 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Gillian Livingston
For Subscribers
Comments

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citi is cutting its price target on Magna International Inc. (MGA-N) to reflect the company’s latest guidance.

Analyst Itay Michaeli kept his “buy” rating on the stock but cut his price target to US$62 from US$66. The median price target is US$62.

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s latest guidance “incorporated surprise setbacks in a few specific ADAS [adbanced driver-assistance systems] launches, amongst other challenges,” he said.

“Magna became the latest auto supplier to encounter launch/validation cost issues in the post-RFQ [request for quotation]/pre-production phase. The bad news is that we don’t view consensus EPS as necessarily being de-risked for additional macro/operational hiccups. The good news is that Magna’s ADAS challenges do appear to reflect highly advanced awards that, at least in theory, should enhance the company’s LT tier-1 capabilities within sensor fusion, advanced cameras and LiDAR. Net-net, with the stock having underperformed since the disappointing Q1 miss, we still view risk/reward to be attractive at an approximately 12.6 per cent FCF [free cash flow] yield,” he said.

“Our target falls to US$62 from US$66 on lower estimates with target multiples unchanged since the FCF story appears largely intact (our target equals nearly ~9 per cent ‘19E FCF yield, ~10 per cent ‘20E yield) with the company also taking an aggressive stance on buybacks. Pinpointing NT catalysts is admittedly tougher now since the stock will likely depend more on execution updates on quarterly calls, but it is noteworthy that Magna remains relatively underweight in China. From our vantage point, we’d like to see the company take more time to drill-down the nature of recent ADAS/AV awards, including how they might potentially morph Magna’s long-term position within an addressable market that we remain bullish quite on” he said.

****

In other analyst actions:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy

Lithium Americas Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$6.25 from C$8.50

Neo Performance Materials Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$16 from C$15

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter