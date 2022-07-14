Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Goodfood Market Corp.’s (FOOD-T) fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday have left analysts with a case of indigestion, with most slashing their price targets on the meal kit provider that was one of the hot stocks of the early pandemic days.

Goodfood reported mixed results overall, with revenue of $67 million missing the consensus call of $74 million. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $10.6 - just slightly beating the analyst consensus.

Goodfood also slightly pushed out its target to reach positive revenue growth and profitability in the next several quarters. The company is contending with higher food and labour costs, as well as a preference by consumers to dine out more often and leave the cooking up to restaurants. Goodfood has embarked on growth initiatives that includes on demand delivery of meal kits and groceries.

“Investor visibility is low given the continuing drop in meal-kit revenue, potential competition, and cash burn,” RBC analyst Paul Treiber said in summing up concerns about the company. He cut his price target to C$1.75 from C$2.

Other analyst moves include: National Bank of Canada cut its target to C$2 from C$2.25; Scotiabank cut its target to C$1.50 from C$2.75; Acumen Capital cut its target to $2.00 from $3.50; and Desjardins Securities - one of the few brokerages to still rate the company a buy, lowered its target to C$2.75 from C$4.

Stifel GMP analyst Martin Landry cut his price target to $1.45 from $2.75 and maintained a “hold” rating.

“Goodfood had a large decrease in its active customers, which were down by 35,000 during the quarter, the second largest decrease in the company’s history,” Mr. Landry noted. “The company added 11,000 customers in its on-demand offering, suggesting that the decline of meal kit customers is larger than 35,000. This decline of near 15% in the company’s customer base is concerning. We believe that it is due to a more disciplined customer acquisition strategy by Goodfood coupled with a slowdown in demand for meal kits.”

Goodfood aims to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in at least one quarter of the first half of 2023.

But, said Mr. Landry, “this suggests a significant turnaround from the existing situation which may come from further asset disposal and streamlining of operations. Our forecasts currently are not aligned with management’s goals as we believe that the economic slowdown may make revenue growth more challenging than expected.”

Mr. Landry also believes the meal kit service industry is going to be faced with major challenges in gaining traction with consumers going forward.

“Management argues that the meal kit industry could benefit from a gain of wallet share as consumers reduce their restaurant outings. We believe that consumers looking at reducing their discretionary spending, could be tempted to cut their subscription services, including meal kits. In our view, meal kits are perceived as a premium option to grocery shopping and in a world of trade down patterns, this may create demand headwinds,” he said in a note to clients.

***

RBC analyst Alexander Jackson is downsizing expectations for shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC-T) in light of a sharp pullback in steel prices.

“Following an initial rally after Russia invaded Ukraine, the HRC [Hot-rolled Coil steel] price has retraced due to a combination of raw material substitution, adjusting trade flows and weaker demand,” Mr. Jackson noted. “Service centers restocked in March and April when concerns over potential availability of future steel supply prompted increased buying activity, however we are now seeing much weaker demand for steel. Pig iron and scrap prices have also fallen and prior concerns over raw material availability has abated, reducing support levels.”

But the analyst expects hot-rolled coil sheet prices to steady at current levels as buyers re-enter the market with underlying demand remaining solid.

He expects Stelco to report strong second quarter results, with increased volumes helping to offset higher operating costs and slightly weaker forecast pricing.

He reduced his price target to C$48 from C$62. “Stelco remains well positioned to continue returning capital to shareholders, however in the current environment we remain more neutral and maintain our sector perform rating,” he said

***

Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts has initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd (NTR-N, NTR-T) with a suggestion that investors stay clear of the fertilizer producer for now. He rates the stock “underperform” with a price target of US$67.

“We believe farm economics and fertilizer profitability are near peak levels,” he explained in a note to clients. That means fertilizer prices could soon start trending lower. One risk is that with potash prices surging 300% from a year ago, farmers may temporarily reduce applications. Meanwhile, ammonia capacity is increasing in the industry, and that could also push prices lower for Nutrien’s products.

“Peak conditions could continue longer than normal, and accelerating capacity announcements will take time to bring online. However, we would expect valuation to remain low until the cycle eventually bottoms,” the analyst added. He also believes capital deployed in Nutrien’s retail unit may become devalued as the company shifts to a mostly wholesale fertilizer company.

***

In other analyst actions:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM-T): Citigroup cuts price target to C$20 from C$40

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK-B-T): Citigroup cuts price target to C$45 from C$58

Alcoa Corp (AA-N): Citigroup cuts price target to US$45 from US$84

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL-Q): Atlantic Equities cuts target price to $2,450 from $2,900

Cisco (CSCO-Q): JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight . Price target cut to US$51 from $62

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc (FCX-N): Citigroup cuts price target to $28 from $48

Meta Platforms Inc (META-Q): Atlantic Equities cuts target price to $215 from $285

Snap Inc (SNAP-N): Atlantic Equities cuts target price to $18 from $26

With files from Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.