from the wellhead to the refinery. Cenovus is now focused on the $1.2-billion in identified cost structure savings and the project high gradings that were laid out in the merger announcement, and given the confidence and execution that CVE has been conveying, we believe there is further potential upside, though broader economic inflationary pressures may limit that. In addition, we continue to believe there is plenty of opportunity to improve upon the prior existing and Husky-acquired assets (most visibly through the margin enhancing integration of Foster Creek/Christina with Husky’s Lloydminster upgrader). Finally, we have been highlighting that CVE is also best positioned for asset rationalization that accelerates debt repayment and the path to shareholder returns relative to peers; with the announcement of the sale of the Husky retail network, Wembley assets, and the Tucker disposition, CVE announced dispositions in 2021 more than $1.9-billion and has now provided a clear return of capital framework and accelerated its return of capital (dividend tripled with Q1/22 reporting.”

Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Gregory Pardy raised his target to $28 from $27, keeping an “outperform” rating.

“Our bullish stance towards Cenovus reflects its capable leadership team, strengthening balance sheet, stern capital discipline, favorable operating momentum and rising shareholder returns—including tripling its common share dividend,” said Mr. Pardy.

“Cenovus remains our favorite Canadian integrated producer and is on our Global Energy Best Ideas list.”

=====

Seeing “smoother seas ahead” for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto raised his rating for its shares to “buy” from “hold.”

“We like FM for its scale, leverage to copper, relatively low cost structure and organic growth pipeline,” he said. “Given the operating challenges in Q1, management made a prudent decision to ‘bite the bullet’ and adjust production and cost guidance, which we believe significantly de-risks the company’s performance vs. expectations over the rest of this year.”

Shares of the Toronto-based miner gained 5.1 per cent on Wednesday with the premarket release of better-than-anticipated first-quarter results. Revenue of $2.163-billion and earnings per share of 70 cents topped the estimates of both Mr. Baretto ($2.087-billion and 62 cents) and the Street ($2.065-billion and 57 cents).

“A challenging quarter operationally, with weather and COVID-19 related issues exacerbated by external inflationary pressures,” he said. “Copper production was in line with our estimate, but below consensus, while costs were above Street forecasts. In addition, the company reduced copper production guidance and increased cost guidance for the year. Despite the operating challenges, however, FM beat our and consensus financial estimates on higher sales volumes out of Zambia.”

“The most significant impact to Q1 production at all three primary assets – Cobre Panama, Kansanshi and Sentinel – appears to be access to planned grades, albeit for varying reasons. At Cobre Panama and Sentinel, fleet availability was an issue given lingering impacts of COVID-19 on the maintenance program, an issue that will be resolved over the next few months. At Kansanshi and Sentinel, heavy rains over Q1 and into April have limited access to planned areas of the pit; with incremental de-watering plans and the onset of the dry season this issue will likely be alleviated. As such, we forecast a rising copper production profile along with a declining unit cost profile over the rest of 2022″

Mr. Baretto maintained a target of $44 for First Quantum shares. The average on the Street is $43.17.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* National Bank Financial’s Shane Nagle to $46 from $48 with an “outperform” rating.

“The Q1 headline beat was somewhat overshadowed by reduction in Kansanshi production guidance and magnitude of 2022 cost guidance increase (which was well telegraphed leading up to the quarter),” said Mr. Nagle. “The market continues to await a final ratified tax/royalty framework in Panama and potential deductibility of mineral royalties for tax purposes in Zambia — both are expected to provide more certainty in long-term operating assumptions.”

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sam Crittenden to $42 from $43 with an “outperform” rating.

“FM can continue to generate strong FCF (we estimate an 11-per-cent FCF yield at spot) despite rising input costs, and we expect improving production as the year progresses. This can further de-lever the balance sheet and fund organic growth projects and increased shareholder returns,” he said.

* JP Morgan’s Patrick Jones to $45 from $46 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn sees the P&C Insurance sector remaining “well positioned” for 2022, citing “persistent hard market conditions and rising interest rates that support improved investment income.”

In a research report released Thursday, he reaffirmed his view that “pricing trends will continue to outpace loss cost trends overall, even for Personal Auto lines as driving behaviour has yet to complete its path to normalization and auto repair/parts price increases still lag U.S. trends.”

“FFH (up 10 per cent) and IFC (8 per cent) are two of the top three performing stocks in the S&P/TSX Financials Index year-to-date,” said Mr. Gloyn. If DFY (up 13 per cent) were included in the index, it would be THE top performing Financial stock. While our top pick in the sector, TSU (down 33 per cent), has lagged considerably following a profit hiccup in Q4-21 results, we expect solid Q1-22 results to set the stock back on an upward trajectory .. We view TSU’s current trading multiple as unduly cheap.”

The analyst believes “there’s something for everyone” in the sector, pointing to Trisusa Group Ltd. (TSU-T) and Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) for small-to-mid-cap growth and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) and Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) for large-cap value or growth-at-a-reasonable price (GARP).

“That said, the lines of value, GARP, and even momentum, are blurring,” he said. “TSU remains at the top of our pecking order given a rapid growth outlook but is also an attractive value play with upside to specialty insurance peers. Although one of the best performing Financials stocks year-to-date, FFH remains the best value idea in our coverage. But, FFH also offers investors rapid top-line growth and leverage to a higher interest rate environment. As it relates to IFC and DFY, we continue to believe share price acceleration is contingent on proof of execution. We see no reason to adjust our view that both companies will continue to deliver: IFC on integration of RSA and DFY on its strategic growth objectives.”

Mr. Gloyn made a pair of target changes in the note:

* Definity (DFY-T, “outperform”) to $37 from $36. The average on the Street is $36.09.

“DFY is a land grab story with an ROE expansion kicker. While the current trading multiple of approximately 1.6 times P/B appropriately values this growth and ROE upside story today, we expect continued solid execution will gradually drive the valuation multiple higher,” he said.

* Trisura (TSU-T, “outperform”) to $65 from $58. Average: $53.71.

“We reiterate that significant valuation upside remains as i) the U.S. fronting platform continues to prove out its industry-leading growth trajectory and expands its share of TSU profitability and ii) Canada boasts strong momentum as market share gains, new products and persistent hard markets support equally impressive growth,” he said.

Mr. Gloyn maintained his $1,000 target for Fairfax Financial (FFH-T, “outperform”) and $225 target for Intact Financial (IFC-T, “outperform”). The averages are $864.76 and $208.67, respectively.

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young raised his Definity target to $37 from $33 with a “buy” rating.

“While we expect decent 1Q22 results for both Intact Financial (IFC) and Definity (DFY), normalizing conditions (ie increased driving) likely resulted in higher combined ratios, lower operating earnings and lower ROEs vs 1Q21,” he said. “Both companies’ stocks have outperformed the banks and lifecos so far in 2022, and both names provide defensive characteristics in what’s proving to be a tough macro environment. Besides the normal areas, the big focus will be on what impact inflationary pressures are having, and are expected to have, on results.”

=====

Ahead of the May 4 release of its quarterly results, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Irene Nattel hiked her target for shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) to $133 from $120, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $118.20.

Conversely, Ms. Nattel trimmed her targets for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T, “outperform”) to $42 from $43 and Saputo Inc. (SAP-T, “outperform”) to $35 from $37. The averages are $40.50 and $35.88, respectively.

=====

With coal prices continuing to rise, Citi analyst Alexander Hacking hiked his 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) projection for Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) by 40 per cent on Thursday.

The move came in reaction to higher price forecasts from the firm’s global commodity team, including met coal at $365 per ton and copper at $4.60 per pound, as well as a “generally positive” conference call following the release of its quarterly results.

“It seemed virtually inconceivable 3 years ago that Teck could be reducing debt & returning capital whilst building QB2 but here we are thanks to coal prices,” said Mr. Hacking. “TECK stock responded very positively to results today although we did not see much that was new (maybe expectations had been lowered more than we realized). Executing QB2 is the key for 2022 with important work still to progress.”

Keeping a “buy” rating for Teck shares, which jumped 11.7 per cent on Wednesday, the analyst raised his target to $58 from $52. The average target is $59.46.

“Investment positives include a solid portfolio of mining assets including the world’s second biggest export met coal business; growth in copper; a strong balance sheet; increased capital returns in recent years. Negatives include risk of lower met coal demand in future; a history of questionable M&A and dual class share structure. On balance we see more upside than downside at current levels,” said Mr. Hacking.

Elsewhere, Barclays’ Matt Murphy trimmed his target to $54 from $55 with an “equal-weight” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto cut his target to $53 from $54 with a “hold” rating.

“We like TECK for its scale, commodity diversity, asset quality, copper growth pipeline, strong balance sheet and robust capital return program; in addition, we note that the company is nearing a significant cash flow and portfolio inflection point as the large QB2 copper project approaches completion. However, in our view, this scenario is largely priced into the shares, which we feel remain vulnerable to a potential decline in very elevated coking coal prices,” said Mr. Baretto.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar expects “evolving” consumer demand to be in focus when Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) reports its first-quarter results on May 4, seeing signs of “growing uncertainty” amid heightened inflation and the economic reopening.

“Recall last quarter management indicated a slowdown in demand for the lower-end of the market (higher than $1,000 price point), offset by ongoing strength in the mid-to-high-end,” he said. “Our understanding is that pervasive inflation and slowing macro-indicators may have begun to negatively impact price-sensitive consumers.

“Our review of management commentary from select U.S. peer retailers indicates softening demand, coinciding with the war in Ukraine (last quarter, Sleep Country noted a similar softening early Q1 trend). Specifically, Sleep Number indicated a 3-per-cent year-over-year decline in Q1 demand, citing low consumer confidence (impacted by rapid inflation), higher input cost pressures and greater geopolitical uncertainty (war in Ukraine), in addition to constrained supply of semiconductor chips for its smart beds.”

Emphasizing the presence of “signs of tapering momentum, albeit with mixed indications,” Mr. Shreedhar expects momentum to “fade” sequentially for the retailer.

“We consider forecasting to be particularly challenging given many confounding factors such as: retail store restrictions, heightened e-Commerce penetration, sequentially tapering housing data, positive year-over-year mattress wholesaler data, tapering consumer confidence trends and still relatively solid consumer financial health,” he said.

The analyst is projecting earnings per share of 32 cents, up from 26 cents a year ago and ahead of the Street’s forecast by 4 per cent. He said that gain will reflect positive same-store sales growth and a higher gross margin rate.

“While ZZZ faces industry-wide pressure (inflation, supply chain, labour), our view is that it is managing well given: (1) A variable compensation structure for store employees; (2) A diversified accessory product portfolio; (3) Proactive supply chain management, supported by two new distribution hubs; (4) Improving omni-channel capabilities; and (5) Price increases, where required,” said Mr. Shreedhar. “Over the medium term, ZZZ is well positioned given various initiatives, including: (a) Investments in digital infrastructure (e.g., the ERP system); (b) Opening more than 6 new stores (2022); (c) Expanding through strategic partnerships and innovation.”

Keeping a “sector perform” recommendation for Sleep Country shares, he cut his target to $33 from $41. The average is $39.29.

“While we note solid trends throughout most of the pandemic, the uncertain outlook and the likelihood of demand being pulled forward keep us on the sidelines,” he said.

=====

Emphasizing its generating an “attractive” yield in an “uncertain economic environment,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Christopher Koutsikaloudis initiated coverage of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) with a “buy” recommendation on Thursday.

“Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (Firm Capital MIC) is a non-bank lender, which owns a portfolio of 224 short-term mortgages and other real estate debt investments totaling $642 million,” he said. “The weighted-average interest rate of the MIC’s portfolio stood at 7.9 per cent as of Q4/21, which supports an attractive dividend yield of 7.2 per cent based on the current share price. As a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC), Firm Capital MIC is required to distribute substantially all earnings to shareholders as dividends to maintain its tax-exempt status and, therefore, dividend income is the primary source of returns for shareholders over the longer term.

“The MIC is externally managed by the Firm Capital Corporation, which has a strong track record of successful real estate debt and equity investments. While we forecast Firm Capital MIC’s balance of loans outstanding will be relatively stable at $600-million through the end of 2023, the MIC has $66-million of unused capacity on its credit facilities, which could be used to fund growth.”

Mr. Koutsikaloudis set a target of $15, which is $1 below the consensus.

“We believe Firm Capital MIC should continue to trade at a premium to book value over the long term given its asset manager’s strong relationships with borrowers, robust origination volumes and solid historical underwriting track record,” he added.

=====

In other analyst coverage:

* Stephens’ Justin Long cut his Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-N, CP-T) target to US$76 from US$84 with an “equal-weight” rating. The average is US$84.17.

* While its quarterly results exceeded his expectations, RBC’s Paul Treiber cut his CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T) target to $120 from $127, below the $123.93 average, on peer valuation multiple compression with an “outperform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young cut his target to $120 from $130 with a “buy” rating.

“Historically CGI has created the majority of shareholder value through acquisitions. We believe that an accelerated pace of acquisitions, sustained positive organic growth, continued margin expansion and resilient FCF could improve investor sentiment on CGI’s shares,” Mr. Treiber said.

* CIBC’s Scott Fromson lowered his FirstService Corp. (FSV-Q, FSV-T) target to US$145 from US$175, reiterating a “neutral” rating. The average is US$160.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland cut his target for Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to US$460 from US$850 with a “neutral” rating, while DA Davidson’s Tom Forte reiterated a “neutral” rating but placed his target (previously US$800) under review ahead of the May 5 release of its first-quarter results. The current average is US$900.56.

“Prior to writing our preview, we read management’s comments from its 4Q21 earnings call,” said Mr. Forte. “We compared them against our other covered companies that announced plans to increase investment spending, such as Roku and Wayfair. Given Shopify’s management’s comments that it plans to reinvest ALL gross profits back into the business and Wayfair’s that its own investment spending is expected to result in flat adj. EBITDA for 2022, we have decided to make a similar assumption for Shopify that it too would have flat adj. EBITDA for 2022, including 1Q22. Considering the consensus projections for 1Q22 (positive $136-million) and full-year 2022 ($547-million), we acknowledge the possibility that either we are misinterpreting management’s outlook or the Street is meaningfully over-optimistic on near-term profitability.”

* National Bank Financial’s Rupert Merer raised his TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) target to $19 from $18.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $18.50.