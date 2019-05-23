Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citi is cutting its price target on Magna International Inc. (MGA-N) to reflect the company’s latest guidance.
Analyst Itay Michaeli kept his “buy” rating on the stock but cut his price target to US$62 from US$66. The median price target is US$62.
The company’s latest guidance “incorporated surprise setbacks in a few specific ADAS [adbanced driver-assistance systems] launches, amongst other challenges,” he said.
“Magna became the latest auto supplier to encounter launch/validation cost issues in the post-RFQ [request for quotation]/pre-production phase. The bad news is that we don’t view consensus EPS as necessarily being de-risked for additional macro/operational hiccups. The good news is that Magna’s ADAS challenges do appear to reflect highly advanced awards that, at least in theory, should enhance the company’s LT tier-1 capabilities within sensor fusion, advanced cameras and LiDAR. Net-net, with the stock having underperformed since the disappointing Q1 miss, we still view risk/reward to be attractive at an approximately 12.6 per cent FCF [free cash flow] yield,” he said.
“Our target falls to US$62 from US$66 on lower estimates with target multiples unchanged since the FCF story appears largely intact (our target equals nearly ~9 per cent ‘19E FCF yield, ~10 per cent ‘20E yield) with the company also taking an aggressive stance on buybacks. Pinpointing NT catalysts is admittedly tougher now since the stock will likely depend more on execution updates on quarterly calls, but it is noteworthy that Magna remains relatively underweight in China. From our vantage point, we’d like to see the company take more time to drill-down the nature of recent ADAS/AV awards, including how they might potentially morph Magna’s long-term position within an addressable market that we remain bullish quite on” he said.
****
In other analyst actions:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy
Lithium Americas Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$6.25 from C$8.50
Neo Performance Materials Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$16 from C$15