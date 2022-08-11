Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After its first-quarter 2023 financial results fell “well below” his expectations, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin warned headwinds facing its Defence segment are likely to weigh on CAE Inc. (CAE-T) in the near term.

TSX-listed shares of the Montreal-based flight simulator manufacturer plummeted 17.6 per cent on Wednesday following its earnings release, which saw adjusted operating income of $61-million miss the expectations of both Mr. Spracklin ($129-million) and the Street ($122-million). The analyst attributed the variance to “weaker results in Defense driven by contract profit adjustments as well as reflecting delayed customer contract negotiations, inefficiencies from supply chain disruption and skilled labour shortages.”

CAE also dropped its full-year guidance, expecting adjusted operating income growth in the mid-20-per-cent range, down from a previous estimate of mid-30-per-cent due largely to results in Defence.

“Notable is that the updated guide implies robust results during the remainder of the year or adj. operating income FQ2 to FQ4 of $495-million, which compares to consensus coming into the quarter of $465-million,” said Mr. Spracklin. “Our view is that a turnaround of this magnitude would indeed be impressive, but we see risk to the downside (and subsequently took lower our Defence target multiple) as certain headwinds that affected FQ1 results are back-half weighted and carry with them a degree of uncertainty.”

In response to the guidance, Mr. Spracklin dropped his 2023 EBITDA estimate to $884-million, down from $953-million. It represents year-over-year growth of 22 per cent. His 2024 and 2025 projections were largely left unchanged “due to favourable industry tailwinds, including recovering passenger travel and increased defense spending by NATO members.”

“We have updated our estimates to align with guidance; however, we note that guidance is back half weighted and assumes improvement in labour, supply chain and contract issues — much of which carries a degree of uncertainty / low predictability,” he said. “We therefore see risk to the downside, and as such, we have lowered our Defence multiple.”

Keeping an “outperform” recommendation for CAE shares, Mr. Spracklin cut his target to $37 from $40. The average is $38.54.

Elsewhere, other analysts making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $36 from $40 with a “buy” rating.

“CAE’s 1Q FY23 results were disappointing as they reflect the negative impact of charges from two defence contracts and acute global issues that watered down profitability in the Defence and Healthcare segments. However, the heightened level of demand for air travel combined with accrued defence spending should still provide an encouraging set-up for CAE. To reflect our new outlook, we are reducing our target,” said Mr. Poirier.

* National Bank Financial’s Cameron Doerksen to $38 from $44 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $35 from $41with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Tim James to $34 from $41 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Despite better-than-anticipated second-quarter results, Raymond James analyst Michael Glen made further reductions to his mid/longer-term sales forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T), citing “lower expectations surrounding China, and prolonged timing surrounding the hydrogen strategy and outlook.”

Also anticipating pressure on gross margins from its indicated pricing strategy for its next generation fuel cell product as well as higher overhead costs, Mr. Glen thinks “near-term factors give some pause,” leading him to lowered his recommendation for its shares to “market perform” from “outperform” previously.

“We continue to have a favourable long-term view on Ballard’s growth prospects, but do see some near-term macro headwinds in terms of key markets — namely, Europe and China,” the analyst said. “Additionally, we need to further assess the competitive implications of the negative gross margin, which is clearly not sustainable. Finally, while we are seeing some concrete actions come together in both Europe and the U.S. to promote scaling of green hydrogen production, which remains a compelling energy diversification mechanism for many parts of the world, it will take time and a substantial amount of capital.”

Shares of the Vancouver-based company rose 5.1 per cent on Wednesday following the earnings release. It included earnings per share of a loss of 7 US cents, topping the analyst’s projection by 5 US cents.

“Regarding the order backlog, this did decline sequentially to $91.2-million (was $99.8-million at 1Q22), but management continues to reference strong levels of customer engagement and activity,” said Mr. Glen. “Our view remains that we should see better growth in the backlog in late 2022. Looking forward, while Ballard is working with a number of different sales engagements, we continue to see the biggest potential order gains from: (1) a rebound in China which will ultimately be driven by the Weichai-Ballard JV (and stem from clarity on the government’s hydrogen policy); and (2) higher activity in bus orders out of Europe where we continue to wait for a step higher in the volume on unit order, particularly on the bus side with Ballard referencing some potential wins upcoming out of the German and UK markets. Along those lines, Ballard continues to emphasize their leadership position in the fuel cell market, an aspect that we view as critical when taking into consideration the evolving competitive environment. We would note that exiting 2Q, Ballard remains well capitalized with $1.0-billion in cash and zero debt.”

Trimming his 2022 and 2023 revenue and earnings estimates, Mr. Glen raised his target for Ballard shares to US$10 from US$9. The average is US$12.31.

Elsewhere, calling the results “soft,” National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer sees near-term market challenge, but he thinks " visibility on the hydrogen market is “improving.” He lowered his target by US$1 to US$12 with an “outperform” rating.

Elsewhere, TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil raised his target to US$12.50 from US$11 with a “speculative buy” recommendation.

=====

The “massive” quarterly earnings beat from Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) signals an “acceleration” in its recovery, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho.

“BYD put pedal to the metal with a massive 2Q beat, driven by 22.3-per-cent SSSG [same-store sales growth] and ongoing success in price increases,” he said. “While more is needed to address labour issues, we are accelerating our margin recovery and organic growth expectations, thus increasing our estimates across the board. BYD remains committed to doubling the business by 2025. We believe it is on the cusp of an inflection point, benefiting from both margin and valuation expansion.”

Shares of the Winnipeg-based company soared 20.6 per cent on Wednesday following the release of its second-quarter results, which included adjusted EBITDA of US$72-million, exceeding Mr. Ho’s estimate of US$58-million by 24 per cent as well as the Street’s expectation for US$59-million. Revenue of US$613-million also topped the analyst’s estimate (US$567-million).

“More importantly, SSSG in 3Q to date has tracked near 1H22 levels of 18 per cent, driven by the pass-through of higher parts costs, price increases, volume recovery and higher severity,” he said. “We increased our SSSG outlook as a result.

“Our focus for 2Q was on margins, and BYD did not disappoint—at 11.7 per cent, this was better vs our 10.2 per cent (9.7 per cent in 1Q). Management remains confident that margins can recover to the historical level of 14 per cent.”

Mr. Ho said demand “continues to substantially outstrip capacity,” noting greater price increases are needed to restore labour margins. He also noted the supply chain is “seeing early signs of normalization.”

After raising his earnings expectations for both 2022 and 2023, Mr. Ho hiked his target for Boyd shares to $222 from $190. The average is $196.38.

“Our investment thesis is based on: (1) quality compounder with a history of delivering SSSG and robust ROIC; (2) proven and disciplined M&A track record in a fragmented US$40-billion industry; (3) with scale (#2 in North America), BYD has a competitive advantage (parts procurement, DRP, OEM cert, etc); and (4) collision repair is a highly recession-resistant industry,” he said.

Elsewhere, after “significant” forecast increases due to a “much stronger” organic growth outlook, Stifel analyst Maggie MacDougall raised Boyd to “buy” from “hold” with a $210 target, up from $150.

“Some price increases from carriers, parts inflation, higher average cost of repair, greater accident severity, lower rate of total write-offs due to vehicle shortages, and a record industry backlog of work, all bode well for upcoming organic growth,” she said.

“Given modest M&A modeled, we see upside to this target should inorganic growth accelerate. We are thus upgrading the stock.”

Other analyst making target increases include:

* Jefferies’ Bret Jordan to $221 from $180 with a “buy” rating.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $250 from $230 with an “outperform” rating.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet to $215 from $200 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $220 from $195 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen to $194 from $156 with a “neutral” rating.

* TD Securities’ Daryl Young to $225 from $200 with a “buy” rating.

======

National Bank Financial analyst Lola Aganga sees “significant blue sky potential” for Bravo Mining Corp. (BRVO-X) pending exploration success at its wholly owned Luanga deposit in Brazil.

In a research report released Thursday, she initiated coverage of Vancouver-based company, which is in the midst of an “aggressive US$30-million exploration program aimed at validating the historical resource,” with an “outperform” recommendation.

“Recent exploration results have consistently intersected high-grade horizons of mineralization and favourably compare to the current Historical Resource of 142 million tonnes grading 1.24 PGE + Au (excluding Rhodium),” said Ms. Aganga.

“Beyond our base case, we see the potential for further NAV accretion of up to 103 per cent over the next five years, should 100 per cent of the Historical Resource be defined, a reduction of our discount rate from 10 per cent at a development decision mandate, and assuming an accelerated development timeline which sees production beginning two years sooner than our base case estimates.”

Emphasizing Luanga’s “large-scale resource, attractive project economics (based on our DCF valuation and after discounting for dilutive elements) and management’s track record for generating shareholder value,” Ms. Aganga, currently the lone analyst on the Street covering Bravo following its mid-July initial public offering, set a target of $2.50 per share.

=====

Metro Inc. (MRU-T) is “continuing solid execution in a volatile environment,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li following Wednesday’s third-quarter earnings release, which sent its shares down 2.1 per cent in Toronto.

“In the near term, we expect valuation to be supported by improving Food SSSG, stable margins and share buybacks, translating into 8–10-per-cent EPS growth,” he said. “Looking out to next year, we believe sector rotation and potential food deflation could have an impact on valuation. While we continue to view MRU as a high-quality company with consistent execution, we would wait for a more attractive entry point due to its above-average valuation (17 times vs 16 times forward P/E) and limited upside to our target price (6 per cent).”

Mr. Li expects same-store sales for Montreal-based retailer’s Food and Drug business to remain “solid” in the near term.

“We believe this is key to sustaining the current valuation,” he said. “We expect food SSSG of 5–6 per cent for the next few quarters, up from 1 per cent in recent quarters, reflecting 6–7-per-cent inflation (vs 8.5 per cent in 3Q FY22) and flat to slightly lower tonnage (vs down 7 per cent in 3Q FY22) as MRU laps periods of no COVID-19 restrictions. MRU is well-positioned to benefit from the shift to discount (35–40 per cent of sales). We expect front-store sales growth to remain elevated in the high single digits, supported by strong OTC drug sales that drive traffic and have a halo effect on other products. Cosmetics recovery should continue until year-end.”

The analyst also thinks gross margin will remain stable, which he calls a “key support for valuation.”

“For Food, while competition remains intense with promo penetration slightly above pre-pandemic levels as consumers hunt for value, it remains rational,” said Mr. Li. “Conventional store margins are holding up well, helped by strong sales of higher margin products such as hot foods, deli and private label. While Food margins declined slightly as MRU is absorbing some of the cost increases, it was offset by growth in Drug. MRU is also managing SG&A expenses well despite ongoing cost inflation from labour, transportation, energy, etc.”

Raising his earnings per share estimates for 2022 and 2023 to $3.80 and $4.13, respectively, from $3.76 and $4.11, Mr. Li increased his target for Metro shares to $73 from $70. The average is $74.10.

“For the rest of the year, we expect valuation to be supported by improving Food SSSG, stable margins and share buybacks, translating into 8–10-per-cent EPS growth,” he said. “Looking out to next year, we believe sector rotation and potential food deflation could have an impact on valuation. While we continue to view MRU as a high-quality company, we would wait for a more attractive entry point.”

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Mark Petrie lowered his Metro Inc. (MRU-T) target to $71 from $73 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier upgraded TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $75 target, up from $74 and above the $70.05 average on the Street.

* TD Securities’ Mario Mendonca upgraded Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $19 target, rising from $13. Others making changes include: RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan to $22 from $19 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Todd Coupland to $17 from $15.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $12.17.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang raised his Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) target to $59 from $53 with a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: Stifel’s Maggie MacDougall to $65 from $55 with a “buy” rating, TD Securities’ Tim James to $56 from $51 with a “hold” rating, National Bank’s Endri Leno to $59 from $54.50 with an “outperform” rating, Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $57 from $54 with a “sector perform” rating and RBC’s Walter Spracklin to $51 from $48 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $57.83.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni lowered her B2Gold Corp. (BTG-N, BTO-T) target to US$5 from US$5.50. The average is US$5.27.

* RBC’s Jimmy Shan cut his Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T) target to $64 from $61 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his target to $56 from $58 with a “neutral” rating and and TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher moved his target to $63 from $61 with a “buy” rating. The average is $57.45.

* TD Securities’ Vince Valentini cut his Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI-T) target to $7 from $9, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $7.75.

* RBC’s Michael Siperco cut his Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) target to $11 from $15 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Anita Soni to $8.25 from $14.25 with a “neutral” rating and TD Securities’ Steven Green to $7.50 from $10 with a “hold” rating. The average is $9.49.

“While the impact on 2Q22 results from Oksut was expected, the suspension of stacking and leaching and no more gold sales over the balance of 2022 was not,” said Mr. Siperco. “We maintain our Outperform rating, but our target is lowered ... on the delayed FCF, higher costs and lower target multiples until uncertainty over timing/permitting in Turkey is resolved.”

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T) target to $8 from $7, below the $11.10 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland cut his Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) target to $9 from $11 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $12.17.

* National Bank Financial’s Zachary Evershed trimmed his Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT-T) target to $10.50 from $12 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $9.81.

“While management remains confident that margin pressures will subside in 2H/22 and into 2023, following Q2/22 results, we once again elect to undershoot guidance in our forecasts,” he said. “Thus, our target moves down to $10 on lower estimates and an unchanged sum-of-parts valuation. Notwithstanding our bearish modeling, we reiterate our Outperform rating given growth catalysts across all segments and the sizable return to target (including a 5.8-per-cent dividend yield).”

* iA Capital Markets’ Chelsea Stellick cut her target for Dialogue Technologies Inc. (CARE-T) to $7.50 from $9.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.17.

“We reaffirm our expectation of a long bull run for CARE once market sentiment turns for the telehealth sector, as a 100.4-per-cent NRR following price increases demonstrates the pricing power Dialogue has achieved with its B2B model,” said Ms. Stellick. “The IHP is well received by prospective customers in the context of a tight labour market as employers seek to increase retention and productivity, and the stickiness of the offering will ensure members are not lost if the labour market contracts. We consider the Tictrac acquisition a success thus far, despite a slow sales cycle, as it opens a high-margin complementary vertical at a relatively modest cost of entry. We revise our target ... due to increased G&A and bring multiples closer to comps.”

* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu cut his Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) target to $230 from $260, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $212.65.

* In response to a “strong” quarterly beat and guidance raise, National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn increased his Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) target to $170 from $155 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $198.56.

“We continue to expect GSY will successfully execute on its three-year guidance including i) demonstrating stable credit performance, and ii) executing on several loan growth initiatives (e.g., product, channel, geographic),” he said.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan moved his High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T) target to $14 from $13, below the $18.33 average, with a “sector perform” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber raised his Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) to $200 from $175 with a “outperform” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Stephanie Price to $190 from $180 with an “outperformer” rating and Stifel’s Suthan Sukumar to $235 from $215 with a “buy” rating. The average is $215.50.

“Kinaxis remains a top pick given attractive valuation, a strong growth and profitability profile, and pure-play leverage to supply chain transformation, a powerful secular growth theme,” said Mr. Sukumar.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen increased her Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) target to $80 from $71 with an “outperformer” rating. Others making changes include: TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to $86 from $80 with a “buy” rating and BMO’s Peter Sklar to $65 from $58 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $78.80.

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her target for Magnet Forensics Inc. (MAGT-T) to $27 from $25 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $38.09.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UN-T) target to $22, below the $22.50 average, from $23 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Matt Kornack raised his target to $17.50 from $16.25 with an “outperform” rating.

“Minto’s portfolio saw improving occupancy levels and pre-pandemic levels of rent increases on turnover combined with higher leasing velocity – this also required incremental capex as the REIT was active in pursuing suite renovations,” said Mr. Kornack. “End-of-quarter occupancy of approaching 96 per cent should bode well for a figure approaching the 97-98-per-cent range by the end of the busier summer leasing period. It was noted that a meaningful portion of the current vacancy was related to renovations, or had already been leased but tenants had yet to take possession. Management also went to lengths to explain a more cautious outlook on capital allocation in light of an attractive pipeline of opportunities but challenging equity markets. Further to this decision process, assets in Edmonton have been listed for sale while a broader review of the portfolio may yield other areas for select pruning.”

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland raised his Optiva Inc. (OPT-T) target by $1 to $28, matching the average, with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu lowered his target for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-Q, PAAS-T) to US$31 from US$36 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$26.25.

* National Bank Financial’s Travis Wood trimmed his Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) target to $19 from $19.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $18.56.

* CIBC’s Christopher Thompson raised his Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T) target to $19.50 from $18 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $19.79.

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier raised his Street-high target for shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) to $61 from $59 with a “buy” rating. The average is

“We are very pleased with SJ’s 2Q results. While the company reported a beat across the board, the outlook for the rest of 2022 appears positive thanks to the continued demand for utility poles. SJ’s solid balance sheet should enable management to unlock shareholder value through continued M&A and/or share buybacks,” he said.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds reduced his target for Verticalscope Holdings Inc. (FORA-T) to $26 from $27 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $26.06.