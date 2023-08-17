Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citi analyst Jason Gursky thinks MDA Ltd.’s (MDA-T) US$2.1-billion contract to build almost 200 low-Earth-orbit satellites for Telesat Corp. (TSAT-T) is “akin to ‘catching a whale’” for a company of its size.

“We like the outcome there as it provides a clear path to solid revenue growth through 2025,” he added. “In the quarter itself, the Robotics and Satellite Systems businesses posted 20 per cent plus and 50-per-cent-plus growth respectively given several wins over the past 18 months, and operating cash flow as a percent of Adj. EBITDA came in at 96 per cent vs. the company’s long-term target of 80 per cent.”

Mr. Gursky said last week’s announcement “positively surprised” investors, noting the award compares favourably to MDA’s current backlog of US$1-billion while reduced Telesat’s cost estimates for the project nearly in half.

“It appears MDA’s technical approach (digital vs. analog payload) allowed it to offer a lower cost solution than a competitor, thus providing Telesat a path to close its long-standing funding gap for the project,” he said.

“We are cautious on firm, fixed-price development programs – particularly in the space industry given the dependency on suppliers and the difficulty of designing and building new types of space craft that are meant to last over a decade in harsh environments. And this is precisely what the company signed up for with the Telesat constellation as it appears the key selling point was a new digital payload system that the company has yet to develop. Also, the company has never produced spacecraft at the type of volume level required for the program. And this problem is further compounded by the fact that the company is also simultaneously working on a multi-satellite build for Globalstar. Perhaps needless to say, management is going to have its hands full in managing a complex technology development project while also ramping a complex supply chain and production system. We recognize that MDA has a long heritage in producing components, robotics, and earth observation spacecraft, but this level of activity is going to be unprecedented, and the firm, fixed price nature of the Telesat order likely leaves little room for the delays and cost overruns that are typical in the industry.”

Raising his financial forecast with the win and after in-line second-quarter results, Mr. Gursky increased his target for MDA shares to $11 from $18, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average target on the Street is $12.79, according to Refinitiv data.

“In our view, current valuation is appropriately pricing in the growth outlook and risk associated with the new win – which is essentially a firm, fixed price development program,” he said.

“We like the company’s positioning as largely a provider of picks and shovels (spacecraft and related components) to a market in which Citi expects mid-to-high single digit growth, and its emphasis on more reliable government customers. However, we are concerned about the timing of the revenue ramp of several key programs, including the Canadian Surface Combatant, Globalstar’s multi-satellite constellation, and the company’s own CHORUS roll-out to provide synthetic aperture radar to both commercial and government customers. Furthermore, we note that Radarsat2, which generates roughly $40-million in revenue, is well beyond its design life and will be operating without contingency until the CHORUS program is fully operational. Importantly, we note that the company recently pulled the slide outlining its 2025 revenue targets from its investor deck, suggesting the outlook is no longer valid. Additionally, we view earnings quality and cash conversion as lower than peers and find that the company’s use of IFRS (vs. US GAAP) makes valuation comps difficult.”

=====

In a research report released Thursday titled Investors, do your homework now, National Bank Financial analyst Tal Woolley examined the potential outcome for the strategic review underway at NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T) after meeting with senior management following last week’s release of second-quarter results, believing it is eager to find a “more sustainable footing.”

“Three reasons to spend some time on NWH now ... First, NWH is in the index, so if it does pursue some beneficial changes, it could be an outperformer relative to a highly correlated group of peers,” he said. “Second, NWH holds a portfolio of differentiated assets that are part of local healthcare infrastructure (to varying degrees), with very long-term leases and a high degree of inflation protection, offering good NOI visibility. Third, NWH’s problems are predominantly a balance sheet issue. If the asset performance is stable, a solution for the balance sheet likely exists.”

Mr. Woolley recommends Northwest should “materially” reduce its distribution “as part of rebalancing its stakeholder interests (making as deep a cut as permitted by NWH’s tax position), limiting the NAV drain for unitholders while profitability is lower, and keeping leverage in check for lenders.”

“Distributions can be raised with successful execution,” he added. “We believe NWH should reconfigure its holdings by 1) expanding its disposition program, accelerating the repayment of expensive debt; and 2) consider exiting recently entered markets where long-term JVs are not in place (e.g., U.S., UK) to free up capital to facilitate a permanent reduction in NWH’s debt. This should give NWH the ability to reboot its business/capital markets profile under more manageable terms, allowing its assets’ growth to fall to the bottom line for unitholders.”

While he reduced his funds from operations forecast, Mr. Woolley raised his target for Northwest units to $7 from $7.50 to “compensate for the prospect of a lowering leverage profile on what we see as ‘nearing trough’ forecasts.” The average is $8.64.

“We believe the strategic review is not solely focused on facilitating a change of control (as is the usual custom where one is announced) but is a signal to all stakeholders to expect larger changes,” said the analyst, who reiterated a “sector perform” recommendation.

“As we previously discussed, we believe there are challenges in potentially finding a buyer for the entire REIT, and we believe (but cannot say for certain) that a buyer of the entire REIT would likely need to be Canadian to keep NWH’s structure intact on a tax-efficient basis. We also think splitting up the company to multiple different buyers would bring about a different set of tax and transaction cost questions. Resetting the distribution policy, offering a roadmap for leverage reduction, and possibly considering strategic retrenchments from recently entered geographies are ideas we believe could be successful.”

Elsewhere, BMO’s Michael Markidis cut his target to $6.50 from $7 with a “market perform” rating.

=====

While he saw Cresco Labs Inc.’s (CL-CN) second-quarter results as “strong,” Echelon Partners analyst Andrew Semple warned of “relatively fewer immediate growth catalysts” and cautions investors will need patience for long-term opportunities after its mutual agreement to terminate a US$2-billion merger with Columbia Care Inc. (CCHW-N).

Before the bell on Wednesday, the Chicago-based cannabis company reported revenue of $197.9-million, up a “surprise” 1.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter and exceeding both Mr. Semple’s $192.6-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $194.2-million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and and amortization of $40.5-million jumped 38 per cent sequentially and also easily topped expectations ($33-million and $30.8-million, respectively).

“Reported revenues and adjusted EBITDA were higher than expected, breaking a previous six-quarter streak of underperforming our EBITDA forecasts, with EBITDA 22 per cent better than our Street-high forecast,” said Mr. Semple. “Notably, wholesale revenues held flat quarter-over-quarter compared to our forecast for a 7-per-cent decline. New third-party stores gradually opening in Illinois plus ongoing inventory liquidation helped to stabilize wholesale shipments, despite the ongoing slowdown in wholesale market conditions across many states. In addition, management has taken a meaningful amount of costs out of the business, reporting that normalized SG&A costs declined by $7-million quarter-over-quarter, plus further cost reductions made in the COGS line. These conditions combined to drive the better-than-expected Q223 results.”

Despite the outperformance and the expectation for improving cash flow, Cresco’s guidance indicated sales for the second half of the year that falls short of projections.

“Management expects H223 revenues to be down by high single-digits relative to H123. We calculate that a 5-9-per-cent decline would indicate H223 revenues of $357-373-million, compared to our prior estimate for H223 sales of $398-million and the consensus estimate of $400-million,” said Mr. Semple. “Part of the reason for this was a divestiture made in Maryland, resulting in these revenues needing to come out of our model for H223 – though we conservatively only attributed $7.5-million of H223 sales to Maryland. We also see this guidance as potentially being conservative, and our new revenue estimates call for H223 sales of $375-million, what we would call a mid-single digit decline of 4.4 per cent. But we are not overly confident in the assertion that the sales guidance is conservative, with several moving pieces likely to create variability to our estimates.”

With decision to walk away from the Columbia Care at the end of July, Mr. Semple now does not see major growth catalysts for the next 12-18. Instead, he expects focus to be on “internal optimization” and thinks revenue growth could trail peers with exposure to new markets, including New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut.

“Longer-term, we see significant growth potential in Cresco’s states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, and New York from potential adult-use market legalization,” he said. “We exclude adult-use programs in these states from our financial forecasts and valuation model as we await regulatory catalysts. In the case of New York which has already legalized adult-use, we are looking for a clear start date for former medical operations (such as Cresco) to be allowed to enter the adult-use market. Regulators are eyeing December 2023 or January 2024 to allow medical companies to launch adult-use sales, though some operators have cautioned that this timing is not yet finalized.”

Reducing his long-term financial forecast, he cut his target for Cresco shares to $2.25 from $2.75, maintaining a “hold” rating. The average is $5.18.

“With an implied return to target of 51 per cent (relative to more than 200 per cent on average for most other covered U.S. cannabis companies, given several years of tough capital markets conditions), we believe this continues to warrant a Hold rating,” said Mr. Semple. “We prefer to remain tactfully to the sidelines with our rating since the Company will likely continue to have some ongoing noise in its financial results asset closures undertaken in H123, and with relatively fewer growth catalysts in the immediate term. One factor we previously called out when initially moving to a Hold rating was that our EBITDA forecasts were 30 per cent below consensus estimates at the time. This has narrowed considerably, with the consensus moving closer to our figures. We believe forward estimates may find some support in H223 as Cresco focuses on cashflow and cost cutting, which could lend support to its valuation.”

=====

Scotia Capital analyst Mario Saric thinks there’s “still some gas left in the tank” for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T), raising his financial forecast following in-line second-quarter results that he saw as a “slight positive.”

“BEI is maximizing occupancy, even if it means moderating rent growth (on both new and renewal leases) as a big improvement in market demand increases a focus on ‘self-regulation’ (as a means of limiting regulatory risk, in our view; question is whether competitors will follow),” he said. “BEI believes Edmonton (35 per cent of Q2 NOI) is its strongest market on the margin (given still affordable rent; $1,282/suite vs. $1,326/suite portfolio avg.) and believes the recovery is only in the ‘early innings’.”

“BEI occupancy is near-max, driving near-record sequential revenue growth, accelerated incentive burn-off, and a 3-per-cent uptick in 2023 FFOPU [funds from operations per unit] guide. That said, the biggest positive change for us is the 4-per-cent upward revision to 2024 FFOPU as it dampens a prior risk; a possible significant deceleration in FFOPU growth.”

Mr. Saric is now expecting year-over-year FFOPU growth of 10.1 per cent in 2024, down from his 2023 estimate of 11.6 per cent versus peer averages of 10.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

“We see lower risk of outflows into peers as investors shift focus to 2024 earnings in the fall, though decelerating rent growth should remain on the radar,” he said.

“Overall, while growth is showing signs of decelerating (year-over-year comps getting tougher + rent growth moderating), double-digit FFOPU growth + guidance exceeding in-place consensus supports a higher unit price.”

With higher revenue projections, Mr. Saric hiked his target for Boardwalk units to $76 from $70, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $74.23.

=====

Credit Suisse precious metals analyst Fahad Tariq made a series of target price adjustments to gold stocks in his coverage universe on Thursday.

He raised his targets for these companies:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-N/AEM-T, “outperform”) to US$61 from US$60. The average is US$66.60.

(AEM-N/AEM-T, “outperform”) to US$61 from US$60. The average is US$66.60. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T, “neutral”) to $9 from $8.50. Average: $10.57.

(CG-T, “neutral”) to $9 from $8.50. Average: $10.57. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N/K-T, “neutral”) to US$5.50 from US$5.25. Average: US$5.98.

(KGC-N/K-T, “neutral”) to US$5.50 from US$5.25. Average: US$5.98. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM-T, “outperform”) to $24 from $21. Average: $23.72.

(TFPM-T, “outperform”) to $24 from $21. Average: $23.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T, “neutral”) to $66 from $63. Average: $74.13.

Mr. Tariq lowered his targets for these stocks:

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-N/AGI-T, “neutral”) to US$12.50 from US$13. Average: US$13.30.

(AGI-N/AGI-T, “neutral”) to US$12.50 from US$13. Average: US$13.30. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N/ABX-T, “outperform”) to US$20 from US$22. Average: US$22.96.

(GOLD-N/ABX-T, “outperform”) to US$20 from US$22. Average: US$22.96. Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO-N/ELD-T, “underperform”) to US$9 from US$10.75. Average: US$12.75.

(EGO-N/ELD-T, “underperform”) to US$9 from US$10.75. Average: US$12.75. Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-N/FNV-T, “neutral”) to US$150 from US$157. Average: US$159.63.

(FNV-N/FNV-T, “neutral”) to US$150 from US$157. Average: US$159.63. Iamgold Corp. (IAG-N/IMG-T, “neutral”) to US$2.50 from US$3. Average: US$3.19.

(IAG-N/IMG-T, “neutral”) to US$2.50 from US$3. Average: US$3.19. New Gold Inc. (NGD-N/NGD-T, “neutral”) to US$1.15 from US$1.20. Average: US$1.36.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske raised his target for Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) to $57 from $56, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average target is $49.92.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) target to $3.20 from $3.30, below the $3.99 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Arun Lamba trimmed his Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T) target to $1.45 from $1.55 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $1.93.