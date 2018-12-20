Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After meeting with management last week, Desjardins Financial is keeping Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T; CNI-N) as one of its preferred stocks for 2019.

“CN is strategically positioned for growth, both on the domestic and the international side. Among Class I railroads, CN has the biggest exposure to the intermodal market (about 25 per cent of total revenue in 2017 versus about 20 per cent on average for peers) due to its tri-coastal network and unique positioning with key ports such as Prince Rupert, Halifax and Vancouver. CN anticipates incremental revenue of $505-million to $550-million in 2018–20 from this market. Additionally, there are significant growth opportunities with key ports (Halifax, Montréal, Québec) to leverage its excess capacity in the east,” wrote analyst Benoit Poirier.

“CN previously indicated (alongside 3Q18 results) that it was running at 200,000 bbl/d (barrels per day) (annualized run rate of 130,000 carloads) although it has since expanded CBR capacity further. We estimate the company is now running at 240,000–260,000 bbl/d (we previously assumed 186,000 bbl/d in 4Q18) and expect this to increase to 300,000 bbl/d toward the end of 2019 (vs our initial forecast of 217,000 bbl/d; its entire CBR capacity is sold out). Interestingly, CN’s CBR contract enables it to adjust volumes at the same contracted pricing if necessary,” he said.

He maintained his $127 price target on the stock. “Our target represents the average of (1) a 17.0 times P/E multiple on our 2021 adjusted EPS estimate, (2) an 11.0 times EV/EBITDA [enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] multiple on our 2021 estimate, and (3) a DCF [discounted cash flow] value of $128.73 (was $128.46),” he said. The median price target on the stock is $113.47, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

He also kept his “buy” recommendation on the stock. “Overall, we continue to like the name for its growth opportunities in intermodal, grain, coal and CBR. The market environment should continue to push core pricing above rail inflation in 2019, and the weaker Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar should help exports and the company’s bottom line. In addition, CN’s strong balance sheet and unmatched network make the stock a defensive play in the current environment.”

After Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR-N) reported another dismal quarter of results, Citi analyst Geoffrey Small cut his price target on the decor retailer.

Pier 1 reported third-quarter loss per share of 62 cents US or 37 cents US excluding a non-cash charge related to deferred tax assets. That was far below the consensus for a loss of 6 cents per share.

"The miss was largely due to another abysmal top-line result, with SSS [same-store sales] down 10.5 per cent despite a 6 point benefit from the shift of holiday selling days. This follows a 10-per-cent decline in 1H18 and cements as a failure the turnaround plan revealed earlier this year. As a result, Alasdair James has stepped down as CEO and board member Cheryl Bachelder (former CEO of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen) has stepped in as interim CEO.

“PIR announced today it is now pursuing strategic alternatives and has taken near-term steps to stabilize the business including a narrowed strategic focus on the Pier 1 style and value proposition, a more rigorous cost reduction program to benefit next year, continuing to manage day-to-day execution with a consulting firm, reducing this year’s capex to US$40-million (from US$60million), and increasing its credit facility to US$400-million via a US$50-million FILO [first lien, last out] tranche,” he wrote.

“We have expressed skepticism that PIR’s turnaround plan would prove effective given the company’s internal issues and external headwinds including competition, tariffs and housing. At this stage, we think PIR’s ability to exist as a retail entity is dependent on an acquisition taking place. But it’s difficult to envision external interest in a business that has too many stores, under-developed digital capabilities, declining traffic, no strategic direction, and that is bleeding cash. One might argue the Pier 1 brand holds value, but recent sales trends suggest its equity might be damaged, perhaps irreparably so,” he said.

“With a market cap of just US$75-million, we cannot rule out of possibility of M&A. But without any concrete evidence that a top-line inflection is forthcoming, PIR’s long-term status as a going concern is an issue. And in the near term its ability to remain listed on the NYSE is a factor to watch. Given this risk/reward paradigm, we maintain our Neutral/High Risk rating on PIR. Our target price is now US$1.00” which is down from US$1.60. The median price target is US$1.25.

