Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing a “reasonable valuation, increasing M&A potential and recession resistant characteristics,” Stifel’s Martin Landry upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) to a “buy” recommendation for “hold”, declaring it “continues to impress with unabated earnings growth.”

He was one of two equity analysts on the Street to raise their recommendations for the Quebec-based convenience store operator on Thursday in response to its first-quarter 2023 financial results, released after the bell on Tuesday.

“In the last four years, ATD’s EPS increased at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 18 per cent while improving its balance sheet,” said Mr. Landry in a note. “ATD’s leverage ratio of 1.3 times is much lower than 2.9 times four years ago and provides management with ample flexibility. We note that Couche-Tard has not repurchased any shares since June 30th despite having room under its authorized NCIB, This could suggest an acquisition is in the works.

“Overall we believe that ATD is well positioned to navigate a potential economic slowdown as convenience items are affordable treats with recession proof characteristics. We expect strong year-over-year earnings per share of 38 per cent in Q2/FY23 boosted again by gasoline margins.”

On the M&A front, Mr. Landry said Couche-Tard’s management is seeing “good deal” flow in North American and “expects to benefit from the economic outlook uncertainty, which could create some acquisition opportunities.”

“The IPO market is somewhat closed currently, removing an option for potential sellers,” he added. “In addition, the high yield debt market is challenge, removing a potential source of financing for buyers. These market dynamics favour Couche-Tard, which has $2.2-billion in cash and access to $2.5-billion from its revolver credit facility.”

Pointing to “the improved M&A outlook, investors’ increased focus on quality and liquidity and recession resistant characteristics of the convenience channel,” Mr. Landry increased his valuation multiple for Couche-Tard, leading him to increase his target for its shares to $65 from $57. The average target on the Street is $67.57, according to Refinitiv data.

Elsewhere, as its “strategic drivers gain traction,” National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar raised the stock to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $68 target, up from $63.

“We are upgrading our recommendation given: (1) Increasing confidence that ATD’s fuel margins will continue to show strength owing to ongoing improvement initiatives. (2) Improved likelihood of an acquisition given management’s comments on higher deal flow as well as an unexpected pause in repurchasing shares. (3) An accommodative valuation as ATD is trading below historical averages. ATD trades at 15.5 times NTM EPS [next 12-month earnings per share] versus the 5-year average of 17.4 times (11-per-cent discount). It also trades at 9.8 times NTM EBITDA versus the 5-year average of 10.5 times (7-per-cent discount),” said Mr. Shreedhar.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley to $65 from $61 with a “buy” rating.

“Recent price increases should be supportive of margin growth over the course of our forecast period, while fuel margins over the medium term appear to be sustainable above the 30 cents per gallon level. Furthermore, while we have not incorporated share buybacks into our estimate, we expect the company to be active with its NCIB over the next 12 months,” said Mr. Dley.

* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $75 from $69 with an “outperformer” rating.

* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $73 from $66 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* TD Securities’ Michael Van Aelst to $69 from $67 with a “buy” rating.

=====

While the third-quarter earnings from Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) largely fell in line with his expectations, Credit Suisse’s Joo Ho Kim warned the underlying trends displayed in the report were weaker than he anticipated.

“That includes lower-than-expected net interest margins, and while we acknowledge that it was impacted by a few ‘transitory’ items, it still took us by surprise given the guidance provided in Q2, and the performance from the bank’s bigger peers this quarter (and the rising rates),” he said. “While the bank is continuing to deliver on many other fronts (including commercial loan growth, which should help LB exceed its financial targets for F2022), we are also cautious about the potential impact a broader economic slowdown could have on the bank’s growth aspirations in F2023.”

He was one of several equity analysts on the Street to lower their financial expectations and target prices for the bank a day after its shares plummeted 10.3 per cent following the premarket release, which included cash earnings per share of $1.24 that fell 2 cents below the Street’s forecast

Pointing to lower margins and higher PCL estimates, he cut his 2023 earnings per share estimate by 2 per cent to $5.10 from $5.23, prompting a reduction to his target price for Laurentian shares to $39 from $43 with an “underperform” rating. The average is $45.15.

Other analysts making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $41 from $44 with a “hold” rating.

* Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman to $43 from $50 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Paul Holden to $43 from $46 with a “neutral” rating.

* TD Securities’ Mario Mendonca to $41 from $47 with a “hold” rating.

* KBW’s Mike Rizvanovic to $40 from $43 with a “market perform” rating.

* National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine to $51 from $53 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

Calling it “a disruptive proptech firm leading the digital transformation of the traditional property management industry with a differentiated services, platform, and marketplace approach,” Stifel analyst Suthan Sukumar initiated coverage of Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TRBE-X) with a “buy” recommendation on Thursday.

“With an aggressive consolidation strategy, the company has amassed large and growing scale as a top-10 condo/rental property manager nationally, and is actively unlocking a significant organic growth opportunity by digitizing its existing base and growing pipeline of new communities,” he said. “Tribe is well capitalized and supported by an impressive roster of strategic and real-estate industry backers, positioning the company for solid execution on organic and inorganic growth ambitions, which we see driving strong 20-per-cent-plus top-line growth and steadily improving margins with positive adj. EBITDA by F24. ... We believe Tribe is a high-quality growth story in the making and a compelling play on the powerful yet early days digitization theme within real estate.”

Mr. Sukumar touted the Vancouver-based company’s “highly defensive” business and counter cyclical exposure to real estate with M&A gains as a core growth driver and a “key” source of upside.

“Tribe’s property management business generates a high degree of recurring revenues (more than 80 per cent) with high client retention rates (more than 95 per cent), providing strong forward visibility,” said the analyst. “The company’s digital platform improves scale and operating efficiencies for property managers, driving cost savings and differentiated resident experiences, which we believe is a more attractive value proposition in challenging macroeconomic conditions.”

“While we see M&A as the key growth driver for the story, we believe Tribe has a long runway to grow more than 20 per cent organically over the next several years given multiple drivers for higher-margin revenue growth, including 1) ARPU expansion from delivery of higher-value new construction projects and community deployments via competitive displacements and M&A; (2) monetization of growing end-user transaction volumes on the digital platform within existing communities; and (3) scaling engagement and revenue contribution for the company’s new online marketplace (for 3rd party services like insurance, telco, smart home monitoring) across their national home footprint.”

Seeing an “attractive” valuation, Mr. Sukumar set a target of $4 per share, exceeding the $3.75 average.

“Tribe trades at 1.6 times calendar 2023 estimated Revenues, which compares to legacy property management service firms at 1.0 times, proptech firms at 5 times, and vertical SaaS peers at 6.5 times,” he said. “We believe Tribe’s stronger growth and margin profile from its differentiated tech enabled services model warrants a premium to legacy services peers. Our $4 per share target is based on 3.4 times, a discount to the blended peer average of 4.2 times, to reflect the stock’s smaller scale/market cap and lower liquidity, with room to expand closer to proptech and vertical SaaS peers with continued execution.”

=====

Echelon Capital Markets analyst Amr Ezzat thinks Blackline Safety Corp.’s (BLN-T) recent $24.9-million financing provides a “runway to sustainability.”

“The financing allows the Company to withstand the elevated working capital drag and high operating costs it currently faces until its recently announced cost-cutting measures and price increases kick into gear and flow into the Company’s P&L,” he said after coming off research restriction.

“Recall, Blackline announced last month a pricing increase on its hardware and services along with cost reduction measures. We believe BLN’s measures will allow it to improve its cash flows and ultimately the sustainability of its business model.”

Maintaining a “buy” rating for shares of the Calgary-based gas detection and cloud-connected safety solutions provider, Mr. Ezzat trimmed his target by $1 to $5, below the $6.25 average on the Street.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Douglas Miehm raised his Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-N, BHC-T) target to $8 from $4.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $13.83.

“After unrestricting 38.6 per cent of BLCO earlier in August, BHC announced a debt exchange offer taking a step forward with respect to the full separation/spin of BLCO,” he said. “We expect net debt to decline by $2.9-billion (approximately $8 per share) and the leverage at RemainCo to reach close to the 6.7-times levels in the event BHC is successful in the debt exchange. This should pave the way for 50.1% distribution of BLCO shares to BHC shareholders.”

* RBC’s Michael Siperco cut his Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE-T) to $15 from $23, below the $18.86 average, with an “outperform” rating.