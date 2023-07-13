Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s plans to conduct a strategic review that could include selling itself has several implications for Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T), said Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland.

First, given their similarity in size and business lines, Laurentian’s plans will spark speculation that CWB itself could become a potential takeover target. That indeed appeared to be happening on Wednesday, when CWB shares rose nearly 4% following the Laurentian news.

“Like LB, CWB is trading well below book value and even a transaction close to or slightly above book value could be materially accretive for one of the larger Canadian banks. The bigger banks could also unlock significant capital by moving CWB’s loan book onto the AIRB model (instead of the standard approach currently used by the bank). In addition, there are obvious funding synergies for any larger buyer as CWB’s higher cost funding sources (e.g. broker deposits) could be replaced with lower-cost retail deposits. Conversely, while many of the big banks are underweight Quebec (NA excepted), making an acquisition of LB more compelling, many of these same banks already have significant exposure to the Alberta and BC provinces (CWB’s focus areas). This could make a transaction involving CWB less appealing from a strategic perspective,” Mr. Boland said

Secondly, speculation may arise whether CWB could be a potential buyer of Laurentian Bank. “Ultimately, we believe this is unlikely for several reasons,” said Mr. Boland. “From a financial perspective, CWB’s current valuation would make it difficult to deliver an accretive transaction from both a book value and EPS perspective. Having run some quick back-of-the-envelope math, we believe there are extremely limited scenarios in which CWB could deliver a transaction that avoids dilution to current 2023 and 2024 EPS. In addition, the additional synergies available to a larger peer (e.g. AIRB capital unlock, funding enhancements) would likely make it challenging for CWB to match a competing bid.”

Thirdly, the analyst pointed out there are competitive concerns. “Both Laurentian and CWB are top 10 banks in Canada. A loss of more competition in the bank system is not a positive in our opinion and regulators could be reluctant to approve further consolidation in the sector,” he said.

For now, Mr. Boland is keeping to his C$30 price target and “outperform” rating on Canadian Western Bank.

Atb Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood upgraded Gibson Energy Inc (GEI-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” after coming off restriction from covering the stock because of Atb’s involvement in the previously announced South Texas Gateway Terminal acquisition. He also raised his target price to C$27 from C$25.

The acquisition bolsters Gibson’s storage position by more than 8 million barrels and offers global export capabilities in Ingleside, Texas, outside of the congested Corpus Christi main harbor, Mr. Heywood noted.

Consideration for the acquisition is an aggregate $1.45 billion, which GEI is funded through a $403 million equity offering, $900 million in median term notes, and $200 million in hybrid securities.

“The transaction carries an investment multiple of 10.4x TTM EBITDA, which we expect to compress to <9x in 2025e based on our outlook and management’s guidance,” the analyst said. “Despite the dilutive equity funding, we have modelled the acquisition to be immediately accretive to AFFO on a per share basis, with our modelled 11% increase to AFFO per share in 2024e. We have also modeled EBITDA to increase by ~30% in 2024e and see room for further growth in 2025e. The acquisition should also strengthen GEI’s contracted cash flow profile, with 80% of infrastructure revenues expected to be take-or-pay and >95% of revenues to be take-or-pay and fee-based.”

Analysts are adjusting price targets on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings release on July 25.

Atb Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray cut his target to $175 from C$180. Separately, CIBC cut its target price to C$177 from C$183.

“Volume trends weakened in Q2/23 (-7% y/y) and remained soft in early Q3,” Mr. Murray said in a note previewing the results. “Weakness in volumes was driven by intermodal and petroleum and chemical volumes, reflecting the ongoing inventory correction and lower demand from industrial end-markets. Despite macro pressures, CN’s operational turnaround appears intact, with key performance metrics demonstrating y/y improvement in Q2/23. Given current macro conditions, we will be looking for commentary from management around volume/yield expectations for H2/23, with the strike at the Port of Vancouver putting additional pressure on intermodal volumes in early Q3. We maintain our sector perform rating.”

RBC analyst Irene Nattel cut her price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc (NBLY-T) to C$28 from C$34 but reiterated an “outperformer” rating after adjusting her assumptions on how quickly the company can grow in the higher interest rate environment.

“With NBLY credit facilities fully exposed to variable rates, we are moderating our network growth outlook to sustain leverage close to current levels. Nonetheless, revised forecast +33 stores each year could prove conservative relative to stated range 35-40 if the backdrop improves. Combination of lower financial forecasts (F24/F25 EBITDA down -6% and -10% from prior) and target multiple 14x (-1x) to reflect higher interest rates and slower pace of M&A” results in the lower price target,” she said.

Neighbourly Pharmacy operates a network of community pharmacies and the company’s growth comes mostly from making additional acquisitions.

In other analyst actions:

* Advantage Energy Ltd (AAV-T): BMO cuts to market perform from outperform

* ARC Resources Ltd (ARX-T): BMO cuts to market perform from outperform but raises target price to C$20 from C$19

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR-T): BMO cuts to market perform from outperform but raises target price to C$9 from C$8.75

* Cargojet Inc (CJT-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$164 from C$180

* Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T): Credit Suisse raises target price to C$44 from C$33 and upgrades rating to neutral from underperform. Also, Raymond James initiates coverage with a “market perform” rating and C$36 price target.

* Russel Metals Inc (RUS-T): RBC raises target price to C$40 from C$37

* Spartan Delta Corp (SDE-T): BMO cuts target price to C$5.50 from C$6.25 and raises rating to market perform from outperform

* Suncor Energy Inc (SU-T): BMO cuts target price to C$44 from C$52 and downgrades rating to market perform from outperform

* Theratechnologies Inc (TH-T).National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$1.75 from C$2.25

* Alphabet Inc (GOOG-Q): TD Cowen raises target price to US$140 from US$130

* American Express Co (AXP-N): RBC raises target price to US$197 from US$181

* Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ-N): CFRA raises target price to US$450 from US$365; Citigroup raises price target to $405 from $349; Evercore ISI raises target price to $420 from $360

* Meta Platforms Inc (META-Q): TD Cowen raises target price to US$345 from US$220 and upgrades rating to outperform from market perform

* Netflix Inc (NFLX-Q): JP Morgan raises target price to US$495 from US$470

