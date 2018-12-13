Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

As it heads into a “pivotal” year, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Stephen Walker downgraded his rating for HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T), pointing to both a near-term decline in production and lingering uncertainty for its potential catalysts.

"We are downgrading HudBay ... and expect the shares to perform in line with peers while management establishes a track record of meeting or beating production guidance, receives the 404 Water permit for Rosemont, and completes the Pampacancha land acquisition," he said.

Mr. Walker expects both HudBay's zinc and copper output to drop as production declines at its 777 Mine in Manitoba toward its end of life in 2021.

“The Lalor mine is in part expected to offset this decline as mining rates improve with the completion of the paste backfill plant and infrastructure and precious metals production increases from the Lalor copper-gold and gold zones,” the analyst said. “Details on the New Britannia plant refurbishment are expected in early 2019. Constancia production is expected to remain relatively stable until the nearby Pampacancha land acquisition has been completed.”

He also expressed concern over delayed permits for its Rosemont project in Arizona, noting the final “key” 404 Water Permit permit from the U.S. Corps of Engineers remains outstanding almost nearly two years after it was expected.

"While the receipt of the Rosemont permit and completion of the land acquisition at Pampacancha could be positive catalysts in 2019, we believe investors need to see several quarters where the company meets or exceeds production and guidance," he said. "While operating performance should improve at the Lalor mine, ongoing restructuring costs associated with the closure of the 777 Mine and reduced throughput at the Zinc plant will likely result in higher overall costs for the Manitoba operations in the near future. Overall, in 2019 we believe HudBay needs to establish a track record of meeting shareholder expectations and effectively communicating with the market."

Mr. Walker maintained an $8 target for HudBay shares. The average target on the Street is now $9.72, according to Bloomberg data.

=====

General Electric Co. (GE-N) possesses a more “balanced risk reward at current levels,” according to JPMorgan analyst Steve Tusa, leading him to upgrade his rating to “neutral” from “underweight.”

"Key to the story, in our view, is the outcome of 'known unknowns' in near term, which are better understood and around which debate is more balanced, as opposed to being overlooked by most bulls in the past," said Mr. Tusa.

"We now believe a more negative outcome one these liabilities (equity dilution is one) is at least partially discounted, and it's possible the company can execute its way through an elongated workout that limits near-term downside."

Mr. Tusa has been considered one of the Street’s biggest bears on GE stock since a May, 2016, note questioning the company’s earnings and cash flow.

Despite the upgrade, he still holds the lowest target for GE shares on the Street at US$6, falling well below the average of US$11.33.

“While we think there would be near-term downside, we also think there could be support at a lower level, and likely a benefit of the doubt for new management with a higher multiple on lower earnings and [free cash flow],” he said.

=====

A bottom is forming for U.S. semiconductor stocks, according to Citi analyst Atif Malik, who sees a "good entry point into high quality companies where Street estimates have already been cut sharply."

In a research note released Thursday titled “Bottom Picking,” Mr. Malik raised his rating for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL-Q) to “buy” from “neutral,” citing network growth.

"We upgrade MRVL to Buy and believe risk-reward looks attractive in next 12-18 months after year-to-date underperformance (MRVL down 28 per cent vs SOX/SP500 down 5 per cent/1 per cent)," he said. "Increasing sales diversification and gross margin expansion from Cavium's networking biz should help expand stock's historical storage weighted P/E multiple over time. MRVL stock is currently trading at 11 times price-to-earnings or towards the 10 times storage peer multiple and is not getting much credit for networking 46 times of sales where networking peers trade at 22 times P/E. We model networking business to grow at low teens on growing Ethernet, 5G roll out, and ARM server processor sales through 2021."

Believing its valuation is now “attractive,” he raised his target for the stock to US$19 from US$17.30, which sits below the average on the Street of US$23.69.

At the same time, Mr. Malik added NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA-Q) to “Citi Semis Christmas Shopping list.” He rates its stock a “buy” with a US$244 target, which exceeds the US$220.26 average.

"We think gaming expectations have been de-risked in the January quarter," the analyst said. "Recent November monthly sales data for Taiwanese add-in graphics card/OEMs MSI + Gigabyte + Tul declined 11 per cent month-over-month or below 3-year November seasonality of 6 per cent month-over-month but more importantly is tracking at 47 per cent of Street’s Jan-Q down 28 per cent quarter-over-quarter expectations. Moreover, prices for mid-range 1050/1060 Pascal cards are normalizing at or below MSRP in the channels post Cyber Monday deals with more promotions setup for the holiday season. On the data center side, we believe a combination of slower (albeit still robust) revenue growth, increasing capex rationalization, and higher use of storage and compute optimized server less services like AWS Lambda at three global hyper-scale cloud players could slow down demand in next couple of quarters. However, this is already reflected in our current 5 per cent/4 per cent below consensus Jan/Apr-Q data center estimates. Competitively, we believe a GPU offers a much broader acceleration solution across multiple workloads for data centers, e.g. Nvidia's T4 accelerator which offers five supercomputing, deep learning, machine learning, data analytics, and graphics is intrinsically the lowest cost vs ASIC based customized solutions (Google TPU, Amazon’s Inferentia in 2019 etc)."

=====

Citing challenging fundamentals and believing its stock is not available at “bargain prices,” JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas initiated coverage of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) with a “neutral” rating and US$50 target. The average target on the Street is US$63.64.

====

Citi’s Kate McShane thinks the presentations at the Analyst Day for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW-N) “showcase substantial change is underway.”

Accordingly, she raised her target price for the U.S. retailer following Wednesday’s event at its North Carolina headquarters.

“Management delved into the initiatives being undertaken across the supply chain, product, stores, IT, and marketing,” she said. “While many changes have been completed and others are underway, 2019 looks set to be a year in which LOW rolls up its sleeves and gets its house back in order by focusing on retail basics across in-store operations, merchandising, customer engagement & omni-channel capabilities. We continue to think the operational improvements being made by LOW’s new management team will drive better SSS growth and accelerating earnings growth, though a significant inflection in trends likely won’t be seen until 2H19. Nevertheless, LOW should generate 20-per-cent EPS growth in each of 2019 and 2020 and with the stock trading at just 13 times 2020 EPS, we continue to see it as undervalued.”

Calling its 2019 guidance “encouraging,” Ms. McShane hiked her target to US$118 from US$110. The average is US$111.13.

She reiterated a “buy” rating for the stock.

====

National Bank Financial analyst Tal Woolley initiated coverage of Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T) with a “sector perform” and $15.50 target. The average target is $16.80.

Mr. Wooley also initiated coverage of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) with an “outperform” rating and $18.50 target, which falls below the $19.03 consensus.

He reinstated coverage of Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) with a “sector perform” rating and target price of $7. The average is 50 cents higher.

=====

Teck Resources Ltd.'s (TECK-B-T) sale of a 30-per-cent interest in its giant QB2 copper mine in Chile represents “another step toward a positive re-rating,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Stephen Walker, who raised his financial projections and target price for the company’s stock.

Mr. Walker said the US$1.2-billion deal with Japan’s Sumitomo, announced on Dec. 4, “significantly reduces its equity funding requirement over the development of the mine and frees up cash to return capital to shareholders and advance various copper projects.”

He added: “Sumitomo is an ideal partner given their capital resources, appetite for future concentrate, and close relationship with Teck.”

In conjunction with RBC’s revised commodity price deck and coal, copper and zinc forecasts, Mr. Walker raised his 2018, 2019 and 2020 adjusted earnings per share projections to $4.70, $5.08 and $4.43, respectively, from $4.56, $4.30 and $3.68.

“We forecast Teck to generate $1.7-billion in FCF in 2018 and in 2019 we forecast FCF of $2.7-billion at spot prices (16-per-cent yield),” the analyst said. “At our forecast commodity prices in 2019 (US$180/t coking coal) we forecast FCF of $2.0-billion (12-per-cent yield). We expect Teck to return capital to shareholders through additional buy-backs and supplemental dividends as well as continue to advance its other copper projects with feasibility studies expected in 2019 for Zafranal and NuevaUnion and a pre-feasibility study for San Nicolas. Teck plans to update the market mid-year on capital allocation plans.”

His net asset value estimate for Teck now sits at $53.49 per share, rising from $49.35.

Keeping an “outperform” rating for its stock, his target rose to $52 from $48. The average is $42.50.

“We like Teck for its diversified commodity exposure and significant FCF generation allowing the company to both return capital to shareholders and invest in its deep pipeline of copper projects,” he said.

=====

GMP analysts made a series of rating changes to Canadian energy companies in their coverage universe on Thursday.

Michael Dunn lowered Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a target of $46 (from $57). The average is $60.26.

He moved Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $38 target (from $49). The average is $46.86.

Cody Kwong dropped Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a target of $1.40 (from $2) and below the average of $1.66.

Robert Fitzmartyn downgraded Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a target of $1.85 (from $3). The average is $3.30.

He also moved Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) to “hold” from “buy” with targets of $2.40 and $10.50, respectively, from $2.75 and $13.50. The average targets are $2.78 and $13.11.

Conversely, Mr. Fitzmartyn raised Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE-T) to “buy” from “hold.” His target fell to 85 cents from $1.15, sitting lower than the consensus of $1.51.

=====

In other analyst actions:

Desjardins Securities analyst Josh Wolfson downgraded Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a target of $5.50, down from $7.50. The average is $9.45

Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues downgraded Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $10 target, down from $13.15 and below the average of $11.20.

RBC Dominion Securities lowered Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (ACR.UN-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a target of $14.25, which is the current consensus, falling from $16.