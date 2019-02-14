Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Yelp Inc. (YELP-N) reported disappointing first-quarter results and guidance for 2019 and that has led Citi to downgrade the stock.

“We are downgrading Yelp shares to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ following disappointing 1Q19 and CY19 guidance. Despite solid 4Q18 results, in-line margin guidance for CY19, management’s new bullish (optimistic?) long-term targets, incremental buyback authorization and changes to the Board, the topline outlook points to more challenging near-term business conditions than we expected (for example, 4 per cent to 6 per cent revenue growth in 1Q versus 10 per cent to 12 per cent estimates),” said analyst Mark May.

He also lowered his price target to US$40 from US$42. The median is US$37, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

“We note that if the company is able to reaccelerate growth in 2020 (as its new goal suggests) and it is able to achieve its 2023 targets of mid-teens revenue CAGR [compound annual growth rate] and 30 per cent to 35 per cent EBITDA margin, there would be meaningful upside to our and consensus forecasts. That said, current business trends do not support that outlook in our view.”

In other analyst actions:

Air Canada : TD Securities raises target price to C$45 from C$44

* Birchcliff Energy : National Bank of Canada ups price target to C$6.75 from C$6; BMO raises target price to C$4.25 from C$4; Eight Capital raises target price to C$4.75 from C$4.50

* Bonterra Energy Corp : BMO cuts target price to C$6 from C$7

* Capstone Mining Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$0.80 from C$0.95

* Cenovus Energy Inc : BMO raises target price to C$15 from C$13.50; Raymond James cuts price target to C$12 from C$13

* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Raymond James cuts PT to C$12.5 from C$15.0 and cuts to market perform from outperform

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$9 from C$11

* Constellation Software Inc : BMO raises target price to C$1,200 from C$1,140

* Dream Industrial REIT : CIBC raises price target to C$11 from C$10.75; National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with C$11.25 TP and outperform rating

* First Capital Realty Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$22.50 from C$22; TD Securities raises target price to C$24 from C$23

* Goeasy Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$62 from C$59

* Killam Apartment REIT : CIBC raises price target to C$19 from C$18.50; Raymond James raises price target to C$19 from C$18; TD Securities raises target to C$19.5 from C$18.5

* Manulife Financial Corp : TD Securities cuts target price to C$29 from C$30

* Nemaska Lithium Inc : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform and cuts target price to C$0.50 from C$1.45; Eight Capital cuts target price to C$1.40 from C$2.50

* Riocan REIT : Raymond James raises price target to C$27 from C$26; TD Securities raises target price to C$28 from C$27

* Sierra Wireless Inc : Macquaire cuts to underperform

* Smartcentres REIT : CIBC raises price target to C$36 from C$34

* Spin Master Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$45 from C$63 and cuts to hold from buy; TD Securities cuts target price to C$62 from C$66

* Sun Life Financial Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$57 from C$60

* Teck Resources Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$47 from C$48; Credit Suisse cuts price target to C$38 from C$44.85; JP Morgan cuts price target to C$47 from C$49.50; Raymond James cuts price target to C$43 from C$46; TD Securities cuts target price to C$39 from C$42

* Tmx Group Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$93 from C$89

* Uni-Select Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$24 from C$25

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price to C$84 from C$86

* Western Forest Products Inc : TD Securities cuts target to C$2.25 from C$2.5

* Yellow Pages Ltd : RBC cuts price target to C$9 from C$10; TD Securities cuts target price to C$8 from C$9.5