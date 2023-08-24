Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine thinks a near-term bottom for shares of BCE Inc. (BCE-T) may have been reached.

Touting its impressive dividend yield, he raised his recommendation for Canadian telecommunications giant to “outperform” from “sector perform” on Thursday.

“On Aug. 22, BCE’s dividend yield hit 7.1 per cent,” he said. “It elevated to 7.0 per cent on Dec. 14, 2008 during the credit crisis and to 7.2 per cent on March 23, 2020 as the pandemic began. After each of these dates, the stock went on to appreciate just over 25 per cent over the next 12 months (gains were greater for its Big 3 peers).”

Following a recent period of steep share price depreciation, Mr. Shine thinks a “confluence of negativity” has now been priced into both BCE stock as well as the broader sector.

“We acknowledge that a 7.2-per-cent yield would point the shares toward $53.75 and represent another 1.9 per cent lower,” he noted. “That said, BCE shares have already dropped more than 16 per cemt since May 2, with the market cap loss at around $9.7-billion. Rates may yet go higher in Canada and further impact high-yielding stocks, but the rate-hike cycle appears closer to a conclusion even if rates may stay higher for longer than some might have otherwise anticipated. The regulatory backdrop may appear to have changed since the start of 2023 and the arrival of a new CRTC chair, but we’ve not really witnessed anything substantive to truly impact the state of competition. MVNO has yet to surface, with expected appeals positioned to further delay its start. Meanwhile, what looked like potential progress on the TPIA file in March has slowed with a fuller review of the regime which seems destined to include fibre networks. As for the next evolution of competition in telecom brought on by the sales of Shaw and Freedom, we believe the wireless sector has sufficient tailwinds to accommodate the Big 3 and Freedom 2.0. While Rogers is very focused on the Shaw integration and realizing synergies, Quebecor is putting the necessary building blocks in place to compete outside of Quebec but not necessarily with a front foot on subscriber loading at the expense of margin and FCF.”

Seeing “better growth ahead” in the second half of its current fiscal year, believing it’s “already telegraphed,” Mr. Shine maintained a $60 target for BCE shares. The current average target on the Street is $62.25, according to Refinitiv data.

“Guidance was reiterated with 2Q reporting, with 2H EBITDA growth to improve given less storm costs, lapping of inflation pressures, and restructuring savings ($70-million-plus annualized),” he said. “EBITDA growth was negative 1.8 per cent 1Q & up 2.1 per cent 2Q, as we forecast an increase of 4.0 per cent 3Q & 5.6 per cent 4Q while sitting $100-million below mid-point of outlook.”

Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI-T, AGI-N) updated Feasibility Study (FS) for its Lynn Lake project in northwestern Manitoba “proves positive,” according to National Bank Financial’s Mike Parkin.

In a research note released Thursday following the filing of its technical report earlier this week, the analyst said his value assessment of the project has risen by 24 per cent, seeing “more than offset by the longer mine life due to the larger reserve base and higher initial production during the early years of the project.”

“We also remain encouraged by recent exploration success at Lynn Lake, which was not incorporated in the updated FS [feasibility study], but in our view, clearly shows the potential for additional upside,” said Mr. Parkin. “Based on our long-term gold price of US$1,600 per ounce, we estimate that adding additional years to the mine plan could add on average $125-million in annual FCF [free cash flow].

“In our opinion, Lynn Lake is already at a level that would warrant development thanks to the solid base case economics, but potential further exploration upside could really boost the value of the asset by the time a development decision is made. As previously guided by the company, management’s focus continues to be the Island Gold Phase 3+ project, with development of Lynn Lake not likely to occur until after the Phase 3+ is well advanced. We currently model Lynn Lake construction beginning mid-2025, with first production in 2028. By our estimates, Alamos will continue to have a strong balance sheet through the construction period, with the full development cost able to be funded organically. As a result of our model changes, we see our companywide NAV increase by 1.2 per cent.”

Mr. Parkin increased his net asset value per share estimate by almost 1.2 per cent, but he maintained a target price of $21.25 for Alamos shares, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $19.26.

“The Lynn Lake update further supports our thesis that Alamos is a top quality name for an investor to own over the medium term due to the expected NAV per share growth from the numerous ongoing exploration programs, and best-in-class EBITDA growth,” he said.

Following last week’s completion of its disposition of its three-property downtown Toronto data centre portfolio , Desjardins Securities analyst Lorne Kalmer said Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (AP.UN-T) valuation is “appealing” and said its 8.7-per-cent distribution yield “is attractive and remains well-covered.”

However, he emphasized “there are other opportunities within the REIT space that offer more attractive potential total returns and greater visibility over the near to medium term.”

In a note released Thursday, Mr. Kalmar made “minor” adjustments to his forecast to the Toronto-based REIT, noting management does not expect to initiate any new development/upgrade activity in the near term and is unlikely to utilize its credit facility to “any material extent for the next five years.”

He also emphasized Allied is no longer under review for a further downgrade by Moody’s after the firm confirmed its Baa3 rating and upgraded its outlook to “Negative” from “Under Review” on Aug. 16.

“On June 23, Moody’s had lowered the REIT’s rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and placed it under review for further downgrade, which we found surprising and overly punitive, particularly considering DBRS maintained its BBB (Stable) rating,” said Mr. Kalmar. “Moody’s noted that a downgrade could still occur if occupancy drops below 85 per cent, if SPNOI [same property net operating income] remains negative on a sustained basis, or if AP experiences a deterioration in liquidity, while also acknowledging that a rating upgrade is unlikely.”

Now a projecting funds from operations per unit (FFOPU) decline of 1.2 per cent in 2024 before growth of 0.6 per cent in 2024 and 1.6 per cent in 2025, Mr. Kalmar reaffirmed his $24 target and “hold” recommendation for Allied units. The average on the Street is $26.18.

In other analyst actions:

* Canaccord Genuity’s T. Michael Walkley lowered his Blackberry Ltd. (BB-N, BB-T) target to US$5 from US$5.37, keeping a “hold” recommendation. The average target on the Street is US$5.50.

* Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske reduced his Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) target by $1 to $60.50, remaining above the $59.61 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* Mr. Kuske also trimmed his target for Vancouver-based Mercer International Inc. (MERC-Q) to US$9 from US$9.50. The average is US$8.60.