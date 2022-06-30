Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew M. Kuske upgraded his rating on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP-N) to “outperform” from “neutral”, citing impressive third-party fund raising, the potential for enhancing its organic growth, and recent stock market performance.

But he kept his price target at US$49.50.

“From our perspective, as with much of the overall Brookfield Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) is likely positioned to benefit from rather positive potential across a variety of activities, including: (a) an abundance of prospective deployment opportunities; (b) notably positive fund raising activities across the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) franchise – with a particular focus on various infrastructure-related capital; and, (c) a selection of capital recycling opportunities,” Mr. Kuske said in a note to clients.

The analyst said there are some concerns about part of BIP’s portfolio being vulnerable to a downturn in the economy and negative foreign exchange movements. “Yet, the growth dynamics in the core portfolio, selected valuation re-rates and the broader Brookfield business support looks to provide an interesting opportunity for the ongoing compounding of capital at BIP. These factors help underpin our upgraded outperform rating, in our view, along with potential catalysts providing news flow,” he said.

Several analysts reduced their price targets on Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T) in the wake of an earnings report Wednesday that sent its stock price down by nearly 8%.

The Canadian media firm reported higher costs in its TV segment than many analysts had expected.

But Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige described top-line results as “solid,” with a sharper-than-anticipated recovery at its radio assets.

He noted that while adjusted EBITDA was down 5.3% year over year, much of that was non-recurring items. When those are excluded, adjusted EBITDA was down only 1.2%.

“Given the Q3/22 miss was very much around TV operating expenses....we are careful not to over-interpret the bottom-line result with respect to Corus’ outlook,” Mr. Galappatthige said in a note to clients. “However, much depends on how costs would be managed going into F2023.”

He trimmed his price target by 75 cents to C$5.25, due mostly to a cautionary macro economic outlook and additional programming costs in the pipeline. He maintained a “buy” recommendation.

“While there may not be any near-term catalysts to call for a meaningful recovery in the stock price, we do believe that with an improving balance sheet position and a free cash flow yield of 33%, the downside is limited. Additionally, the step-up in recent buybacks is also encouraging and management has signalled an appetite to maintain an active repurchase program,” he said.

Elsewhere, CIBC cut its target price to C$6.5 from C$8, National Bank trimmed its target to C$5 from C$6.25, and BMO cut its target to C$5 from C$6.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Nelson Ng trimmed his price target on shares of Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q; MX-T) given higher risks of a recession, which would potentially lead to lower methanol prices.

But while his target was reduced to US$60 from US$65, he reiterated an “outperform” rating, as he expects the methanol producer to continue to generate strong free cash flow, supporting “a robust pace” of share buybacks.

Methanol prices in China have trended lower recently due to healthy inventory levels and weak sentiment, he noted. But there are expectations that a new methanol-to-olefins facility in China should increase demand and support higher prices for methanol in the second half of this year.

In other analyst actions:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$58 from C$64

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL-T): Stifel GMP initiates coverage with “hold” rating and C$15.50 price target

Aritzia Inc (ATZ-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$55 from C$62

Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$44 from C$48

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU-T): TD Securities raises to “buy” from “hold” and raises target price to C$96 from C$80

Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP-T): BMO raises target price to C$16 from C$15; Haywood Securities raises target price to C$18 from C$17; RBC raises target price to C$16 from C$14

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY-Q): B Riley cuts target price to US$5 from US$7; Jefferies cuts target price to US$5 from US$17; Keybanc cuts target price to US$2 from US$5.50; Telsey Advisory Group cuts target price to US$3 from US$6; Wedbush cuts target price to US$5 from US$7

Micron Technology Inc (MU-Q): Citigroup cuts price target to $85 from $100

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN-Q): Benchmark starts with buy rating; target price $205

With files from Reuters

