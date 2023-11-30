Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Analysts have been busy adjusting price targets on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD-T) in the wake of the company’s latest quarterly results which sent the stock price down 3.2% on Wednesday.

Canaccord Genuity cut its price target to C$89 from C$90; CIBC cut its target to C$84 from C$88; Desjardins raised its target to C$85 from C$82; National Bank of Canada cut its target to C$87 from C$89; TD Securities raised its target to C$88 from C$86; and Scotia cut its target to C$85 from C$87.

The quarterly results were a mixed bag that was aided by strong fuel margins but hindered by declines in same-store sales.

Net earnings for the second quarter were US$819.2 million, up from US$810.4 million a year earlier.

“Merchandise same-store sales growth decelerated in all geographies – with the U.S. posting flat comps and Europe and (especially) Canada showing a more pronounced slowdown. While tobacco continues to be a culprit, we have also seen softness in the consumer. Net/net we have reduced our merchandise comps and raised our fuel margin assumptions; estimates and target are down modestly,” said Scotia analyst George Doumet..

His advice to investors: “We would take advantage of any pullback to add to the shares as longer-term tailwinds should position the company to grow adj. EBITDA by a 12% compounded annual growth rate over the next five years – and there is potential upside to estimates if U.S. fuel margins remain higher for longer. Continued M&A activity remains an important catalyst.”

***

RBC analyst Irene Nattel is feeling upbeat about Dollarama Inc.’s (DOL-T) ahead of its financial results on Dec. 13, saying she’s forecasting another “DOL-lightful” quarter.

She expects earnings per share of 86 cents, in line with the consensus, and sees the consumer name as attractive at a time when consumers are becoming increasing cost-conscious.

“The business model is “resonating particularly well with consumers against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and consumer wallet pressure. In our view, the stock remains attractive with excellent visibility and sustainability of growth runway, Dollarcity optionality, and perennial return of capital to shareholders through both dividend growth and share buyback.”

She maintained an “outperform” rating, with her price target going up by C$8 to C$113.

“The common theme among the companies that recently reported their results (L, MRU, WMT, CTC) is that although inflation is moderating, wage growth continues to substantially lag CPI, with overall consumer spending further moderated by higher debt service costs, driving enhanced consumer value-seeking behaviour,” she added in a note to clients. “Spending on discretionary items has rolled over, consumer focused on essentials and looking for value, playing directly into DOL’s core positioning.”

***

A handful of analysts raised their price targets on Stantec Inc. (STN-T) following the company’s recent equity raise that will help fund future acquisitions.

Atb Capital Markets raised its target price to C$115 from C$110; CIBC raised its target price to C$110 from C$101; National Bank of Canada resumed coverage with an “outperform” rating and C$109 price target; and BMO raised its price target to C$107 from C$104.

BMO analyst Devin Dodge continues to rate Stantec an “outperform”, saying the stock “is firing on all cylinders, with the company delivering strong revenue growth, margin expansion and free cash flow.”

He added that Stantec’s balance sheet is in good shape and the proceeds from the equity offering add to its capacity to self-fund mergers and acquisitions. “We believe STN continues to represent an attractive risk/reward,” Mr. Dodge said.

On Nov. 20, Stantec entered into an agreement to issue 2.7 million shares from treasury at a price of $92.50/share, about a 4.5% discount to the prior closing price, for gross proceeds of about $250 million. The full over-allotment option was exercised that added another $37.5 million to gross proceeds. Stantec said it intends for the proceeds to fund future acquisition opportunities, growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

“The acquisition pipeline remains very active and management is evaluating opportunities across all of its sectors. In the interim, the company intends to apply the proceeds to its revolving credit facility,” Mr. Dodge noted.

***

In other analyst actions:

Allied Gold Corp (AAUC-T): National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.5

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM-T): Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$12.5 from C$10.5

Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV-T): National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$190 from C$205

Spartan Delta Corp (SDE-T): Stifel cuts target price to C$5 from C$5.5

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TBRD-X): Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$3 from C$3.5; Cormark Securities cuts PT to C$3.5 from C$3.6

Choice Properties REIT (CHP-UN-T): BMO reinstates coverage with outperform rating with PT $15

Crombie REIT (CRR-UN-T): BMO reinstates coverage with outperform rating with PT C$14.5

CT REIT (CRT-UN-T): BMO reinstates coverage with market perform rating with PT C$14.5

First Capital REIT (FCR-UN-T): BMO reinstates coverage with outperform rating with PT C$16

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL-T): National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$52 from C$54

Green Impact Partners Inc (GIP-X): Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$4 from C$6

Riocan REIT (REI-UN-T): BMO reinstates coverage with market perform rating with PT C$18.5

Rivalry Corp (RVLY-X): Eight Capital cuts PT to C$2.5 from C$3.25

Smartcentres REIT (SRU-UN-T): BMO reinstates coverage with market perform rating with PT C$24

Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTR-X): Eight Capital cuts PT to C$0.2 from C$0.75 and downgrades rating to neutral from buy

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST-Q): Barclays raises target price to US$547 from US$510; Citigroup raises target price to US$585 from US$530; Stifel raises target price to US$615 from US$595; Telsey Advisory Group raises PT to US$625 from US$600

Foot Locker Inc (FL-N): Several analysts raised their price targets aggressively, including Barclays to US$26 from US$17, BofA Global Research to US$31 from US$17, and Morgan Stanley to US$26 from US$20

General Motors Co (GM-N): CFRA raises target price to $32 from $30; JP Morgan raises target price to $56 from $54; Wedbush cuts target price to $40 from $46; Wells Fargo raises target price to $27 from $25

[More on today’s analyst actions: BMO analyst predicts ‘retail renaissance’ and offers top REIT picks]

More to come