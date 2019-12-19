Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After a division of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. settled a criminal fraud charge on Wednesday, SNC’s share price surged 19 per cent to $28.70 as investors welcomed the removal of uncertainty that had been defining the stock. What do analysts think about the stock now?
National Bank of Canada analyst Maxim Sytchev raised his 12-month price target to $42 from $37.50 previously – implying further gains of 46.4 per cent -- and maintained an outperform recommendation on the stock. The key to the higher price target is his belief that SNC’s divisions will soon command higher valuations that are in line with peers.
For example, he expects that SNC’s engineering, design and project management should be valued at 11-times EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), up from a valuation of 10-times EV/EBITDA previously. And he raised the multiple on the nuclear division to 8-times, up from 6-times.
“With the legal settlement [Wednesday] morning, a major overhang to the investment thesis has finally been removed. Leverage concerns were alleviated earlier in 2019 while the better parts of the business have been performing solidly. The sole overhang now rests with the remaining LSTK [lump-sum turnkey] backlog; we see value in the shares if these remaining contracts are run-down smoothly as the strategy shift towards a more consulting-type entity vs. the lumpy, negative-free cash flow integrated E&C [engineering and construction] will drive a re-rating of the shares.”
Yuri Lynk, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, called the settlement a “game-changer for SNC’s investment outlook.” He raised his 12-month price target on the stock to $42 from $34 previously and maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock.
“The fine, while substantial, can be easily absorbed by the company, in our view. Most importantly, the biggest overhang on the stock has been effectively removed. This should widen SNC's investment appeal and thereby begin the process of it receiving a more normalized valuation multiple. We continue to see substantial upside potential in this regard and believe SNC shares can outperform in 2020 despite the 19 per cent spike [on Wednesday],” Mr. Lynk said.
SNC settled all outstanding federal charges related to the company’s activities in Libya between 2001 and 2011 with a $280-million fine, which was lower than many observers had been expecting (consensus was in the $300-million to $500-million range if found guilty, according to Mr. Lynk). That works out to $1.60 per share. Plus, the fine is payable over five years, which the analyst called “the icing on the cake”
“We note that the conditions of the plea did not come with a ban on Canadian federal work because SNC did not plead guilty to corruption but instead fraud. While Canadian federal work comprises only about 5 per cent of SNCL Engineering Services revenue, the risk was a debarment on federal work in Canada could spur other jurisdictions to also ban the company. This scenario appears highly unlikely now,” Mr. Lynk said.
He added: “All told, this settlement makes SNC ‘investable’ once again.”
**
Maher Yaghi, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, has rolled out higher 12-month price targets for telecom stocks as part of his 2020 outlook for the sector – a full year when wireless providers will be dealing with the financial implications of unlimited data plans.
“We believe subscriber growth in wireless should be strong enough to offset some pricing pressure in [the first half of 2020], lending support for continued mid- to low-single-digit earnings growth,” Mr. Yaghi said.
The changes:
His target on BCE Inc. rises to $67 from $65 previously. He is maintaining a “hold” recommendation on the stock.
His target on Cogeco Communications Inc. rises to $120 from $113. He is maintaining a “hold” recommendation on the stock.
His target on Quebecor Inc. rises to $37 from $35. He is maintaining a “hold” recommendation on the stock.
His target on Rogers Communications Inc. rises to $73 from $71. He is maintaining a “buy” recommendation on the stock.
His target on Shaw Communications Inc. rises to $32 from $31. He is maintaining a “buy” recommendation on the stock.
And his target on Telus Corp. rises to $57.50 from $56.75. He is maintaining a “buy” recommendation on the stock.
Underpinning these increases is his expectation that sector-wide revenue will expand by 2.2 per cent. EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) will rise 4.2 per cent, helped by cost cutting and increased utilization.
As for investing themes, he suggests that 5G -- the advanced wireless technology that is being deployed globally – won’t contribute meaningfully to results because it’s too new. But expect regulatory risks to emerge as a key theme in 2020.
“On the regulatory front, the upcoming CRTC wireless review will steal the show. We continue to believe that the CRTC will likely resist political pressures to open the market for broad MVNO [mobile virtual network operator] access as this could weaken players like Quebecor and Shaw and in the long term be counter-productive,” Mr. Yaghi said.
As for unlimited data plans, which were unveiled earlier this year, the analyst sees a potential upside if telecom companies are able to add various tiers of coverage based on data speed, thereby monetizing the plans.
“The transition to unlimited data plans could potentially represent an avenue to increase monetization. While plans are currently priced based on the amount of data provided by carriers, we have seen foreign examples where monetization comes from offering several performance tiers to clients. In other words, carriers such as Verizon are not asking ‘how much data do you want?’ anymore, but rather ‘how fast do you want to have your data?,’” Mr. Yaghi said.
**
More to come