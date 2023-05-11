Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While he raised his financial forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) following a first-quarter earnings beat, driven by “robust” same-store sales growth of 25.2 per cent and sustained margin expansion, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho now sees “limited upside to significant share price appreciation,” leading him to downgrade it to “hold” from “buy” previously.

The Winnipeg-based company surged 7.5 per cent on Wednesday following the release of stronger-than-anticipated results. Revenue of US$715-million and adjusted EBITDA of US$85-million both exceeded Mr. Ho’s expectations (US$690-million and US$83-million) as well as the consensus forecast on the Street (US$678-million and US$81-million).

“While we remain constructive longer-term, we note that (1) BYD will be up against tougher SSSG starting in 2Q23; (2) wage pressure persists with a tight U.S. labour market; and (3) as a result, it will be tougher to expand margins meaningfully,” he said.

Increasing his 2023 and 2024 EBITDA projections after “baking in SSSG of 20 per cent in 2023 (6 per cent in 2024), with margin expanding by 160 basis points out to 4Q24 (vs 11.8 per cent at 1Q23)”, Mr. Ho hiked his target for Boyd shares to $275 from $245. The average is $254.92.

“While we like the story longer-term—and despite increasing our estimates (higher SSSG with continued margin expansion) and target price (to $275 from $245)—we still see a limited 12.7-per-cent potential return,” he concluded.

Analysts making target adjustments include:

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed to $270 from $250 with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan $274 from $250 with an “outperform” rating.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet to $255 from $230 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

In response to a first-quarter earnings beat and guidance raise, ATB Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood upgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform,” citing the expectation of increased cash flows from recently acquired Certarus and calling its near-term focus on asset integration and organic opportunities “an appropriate strategy in the defensive environment.”

Shares of Toronto-based Superior Plus jumped 5.1 per cent on Wednesday after it reported quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $272-million, up 9 per cent year-over-year and above the expectations of both Mr. Heywood ($258-million) and the Street ($263-million). Earnings per share slid 5 cents year-over-year to 63 cents but also topped estimates (55 cents and 54 cents, respectively).

With the “strong” results, it increased its 2023 EBITDA guidance to a range $620-million to $660-million from $585-million to $635-million. It also raised its expectations for Certarus.

“SPB has meaningfully expanded both its U.S. and low carbon fuel exposure with the announced acquisition of Certarus,” he said. “As the Company realizes incremental contributions from the expected near-term close and integration of Certarus, SPB has established a platform for diversified growth through both compressed natural gas and hydrogen deliveries. We expect the near-term focus will remain on organic growth, balance sheet maintenance and synergy realization. In the long-term, we expect that the higher interest rate environment will favour larger propane distributors like SPB, which could open the door for the future resumption of the tuck-in acquisitions of smaller market participants.

“With a leverage multiple of 3.9 times as of Q1/23, the Company is at the high-end of its 3.5-4.0 times target range; however, we expect leverage levels to improve into 2024 (ATB estimate: 3.5 times). SPB’s cash flow resiliency and 7.2-per-cent dividend yield remain an attractive consideration given the modest 2023 estimated payout ratio of 40 per cent. SPB currently trades at a 2024 estimated EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5 times, compared to the energy infrastructure peer group of 9 times and pure-play propane peers near 7.5 times.”

Pointing to “the strong performance and supportive outlook for the Certarus business,” Mr. Heywood modestly increased his estimates, leading him to raise his target for Superior Plus shares by $1 to $13. The average is $13.20.

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho raised his target to $13.50 from $13 with a “buy” rating.

“Our investment thesis is predicated on: (1) SPB is a leading energy distribution consolidator with recession-resistant attributes; (2) Certarus acquisition reduces seasonality and adds a growth angle; (3) its proven M&A playbook; and (4) attractive 7-per-cent dividend yield,” he said.

=====

While “mid-market demand remains steady,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young thinks Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s (CTS-T) ability to regaining investor trust is “dependent on organic execution.”

Despite a first-quarter beat, shares of the Toronto-based IT service management company dropped 22.8 per cent on Wednesday after announcing the conclusion of the strategic review, which Mr. Young said led to “a status quo.”

“The company announced the appointment of Avjit Kamboj as CFO and announced a focus on organic growth with capital allocation towards a newly announced dividend and potential buyback — all positive, in our view, but not enough to offset a disappointing conclusion of the review,” he said. “Management highlighted that although several proposals were received, uncertainty given the recent banking turmoil and Converge shares at low levels limited any premium while strong future prospects and select shareholder feedback led the special committee to recommend eschewing offers and staying a public company. Converge noted steady mid-market demand despite macro uncertainty and indicated that Q2 is likely to be at par with Q4 in terms of net revenue conversion, gross profit, and EBITDA; although, 2023 consensus estimates are likely to slide lower given ongoing investment in ramping PS and MS teams. Converge expects to see recent acquisitions integrated by year-end, with $15-million of annualized savings so far; although, the benefit is not likely to be visible until Q4.”

“Given the pause on M&A and end of the strategic process amidst mixed peer commentary on IT spend,” Mr. Young thinks “catalysts are few and likely to be driven by an upcoming investor day, quarterly reports, and potential monetization of Portage which is executing well.”

That led him to lower his recommendation for Converge shares to “speculative buy from “buy” previously.

“Converge’s sell off implies the stock is now trading at 4.8 times EV/2024 estimated EBITDA, which is solidly in the bottom decile of VAR peers despite strong organic growth, implied FCF yield more than 10 per cent, and a strong pipeline of higher margin PS/MS demand,” he added.

“On balance, we believe the stock could remain in the penalty box till execution on organic growth and margin expansion bears fruit. A riskier macro backdrop and weak sentiment drives our rating downgrade to SPEC BUY (from Buy) and revised $5.00 price target (from $8.50) based on 6 times EV/2024E EBITDA (from 8 times). In our view, shares now appear oversold. We are also cautious on placing too much premium when a strategic review yielded unattractive offers.”

Mr. Young’s new $5 target falls below the average on the Street of $6.48.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Eight Capital’s Christian Sgro to $7 from $9 with a “buy” rating.

“Converge reported Q1/23 results ahead of estimates; however, strength was overshadowed by an uncertain demand environment and the sudden conclusion of its ongoing strategic review,” he said. “The company’s value proposition is centered on its holistic and differentiated offering to the mid-market. Management was positive about the resilience of this cohort as compared to the enterprise market where the demand environment seems less certain. We believe Converge’s valuation can potentially re-rate higher with execution on top-line growth expectations alongside steady margin expansion.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Jerome Dubreuil to $4.50 from $7 with a “buy” rating.

“CTS’s share price could remain under pressure in the near term as (1) index exclusion appears increasingly likely, (2) the market needs to digest the shift in strategy, and (3) the full impact of the uncertain macro environment on CTS remains uncertain. That being said, the FCF yield of 19 per cent and 5.4 times EV/FY1 EBITDA look attractive for a company that we believe has decent EBITDA growth potential through integration initiatives and with leverage under control,” he said.

=====

While the macro outlook for Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) “remains uncertain,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Daniel Perlin expects growth to “re-accelerate” in the second half of 2023 on “new wins and seasonality.”

On Wednesday, shares of Montreal-based payment technology company plummeted 14.4 per cent after its second-quarter guidance fell below the Street’s expectations, raising concerns about growth through the remainder of the year. Those worries overshadowed the company’s first-quarter results, which Mr. Perlin called “solid,” and a reiteration of its full-year outlook.

While he did acknowledge that the company’s second-quarter outlook is “seasonally light” with guidance of US$300-308-million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of US$105-110-million both below the Street’s expectations (US$316-million and US$119-million, respectively), the analyst emphasized “organic growth momentum remains healthy” and sees the integration of recently acquired Paya Holdings Inc. “on track.”

“Q1 ex-crypto organic constant currency growth was 26 per cent, above our estimate for 23 per cent,” he said. “We estimate growth slows to 20 per cent Q2 on seasonality and then rises to 28 per cent in 2H. Guidance assumes contribution from new customer wins (Q1 new business up 125 per cent year-over-year), sustained growth in key verticals (e.g. 37-per-cent year-over-year growth in ex-crypto global e-commerce Q1), and the diminishing mix of legacy SMB. Healthy ex-crypto momentum reflects strength in online retail (up 84 per cent year-over-year), travel (up 65 per cent year-over-year), online gaming (up 53 per cent year-over-year), and social gaming (up 51 per cent year-over-year). Nuvei has several large customer deployments planned Q2/Q3. Nuvei disclosed that it is not seeing any macro headwinds and volume through April and the first week of May is in line with the company’s expectations.”

Seeing its valuation as “compelling” following Wednesday’s drop, Mr. Perlin assumed coverage of Nuvei with an “outperform” recommendation and US$50 target. The average is US$58.33.

“Nuvei is trading at 12 times FTM [forward 12-month] EV/EBITDA and 5-per-cent FTM FCF yield, a discount to high-growth payment peers at 21 times and 4 per cent,” he said. “Nuvei’s multiple has compressed due to the slowing in the company’s growth due to interim headwinds (crypto, FX). We believe that Nuvei’s valuation multiple may expand through 2023 as Nuvei’s growth re-accelerates.”

“Our Outperform thesis reflects Nuvei’s strong revenue growth drivers and large market opportunity. COVID-19 has accelerated the global shift away from cash to electronic payments and has driven the uptake of digital services. Nuvei has a large total addressable market (TAM), which includes opportunities in key fast-growth verticals like online retail, online marketplaces, and social gaming. We believe that Nuvei’s shares offer attractive risk-reward, given expected growth and possible valuation multiple expansion, as the mix of digital revenue increases. Key future drivers of growth include: 1) geographic expansion (Latin America/Asia-Pacific is only 5 per cent of revenue); 2) new enterprise customers in key verticals; 3) increased sales & marketing investments; 4) M&A; and 5) stronger traction with developers. U.S. gaming/gambling is an additional growth catalyst.”

Elsewhere, Credit Suisse’s Timothy Chiodo cut his target to US$42 from US$45 with an “outperform” rating.

“Nuvei reported strong Q1 results with volumes, revenue and Adj. EBITDA all coming in ahead of consensus/CS estimates,” said Mr. Chiodo. “Despite the beat, FY 2023 guidance was little changed with the low-end raised by the outperformance in Q1 with management citing a cautious outlook on the macro. While Q1 organic revenue grew 8-per-cent FXN, underlying trends ex-digital assets and crypto were strong at 26-per-cent FXN, with crypto and digital assets expected to represent 5 per cent of revenues going forward. The strong underlying Q1 trends ex-digital assets and crypto give confidence in Nuvei’s ability to achieve organic FXN ex-digital assets and crypto growth of 23-28 per cent for the full-year, even with expectations for Q2 to be below this range (our model suggests high-teens implied for Q2) due to the expected ramping of new businesses in the second half of the year. While the second half guidance implies a reacceleration back to roughly Q1 levels for organic FXN ex-digital assets and crypto revenues, the second half revenue growth required to reach the mid-point of guidance is low to mid single digits HoH (on a pro-forma basis for Paya). We continue to believe that Nuvei represents a share gaining (20-per-cent growth vs. industry mid-to-high single digits), eCommerce/CNP focused (91 per cent of volume exiting 2022 for core Nuvei), profitable (25-per-cent EBITDA margins ex-SBC), now more diversified (Paya adds B2B, Non-profit & Education, Healthcare, Government, & Utilities) and reasonably valued business.”

======

Despite a “great” first-quarter financial performance that exceeded his expectations, National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev expressed concern over Stella-Jones Inc.’s (SJ-T) reliance on its Utility Poles business, saying we are “not hanging our hat on one (very well) performing vertical that’s predominantly driven by pricing dynamic.”

“With strong financial performance in Q1/23 and a 100 bps EBITDA margin lift for 2024, management continues to deliver with the tools it has at its disposal,” he said. “While we are pleased with the momentum, we wonder for how long the robust pricing backdrop can persist for Poles; after all, the vast majority of organic growth Poles was pricing-related (and in a commodity space, pricing has a tendency to fluctuate). Poles are 51 per cent of the company’s business while the rest is ostensibly standing still (while Resi is declining). With one strong vertical, we are leery of chasing that type of investment thesis where we have to hang all of our hopes on pricing sustainability.”

Shares of the Montreal-based company surged 7.8 per cent on Wednesday following the premarket release. Revenue rose 7.8 per cent year-over-year to $710-million, exceeding Mr. Sytchev’s $692-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $707-million. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 also topped projections (77 cents and 78 cents, respectively).

“Sales were driven by strong utility Poles momentum due to pricing (the vertical now represents more than 50 per cent of sales vs. 40 per cent in 2022), while other infra related segments also performed well,” he said.

“Pricing momentum in the Poles vertical accounted for virtually all of the segment’s 29-per-cent year-over-year organic growth, offsetting significant declines in Resi lumber and Logs & Lumber. The former vertical saw lower volumes and pricing year-over-year, as inflation and higher rates continue to pressure consumers’ discretionary spending.”

Citing the 20-per-cent-plus compound annual growth rate expecting for Poles through 2024, Mr. Sytchev raised his earnings projections, leading him to hike his target for Stella-Jones shares to $64 from $57, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation. The average on the Street is currently $65.14.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $79 from $71 with a “buy” rating.

“We are very pleased with SJ’s 1Q results and the increased guidance,” he said. “Based on SJ’s track record, we believe the 16-per-cent margin is achievable; here are some reasons why: economies of scale for utility pole volume growth; SJ now taking a more disciplined approach to pricing; reduced contribution from the residential lumber business; and increased contribution from utility poles in the mix (utility poles were 51 per cent of 1Q sales). We now forecast an EBITDA margin of 15.9 per cent in 2023 and 16.0 per cent in 2024.”

* Acumen Capital’s Jim Byrne to $72 from $62 with a “buy” rating.

“Strong organic growth in the company’s utility poles segment and more stable results from the railway ties segment have improved the outlook. The company will host an IR Day in May where we look forward to further updates on the longer-term outlook,” he said.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin to $67 from $60 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC’s Luke Davis downgraded Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” but raised his target to $30 from $2. Elsewhere, Stifel’s Cody Kwong bumped his target to $37.50 from $36 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $35.03.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang cut his Airboss of America Corp. (BOS-T) target to $15, above the $12.75 average, from $16 with an “outperformer” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk bumped his target to $15 from $14 with a “buy” rating.

* Stifel’s Michael Dunn moved his Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) target to $7.80 from $8 with a “hold” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller to trimmed his target $10 from $10.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $10.47.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray increased his target for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) to $12.50 from $12 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Jacob Bout bumped his target $10.50 from $10 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $11.69.

* National Bank’s Matt Kornack raised his Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T) target to $78.50 from $74 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: RBC’s Jimmy Shan $74 from $69 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $68 from $64 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $70.75.

* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi reduced his Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) target to $47, which is 31 cents below the average, from $48 with an “outperformer” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Kenneth Worthington cut his Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM-N, BAM-T) target to US$38, above the US$36.31 average, from US$39 with an “overweight” rating.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) target to $1.50 to from $1.25 with an “underperformer” rating. The average is $1.77.

* RBC’s Maxim Matushansky raised his Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) target to $8 from $7 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Todd Coupland to $6.50 from $5 with a “neutral” rating and Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young to $7 from $6.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.11.

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed raised his Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT-T) target to $9, above the $7.57 average, from $8.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young raised his Dye & Durham (DND-T) target to $30 from $28 with a “buy” rating. The average is $24.75.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin raised his Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target to $66 from $60 with an “outperform” rating. Others making changes include: Canaccord Genuity’s Matthew Lee to $71 from $66 with a “buy” rating, Scotia’s Konark Gupta to $66 from $65 with a “sector outperform” rating and CIBC’s Krista Friesen to $64.50 from $62 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $65.32.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan lowered his target for Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) to $8 from $9.50 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: Scotia’s Phil Hardie to $9 from $10 with a “sector perform” rating and CIBC’s Nik Priebe to $7.25 from $8 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $8.38.

* Scotia’s Phil Hardie raised his Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) target to $140 from $130 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $162.10.

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young raised his Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) target to $39 from $37 with a “hold” rating. The average is $38.60.

“While the focus will be more on learning how results look under the new accounting guidelines (IFRS 17/9), base EPS missed our forecast, and this was despite a lower-than-expected tax rate. Otherwise, there were some puts and takes, which we cover below, but there was nothing in these results to change our views,” said Mr. Young.

* National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine cut his IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T) target to $98, below the average by 56 cents, from $100 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $96 from $100 with a “buy” rating and Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $95 from $98 with a “buy” rating.

“Core EPS was below our estimate and consensus, and the weaker U.S. dealer services results will likely linger for a few quarters, in our view,” said Mr. Young. “We lowered our EPS estimates (see sidebar) and dropped our target price ... All that said, given the 8-per-cent drop in its stock price [Wednesday, we believe various concerns are baked into expectations.”

* RBC’s Nelson Ng reduced his Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) target to $16 from $17 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Jarvi cut his target to $16.50 from $17.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $18.67.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen increased her Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) target to $89 from $86 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $87.80.

* Ms. Friesen lowered her target for NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) to $8.50, below the $11.63 average, from $9 with an “underperformer” rating.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UN-T) target to $21 from $20 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $19.27.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Nate Heywood cut his Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) target to $45 from $48 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Brent Stadler to $39 from $43 with a “buy” rating and CIBC’s Mark Jarvi to $39 from $42 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $44.07.

“It was a tough quarter, and continued inflationary pressures have further impacted the Baltic Power project cost, which we now estimate could total $6.3-billion (was $5.5-billion),” said Mr. Stadler. “In our view, achieving financial close on HL and BP, locking in project costs, and providing clarity on funding and concrete guidance on expected project returns could be well-received by investors and get the story back on track. We remain bullish on offshore wind over the longer term, but acknowledge near-term challenges remain.”

* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu moved his Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-Q, PAAS-T) target to US$27 from US$26, retaining an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$24.16.

* TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher cut his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-N, TCN-T) target to US$10.50 from US$11.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$9.98.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN-T) target to $3.50, below the $3.60 average, from $4 with a “neutral” rating, while National Bank’s Matt Kornack cut his target to $2.75 from $3.50 with a “sector perform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley lowered his target for Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL-CN) to $33 from $40 with a “buy” rating. The average is $24.31.