National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev thinks a recent rally in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) reflects “excessive investor optimism,” blaming “crowded trades around ‘peak rates’/ soft landing’ dynamics.”

Believing its “risk/reward skew appears balanced, again,” he lowered his recommendation for the Toronto-based commercial real estate services provider to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously.

“With the Fed ‘dot plot’ now pricing in around 150 basis points of rate cuts by the end of this year and a still-resilient U.S. economy/labour market, indices have rallied significantly in the last three months,” said Mr. Sytchev. “However, we believe the optimism may be excessive as rate cuts almost certainly occur in anticipation of a recession ... Moreover, given depressed leasing/capital markets transaction volumes and a structural downward shift in the demand for office space, there is still little clarity on the long-term prospects of the CRE sector as a whole.

“As the U.S. 10-year treasury yield has retreated close to 100 basis points from its peak about three months ago, CIGI shares rallied 24 per cent since October 1, 2023, greatly outperforming Canadian (up 7 per cent) and U.S. (up 17 per cent) REITs. While we continue to view Colliers as a quality name with an excellent track record/management team, we believe the recent share price action has materially lowered expected pro-forma returns.”

Seeing Colliers shares as “fairly valued,” he reiterated a target price of US$125, exceeding the average target on the Street of US$122.86, according to Refinitiv data.

=====

In a separate report released Thursday, Mr. Sytchev downgraded Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T), believing its “share price rally (amid better execution) requires some time to settle.”

Seeing the jump in the Mississauga-based company’s shares over the past 12 months tied to “materially higher” forward earnings expectations, which he thinks are “already priced in,” he moved his recommendation to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously.

“Since the start of 2023, 2024 consensus EPS [earnings per share] for BDT has increased by 53 per cent while share price has advanced 72 per cent last year,” said Mr. Sytchev. “Even with an anticipated standout performance in 2024, the likelihood of further material surprises is likely lessened while shares went parabolic and have reached the levels of 2012-2014 peaks when margins approached 8-per-cent EBITDA (if making the IFRS impact on like-for-like basis; this compares to 2025 forecast of 5.7 per cent).

“The higher expectations dynamic significantly reduces the margin of error when it comes to executing on the company’s project portfolio (let’s not forget that any unforeseen hiccups can be painful as we have seen with Bird pre-2016 and Atkins, Aecon, etc. over the years). Heightened expectations also apply to bookings momentum; we already model high-single-digit annual top-line growth for the next 24 months, with 70 basis points year-over-year EBITDA margin expansion already baked in for 2024 expectations and our NAV [net asset value]. While there is nothing inherently wrong with the story and management’s focus on execution and diversification have clearly borne fruit, we believe the shares need to settle as all-in upside is relatively limited, in our view.”

Warning “higher short-term expectations snowball into the longer term,” the analyst reiterated a target of $15 for Bird shares. The current average is $16.28.

=====

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s Bloomberg report that Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N, ABX-T) has approached major shareholders of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) about a potential takeover, given its previous failed approach in late 2022 and a “tolerance for geopolitical risk.”

“Any deal will hinge on price, i.e. do FM’s Board & largest shareholders believe that any Barrick offer - likely mostly in stock - would be better than going it alone,” he said. “The gap on this Bid-Ask remains to be seen.”

In a research note, Mr. Hacking pointed to three factors in explaining the logic of a deal:

1. Barrick’s balance sheet can “withstand an extended Panama shutdown,” which he called “a strong argument.”

“FM’s high debt level is its Achilles heel in dealing with a Panama shutdown (as we have previously written),” he said. “Barrick’s strong balance sheet would resolve this with close to zero net debt and $6-billion in 2023 estimated EBITDA. Restarting Panama may take some time (years not months), e.g. one possible path would involve extended negotiations followed by a national referendum to mitigate risk of further protests and/or Supreme Court rulings.”

2. Barrick is “better equipped” to revolve the dispute with Panama’s government.

“FM management has handled negotiations to date and did reach a deal with the current government – that said, there will be a new government in May,” he said. “Barrick would be new to the table but has experience of similar-ish situations in Tanzania and PNG. The Bloomberg report notes that ‘The [Barrick] CEO said he is confident Barrick could resolve the situation in Panama.’ Note: in both Tanzania and PNG, Barrick negotiated a new JV ownership structure with local participation & any equity dilution in Panama would need to be accounted for in any offer.”

3. Industrial synergies in Zambia, which he called “not especially substantial.”

Mr. Hacking kept “neutral” recommendations for both companies’ shares with a $32 target for First Quantum and US$18 for Barrick. The averages are $19.13 and US$21.50, respectively.

=====

Four equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) on Thursday.

They are:

* Piper Sandler’s Abbie Zvejnieks to US$560 from US$495 with an “overweight” rating. The average target is US$495.66.

* JP Morgan’s Matthew Boss to US$531 from US$500 with an “overweight” rating.

* Bernstein’s Aneesha Sherman to US$430 from US$400 with a “market perform” rating.

* Barclays’ Adrienne Yih to US$610 from US$530 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee is “getting tactical” on North American transportation companies, continuing to expect a recovery in freight levels as 2024 progresses.

“That said, when we look at current valuations vs. fundamentals, which are better but not yet consistently strong, particularly in early cycle, we think the tactical set-up through early 2024 is risky,” he said. “Current valuations imply a return to fairly strong earnings growth in 2024 and 2025, and while in many cases consensus numbers are at/above these expectations, we’d prefer a more de-risked set-up at the current nascent inflection. Early cycle TLs [truckloads] and intermodal have arguably run the most ahead of fundamentals, while rails are mixed, and parcel looks most attractive. In this context, we think the near-term set up is best for parcel and recent FedEx weakness will be short-lived, and while we’re a bit more cautious on UPS, we think potential 4Q earnings weakness may get bought.”

While he thinks both FedEx Corp. (FDX-N) and United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS-N) have the “potential to see upside to consensus expectations” and “stand out” in his coverage universe as the best positioned in the near term, he warns valuations for U.S. trucking companies “have run a bit ahead of modest fundamental improvements.”

“Rails sit somewhat between Parcel and the Truck complex in terms of valuations/fundamentals,” he said. “Within the sub-sector the US rails look a bit better positioned than the Canadians and Union Pacific looks best, which supports our constructive view. In addition, rail volume finished 4Q on a good note, with late December carloads taking full quarter volume above our estimates for the group. This helps with the near-term set up, although we believe outlooks may still be cautious. UP remains our top pick.”

Mr. Wetherbee has a “buy” rating and US$90 target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP-N, CP-T). The average is US$86.48.

He kept a “neutral” target and US$121 target for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI-N, CNR-T). The average is US$124.69.

Elsewhere, Stephens’ Justin Long raised his targets for CN to US$135 from US$122 and CP to US$83 from US$78 with “equal-weight” recommendations for both.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s Sebastiano Petti downgraded Telus Corp. (T-T) to “neutral” from “overweight” and cut his target to $26 from $29. The average on the Street is $26.87.

* Barclays’ Adrienne Yih cut her Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) target by $1 to $33, below the $36.22 average on the Street, with an “overweight” rating.

* Stifel’s Christopher O’Cull increased his target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) to US$80 from US$72, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is US$81.05.