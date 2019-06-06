Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After CIBC did an “in-store price survey” at Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T), Walmart and Dollar Tree, it noted that prices rose slightly at its peers but not at Dollarama, and it increased its target on the company.
“Our most recent price checks show limited changes on pricing; Walmart has returned to modest inflation, though we have found limited evidence of DOL following suit. Our DOL estimates are unchanged, though it does appear as though inflation in 2019 is more likely than a few months ago, and the risk of more severe deflation and margin compression is significantly reduced. This informs a higher multiple,” said analyst Mark Petrie. “We will review all estimates and valuation again when Dollarama reports [its latest results on] June 13.”
He boosted his price target to $44 from $37 and kept his “neutral” rating. The median price target is 43.50, according to Zack’s Investment Research.
“We continue to believe the competitive environment is challenging. Walmart remains highly focused on driving traffic, and we take particular note of two recent developments in their new Urban Supercentre, which features two firsts - a dedicated “Party Zone” boutique, and a shop-in-shop Miniso. Prices may edge up over time, but we do not believe Walmart is being any less aggressive,” he said.
“Our estimates are unchanged, though we have increased our target multiple to 24 times (applying our 2 times PEG to 12 per cent growth expected in F2021). The Q4 results and F2020 guidance clearly de-risked this year, though we have been more cautious than the market in looking ahead to re-accelerated growth,” he said.
***
Altacorp Research has boosed its target price for Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (BXE-T) after the company completed a recapitalization transaction and implemented a 12 to 1 share consolidation.
The recapitalization "reduces total debt by approximately $110-million and dilutes existing shareholders to approximately 16.5 per cent of shares post-recapitalization, said analyst Thomas Matthews.
He raised his target price to $2.50 from 20 cents and kept his “underperform” rating. The median price target is 22 cents.
“A 12 to 1 share consolidation prior to the implementation of the recapitalization transaction will take place resulting in 6,742,244 common shares issued and outstanding. Together with the new common shares issued with the recapitalization transaction, the company will have a total of approximately 40,863,008 issued and outstanding common shares which are expected to commence trading on the TSX on June 7, 2019,” he said.
“Our price target is based on 0.55 times PDP NAV [proved developed producing net asset value] and Risked Undrilled Upside of $4.45/sh (ACC price deck discounted at 10 per cent) with the upward adjustment in target price resulting from the 12:1 share consolidation. Our PDP multiple reflects the high cost of debt, credit risk and the lack of liquidity/interest in the junior gas-weighted E&P universe,” he said.
***
In other analyst actions:
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd: Canaccord Genuity resumes coverage with “buy” rating; price target at C$60
Precision Drilling Corp: Citigroup cuts price target to C$3.50 from C$4.50