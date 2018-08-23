Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Credit Suisse Securities Inc. sharply raised its target price for Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU-UN-T) after the firm returned from a research restriction owing to its investment-banking work for Brookfield.

Analyst Andrew Kuske reiterated an “outperform” rating and said Brookfield Business Partners, an offshoot of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. that owns business-services and industrial companies, is “reloading.” Two key recent transactions are an IPO of its GrafTech International Ltd. electrodes business and buying Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC out of bankruptcy. Mr. Kuske sees electrode pricing improving, boosting GrafTech stock and allowing Brookfield BP to make orderly sales of its remaining stake in coming months. He sees Brookfield BP expanding Westinghouse’s profits via cost savings, revenue growth and profit margin expansion.

Mr. Kuske uses multiples of EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to value the various segments of Brookfield BP’s businesses and help arrive at a net asset value of US$54 for the units.

Target: Credit Suisse raised its target to US$54 from US$42.

Edward Sterck of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform.” Mr. Sterck reduced his earnings estimates due to higher depreciation expense but kept his cash-flow forecasts largely intact.

The shares’ recent decline — they were trading at his $3.30 target price in late July, but closed Wednesday at $2.85 — make them attractive, he says, particularly in light of a brand-new dividend. The payout of 4 cents, payable Sept. 25, represents a 5.6 per cent yield when annualized, the Globe calculates.

Mr. Sterck expects the company to generate enough cash to pay its dividend and financing costs yet still repay more than half of its bond debt due in 2022.

Target: His price target remains at $3.30.

The solid but unspectacular quarter at Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) led to mostly modest increases in target prices among some of the analysts covering the stock.

“This one felt a bit like a self-driving quarter, as issues that one might find in the numbers sort of self-corrected without us having to do too much to our model,” wrote CIBC World Markets Inc. analyst Robert Sedran. He’d been looking at margins, provisions for troubled loans, and overall expenses, and found that RBC was able to report results that mitigated his concerns and delivered “a good result that was slightly ahead of estimates and in line with expectations of a solid quarter.” He raised his target to $110 from $109. (The shares closed Wednesday at $103.97.)

Sohrab Movahedi of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. also raised his target to $110, from $106. Analysts at Eight Capital raised their price target to $122 from $119.

In other analyst actions:

* Boardwalk REIT : BMO raises price target to C$54.50 from C$50

* Founders Advantage Capital : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3 from C$3.25

* Lucara Diamond Corp : BMO cuts price target to C$2.75 from C$3.50

With files from Reuters

