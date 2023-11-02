Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Thomson Reuters Corp.’s (TRI-N, TRI-T) third-quarter results were slightly better than expected, but investors should stay patient for a more timely entry point, said RBC analyst Drew McReynolds.

He reiterated a “sector perform” rating on the company while trimming his price target to US$133 from US$136.

“We believe the recent pullback in the stock has lowered the degree of valuation risk that prevailed following the run-up in the shares into Q2/23 (forward twelve month EV/EBITDA of 20.6x versus a peak of 24.5x),” Mr. McReynolds said in a note. “Nevertheless, we remain patient for a more timely entry point with a three-fold focus on: (i) the ability to generate organic revenue growth in excess of +6% on a sustained basis; (ii) improved visibility on the impact of accelerated AI adoption and monetization; and (iii) the extent to which macro uncertainty ultimately translates to a slower net sales environment.”

Despite the near-term reservations, Mr. McReynolds made clear he believed Thomson Reuters was a good stock to hold for the long run. “Bigger picture, Thomson Reuters remains a high-quality, core holding in our view reflecting a resilient asset mix, a healthy capital return program and attractive NAV growth that can generate average annual total returns in the +10%-15% range over the long-term,” he said.

Thomson Reuters reported higher third-quarter revenue and kept its key financial targets for the year steady as the information and software provider prepares to roll out new artificial-intelligence tools in key products.

Revenue of US$1.59-billion increased 1 per cent in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, compared with a year earlier. After accounting for lost revenue from several smaller asset sales over the past year, revenue was up 6 per cent, which was roughly in line with analysts’ expectations.

“We view 2024 as somewhat of a transition year reflecting the combination of navigating a more challenged macro environment, incremental investments and executing on a comprehensive generative AI product roadmap,” the RBC analyst added. “Our 2024 forecast currently translates to flattish free cash flow growth year over year reflecting the impact of these incremental investments, higher capex intensity, a lower LSEG dividend contribution and a slightly higher cash tax rate. Looking into 2025, we see the potential for the company to enter another period of accelerated NAV growth driven by an uptick in organic revenue growth (i.e., generative-AI commercialization and monetization, increased retention rates, easing macro headwinds) and renewed adjusted EBITDA margin expansion underpinned by positive operating leverage and the scaling of recent tuck-in acquisitions. We expect these medium-term growth drivers to be discussed at the investor day scheduled for March 2024.”

Elsewhere, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and trimmed its price target to C$180 from C$186.

***

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) delivered strong third-quarter results, said RBC analyst Luke Davis as he raised his price target on the stock to C$5 from C$4.50. His rating remains “sector perform.”

Production volumes of 36,176 barrels per day of oil equivalent were ahead of the consensus of 35,620 boe/d, with the Leismer asset leading the way at 24,232 bbl/d. Third quarter cash flow per share of $0.24 was ahead of consensus of $0.22, largely on stronger price realizations.

“We believe the company is well positioned into 2024 with continued thermal growth, increased capital allocation to the light oil business, and focus on return of capital,” Mr. Davis said in a note.

In the meantime, the company has a strong balance sheet, existing the third quarter with $155 million in net cash, and has also been busy buying back shares.

“Athabasca remains committed to returning 75% of excess cash flow to shareholders,” Mr. David said. “Athabasca shares trade at a premium to oil-weighted peers, which we believe reflects strong free cash generation, exposure to WCS heavy oil, and management’s continued focus on return of capital.”

***

National Bank Financial analyst Dan Payne reiterated an “outperform” rating on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) in the wake of the company reporting third-quarter operating and financial results ahead of expectations.

“A solid quarter, and the company continues to exemplify the strength of its scale-oriented operations – positively expanding and concurrently maximizing returns,” Mr. Payne commented as he maintained an C$80 price target. If that target is realized, investors would make a total return of about 10 per cent over the next 12 months.

Tourmaline reported cash flow per share of $2.55, better than the consensus expectation of $2.43.

The company’s production expanded at an annualized rate of 5 per cent. The analyst commented that its annualized cash yield of 8 per cent is well supported by strong liquidity.

***

Canadian National Railway Co.’s (CNR-T) acquisition announced Wednesday of a stake in the Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway (CBNS) from Genesee & Wyoming will be positive for investors, as it will increase the company’s reach in the east and help drive growth longer-term, said RBC analyst Walter Spracklin.

“CN currently interchanges with the CBNS in Truro - and the agreement is designed to help service existing customers on the line. Key for us will be the extent to which the agreement drives incremental volumes on CN’s under-utilized Eastern Network (which we expect would come on at solid incremental margin due to excess capacity),” the analyst said.

No financial details were disclosed. Mr. Spracklin said he expects to get more information on the transaction when he speaks with CN management next week.

For now, he reiterated a “sector perform” rating on CN Rail with a price target of C$158.

***

