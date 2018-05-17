Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Rising oil prices will prove to be a “welcome relief” for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, CVE-N), according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Randy Ollenberger, who expects the recent jump to accelerate the repair of its balance sheet.

He raised his rating for Cenovus shares to “outperform” from “market perform,” believing improved cash flow and a deleveraged balance sheet should support a positive re-rating of its valuation multiples.

Mr. Ollenberger increased his target price for the Calgary-based company’s shares to $17 from $15. The average target on the Street is currently $15.50, according to Bloomberg data.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI-N, CNR-T) is experiencing a significantly faster-than-anticipated rebound in both service and volume growth, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Ken Hoexter, leading him to upgrade his rating for its stock by two notches to “buy” from “underperform.”

The analyst said the combination of the short-term lease of 130 locomotives and the addition of 60 of 200 new locomotives ordered to date has allowed it to react quickly to the backlog in volume.

Expecting second-quarter results to surprise to the “good side,” Mr. Hoexter raised his target for CN shares to US$93 from US$72. The average on the Street is US$80.68.

Conversely, Macquarie analyst Konark Gupta downgraded CN to “neutral” from “outperform” with an unchanged target of $106 (Canadian).

Canaccord Genuity analyst Raveel Afzaal downgraded his rating for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T, JE-N) after its fourth-quarter 2018 financial results fell well short of his expectation, leading him to lower his earnings expectations for the next fiscal year.

On Wednesday after market close, the Mississauga-based electricity and natural gas provider reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter of $68.9-million, missing the consensus estimate of $77.5-million and down 8 per cent (or $6.1-million) from a year ago.

Mr. Afzaal noted the result included $20.6-million stemming from its equity investment in Ecobee Inc. Without that addition, EBITDA would have been $48-million.

“The results were adversely impacted by $10-million due to extreme weather volatility in Texas, $3.8-million in severance costs, and more importantly, a $12-millionsequential increase in administration and sales expenses for the Consumer division,” he said. “F2018 payout ratio increased to 95 per cent.”

“Management introduced its full-year fiscal 2019 Base EBITDA guidance of between $200-million and $220-million, which is positively impacted by IFRS 15. IFRS 15 allows upfront selling costs to be amortized over the life of the customer rather than expensed. The company stated that its F2018 EBITDA of $174-million would have been $14-million higher or closer to $188-million, once adjusted for this accounting change. Management did not disclose the anticipated positive impact of the IFRS change incorporated in F2019 EBITDA guidance. However, we estimate that it is close to $30-million given management’s focus on delivering significant growth in its customer book in F2019. Based on this assumption, we estimate F2019 guidance range excluding the IFRS change of between $170-million and $190-million. Excluding this IFRS change, we are estimating F2019 EBITDA of $184-million.”

Though he noted “weather volatility could be good in the near term,” Mr. Afzaal lowered his 2019 EBITDA expectation to $184-million from $194-million.

Moving the stock to “hold” from “buy,” Mr. Afzaal dropped his target price for Just Energy shares to $5.25 from $6.25. The average target is currently $6.82.

“The reduction in our 2019 EBITDA estimate results in our target price declining to $5.25 (from $6.25) and our payout ratio estimate increasing to 86 per cent (from 81 per cent),” he said. “We believe as the new IFRS 15 change is incorporated into EBITDA estimates, the valuation multiple will need to be adjusted as this accounting change positively impacts EBITDA but has no impact on payout ratio. We believe the valuation of this company is strongly tied to the strength of its payout ratio.”

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Al Stanton sees “little downside” in TransGlobe Energy Corp. (TGL-T, TGA-Q) as it prepares to list its common stock on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market by the end of June.

“In its hunt for interested investors, TransGlobe is listing on AIM in Q2/18,” said Mr. Stanton. “London’s investors may see a bargain, while industry might see a target - the Egypt-focused producer/explorer is deeply discounted.”

Accordingly, the analyst upgraded his rating for the Calgary-based company to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

“In our opinion, TransGlobe’s low valuation reflects: the Canadian market’s reduced appetite for international E&P; TransGlobe’s weighting to Egypt’s relatively harsh fiscal terms and perceived risk; and historical concerns about receivables/arrears,” said Mr. Stanton. “Our asset valuations reflect the harsh PSC [Production Sharing Concession] terms while a 15-per-cent WACC [weighted average cost of capital] helps address the risk issue. TransGlobe’s 1.0 million barrels of oil inventory is set to be monetized as the first of this year’s four Egyptian oil cargoes has been lifted. The company is generating free cash flow and paying down debt.”

Mr. Stanton raised his target price for TransGlobe shares by a loonie to $4, which is 26 cents higher than the consensus.

“TransGlobe looks good value on most metrics,” he said.

Revenue recovery for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) is in a “nascent stage,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis following the release of in-line first-quarter results.

“For the second consecutive quarter, the stabilized portfolio delivered a sequential increase in revenue (up 1.8 per cent in 1Q18 versus a rise of 0.9 per cent in 4Q17),” he said. “This upswing was driven by occupancy gains (vacancy loss declined to $4.2-million or 3.5 per cent of rental revenue), partially offset by expanded incentive use ($11.2-million/9.5 per cent). Given stronger fundamentals in Alberta (65 per cent of net operating income), the overall level of incentives will likely plateau in 2Q18 and start to gradually burn off in 2H18 and beyond.”

Mr. Markidis believes year-over-year results should “start to look good” in the second half of 2018, despite the fact first-quarter funds from operations per unit of 47 cents represented a 5-per-cent decline year over year. It’s the ninth consecutive quarter of declines from the previous fiscal year.

However, the company elected to maintain its full-year FFO per unit guidance of $2.15-$2.35.

“The good news is that the prolonged period of earnings contraction has likely run its course,” he said. “Should our revised FFO outlook prove to be correct, investors could benefit from FFO/unit growth of 10–15 per cent year over year beginning in 2H18 and extending through 2020.”

Maintaining a “hold” rating for Boardwalk units, Mr. Markidis raised his target by a loonie to $49, which is above the consensus of $46.96.

“Incentive burn-off has the potential to be a powerful revenue growth driver over the next several years,” he said. “At current levels, we believe this potential upside is appropriately priced into the stock.”

Meanwhile, CIBC World Markets analyst Dean Wilkinson raised his target to $48 from $45 with a “neutral” rating (unchanged).

Mr. Wilkinson said: “Operational results appear to be gaining momentum with the second consecutive quarter of positive same-property revenue growth (up 1.8 per cent) driven by higher overall occupancy. However, although the REIT met our top-line estimates by reaching occupancy targets, margins do remain temporarily depressed, and a continued recovery (for which subsequent rate escalations and margin improvement are key) will require patience. ... We maintain our Neutral rating based on Boardwalk’s exposure to recovering energy-oriented markets, above-average valuation, and sector-low yield balanced by relatively conservative leverage and low payout.”

Though shares of Macy’s Inc. (M-N) jumped almost 11 per cent on Wednesday following the release of better-than-expected first-quarter results and increase to its full-year guidance, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Tunick thinks the stock is unlikely to break above its trading range without a “meaningful” acceleration in comparable same-store sales growth as investor worries about the impact of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) and the decline of mall traffic linger.

The U.S. retail giant reported comps and earnings per share for the quarter of 4.2 per cent and 48 U.S. cents, both topping Mr. Tunick’s projections (0.3 per cent and 39 U.S. cents, respectively).

“This marks the second quarter in a row of improving comps even ex-F&F timing shift (250 basis points benefit) and was driven by broad-based improvements across categories and regions,” he said. “It is encouraging to hear that despite unfavorable weather during part of the quarter, consumer demand is strong, tourism is helping (up 10 per cent), ecommerce remains strong (up double-digits), B&M stores are improving, and focus categories & private label are outperforming. Additionally 70 basis points GM [gross margin] improvement was also impressive; driven by 5-per-cent increase in AURs [average unit retail] with higher reg price selling (comp store inventory down 5 per cent), and distorted growth in higher ticket strategic categories.”

“As M fine tuned its North Star strategy through last year, we have increased confidence that it should help achieve low-single digit comps in 2H with 1) further roll out of Star Rewards with tender neutral loyalty card, 2) 100 additional Backstage stores (assuming high single-digit comp lift), 3) vendor direct roll out of more big ticket items, 4) further omnichannel capabilities, and 5) Growth 50. Coupled with expectations for favorable macro environment and stronger recapture of sales from closed stores, we believe comps should get a nice boost; however, to really win over skeptics, we believe M needs to show a 2-yr stacked comp acceleration that could pause the bear case of Amazon/mall traffic/store exposure.”

With the results and improved guidance, including a 20-cent bump to its full-year EPS expectation, Mr. Tunick raised his 2018 and 2019 EPS projections to US$3.90 and US$3.65, respectively, from US$3.70 and US$3.45.

Maintaining a “sector perform” rating, he increased his target to US$35 from US$31. The average is US$32.

“We maintain our valuation multiple despite early comp improvements as it is trading in line with peers ex-real estate contribution and will unlikely get more credit given the secular bear case,” he said.

In other analyst actions:

As it executes “a thoughtful business transformation that’s among the most comprehensive we’ve seen,” Barclays analyst Lauren Rae Lieberman upgraded Coca-Cola Co. ( KO-N ) to “overweight” from “equal-weight” with a US$48 target, up from US$45. The average is US$49.85.

Daiwa Securities analyst Takahiro Yano downgraded Citigroup Inc. (C-N) to “outperform” from “buy” with a target of US$78, falling from US$93. The average is US$83.75.

