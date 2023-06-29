Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Price targets have gone up for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) after the convenience store operator’s better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter results that sent its shares rallying 4% on Wednesday.

Desjardins Securities raised its target to $74 target from $72 while reaffirming a “buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity’s target went to $78 from $70, with a “buy” rating maintained.

On Tuesday evening, Alimentation Couche-Tard reported adjusted EPS of 71 cents a share, well ahead of the 48 cents consensus expectation. Fuel and merchandise margins remained robust. Cost improvements were seen and company management said the acquisition environment in the sector is beginning to appear more favourable to frequent acquirors such as Couche-Tard.

“ATD’s solid 4Q results reaffirm our view that it is well-positioned to achieve attractive organic EPS growth of 10%+ in the longer term, with upside from M&A (robust pipeline and favourable valuation),” Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li said in a note to clients. “While the shares are trading a touch above average (18.0x forward P/E vs 17.5x), we believe this is supported by earnings upside from higher fuel margins and acquisitions, and funds flow to staples, with torque to an economic recovery.”

Mr. Li believes the next catalyst for a further significant move in the stock could come on the company’s investor day on Oct. 11.

Canaccord analyst Derek Dley said that Couche-Tard “continues to fire on all cylinders.”

“Organic growth initiatives such as Couche-Tard’s Fresh Food, Fast program should be supportive of margin growth over the course of our forecast period, while fuel margins over the medium term should remain healthy. Furthermore, while we have not incorporated share buybacks into our estimate, we expect the company to be active with its NCIB over the next 12 months,” Mr. Dley said.

Elsewhere, BMO raised its price target to $75 from $70, National Bank to $74 from $71, Stifel GMP to $76 from $74 and TD Securities to $76 from $74.

***

A handful of analysts trimmed their price targets on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T) following its investor day on Wednesday which included the release of 2023 guidance as well as its 2024-2028 financial targets.

“While 2023 guidance was softer-than-expected, CPKC is targeting a doubling of adjusted EPS or ~15% EPS growth (CAGR) from 2024-2028, driven by the realization of synergies as it leverages its expanded network reach, differentiated offering and proven operational capabilities,” noted ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray. “Management sees a significant opportunity to unlock revenue synergies well beyond the initial three-year target, reflecting its ability to better connect several origination/destination markets through its single-line service.”

Mr. Murray maintained an “outperform” rating while lowering his 12-month price target to C$120 from C$125.

Elsewhere, JP Morgan cut its target price to C$118 from C$120 while Scotiabank cut its target price to C$123 from C$124.

The mixed reception to the investor day was reflected in Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier’s summary of the event.

“At first glance, we had a more negative view on the preliminary 2024–28 investor day targets. However, after considering the full presentation and management’s commentary, and excluding the elevated expectations, we came away quite positive. While the runway is a little longer than the Street was expecting, we still calculate a potential value of C$165/share by 2028, which translates into a four-year CAGR of 12%,” he said.

Mr. Poirier maintained a C$116 price target and “buy” rating. “We believe the operational track record of CP’s experienced management team reduces integration risk and gives us confidence in CPKC’s ability to unlock shareholder value from the acquisition,” he added.

While trimming his price target, Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta also sees strong long-term potential in the name.

“We came away from CPKC’s debut investor day since the merger more convinced that a bigger yet the smallest Class 1 could offer the best long-term growth potential in the industry along with solid shareholder returns effective 2024. We believe CP’s timing of KCS acquisition couldn’t have been better, given the renewed North American trade deal and ongoing global supply chain shifts, which have only increased Mexico’s attractiveness as a key global manufacturing hub. While we understand that the market wasn’t overly impressed by CPKC’s long-term targets, we think the company is being conservative given the ‘long-term’ nature of goals and note that it is the same leadership team that has driven sector-leading stock returns since CEO Keith Creel took the helm in 2017. As management pointed out that CPKC has the same playbook, only with a bigger playing field, for the next five years, we believe the stock is once again likely to be a long-term winner,” Mr. Gupta said.

***

Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley has trimmed his price target on BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-N, BB-T) following the release of quarterly results.

BlackBerry reported fiscal first quarter 2024 total revenues of $373-million, well above Mr. Walkley’s $161-million estimate, but the beat was due to a patent sale during the quarter.

“Adjusting for the patent sale, total revenue of $155M was below our $161M estimate, with BlackBerry’s core Cybersecurity and IoT businesses below our/Street expectations,” Mr. Walkley said in a note.

With management announcing on May 1 that its board is performing a strategic review to unlock shareholder value that could include the separation of one or more of BlackBerry’s businesses, he’s now using a price target methodology based on a sum-of-parts analysis. This results in his price target falling to US$5.37 from US$5.50

“While management has created a cogent long-term strategy, and several parts of the business are turning the corner toward improving growth trends, we await more proof in execution on the new Cybersecurity product roadmap, evidence of cross-selling opportunities emerging, growth in software and services revenue, and the potential for upside to our estimates before becoming more constructive on the shares. As a result, we maintain our hold rating,” Mr. Walkley said.

RBC analyst Paul Treiber commented that investor visibility “has incrementally declined” following the quarter.

“The year to date rally in BlackBerry’s shares reflects the potential for the strategic review to surface value. However, BlackBerry remains in the midst of its turnaround. We believe BlackBerry’s discount to peers will persist pending improved fundamentals,” he said.

Mr. Treiber cut his price target to US$4.50 from $5 and reaffirmed his “sector perform” rating.

***

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised his price target on Netflix Inc (NFLX-Q) to US$500 from US$400, and reiterated a “buy” rating, thanks to a positive outlook of its rollout of a tier that has advertising.

“Prior to the launch (3Q22), we suggested the Ad Tier would generate 66 million new subs and generate $6.3 billion of incremental revenue. We also suggested Paid Sharing wouldn’t add any incremental revenue. We’ve updated our analysis using the same framework (based on demand curves) but incorporated the actual prices Netflix set for its Ad Tier and Paid Sharing plans. Our update makes us more bullish on the Ad Tier. We now expect 82 million new subs and $10.6 billion of incremental revenue. However, we continue to believe the Paid Sharing may add very little incremental revenue,” he said in a note.

***

In other analyst actions:

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) National Bank of Canada downgrades to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a price target of C$40.

Micron Technology Inc (MU-Q): Barclays raises target price to $75 from $70; Piper Sandler raises target price to $70 from $45 and upgrades rating to neutral from underweight; TD Cowen raises target price to $78 from $70

Walt Disney Co (DIS-N): Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight