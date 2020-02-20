Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman initiated coverage of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL-T) with a “buy” rating on Thursday, seeing the Vancouver-based company poised for accelerated growth with a shift toward Asia.
“Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL) is a leading producer and distributor of industrial wood pellets, a biofuel which is increasingly used by global utilities and power producers to replace coal in the generation of baseload power, especially with the move toward decarbonization,” he said in a research report. “PL’s competitive advantage is fuelled by its leadership position, multiple production facilities diversified across sustainably managed fibre baskets, vertically integrated operations, favourable logistics, growing scale and low costs, as well as its alignment with the growing Asian market and large contracted backlog. The company’s long-term offtake agreements and low-cost contracted cost structure lend themselves to greater stability in the financial model and a fairly predictable earnings and cash flow stream, which should ramp with greater production, operating leverage and capacity expansion.”
Mr. Newman expects Pinnacle to benefit from a rising supply gap as demand for industrial pellets grows.
"PL is well-positioned to take advantage of growing demand given its leadership position, multiple production facilities (11 in total), access to sustainably managed fibre baskets, vertically integrated operations, favourable logistics, low-cost status and large contracted backlog ($7.1-billion, including $4.6-billion won in Asia)," he said.
"PL experienced several challenges in 2019, including fibre supply (sawmill curtailments in BC) and start-up issues (a fire at its facility in Entwistle, Alberta). PL is slowly moving past these challenges given (1) a pick-up in lumber demand, potential tariff cuts by the U.S. on Canadian lumber, expected lower stumpage fees and its own supply mitigation efforts; and (2) steady improvements following a period of heavy investment in its facilities, eg Entwistle, Alberta, and Aliceville, Alabama."
Mr. Newman said Pinnacle should see “greater stability and a fairly predictable earnings and FCF stream” moving forward, given 100 per cent of its capacity is fully contracted through 2026 as well as its “s low-cost (contracted) structure.”
"As it taps into growth and expands at a measured pace, greater operating leverage should drive an improvement in margins and balance sheet metrics, aided by a renewal of its UK contracts at better prices around 2022," he said. "Our forward five-year CAGR in EBITDA is 19.0 per cent."
“PL offers a potential total return of 30 per cent, including a dividend yield of 5.7 per cent,” he said.
In the wake of Wednesday’s release of “mixed” fourth-quarter financial results, RBC Dominion Securities Douglas Miehm thinks the Street remains skeptical about the prospects for Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (BHC-N, BHC-T) growth.
“Bausch provided 2020 guidance that bracketed consensus estimates,” he said. Even though the company has guided toward nonlinear growth over 20′-22′, we believe the flat to marginally higher growth suggested as per the 2020 guidance is likely to keep the growth debate in focus."
“Management is moving away from focusing exclusively on the significant seven products as it excludes other growth levers (ex. Trulance, Solta, B&L Ultra). On balance, we see this is a prudent approach as it should shift investor focus to what really matters in our view - B&L and Salix. We estimate 2022 significant seven revenues of $700-million (vs. mgmt. target of $1-billion) but model Trulance, Solta, etc. essentially making up the $300-million variance. However, the move, combined with some admittedly underwhelming script growth, is likely to cast doubt on the growth prospects for these products."
Mr. Miehm thinks the company’s first quarter of 2020 could face pressure from the spread of coronavirus, noting: “Management expects the bulk of the $50-million coronavirus top line hit to come in Q1. When combined with the fairly recent LOE of Apriso, we think Q1 results could be challenging and have moderated our estimates accordingly.”
After reduced his 2020 and 2021 EBITDA expectations narrowly, Mr. Miehm lowered his target for Bausch shares to US$31 from US$33, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is US$34.24.
Possessing “solid” operations, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) is set up for a recovery in the second half of 2020, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Andrew Wong.
“We believe Nutrien has set realistic targets for 2020 EBITDA ($3.8-$4.3-billion versus RBC’s estimate at $3.9-billion), with the low-end representing prices remaining at current depressed levels while a potential 2H/20 recovery would push earnings into the mid-point,” he said. “We expect strong U.S. ag fundamentals and a significant increase in planted acreage should support growth in the Retail segment, nitrogen prices are expected to improve from current levels as we move into spring season (although some risk of pull-back during the summer lull), and potash prices should bottom over the next 3-months after a Chinese contract settlement.”
Mr. Wong expects potash to “remain under pressure” in the near term, however he thinks it’s nearing a trough, noting: “We expect potash to remain under pressure near-term due to the lack of a contract with China while temporarily curtailed capacity is coming back on-line and new capacity continues to gradually start-up. Contract discussions have likely stalled as coronavirus-related logistics challenges slow the draw-down of excess inventory. We expect a China contract settlement in mid-2020 should help set a global price floor and support a 2H/20 recovery. We are lowering our 2020 and 2021 price forecast (Brazil) to $245/tonne and $270/tonne, from $285/tonne and $300/tonne”
Concurrently, he also lowered his nitrogen price projections following a weaker-than-expected start to 2020. However, he sees improvement into the U.S. spring season.
“We expect Nutrien to continue generating solid FCF [free cash flow] even in a challenging environment and forecast $2.1-billion sustainable FCF in 2020,” said Mr. Wong. “We earmark $1-billion for dividends, $400-500-million on growth capex (nitrogen brownfield, potash upgrades, Retail build-out) and $500-million for acquisitions, which would result in $200-300-million excess cash available for share repurchasing throughout the year.”
Given the current headwinds, Mr. Wong lowered his 2020 and 2021 earnings per share projections to US$1.98 and US$2.69, respectively, from US$2.43 and US$3.12.
Reiterating an “outperform” rating for Nutrien shares, he reduced his target to US$55 from US$60. The average on the Street is US$56.
“Although fertilizer markets have been challenging to start the year, we believe Nutrien remains a solid investment backed by strong operations and should benefit from a fertilizer market recovery in 2H/20,” the analyst said. “We expect Nutrien to continue generating steady FCF that should support ongoing dividend increases, share buybacks, and long-term growth.”
Following a period of “substantial” appreciation, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Abrahams sees Galapagos NV’s (GLPG-Q) valuation reflecting “overly optimistic” expectations for its drug pipeline.
Accordingly, he lowered his rating for the Belgium-based pharmaceutical research company to "underperform" from "sector perform."
"While we remain positive on lead drug filgotinib's regulatory and commercial prospects, we believe GLPG's share of the drug is now more than baked in, and while we believe the company does have a promising autoimmune-focused R&D platform, we believe the Street may be underappreciating that risks remain to their early/mid-stage pre-POC programs," he said. "We acknowledge there may be structural reasons - e.g., scarcity value of European biotechs, the company's low tax rate, uniquely strong cash position - that likely help increase shares, and that valuation calls in the face of strong momentum can be challenging. Nonetheless, given the difficulty we have justifying a fair value near where the stock currently trades, and the low likelihood of M&A catalyzing additional upside, even absent a discrete expected negative driver we believe any clinical or regulatory setback with filgotinib or the rest of the pipeline would catalyze a substantial downside reversion to fairer valuations."
Mr. Abrahams maintained a target of US$175, which falls below the US$209.11 consensus.
In a separate note, Mr. Abrahams lowered New Jersey-based PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT-Q) to “sector perform” from outperform" based on its valuation following a nearly 80-per-cent rise in share price since early October.
"We remain positive on risdiplam’s market opportunity, even if recent SUNFISH data potentially takes best-case scenario off the table," he said.
"Risdiplam’s promise along with upside optionality from the Huntington’s program and potential Translarna approval in the U.S. are balanced by commercial and clinical risks, in our view."
His target fell to US$60 from US$63. The average is US$60.44.
Elsewhere, Citi analyst Joel Beatty downgraded PTC to "neutral/high risk" from "buy/high risk" with a US$71 target, rising from US$55.
Mr. Beatty said: “We’re increasing our TP.... to reflect our very high conviction that Risdiplam will be approved for the treatment of SMA (PDUFA action date May 24, 2020) but are downgrading to Neutral/High Risk because: 1) we believe Risdiplam is now fairly valued in the stock, 2) we have a lack of conviction that catalysts over the next year will lead to upside, 3) we have fairly modest expectations for the first year of the Tedsedi launch, and 4) in our view there remains some risk that PTC could hit some manufacturing/regulatory delays with AADC gene therapy.”
In other analyst actions:
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Edward Kelly cut Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T) to “underweight” from “overweight” with a $37 target, falling from $53. The average on the Street is $47.79.
National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed lowered Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) to “underperform” from “sector perform” with a $10 target, down from $12. The average is $12.38.
BMO Nesbitt Burns initiated coverage of Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T) with an “outperform” rating and $36 target. The average is $34.33.
