Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Matt Kornack initiated coverage on Dream Residential REIT (DRR-UN-T), a recently created multi-family real estate investment trust, with an “outperform” rating and US$10.50 price target.

Its assets consist of 16 garden-style properties in the U.S totaling 3,432 rental units concentrated in three markets: Dallas-Fort Worth, Greater Oklahoma City, and Greater Cincinnati. Its target demographic consists of middle income earners with incomes of between $40,000 to $120,000 who have been priced out of homeownership.

Mr. Kornack listed a number of things he likes about the REIT, including its conservative balance sheet with a sustainable payout ratio, demographic tailwinds, and the lack of rent controls in the markets it operates in.

“DRR’s conservative capital structure, coupled with its low sustainable payout ratio and internally funded maintenance capex profile, assists the REIT in conserving cash; thus, facilitating reinvestment in value-add initiatives,” Mr. Kornack said in a note to clients.

“The price of homeownership and replacement values in DRR’s primary markets has increased, impacting housing decisions for middle income households. DRR offers a low-cost alternative for this growing cohort of the population with counter-cyclical attributes in tougher economic times,” he added. “The REIT has the flexibility to mark rents to market on an annual basis, allowing for the efficient capture of inflation.”

He also notes that DRR is managed externally with a team that has extensive experience in real estate transactions and operations. “With over 100 in-house employees, the REIT is offered a level of expertise and services that wouldn’t otherwise be available to an entity of its size,” the analyst said.

***

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn cut his price target on IGM Financial Inc (IGM-T) following the company releasing weaker-than-expected assets under management data amid tough equity markets. But he said his long-term view is unchanged and reiterated an “outperform” rating.

The company’s Assets under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) of $238.1 billion in the third quarter was down 1.6% from the previous quarter and below his $254.9 billion forecast due to negative investment returns across all platforms and a second quarter of outflows at Mackenzie Financial. Net outflows of $341 million were also below his $552 million net inflow forecast.

“Overall, we understand there might be some short-term noise in AUM given the geopolitical/market backdrop; however, we maintain our positive outlook as i) investment returns will recover over time; and ii) IGM’s growth strategies will prevail longer term,” he said.

The analyst trimmed his earnings estimates for the company and cut his price target to C$45 from C$48.

***

In other analyst actions:

Aritzia Inc (ATZ-T): CIBC raises target price to C$59 from C$48

Dye & Durham Ltd (DND-T): CIBC raises target price to C$33 from C$30

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$29 from C$35

Southern Energy Corp (SOU-X): Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and a price target of C$2.50

eBay Inc (EBAY-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$42 from US$52

Redfin Corp (RDFN-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$6.5 from US$12

Verizon (VZ-N): Oppenheimer raises to outperform from perform. Raymond James cuts target price to $54 from $55

Zillow Group Inc (ZG-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to $40 from $50

More to come

With files from Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.