Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee says he likes Ship Finance International Ltd.'s (SFL-N) dividend, but he looks seeking sustainability.

In a research note released Thursday, he initiated coverage of Bermuda-based company, which sank to a 52-week low on Wednesday, with a “neutral” rating.

“Ship Finance is a ship lessor with a $3.3-billion backlog that has maintained a 80-per-cent payout ratio historically,” said Mr. Wetherbee. “The stock currently trades with a sizable [more than] 10-per-cent dividend yield, as the dividend is perceived to be a bit more than the current contracts can support longer-term. We believe investors have priced in some risk to the possibility of another dividend reduction, but in our opinion that risk resides primarily in 2020 or beyond allowing us to factor a target modestly below the current price. Recent asset sales, existing cash and currently contracted cash flows will likely support the dividend through 2019, providing a window for rate improvement post-2020.”

He set a target price for Ship Finance stock of US$11. The average on the Street is now US$15.88, according to Bloomberg data.

“The investment case for Ship Finance centers on the sustainability of its dividend, and consequently the cash flow supporting the dividend,” the analyst said. “Ship Finance has an asset base that can generate enough cash at mid-cycle rates to sustain the dividend long-term. However the contracted portion of the cash flow generation steps down post-2020, making the distribution subject to re-charter risk at a point in time. In each of the next two years we see the contracted cash flows essentially covering the dividend, but coverage then falls to 0.7 times and 0.3 times in 2021 and 2022, respectively. At mid-cycle re-charter rates we see a path to dividend coverage of 1.2 times on average through 2024, which suggests a base case of successful funding.”

Believing its recent underperformance compared to its peers is overdone given it’s expected to maintain its high dividend payout ratio, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI-Q, PEGI-T) to “neutral” from “underperform.”

Mr. Dumoulin-Smith expects Pattern shares to find their bottom ahead of the release of fourth-quarter results, but sees a more attractive risk-reward proposition given their recent decline.

He lowered his price target for Pattern Energy shares to US$18.50 from US$20, which falls below the consensus of US$22.80.

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas raised his rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH-N), seeing the recent market sell-off as a “good entry point.”

Moving the stock to “overweight” from “neutral,” he maintained a target of US$86, which falls below the average of US$94.73.

Dawson James Securities analyst Barry Sine initiated coverage of xG Technology Inc. (XGTI-Q), a Florida-based wireless broadband company, with a “buy” rating and US$1 target.

Mr. Sine said: “The company is undergoing a turnaround in 2018 with a new CEO taking over in July dramatically cutting costs. Unfortunately, revenue has suffered during this transition. We expect revenue to rebound, leading to increasing EBITDA for three reasons: First, the company has a relatively stable revenue base with dozens of customers repeatedly placing small orders. Second, it has just introduced three advanced new products for mobile transmission of video. And third, it is in discussions with several customers for sizable contracts any one of which could dramatically drive revenue, EBITDA and the stock price.”

