While he saw the fourth-quarter 2023 financial results from Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T, WCN-N) as “solid” alongside “strong” guidance for the current fiscal year, ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray thinks both were anticipated by the Street and already reflected in its share price.

Accordingly, seeing valuations “adequately reflecting” his growth outlook, he downgraded its shares to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously.

The Toronto-based company jumped 4.6 per cent on Wednesday after reporting revenue of $2.04-billion, up 8.9 per cent year-over-year and in line with the expectations of both Mr. Murray and the Street. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 16.4 per cent to $656-million, exceeding the analyst’s estimate of $647-million and the consensus projection of $651-million.

“WCN delivered strong Q4/23 results with robust price-led growth and stronger commodity prices driving 208 basis point in year-over-year margin expansion, offsetting volume headwinds,” the analyst said.

“WCN reported 0.8-per-cent growth in recycling in Q4/23, its first year-over-year increase since Q2/22, reflecting firmer OCC prices in H2/23. OCC and RIN prices have continued to increase in 2024 and provide a more constructive backdrop for the waste majors after posing a margin headwind in 2023. Management confirmed that 40 basis point of the 120 bp of anticipated margin expansion in 2024 is attributable to stronger commodity prices, which offer potential upside.”

Waste Connections announced 2024 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $8.75-billion and $2.86-billion, respectively. That implies 13-per-cent earnings growth “with a stronger price/cost spread, accretion from the E&P assets acquired from Secure, and firmer commodity prices underpinning expectations for 120 basis point of year-over-year margin expansion in 2024.”

“Management issued constructive outlook/guidance for 2024 and Q1/24, with price conditions, firmer commodity prices, and easing cost pressures expected to support meaningful margin expansion in 2024 despite operating in a softer volume environment,” he added.

“Management reiterated that inflationary pressure represents a tailwind for price-led growth and provides good visibility into organic growth trends for 2024, with certain competitive markets seeing double-digit core price growth in Q4/23. Inflationary pressure experienced in 2022/2023 continues to bode well for pricing conditions in 2024, as 40% of its book is linked to trailing CPI and should support a stronger cost/price spread given easing cost pressures, particularly around labour.”

After increases to his financial projections, Mr. Murray raised his target for Waste Connections shares to $235 from $200 but lowered his recommendation to reflect a 6.5-per-cent return to that target. The average on the Street is $221.19.

“Shares have been reaching new 52-week highs alongside the group, and trading multiples have expanded. We continue to see 2025 free cash flow as very strong, with a more normal capital profile, however, shares have traded through our valuation guardrails, where we see a 3-per-cent cash yield or a 33 times free cash flow multiple as a governing limit,” he said.

Other analysts making changes include:

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin to US$182 from US$169 with an “outperform” rating.

“Results capped off a solid year for WCN with a strong Q4 report,” said Mr. Spracklin. “FY 2024 guidance was also strong and pointed to (above typical) margin expansion of 120bps, which, based on positive trends coming out of 2023 in employee t/o, recycled commodities and M&A potential, carries in our view a degree of conservatism. Recent contract wins and strategic acquisitions set the company up for efficiency gains via internalization and expanded M&A TAM that did not exist before, thus providing a roadmap to its near-term target of 34-per-cent margins, with management noting it’s not a ceiling.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to US$181 from US$167 with an “outperformer” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Stephanie Yee to US$175 from US$153 with an “overweight” rating.

* Jefferies’ Stephanie Moore to US$195 from US$175 with a “buy” rating.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Siperco is taking “a wait and see approach” to SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-Q, SSRM-T) after a landslide forced operations at its Çöpler mine in Turkey to be suspended.

“The reported disaster at Copler (approximately 40 per cent of our unaffected NAV) has created a material stock overhang that could remain for an extended period until there is clarity on the full impact of the landslide, the costs associated with remediation, and any other follow-on effects,” he said. “We now apply a 50-per-cent discount to our revised (post-guidance) Copler valuation and have reduced other forecast.”

Seeing the uncertainty affecting his fundamental outlook and the potential valuation upside, Mr. Siperco lowered his rating to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously.

“We have reduced our production forecasts in 2024-2028 by approximately 15 per cent on average, with 5 per cent higher costs (broadly inline with guidance),” he said. “We have not, however, adjusted our operating/financial estimates to reflect any impact from the Copler suspension, pending further clarity (which we expect over the coming days/weeks).

“Our NAV8-per-cent estimate (including the 50-per-cent Copler discount) is down 50 per cent, to $7.60 per share (Copler at $2.20, 30 per cent). Applying the peer average trading multiple of 0.80 times drives our revised $6.00 price target.”

His target slid to US$6 from US$14. The current average is US$9.67.

“The near term production/cost outlook has been downgraded during a new 3-year investment period, while updated plans and investments could pay off post-2027. Until the future of Copler is no longer in question following the suspension of operations, we see the weaker outlook and increased execution/capital risk as capping relative upside, leading to our lower target and more cautious view,” he added.

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Jonathan Egilo lowered his target to $7.75 from $18.50 with a “buy” rating.

“While search and rescue remains an ongoing priority, it is too early to determine the future of the operation. Our base-case estimates now model our best-effort estimates of a scenario where Çöpler is permanently suspended and enters a multi-year cleanup period, followed by mine-closure costs being incurred. We therefore model the asset as a liability, and our company-wide NAVPS has fallen 60 per cent to $8.92,” said Mr. Egilo.

“We have not downgraded the stock given that in our view, the current share price could be representative of a potential downside scenario where Çöpler never restarts. The asset previously represented $12.88 in our NAVPS.”

In a research report released Thursday titled Why we (still) really like CAE shares at these levels, RBC Dominion Securities analyst James McGarragle thinks negative sentiment around CAE Inc.’s (CAE-T) Defense margins are “creating an attractive opportunity.”

“Focus from [Wednesday’s] results (and driver of the share price weakness in our view) was commentary on the Defense outlook, which represented downside versus prior street expectations,” he said. “While this should not be ignored, we remind investors Defense only represents 15 per cent of CAE’s business. Commentary on Civil (the other 85 per cent) suggests a robust demand and solid margin outlook. We value the Civil segment at $28 (12 times EV/ EBITDA multiple), which implies a negative $2.50 is being assigned to Defense, which we see as unwarranted.”

Shares of the Montreal-based flight simulator manufacturer plummeted 9.8 per cent on Wednesday after it reported revenue of $1.094.5-billion, up from $969.9-million during the same period a year ago but narrowly below the Street’s expectation of $1.11-billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents miss the consensus forecast by 2 cents.

The negative response centered on concerns about its Defense segment’s performance, ignoring what Mr. McGarragle saw as a “strong” outlook for its Civil business.

“Civil margin, which came in below expectations on mix, was in focus during our conversations with investors [Wednesday],” he said. “On the call, management noted they have good visibility to improvement sequentially and combined with a 1.4 times book-to-bill, suggests strong revenue growth and solid operating leverage next year. Key is that Civil represents 85 per cent of CAE’s consolidated operating income and gets overlooked despite solid execution and long-term secular tailwinds in our view.”

“Defense margin commentary was not well-received with management highlighting lowmargin legacy contracts should be substantially retired over the next 6 to 8 quarters. While this mostly aligned with our expectations coming into the quarter and provided more clarity surrounding the timing of these contracts rolling off, we note that it implies a timing and magnitude of improvement below prior street expectations. We are not calling for investors to ignore Defense headwinds in their assessment of CAE shares, but note that the market is effectively assigning no value to the segment anyway. With Defense expectations reset lower (again) we see downside risk to the Defense outlook as limited.”

While he trimmed his revenue and earnings projections for fiscal 2024 and 2025, the analyst maintained his “outperform” recommendation and $34 target The average target is $34.75.

“We believe CAE’s Civil segment is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular tailwinds,” he said. “Our view is that the Civil segment will grow at a pace that meaningfully exceeds the overall economy at an organic growth rate that we peg at a mid- to high-single-digit range out to 2030. Key drivers of this growth are: i) a nearto medium-term recovery in passenger travel; ii) favourable pilot demographics; and iii) specific to the Defense segment, increased spending by NATO members driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“CAE is an industry leader in the Civil Aviation Training market and we note that CAE operates the world’s largest civil aviation training network, which we believe acts as a significant barrier to entry as well as a key differentiator. Our view is that this favourably positions CAE to capitalize on meaningful Civil tailwinds going forward.”

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev to $34 from $36 with an “outperform” rating.

“The primary reason for our positive view continues to be that we see a multiyear period of growth ahead for the commercial aviation industry that we believe will drive solid growth for CAE’s Civil segment,” he said. “We appreciate that investors are growing increasingly impatient with CAE’s Defense segment margin underperformance, but we reiterate that even when the Defense margin returns to 10 per cent, the Civil segment will still make up 75 per cent plus of total company operating income. We also have confidence that Defense margins will eventually show improvement (CAE still expecting a margin inflection in H2/25) as legacy contracts are completed and as revenue grows supported by a solid backlog and a large pipeline of new order opportunities.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $30 from $35 with a “buy” rating.

“While we are pleased that management has ringfenced the problematic Defence contracts, we have opted for safety and reduced our Defence margin estimates for FY25 (to 4.5 per cent from 6.4 per cent) and FY26 (to 4.9 per cent from 8.3 per cent),” he said. “We believe the ramp-up of the new margin-accretive awards will take time (not an immediate benefit). We also want to account for possible funding delays and to leave some breathing room for increased legacy costs in the future.”

“With the stock trading at $26, we model that the market is currently implying zero contribution from Defence and a return to 22-per-cent margin in FY25 in Civil. While we acknowledge that some investors are not willing to wait until FY26, we also believe the stock is trading at extremely depressed levels (especially when considering the recent L3Harris training transaction at 15 times LTM [last 12-month] EBITDA and the arrival of shareholder returns). This cannot persist forever, in our view, and the value disconnect should disappear at some point.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $32 from $37 with an “outperformer” rating.

After “strong” fourth-quarter results and a 12-per-cent increase to its dividend, National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev reaffirmed his view of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) as “a defensive industrial name with growth characteristics.”

“Toromont delivered another solid quarter in absolute (good bookings, stable margins off very high levels, SG&A control, EPS growth) and relative terms (4-per-cent gain for Product Support characterized by parts and services momentum and no unusuals),” he said in a research note titled Quality pays, literally. “While we always hear that Toromont’s valuation is ‘expensive,’ the premium appears to be justified when considering the investment thesis holistically, driven by Eastern Canadian demographic trends that are more predictable in nature while also sporting a net cash balance sheet that affords another double-digit increase in the dividend.”

Shares of the Toronto-based heavy equipment dealer jumped 5.4 per cent on Wednesday after it reported quarterly revenue of $1.227-billion, up 9 per cent year-over-year and 3 per cent above the Street’s projection of $1.190-billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.85, excluding one-time asset sales gains, was 7 per cent better than the consensus estimate of $1.72.

Toromont raised its quarterly dividend for the 35th consecutive year by 12 per cent to 48 cents.

“The dynamic of normalizing availability of equipment is expected to continue through 2024, which will likely pressure margins from a pricing and sales mix (new equipment sales carry lower gross margins) point of view,” said Mr. Sytchev. “There may be also be some pressure on Product Support if clients are willing to run with lower inventory levels given improved parts availability, though this would be likely be more short-term in nature. However, ongoing streamlining of business operations have helped constrain SG&A growth and should insulate operating and EBITDA margins despite the pressure on gross profit. The late-quarter uptick in construction orders is also an encouraging sign in light of prior commentary of market softness; while higher rates and persistent inflation are of course headwinds, accelerating population growth is lifting the baseline requirements for infrastructure and grid expansion/renewals should provide along-term tailwind as well. Don’t forget that the company continues to hire technicians, the best leading indicator.:

Emphasizing Toromont’s “operating efficiency focus [is] paying off through normalizing availability environment” and seeing potential gains in both Quebec and the Maritimes, Mr. Sytchev raised his target for the company’s shares to $137 from $137, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $132.33.

Others making adjustments include:

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $140 from $125 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $130 from $123 with a “neutral” rating.

In other analyst actions:

* Following the release of its quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday, BMO’s Tom Mackinnon upgraded Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” and raised his target for its shares to $35 from $31. Elsewhere,National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine increased his target for to $33 from $29 with a “sector perform” rating. The average target on the Street is $31.13.

* BMO’s Stephen MacLeod raised his Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) target to $41 from $38, which is the current average, with a “market perform” rating.

* Jefferies’ Chris Lafemina cut his Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N, ABX-T) target to US$15 from US$17 with a “hold” rating. The average is US$21.30.

* BMO’s Tamy Chen hiked her Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) target to $350 from $290 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $302.07.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller lowered his target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) to $5.25 from $5.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $6.75.

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) target to $175 from $160 with a “neutral” rating, while National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn bumped his target to $195 from $190 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $202.78.

* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $245 from $250 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $235 from $230 with a “buy” rating and CIBC’s Paul Holden to $250 from $225 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $233.27.

“We viewed operating results as positive given solid organic top line growth and profitability performance across all lines, upside on net investment income and a 10-per-cent dividend increase,” said Mr. Gloyn. “Commentary on the conference call reaffirmed our favourable view of the P&C Insurance industry in 2024. We reiterate our view Intact merits a premium valuation given the track record of consistent execution to deliver 10-per-cent EPS growth and to outperform its competitors on ROE.”

* CIBC’s Robert Catellier increased his target for Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) to $36 from $35, keeping a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $35.85.

* National Bank’s Richard Tse lowered his MDF Commerce Inc. (MDF-T) target to $4 from $4.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $5.13.

* Following institutional meetings with the management of Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T), Desjardins Securities’ Kyle Stanley raised his target by $2 to $19.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $18.89.

“As investors look to position ahead of potential central bank interest rate cuts later in 2024, our preferred asset class remains multifamily. More specifically, MI is poised to benefit from robust rental fundamentals, a healthy organic growth profile, potential external growth opportunities and interest expense tailwinds,” he said.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his RioCan REIT (REI.UN-T) target to $21, below the $21.53 average, from $22 with an “outperformer” rating.

* National Bank’s Adam Shine cut his Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) target to $42 from $43 with an “outperform” rating, while Jefferies’ Andrew Uerkwitz lowered his target to $40 from $41 with a “buy” rating. The average is $47.75.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) target by 10 cents to 65 cents, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is 75 cents.