Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Following another strong quarter, Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young thinks Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX-Q, DSG-T) “remains a logical stock to hold despite premium valuation” in “a jittery tech market that values cash flow and consistency.”

After the bell on Wednesday, the Waterloo, Ont.-based software company reported “solid” second-quarter revenue of US$123-million, up 17.6 per cent year-over-year and exceeding the expectations of both Mr. Young and the Street (US$117.4-million and US$118.4-million). Adjusted EBITDA of $54.0-million also topped estimates (US$51.5-million and US$52.4-million), while adjusted earnings per share of 27 US cents, flat year-over-year, fell in line with the consensus.

“FX was a $3.9-million impact to the top line in FQ2, a factor that will likely weigh on growth in the near term,” he said. “Demand, however, remains strong driven by continued investment, particularly in real time visibility, logistics optimization and global trade intelligence solutions. Higher energy costs, global supply chain backlog, low predictability of transit times and increasing complexity have offset recession concern. While capacity increases are driving lower freight rates, volumes have remained high.

“The company reiterated target EBITDA margins of 38-43 per cent and growth of 10-15 per cent year-over-year despite beating both in FQ2. The baseline calibration provided by management supports a modest increase to our FQ3 estimates partially offset by FX headwinds, which flows through to full-year estimates. We continue to expect low double-digit organic growth in CC terms in H2 and potential to supplement with M&A given a strong pipeline and improving valuations.”

Mr. Young thinks M&A activity is a possibility, noting it finished the quarter with US$189-million in cash as well as access to a US$350-million revolved and an unlimited shelf filing.

“Note that Descartes acquired XPS in June, which led to an outflow of $61-million,” he said. “We estimate FCF at $44.6-million or 36-per-cent FCF margin, which would be higher without a $5.2-million outflow for contingent consideration. While management remains focused on accretive and complementary M&A, it reiterated its intention to execute buybacks if needed. Descartes continues to have a strong tuck-in pipeline despite making three acquisitions in the year so far.”

Raising his financial expectations “to reflect the baseline calibration and the addition of XPS,” Mr. Young bumped his target for Descartes shares to US$77, matching the current average on the Street, from US$74.

Elsewhere, others making target adjustments include:

* TD Securities’ Daniel Chan to US$85 from US$84 with a “buy” rating.

* Stephens’ Justin Long to US$83 from US$80 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar expects Empire Company Ltd.’s (EMP.A-T) business mix to “cause a drag on performance versus peers” when it reports its first-quarter 2023 results on Sept. 15.

He’s forecasting earnings per share of 72 cents for the Stellarton, N.S.-based grocery, up from 70 cents a year ago but 3 cents below the consensus estimate on the Street.

“Our expectation of 3.0-per-cent year-over-year EPS growth largely reflects slight sales growth (higher fuel prices), higher contribution from investments/other (including a higher gain on disposals at Crombie), SG&A leverage (lower COVID-19 costs) and share repurchases, partly offset by costs related to the rollout of Voila, gross margin contraction (in part due to higher supply chain costs) and higher D&A,” said Mr. Shreedhar.

“We consider FR [Food Retailing] segment results to be more meaningful than total company results for the purposes of evaluating recurring earnings power (total company results include contribution from the Investments/Other income segment).”

The analyst expects investors to remain focused on Empire’s growth trajectory, believing its business skew “may be a near-term drag.”

“Given that EMP’s exposure to the discount grocery format is lower than other grocers (about mid-teens mix by store count versus L/MRU more than 40 per cent), it’s likely sssg [same-store sales growth] performance in the near term may lag peers (on a similar month basis),” he said. “In addition, pharmacy was indicated to be a key contributor to margin performance for both Loblaw and Metro. We estimate that Empire’s pharmacy mix is low versus peers; about mid-single-digit EBITDA contribution versus 40 per cent for L and 25 per cent for MRU.”

“Over the medium term, we believe EMP should benefit from several initiatives, including: (a) Rolling out its FreshCo conversion in Western Canada; (b) Market share gains in the GTA (Voila/Longo’s/Farm Boy); (c) Project Horizon execution; and (d) Benefits from the rollout of a new loyalty program.”

Mr. Shreedhar made “slight” increases to his revenue and earnings estimates for both fiscal 2023 and 2024, resulting in higher EPS estimates of $2.83 and $3.21, respectively (up from $2.81 and $3.18).

He maintained an “outperform” recommendation and target price of $42 for Empire shares. The average on the Street is $46.33.

“We believe Empire has established a solid foundation for growth and anticipate further benefits related to Project Horizon. In addition, we believe valuation is attractive, trading at 6.7 times NTM [next 12-month] EV/EBITDA for the Retail business (5-year average is 7.3 times),” he said.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy reiterated his bullish stance on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) following a recent discussion with chief financial officer Mark Stainthorpe, calling the meeting “instructional” and reinforced his confidence in its operating momentum, capital discipline and free cash flow generation.”

The Calgary-based energy company is currently his favourite senior producer and is on the firm’s “Global Energy Best Ideas” and “Top 30 Global Ideas” list.

“From where we sit, CNQ affords energy investors with one-stop upstream shopping when it comes to the scale, depth and breadth of its resource inventory in western Canada,” said Mr. Pardy. “The company’s 2022 production is 73-per-cent oil & ngl weighted with diversified asset exposure ranging from upgraded mining/non-upgraded in-situ oil sands to the Montney and even the emerging Clearwater oil play in western Canada. CNQ’s proven North American gas reserves stood at 12.1 TCF as of year-end 2021, which equates to a reserve life index (RLI) of 19.8 years. The company’s proven synthetic crude oil (SCO) reserves stood at circa 7.0 billion barrels as of yearend 2021, equating to an RLI of 43 years.

“With its planned turnaround activity now complete—and loaded with $375 million of additional growth capital — CNQ is poised to deliver increasing production in the second half of 2022. Incremental production will be supported by increasing volumes from its conventional oil and natural gas operations, including heavy oil in the emerging Clearwater. Within the Clearwater play at Smith, CNQ is producing in excess of 10,000 bbl/d of heavy oil with an undeveloped acreage position of about 940,000 net acres. Additionally, growth in CNQ’s Jackfish and Primrose thermal operations are expected to add incremental production in 2023 and more notably in 2024-25 once new pads are fully ramped up. Our 2022 average production outlook for CNQ of 1.32 million boe/d factors in production of 1.37 million boe/d in the third quarter and 1.39 million boe/d in the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Pardy thinks investor sentiment toward Canadian Natural has unfairly “languished somewhat in recent months partly due to wider WTI-WCS spreads — while the premium at which SCO has been trading vs. WTI has been somewhat overlooked.”

“A US$5 change in WCS prices would impact our 2022 cash flow estimate by approximately $581 million (2.5 per cent), while a US$5 change in SCO prices at Horizon/AOSP impacts our 2022 cash flow estimates by $655 million (2.8 per cent),” he noted.

Saying his optimism toward the company reflects “its strong leadership team, shareholder alignment, long life-low decline portfolio, abundant free cash flow generation, robust balance sheet and best-in-class operating performance,” Mr. Pardy thinks it should command a premium relative, reiterating an “outperform” rating and $90 target. The average is currently $96.60.

=====

Killam Apartment REIT’s (KMP.UN-T) assets in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge region of Ontario possess “significant repositioning potential” in a “development hot spot,” said iA Capital Markets analyst Johann Rodrigues.

He recently toured the four assets, consisting of 785 suits purchased for approximately $191-million from a church group “that had neglected to invest any in-suite capital, making them ideal candidates for repositioning.”

“Work has kicked off recently, as the REIT has thus far completed 16 suites, and the early results are outstanding,” said Mr. Rodrigues. “We toured two of them: 1) $46K invested with rents moving from $1,185 to $1,900 (60-per-cent lift; 19-per-cent ROC), and 2) $60K invested, $1,200 to $2,375 (98-per-cent lift: 24-per-cent ROC).

“With a current turnover rate of 26 per cent, it will likely take four to five years for the entire portfolio to be repositioned, however, management believes they can achieve 15-per-cent-plus returns on capital investments of $40-60K per suite. At the mid-point, this equates to $6-million in incremental NOI on $40-million of invested capital, or +$0.75/unit to NAV (4 per cent). As a bonus, one of the assets has excess land for a 240-suite development. When underwriting the asset, management believed they could turn the 3.6-per-cent purchase cap rate to 4.5-5.0 per cent in five years but recent projections could take it to 6.0-6.5 per cent.”

The analyst also called recent political concerns swirling around the sector as “much ado about nothing,” noting: “With most REITs these days, management has spent quite a bit of time dealing with political jockeying in advance of Trudeau’s report on the ‘financialization of the housing market.’ While some investors fear the removal of the group’s REIT tax status, Killam does not believe they will go this route as it does nothing to improve affordability. Management agrees with our view that the likely outcome is smaller policy moves that can be held up as proof they’re aiding renters without drastically punishing corporate cash flows, such as incentives for affordable suites and new supply.”

He reiterated a “buy” rating and $21 target. The average is $21.89.

=====

The “positive” pre-feasibility study for Osino Resources Corp.’s (OSI-X) Twin Hills gold project in Namibia “demonstrates meaningful low-cost production potential,” according to Echelon Capital Markets analyst Ryan Walker.

However, he did emphasize a capital cost increase in the project to US$375-million, up from US$202-million preliminary economic assessment in 2022 and previous US$300-million guidance.

“As expected, the increase partially reflects scope changes to the project highlighted by a 43-per-cent increase in plant throughput to 5.0Mtpa from 3.5Mtpa,” said Mr. Walker. “It also reflects current consumer prices and recently escalated commodity prices, especially steel, reagents, diesel, and transport costs. We note here that commodity prices have been showing signs of easing more recently and may represent potential cost saving in the Definitive Feasibility Study in H123. That said, the project is least sensitive to capex.”

“Importantly, the bigger price tag also delivers the potential for an increased production profile, with the operation forecast to average 200koz/yr at AISC of US$890/oz in the first four years, 169koz/yr at US$930/oz in the first 10 years, and 152koz/yr at US$939/oz over the 13-year mine life.”

Maintaining a “speculative buy” rating for the Vancouver-based company’s shares, Mr. Walker trimmed his target to $1.85 from $2.20 due to first gold production taking longer than previously anticipated. The average on the Street is $2.42.

“Our continued positive view reflects Twin Hills’ positive PFS economics, significant (3.1Moz) resource bolstered by substantial exploration potential on a district-scale land package in an established Namibian mining region,” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s Ryan Brinkman trimmed his ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (ABCT-T) target to $6 from $7 with a “neutral” rating. The average on the Street is

* Credit Suisse’s Fahad Tariq lowered his target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “outperform”) to $7 from $7.50 and Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “neutral”) to $7.75 from $8.50. The averages on the Street are $9.41 and $9.87, respectively.

* TD Securities’ Daryl Young cut his Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) target to $14.50 from $16, maintaining a “buy” recommendation. The average is $17.