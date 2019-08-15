Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T) is looking “fairly battered,” according to Citi analyst Stephen Trent.
However, he thinks its "good long-term trajectory remains intact."
“As it would be unfair to dismiss the strategic and operational improvements that Bombardier has made over the past four years, it would also be unreasonable to conclude that the transport segment’s recent operational hiccup is purely an early cycle dip,” said Mr. Trent in a research note released late Wednesday. “Taking this argument another step, it now also seems reasonable to value the Canadian plane- and train manufacturer’s shares on a more normalized multiple. For these reasons, Citi’s forward target EV/EBITDA multiple on the shares declines from 9.3 times to 8.75 times – or from an old fair valuation range of 9-10 times to a new range of 8.5-9 times. The latter now represents a 25 -per-cent discount to the company’s early cycle peaks.”
He added: "Is Bombardier done with asset sales?," "Only management could answer that question with certainty. That being said, Bombardier now seems well focused on its business jet and transport segments. Our forecast does not assume any asset sales, beyond what has already been announced, such as the Q400 and CRJ commercial aircraft programs."
After reducing his financial estimates and forward EV/EBITDA target multiple, Mr. Trent lowered his target price for Bombardier shares to $3.40 to $2.75. The average on the Street is $3.36.
He kept a "buy" rating.
“Forecast adjustments for Buy-rated Bombardier include the incorporation of softer, expected transport segment margins, more conservative working capital cycle assumptions and 2Q results into our model,” the analyst said.
Citing visibility for a “strong” yield and future capital appreciation following Tuesday’s release of in-line second-quarter results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos raised his rating for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) to “strong buy” from “buy.”
After the bell, Superior reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $60-million, narrowly missing the Street’s expectation of $62-million. The company maintained its 2019 EBITDA guidance ($490-$530-million versus Mr. Foscolos’s $514-million estimate) and did not provide an update on the potential sale of its specialty chemicals business.
With the release, the company's stock dropped just over 7 per cent on Wednesday.
"SPB’s share price fell further than its peers," said Mr. Foscolos. "We speculate the street was expecting detailed updates on the potential sale of the Speciality Chemicals (SC) Business. [Wednesday's] price weakness presents an opportunity to enter while capital appreciation and dividend rate remains attractive."
Mr. Foscolos maintained a $15 target price for Superior Plus shares, which exceeds the current consensus of $14.85.
“Superior’s stock has unexpectedly dipped below its peers despite the in line quarterly results,” he said. “While the street was anticipating detailed updates on the potential sale of the Specialty Chemicals business, SPB provided us with a few indicators. The Company continues to optimize its assets while exploring additional tuck-ins and mid-sized acquisition’s in the U.S.. With a potential total return of 30 per cent, we are upgrading.”
Metro Inc.'s (MRU-T) integration of Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. is “going according to plan,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett.
On Wednesday before the bell, the Montreal-based company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents, up from 75 cents during the same period a year ago but 2 cents below Mr. Howlett's expectation.
"Metro reported a largely in-line 3Q FY19, posting 20-per-cent EPS growth driven by the acquisition of PJC," he said. "The acquisition date has now been cycled and EPS growth will slow. The integration is on plan and delivering significant cost synergies. Cost synergies will flow through to FY20 and 1H FY21. Revenue synergies have not been quantified, but should grow over time (Pro Doc, private label, loyalty, etc). Management is proven.
"The shares are a safe haven but appear fully valued."
With the results, Mr. Howlett maintained his fiscal 2019 EPS projection of $2.85 and raised his 2020 estimate to $3.15 from $3.12.
Maintaining a “hold” rating for Metro shares, he increased his target to $54 from $51. The average is $53.45.
“After 60 weeks of ownership of PJC, Metro has generated run-rate synergies of $61-million,” he said. “The target for cost synergies is $75-million annually, achieved over three years; revenue synergies will be in addition to that amount. While healthcare reform is likely to be nonending, in the near term retail pharmacy is posting positive script count growth, higher average value per script and solid front-end sales growth. This is a positive backdrop to the integration process. The core grocery business is generating solid same-store sales growth. Management has a long track record of performance. The good news appears to us to be priced in.”
In a separate note, Mr. Howlett said Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF-T) management is delivering earnings growth in a “challenging” retail environment.
On Wednesday, the Toronto-based retailer reported adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 30 cents, exceeding the consensus expectation on the Street by 6 cents, driven largely by an improved gross margin and lower expenses.
“Management is executing well in a challenging retail environment, driving sales, improving gross margin, lowering SGA expense rate and delivering higher EPS,” he said. “Our view is that by this time next year, management will need some help from a stronger economy and more robust consumer demand in order to continue to drive EPS growth. We remain cautious on the one-year outlook for housing values, housing turnover, employment and disposable income. Based on current earnings momentum and underlying real estate value, our rating remains Buy.”
Mr. Howlett increased his target by a loonie to $21. The average on the Street is $18.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-N, GOOS-T) continues “pulling on all levers to support growth initiatives that should drive profitability and margin expansion in upcoming quarters,” said D.A. Davidson analyst John Morris.
Though investors took an unfavourable view of the luxury apparel maker's quarterly results and outlook on Wednesday, sending its stock down 7.5 per cent in New York, Mr. Morris said the release reaffirmed his investment thesis of "GOOS evolving into a multi-season company." He affirmed the firm's stance as "buyers on the name."
“GOOS reported notable results across all regions with strengthened year-over-year top-line growth of 59.1 per cent as the wholesale channel lead with a 68.8-per-cent year-over-year increase in 1Q20,” he said." Gross margin came in at 57.5 per cent, driven by mix, with a higher proportion of wholesale revenue, and within the channel, a greater share of international distributor revenue due to earlier shipments. Total revenue of $71.1-million was well-above our $53.2-million estimate and the Street’s $54.4-million forecast. An important takeaway for us had been the company’s success in building-out lightweight categories as non-parka revenue nearly doubled, rising to account for one-third of total DTC revenue. This demonstrates GOOS’s success in diversifying their assortment into the shoulder seasons and also confirms reads from our Davidson Data mining Dashboards ... which showed how the company has been working to expand and deepen their assortment offering across men’s and women’s, resulting in strong sell-throughs/partial sell-outs. GOOS’s growing SKU count confirms both our data mining reads and key investment thesis that GOOS is evolving into a multi-season company. Furthermore, inventory grew 52.9 per cent over last year, a little below sales growth of 59.1 per cent in 1Q, ameliorating previous investor concerns that inventory was growing too fast ahead of sales growth. We view GOOS’s healthy inventory position key in management’s planned ramp up to meet growing demand, especially for the upcoming peak-selling seasons."
Keeping his “buy” rating for the stock, Mr. Morris increased his target to US$48 from US$42. The average on the Street is US$56.86.
“We continue to view GOOS as well-positioned given the company’s growth initiatives, global expansion opportunities, and continued investments in IT and infrastructure to support flexibility and scalability opportunities,” he said.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti trimmed his target to $72 (Canadian) from $76 with an “outperform” rating.
Mr. Binetti said: “We have some new concerns about the margin outlook from here. But the key focus for the stock is growing into a big brand opportunity — & F1Q trends still suggest GOOS is well positioned for another year of raising revenue targets through the year. We think GM mix pressure should diminish enough to support positive revisions to Consensus EBIT/EPS. Outperform.”
Pointing to the “continuation of strong market rent growth prospects, combined with limited near-term new supply in many Canadian multifamily rental markets,” Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges said Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) is well-positioned to deliver above-average organic growth in 2019.
"While the REIT may experience higher insurance costs and property taxes year-over-year, CAPREIT is anticipated to generate above-average 2019 same-property average monthly rent growth year-over-year," said Mr. Sturges.
On Tuesday, the Toronto-based REIT reported normalized fully diluted funds from operations of 54 cents per unit, up a penny fro the same period year ago. Same-property net operating income was up 4.2 per cent year-over-year, due to a 5.1-per-cent improvement in same-property revenue.
“REIT’s acquisition strategy has recently pivoted away from purchasing Canadian apartment properties that offer value creation opportunities to higher-quality, newly constructed Canadian apartment buildings, Canadian manufactured home communities (MHC), and Dutch multifamily assets,” said Mr. Sturges. “Such properties generally incur lower annual repairs and maintenance (R&M) costs, and thus generate higher NOI margins. In 2019 year-to-date (YTD), CAPREIT completed capital investments totalling $581-million that included Canadian MHCs (49 per cent of 2019 YTD activity), Dutch multifamily portfolios (27 per cent of 2019 YTD activity), and the purchase of new build Canadian apartment properties (23 per cent of 2019 YTD investments).”
Keeping a “buy” rating, Mr. Sturges increased his target to $56 from $53. The average is $53.65.
Elsewhere, National Bank Financial analyst Matt Kornack raised his rating for the REIT to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $57 target, rising from $52.
Canaccord Genuity's Mark Rothschild increased his target to $53 from $52.50 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).
Mr. Rothschild said: “CAP REIT’s portfolio is well positioned to benefit from record rental apartment fundamentals across Canada, particularly in the GTA and Vancouver. With low vacancies in these major markets, we expect strong internal growth to continue to drive cash flow and NAV higher.”
In other analyst actions:
CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo raised Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) to “neutral” from “underperformer” with a target of $2.75, up from $2. The average is $2.55.
Stephens initiated coverage of Finning International Inc. (FTT-T) with an “equal-weight” rating and $25 target. The average on the Street is $28.11.
