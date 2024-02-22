Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Despite expecting Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T, WPM-N) to enjoy a “stronger end” to 2023, National Bank analyst Shane Nagle downgraded its shares to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously, citing “a more conservative growth outlook, cautious outlook ahead of the company reporting financials under GMTR in 2024, its premium valuation and more challenging deal environment within the royalty/streaming sector.”

“That said, the company maintains a stable financial position and portfolio of high-quality, low-cost long-life assets,” he added.

TSX-listed shares of the Vancouver-based miner dropped 8 per cent on Wednesday after its production guidance from 2024 and the next five years fell short of expectations.

Wheaton is expecting 2024 output of 550,000 to 660,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2024, prompting Mr. Nagle to drop his forecast to 588,579 GEOs from his previous estimate of 725,645 GEOs). His 2028 projection fell to 850,000 GEOs from 897,500 GEOs in response to the company’s 800,000 GEOs guidance, while his estimate for 2029-2033 remains 875,000 GEOs (versus guidance of 850,000 GEOs).

“The result is a five- and 10-year production growth CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 7.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent under our Base Case, respectively (revised from 9.6 per cent and 3.9 per cent under our previous assumptions),” he said.

Those reductions came after the company exceeded Mr. Nagle’s fourth-quarter production assumptions, prompting him to raise his financial forecast. His adjusted earnings per share projection jumped by 6 US cents to 31 US cents.

“We previously incorporated the impact of an increase in Global Minimum Tax Rate (GMTR) under our Base Case; however, we believe reported financials throughout 2024 may still come as a negative surprise to some given WPM is the royalty/streaming company most exposed to these changes,” he added.

Mr. Nagle cut his target for Wheaton shares to $68 from $75. The average target on the Street is $78.66.

Elsewhere, Berenberg’s Richard Hatch cut his target to US$52 from US$57 with a “buy” rating.

While its fourth-quarter 2023 results exceeded expectations and guidance for 2024 fell in line with the Street’s projections, Stifel analyst Martin Landry is still not convinced Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-N, GIL-T) can accelerate its growth beyond the low-single-digits revenue growth realized in the last 5-10 years.

“In our view, Gildan’s shares are fully valued,” said Mr. Landry, maintaining his “hold” recommendation.

“Gildan has grown revenues at a 2-per-cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate] over the last 5 years and at a 4-per-cent CAGR over the last 10 years. We believe the company’s growth prospects are unclear, and we struggle to see how the company could accelerate its growth in the future. While Gildan’s Back-to-Basics strategy drove margin expansion and strong EPS growth, we do not foresee significant margin improvement from 2024 levels. We model an EPS growth of 6 per cent in 2025, and are using a valuation multiple of 11.5 times, which represent a PEG ratio of near 2 times. We believe that this ratio fully reflects Gildan’s large manufacturing scale, leadership position and healthy balance sheet. We would revisit our rating on better a visibility on the growth outlook or lower valuation.”

Gildan hikes dividend 10%, tops analysts’ forecasts as new CEO aims to sway unsure investors

On Wednesday, shares of the Montreal-based maker of T-shirts and fleeces rose 3.7 per cent after it reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$783-million, up 9 per cent year-over-year and above both Mr. Landry’s US$740-million estimate and the Street’s projection of $760-million. Gross margins rose for the the first time in two years by 1.15 per cent from fiscal 2022 to 30.2 per cent, also topping his expectation (29.6 per cent), while adjusted earnings per share gained 15 per cent to 75 US cents, exceeding the analyst’s 71-US-cent forecast and the consensus of 73 US cents.

While the company’s guidance for the current fiscal year largely met the Street’s forecast, Mr. Landry warned it hints at a “soft” first quarter.

“Gildan introduced its 2024 guidance calling for revenue growth to be flat to up low-single digits and for adjusted operating margin to come in slightly above the high end of the 18-per-cent to 20-per-cent annual target range,” said Mr. Landry. “This is expected to translate into an adjusted EPS in the range of $2.92 to $3.07, up 16.5 per cent at the mid-point. 2024 EPS guidance is higher than our expectations of $2.92 but is in-line with consensus of $2.99. The guidance includes an assumption for an effective tax rate of 18 per cent partly offset by benefits from refundable tax credits which could reduce SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales by 80bps. According to our calculations, the net impact from the higher effective tax rate is a $40 to $60 million reduction in net income.

“The 2024 guidance appear back-end loaded as Gildan is guiding for a weak Q1/24 with sales expected to be down low single digits year-over-year and adjusted operating margin to come in around the low end of the 18-per-cent to 20-per-cent target range. This appears lower than consensus estimates, modeling flat sales and a slightly higher margin than suggested. The back-end loaded guidance adds a level of risk to the full year guidance.”

Increasing his revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2024 and 2025, Mr. Landry raised his target for Gildan shares to US$36 from US$34. The average target on the Street is US$39.64.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $52 from $50 with an “outperform” rating.

“Against a backdrop of an unsteady economy, challenged results in many discretionary names (in our coverage) and heightened uncertainty regarding GIL’s CEO change, we believe results helped to incrementally reconstitute investor confidence. That said, we believe sustained solid execution will be needed to win shareholder acceptance given an activist campaign,” said Mr. Shreedhar.

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li to $55 from $53 with a “buy” rating.

“Despite macro pressures and a higher tax rate from the GMT, we believe GIL’s solid 2024 EPS outlook (17 per cent mid-point of guidance) reflects the strength of its business model. At only 12 times forward P/E supported by low-single-digit EPS growth, growing FCF, strong capital return and a solid balance sheet, we believe valuation is attractive for long-term investors,” said Mr. Li. “However, we expect trading to remain volatile until there is a resolution to the CEO/board uncertainty, expected with the shareholder vote on May 28.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to US$41 from US$39 with an “outperform” rating.

* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to US$42 from US$40 with a “buy” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to US$41 from US$38 with an “outperformer” rating.

Following a “noisy” fourth quarter of 2023, Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young said he’s taking a cautious stance on IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T), pointing to trends in U.S. dealer services.

While he does “not expect a lot of the headwinds it experienced in 2023 to persist into 2024 (ie higher mortality, higher corporate expenses, strain in group insurance, inverted yield curve),” the equity analyst deemed the release, which sent its shares plunging 8.7 per cent on Wednesday, as “negative” after the Quebec City-based insurance and wealth management company reported core earnings per share of $2.34, below both his $2.57 estimate and the consensus projection of $2.48.

“Core earnings at its Canadian insurance division were below our estimate due to new business strain at its group employee benefits business,” he said. ”This related to investments to retain several large clients (and add new ones), which according to management will result in future profit (expects a breakeven period of 3–4 years).

“The U.S. dealer services division had a tough quarter. While it is taking actions to improve this business, interest rates likely need to fall in order for this division to perform better. It is also seeing claims ratios trending up (not a good sign) due to higher parts and labour costs and older cars on the road, and as a result is pushing through price increases.”

Also pointing to “several moving pieces” in its actuarial review results and higher-than-anticipated expense growth, Mr. Young cut his 2024 and 2025 core EPS projections to $10.20 and $11.15, respectively, from $10.50 and $11.30. That led him to reduced his target for the company’s shares to $89 from $94 with a “hold” rating (unchanged). The average is $99.50.

Elsewhere, Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman cut his target to $95 from $104 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“IAG’s Q4 result gave investors plenty not to like including elevated corporate expenses, unusually high strain in the Canadian Group Insurance business, and further signs of weakness in the U.S. Dealer Services unit,” said Mr. Grauman. “The market reaction to these numbers was so bad that during the earnings call the very ability of the company to compete in the U.S. group market and in the US warranty business were called into question. At this point we feel that is a very extreme viewpoint, and one that Management pushed back on. Overall, 2023 was a tough year for the lifeco, but a 9-per-cent sell-off on earnings day ignored some important tailwinds for 2024 including higher rates and improved mortality experience. It also does not give enough credit for IAG’s peer-leading BVPS growth this quarter, and the firm’s very strong ability to generate organic capital which is a key change from a few years ago. The company ended the year with deployable capital of $1.6-billion providing it with significant optionality, but right now the market does not want to give any credit for that. That is partly due to the disappointment around the Vericity deal, but we believe it remains a key strength that is currently being undervalued.”

National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine has “low expectations” heading into first-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks.

“Big-6 bank stocks have underperformed the market by nearly 300 basis points early into 2024,” he said in a research note. “Shifting rate cut expectations have been a primary drag on performance. Moreover, commentary from bank management teams since the start of the year has been generally cautious. Having said that, we believe the setup is favourable to investors with a timeline beyond the quarter, as cautious expectations have been well reflected in both EPS forecasts (consensus Q1/24E implies year-over-year decline of 9 per cent) and EPS revisions over the past year (down 13 per cent).

“We are Outperform rated on BMO, CM and RY. Our top pick into the quarter is CM. The bank could benefit from rising mortgage margins, while also delivering better-than-average operating metrics. We also point out that it has the second highest level of EPS contraction forecasted by consensus at negative 14 per cent year-over-year (after TD at negative 15 per cent) and below average forecasted PTPP growth (i.e., 1 per cent vs. 3-per-cent industry average.)

Mr. Dechaine’s ratings and targets for banks in his coverage universe are:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) with an “outperform” rating and $141 target. Average: $137.56.

(BMO-T) with an “outperform” rating and $141 target. Average: $137.56. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) with a “sector perform” rating and $66 target. Average: $65.44.

(BNS-T) with a “sector perform” rating and $66 target. Average: $65.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) with an “outperform” rating and $71 target. Average: $64.82.

(CM-T) with an “outperform” rating and $71 target. Average: $64.82. Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $37 target. Average: $34.27.

(CWB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $37 target. Average: $34.27. EQB Inc. (EQB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $98 target. Average: $103.89.

(EQB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $98 target. Average: $103.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) with an “underperform” rating and $28 target. Average: $28.82.

(LB-T) with an “underperform” rating and $28 target. Average: $28.82. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) with an “outperform” rating and $148 target. Average: $140.54.

(RY-T) with an “outperform” rating and $148 target. Average: $140.54. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) with a “sector perform” rating and $92 target. Average: $89.18.

In other analyst actions:

* Jefferies’ Christopher LaFemina upgraded First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to “buy” from “hold” with an $18 target, rising from $13 and above the $15.67 average.

* JP Morgan’s Jamie Baker increased his Air Canada (AC-T) target to a Street-high of $41 from $38 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $29.16.

* Evercore ISI’s Vijay Kumar cut his Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO-N, BLCO-T) target to US$16.50 from US$17 with an “in line” recommendation. Others making changes include: Citi’s Joanne Wuensch to US$20 from US$21 with a “buy” rating and RBC’s Douglas Miehm to US$20 from US$19 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$19.46.

“Since its spin, BLCO has been pushing up and to the left, increasing revenue, expanding the pipeline (through internal and external R&D), and improving margins,” said Ms. Wuensch. “This was evident in the 4Q23, with revenue of $1.17-billion (up 19 per cent ex-fx; up 8 per vcent organic) exceeding consensus’s $1.11-billion, including: 1) Vision/Consumer of $662-million (up 8 per cent year-over-year); 2) Surgical $204-million (up 7 per cent); and 3) Ophthalmic Rx of $307-million (up 66 per cent; up 8-per-cent organic). Operating margins expanded to 16.1 per cent from 13.8 per cent year-over-year, and EPS of $0.24 (up 3.1 per cent) exceeded consensus’s $0.17. What was notable from the call was the momentum in the franchise, with management noting consistent themes of “excitement and anticipation”, And that 4Q23 revenue growth exceeded expectations setting the tone for 2024. While management invests, 2024 margins should be more muted (as previously discussed), but it seems to be putting in the right foundation for the long-term.”

* Scotia’s Mario Saric cut his Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) target to $10 from $11 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $9.17.

* National Bank’s Shane Nagle raised his target for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) to $24 from $22.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $25.

* Mr. Nagle cut his Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T) target to $23 from $25 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $24.88.

* Jefferies’ Stephanie Moore increased her target for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-N, GFL-T) to US$46 from US$40 with a “buy” recommendation. Other changes include: National Bank’s Rupert Merer to $56 from $55 with an “outperform” rating, ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $63 from $60 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $58 from $57 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$41.77.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target to $14 from $12.50 with a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher to $14.50 from $14 with a “buy” recommendation and Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta to $14.50 from $13.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $13.67.

“With stabilization achieved in LTC [long-term care] segment and NOI margin upside on RH, we think SIA is our top candidate for SO-rating upgrade,” said Mr. Gupta. “However, we do note that SIA stock is up 9 per cent year-to-date (vs REIT sector up 1.9 per cent) and now trading at 13-per-cent discount to our NAV vs REIT sector at 18 per cent. Our 2024 estimated AFFOPS [adjusted funds from operations per share] implies 4.5-per-cent year-over-year growth which stacks well within our coverage universe (CSH leading the pack at 30 per cent; SIA screens above average). We recommend SIA to income/yield investors given dividend yield of 7.5 per cent at 2024E AFFO payout ratio of 86 per cent.”

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan moved his Sprott Inc. (SII-T) target to $54 from $51 with a “sector perform” rating, while TD Securities’ Graham Ryding bumped his target to $47 from $56 with a “hold” rating. The average is $53.17.

“We have an incrementally positive view on Q4/23 results. Although Base Business EBITDA was in-line with our forecast, net sales and AUM were ahead of forecast,” said Mr. Kwan. “Q4/23 and the positive start to Q1/24 results-to-date have been helped by Sprott’s Uranium strategies (strong net sales of Uranium strategies which along with higher Uranium prices are helping AUM growth). Sprott’s differentiated product line-up appears well-positioned to perform well in the current market environment.”

* Stifel’s Cody Kwong raised his Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) target to $12.75 from $12.25, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $13.