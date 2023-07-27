Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The market overreacted Wednesday to CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T) reporting a slowdown in its organic growth given that the IT consulting company still has strong bookings, said Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil.

CGI shares fell nearly 5% after the firm reported earnings and said its organic growth slowed to 5% in its fiscal third quarter from the previous three-month period. In its second quarter, growth was 9%

“While clients’ assessment of AI and macro uncertainty could lead to softer near-term demand in the IT market, we believe CGI’s focus on Return on Investment-generating solutions and strong exposure to the government vertical—which is currently a source of high growth—will help bridge over the near-term uncertainty,” Mr. Dubreuil said in a note to clients.

“CGI’s 3Q book-to-bill ratio of 121% was the strongest in nine quarters, thanks notably to strong demand from the US federal government. We believe there is potential for continued strength in the segment in 4Q FY23 as the government’s last fiscal quarter (also in September) is typically busy for contract allocations,” he said.

The analyst reiterated a “buy” rating, but did trim his price target by C$1 to C$154.

In other analyst actions:

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH-T): RBC raises target price to C$4 from C$3.5

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG-T): Stifel raises target price to C$16 from C$15.25; TD Securities raises target to C$13.5 from C$13

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc (CARE-T): CIBC raises target price to C$5.15 from C$4; TD Securities cuts to tender from hold and raises price target to C$5.15 from C$4

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L-T): CIBC raises target price to C$152 from C$149; National Bank of Canada raises target to C$142 from C$140; RBC raises target price to C$169 from C$168

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI-B-T): National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$80 from C$79; RBC raises target price to C$72 from C$71

Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP-T): RBC raises target price to C$14 from C$13; Stifel raises target price to C$13.75 from C$13

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY-Q, TLRY-T): ATB Capital Markets raises target price to US$3 from US$2.5; CIBC cuts target price to US$2.25 from US$2.75; Piper Sandler cuts target price to US$2 from US$3; TD Cowen cuts target price to US$3 from US$5

Apple Inc (AAPL-Q): Bernstein raises target price to US$195 from US$175

Boeing (BA-N): At least five analysts raised their price targets, including JP Morgan to US$245 from US$225, Morgan Stanley to US$235 from US$220, and TD Cowen to US$255 from US$230

Meta Platforms Inc (META-Q) At least 14 analysts raised their price target, including Barclays raising its target price to US$410 from US$320; JP Morgan to US$425 from US$305; and RBC to US$400 from US$330

Microsoft (MSFT-Q): Bernstein raises target price to US$398 from US$380

Union Pacific Corp (UNP-N): At least eight analysts raised their price targets, including Citigroup raising its price target to US$270 from US$235; Credit Suisse to US$262 from US$235, JP Morgan to US$254 from US$208, and RBC to US$282 from US$193

