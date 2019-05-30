Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The selloff in Canada Goose Holdings Ltd. (GOOS-T, GOOS-N) following its fourth-quarter top-line miss and disappointing outlook appears overdone, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Kate Fitzsimons, pointing to its baseline earnings growth.
On Wednesday, the high-end winter clothing maker’s plummeted more than 31 per cent after it posted the slowest revenue growth in eight quarters alongside a forecast for 20-per-cent growth in 2020, which fell short of expectations on the Street.
Ms. Fitzsimons said the outlook “ruffled feathers,” however she believes the company’s algorithm is “intact.”
“In 4QF19, the U.S. grew 6 per cent and Canada 10 per cent (versus 28 per cent/36 per cent FY19 trend overall) despite the addition of three new North American stores suggesting that productivity levels in North America are starting to normalize in the home market as the law of large numbers kicks in,” the analyst said. “The team emphasized that they are pleased with the productivity coming out of the North American fleet, but given the seasonality of the business, a push into lower ticket spring, and still the philosophy on holding back inventory to create demand, the North American business took an optical step back in 4Q.
“Assuming low double-digit clips out of North America, reaching that 20 per cent plus three-year top line to the $1.4-billion target embeds 30 per cent plus Rest of World gains which appears reasonable given footage opportunity and vs. 61-per-cent growth in FY19. Looking to FY20, top line is likely to benefit from 8 openings (from 6 previously all in), returns on that 62-per-cent inventory build into 2Q/3Q, and more moderated NA growth vs. the 30-40-per-cent growth rates seen in the U.S. and Canada in prior years. Looking out, our FY22 model has 5 new openings per year, reaching 30 openings in FY22 vs. the long-term 30-50 store target.”
Ms. Fitzsimons increased her fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 earnings per share projections to $1.36, $1.70 and $2.12, respectively, from $1.30, $1.65 and $2.08.
“With Direct at 52 per cent of sales in FY19 vs. just 11 per cent in FY16, the gross margin trajectory is likely less than the 300-600-basis points annual clip investors have seen in the last few years,” she said. “That said, we expect GMs can move higher, particularly as the Direct channel (27 per cent higher GMs) becomes a greater part of the business (est. 58 per cent in FY20). Certainly the fact that gross margins in both channels were up nicely in 4Q indicates that the path forward for both channels is higher in FY20 despite QoQ variability. Looking out, we expect baseline gross margins have 175- basis points of gross margin support from mix, on top of scale efficiencies as the company ramps up in-house production (47 per cent of down parkas made inhouse in FY19).”
Maintaining an “outperform” rating for the stock, she lowered her target to $75 from $90. The average on the Street is $71.62.
“Near-term, the proofpoint for GOOS shares will likely be in 2Q/3Q given model seasonality and finally inventory sell-through,” the analyst said.
Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy” with a target of $54, dropping from $93.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s (CNQ-T) $3.8-billion acquisition of Devon Energy Corp.’s (DVN-N) Canadian assets “is a good deal that got even better amid a net purchase price of $3.25 billion,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy.
“The deal bolsters CNQ’s free cash flow generation by 13 per cent in 2020 under our base outlook, while allowing for some $1.1-billion of share repurchases this year,” said Mr. Pardy.
“Market concern surrounding CNQ’s pursuit of Jackfish had centered on the impact on the company’s normal course issuer bid. To this end, CNQ has repurchased approximately $500-million of its common shares year-to-date, and it is targeting about $1.1-billion for 2019.”
Mr. Pardy thinks Devon’s assets appear to be a “good fit” for the company, pointing to $135-million in target synergies and seeing the deal as accretive to his outlook. He emphasized the deal is “an illustration of acquiring cheaply when others are rationalizing their portfolios.”
“CNQ’s Kirby North and South operations are proximate to Jackfish and the undeveloped Pike leases. As we have seen before,” he said. “CNQ is adept at integrating acquisitions, driving down costs, and harnessing efficiencies.”
With an “outperform” rating, he increased his target for Canadian Natural shares to $46 from $45. The average on the Street is $47.67.
“At current levels, CNQ is trading at debt-adjusted cash flow multiples of 5.0 times (vs. 4.7 times for our North American Senior E&P peer group) in 2019 and 4.3 times (vs. peers at 3.9 times) in 2020,” he said. “In our view, CNQ should command a premium cash flow multiple vs. our peer group given its long-life, low-decline portfolio, substantial free cash flow generation, and improving balance sheet.”
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) is “stalling as a niche automaker,” according to Barclays analyst Brian Johnson.
“Model 3 demand is stagnating in the US, the company still doesn’t have a path to significant auto profitability and solar storage installations have declined sequentially over the past two quarters,” he said.
“While Mr. Musk is pivoting to the remaining ‘hyberbull’ full robotaxi scenario, his efforts to spring excitement around Tesla’s full self-driving capabilities was broadly met with the appropriate skepticism. We expect more investors to gravitate back to Tesla’s near-term fundamentals of demand, profitability, and cash generation, areas that are now more exposed as the blue pill thesis washes away.”
He dropped his target for Tesla shares to US$150 from US$192 with an “underweight” rating (unchanged). The average on the Street is US$276.72.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DGSX-Q, DSG-T) had a “good start to the year,” said Raymond James analyst Steven Li.
On Wednesday after the bell, the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company reported revenue for its first quarter of US$78-million, up 16 per cent year-over-year and beating the consensus projection on the Street of US$78.6-million. Adjusted EBITDA of US$28.7-million was an increase of 30 per cent and also ahead of expectations (US$28-million).
“Unlike other businesses, an increasingly dynamic environment (trade wars, changing tariffs and duties, Brexit adding new borders etc.) can be a boon for DSG,” said Mr. Li. “With complexity comes increasing reliance on DSG to assist in managing global logistic networks. Similarly, the explosion of ecommerce is putting the onus on businesses to deliver products cost effectively and quickly to businesses and consumers. As such, there is increasing value in supply chain participants being able to connect with multiple parties on a single platform. DSG remains a great way to play the changes in the global trade landscape.”
With a “market perform” rating, the analyst raised his target for its shares to US$36 from US$33. The average target is currently US$41.72.
Elsewhere, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Nick Agostino hiked his target to US$37 from US$35 with a “hold” rating.
Mr. Agostino said: “Fundamentals remain intact with DSG continuing to see organic growth opportunities fueled by a changing regulatory environment, complex logistics ecosystems, and growing interest in telematics, delivery visibility and data-driven solutions. Furthermore, ongoing global trade tensions have added another layer of end market demand in recent quarters, and should persist for the near-term. Despite in line sales and an EBITDA beat, our only concern is that the cost of acquisitions and higher guided tax rate will hinder EPS growth, as witnessed in FQ1.”
In other analyst actions:
Scotiabank analyst Sumit Malhotra downgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” with a target of $109, down from $112 but above the consensus of $108.53.
BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Randy Ollenberger upgraded Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $23 target. The average is $27.12.
BMO’s Tamy Chen raised CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) to “speculative outperform” from “market perform” with an $11 target, up a loonie but below the average of $12.80.
J.P. Morgan analyst John Bridges downgraded Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) to “underweight” from “neutral” without a specified target. The average is $6.92.
Mr. Bridges also downgraded New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) and Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) to “underweight” from “neutral” without targets. The average on the Street are $1.26 and $5.35, respectively.