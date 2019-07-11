Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO-N; ELD-T) reported second-quarter production of 91,800 ounces, which was better than CIBC’s estimate of 77,200 ounces, it upgraded the stock.
Analyst Cosmos Chiu upgraded the stock to “neutral” from “underperformer” and raised his price target to US$7 from US$3, due to the higher than expected production, and “on the back of a better-than-expected ramp up of the Lamaque mine in Val d’Or and steady output from Kisladag.”
The median price target is US$5.17, according to Zack’s Investment Research
“EGO’s improvements both financially and operationally have allowed its share price to participate in the recent run in the gold price. Although we continue to see risks with some of the operations, including issues at Olympias, we no longer expect near-term catalysts that justify an Underperformer rating,” he said.
“The following factors have changed our thesis on the company: 1) Q/Q production increases; 2) election of the New Democracy Party, viewed to be more pro-business, in Greece on July 7; and 3) refinancing of debt with a new note issuance and a new credit facility. The increase in the gold price has also given the company an opportunity to strengthen its balance sheet, which is no longer a near-term issue in our view,” he said.
As a result of lower price expectations for methanol, CIBC cut its rating and slashed its price target on Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q) .
“Continued expectations for weakness in olefin pricing (and hence MTO affordability) are forecast to keep methanol prices capped. As a result, we lower our 2019 and 2020 realized methanol price assumptions from US$355/mt [metric ton] and US$375/mt to US$322/mt and US$333/mt, respectively,” said analyst Jacob Bout.
He cut his rating to “neutral” from “outperformer” and reduced his price target to US$53 from US$70. The median price target is US$72.
“Aside from Q2/19 results, we believe the next potential catalyst for MEOH will be the decision on the ~1.8Mtpa Geismar-3 facility. Investors may prefer see the project delayed (until there is a resolution to the U.S./China trade dispute or an improvement in olefin pricing) in favour of share buybacks. Recall, the cost of this project (~$725/mt) is significantly below the cost of a greenfield project (~$1,100/mt). But should MEOH decide to proceed, the concern is that at methanol prices below $250/t, MEOH will generate negative free cash flow, resulting in a downgrade of debt ratings and inability to pay for the project,” he said.
“We estimate Q2/19 adjusted EBITDA of $181-million, in line with consensus expectations. We estimate MEOH’s realized price to be ~$333/t, assuming a 15 per cent discount rate. Our produced volume estimate of 1.61 million is lower Q/Q and Y/Y.”
Strong same-store sales and the potential for higher margins led CIBC to raise its target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T).
“Though fourth quarter results were clipped by higher operating expenditures, the consumer-driven fundamentals are healthy. Same-store sales (SSS) growth continues to outperform, and gross margin upside remains. We continue to be bullish on benefits from the Circle K rebrand, as well as a greater emphasis on marketing and customer loyalty. Valuation has risen, but ATD offers above-average organic growth and M&A optionality along with quality management and expense discipline,” said analyst Mark Petrie.
He raised his target price to $94 from $87 and kept his “outperformer” rating. The median is $86.50.
“After years of lagging peers, Couche-Tard has delivered five quarters of leading (or in-line) SSS growth. Tobacco has been a helpful tailwind that ATD has fully leveraged, but efforts on food and beverage buoyed by leaps on marketing and loyalty are paying off. Though tobacco is less certain, we expect these other initiatives to continue to pay dividends for years. Management articulated a target of reaching industry-average food sales penetration by F2023. At first blush this target appears aggressive (requiring close to 20 per cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate]), but speaks to the substantial upside potential,” he said.
In other analyst actions:
Superior Plus Corp: CIBC raises target price to $16 from $14.50.