NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) has “transitioned to a more conventional recovery story with supportive underlying fundamentals,” according to ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray.

Seeing its supply chain normalizing and liquidity improving after Wednesday release of largely in-line third-quarter results and a reaffirmation of its guidance and long-term goals, he raised his recommendation for the Winnipeg-based bus manufacturer to “outperform” from “speculative buy” in a research note titled Past the Crisis & Onto a Recovery.

“Profitability in manufacturing remained challenged in Q3/23 but demonstrated quarter-over-quarter improvement,” said Mr. Murray. “Aftermarket remained a bright spot, with record levels of EBITDA offsetting some of the weakness in manufacturing. Management reiterated full-year guidance and increased the bottom end of the revenue and EBITDA range, reflecting a better-than-expected H1/23. The supply chain continues to improve and remains on track to support increased production and deliveries in Q4/23 and 2024. Improved liquidity and the revised covenant structure provide flexibility for NFI to execute its turnaround with a stabilizing supply chain and robust demand conditions, making its longer-term targets look increasingly achievable.”

NFI reported revenue, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter of $709.6-million, $11.2-million and a loss of 41 cents. Mr. Murray had projected $715-million, $11.2-million and a 30-cent loss.

It also increased its full-year revenue guidance to an expectation of US$2.7-billion to US$2.8-billion, rising from US$2.6-billion to US$2.8-billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projecting to be between US$45-million and US$65-million, up from US$40-million to US$60-million.

“Q3/23 results were in line with ATB estimates and consensus as strong aftermarket performance continued to help offset weakness in manufacturing as the impact of supply challenges and inflationary pressure weighed on production rates and margins in the segment,” said the analyst. “With the financing package now behind the Company and line entries beginning to move toward pre-pandemic levels, the Company remains on track to deliver a more significant recovery in Q4/23 and 2024, with aftermarket expected to provide a consistent source of profitability going forward. Management expects savings achieved under NFI Forward and more favourable pricing on new contracts to offset inflationary pressure in the coming years and positions NFI to deliver on its longer-term targets (2025), particularly with robust demand conditions and competitors exiting the space.”

“Our estimates call for manufacturing EBITDA to remain negative until Q4/23 before more significant improvement occurs in 2024, with aftermarket volumes providing some stability in 2023 as operating conditions and margins normalize within bus manufacturing. Management commentary reinforced that the Company’s backlog and overall pipeline remain healthy (with book-to-bill trends expected to stay above 100% in H2/23) and that NFI Forward continues progressing well, positioning the Company to deliver a meaningful recovery in 2024. Management expects supplier reliability to remain a headwind. Still, it views the situation as manageable, citing the Company’s restrained approach to adding line entries, higher inventory levels, and improved ability to source certain parts at larger suppliers as mitigants.”

Raising his 2023 and 2024 estimates to reflect the guidance update and introducing his 2025 projections, Mr. Murray increased his target for NFI shares to $17 from $14.50. The average target on the Street is $15.69.

=====

Seeing “demand fundamentals on the mend,” Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen raised Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” previously.

Before the bell on Wednesday, the Winnipeg-based company reported record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $84.5-million, up 11 per cent year-over-year and above both Mr. Hansen’s $80-million estimate and the consensus projection of $83.2-million. He attributed the beat to better-than-anticipated sales, up 2 per cent year-over-year, and margins, rising 1.64 per cent to 20.6 per cent (versus his 20-per-cent expectation).

“We are upgrading our rating on Ag Growth International ... based upon: 1) rapidly improving demand fundamentals in Brazil; 2) incremental evidence that North American growers are returning to the table for permanent storage; and 3) the recent retreat in AGI’s share price that introduces a more attractive risk-adjusted entry point, in our view,” said Mr. Hansen.

Also touting gains in its digital business and potential growth projects, he maintained a $64 target for Ag Growth shares. The average is $77.11

Elsewhere, National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev raised his target to $75 from $73 with an “outperform” rating.

“Investors were especially jittery heading into the quarter with concerns about how the rolled over ag names could impact AFN’s fundamental progression,” he said. “While lower crop commodity prices are not great, the company’s transition to a more international entity (Brazil is really performing well), a clearer focus on best practices that translates into stronger margins, de-emphasizing unprofitable digital initiatives (and now in fact $2.5-million positive contribution in the quarter) and debt repayment are all leading to a positive compounding dynamic at still reasonable valuation (especially post the recent downdraft). We therefore believe that shares should reclaim their prior highs.”

=====

With margins from its mobility segment “lagging” and industrial comps “challenging,” Raymond James analyst Michael Glen downgraded Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” following the late Wednesday release of its quarterly results.

“Linamar reported 3Q results that we view as mixed overall,” he said. “Similar to 1H23 results, Industrial segment (SkyJack / MacDon) carried the quarter in a meaningful way. Focusing on the Mobility segment, reported EBIT margins of 4.5 per cent were below our 5.3-per-cent forecast, with the primary culprit identified as foreign exchange. We would also note that Linamar is launching $700-800-million of new mobility business in 2023, which is expected to increase to $800-900-million in 2024. Such launches can overhang margins, especially in the early stages of the ramp. Additionally, Linamar is integrating multiple acquisitions (GF, Dura-Shiloh, Mobex), while also completing the construction of a large capital project in Welland, Ontario (Giga Casting).

“With all of this activity (taking place in a challenging macro backdrop), we believe it is prudent to trim our Mobility margin expectations in 2024. In that regard, our new 2024 mobility margin forecast is 5.0 per cent vs. 6.3 per cent previously, which may prove conservative, but we would rather be cautious overall. Given this change in margin outlook, we are also trimming our Mobility target multiple to 3 times EBITDA (was 4 times EBITDA). Within its investor presentation, Linamar continues to point to a longer-term margin target of 7-10 per cent for Mobility, but we do not have precise clarity on the bridge to get back to that level.”

The Guelph, Ont.-based manufactuerer reported normalized EBITDA for the quarter of $330.4-million, above Mr. Glen’s $294.6-million estimated. Diluted earnings per share of $2.21 also topped his expectation ($1.97).

“In terms of the Industrial segment, performance in 2023 has been strong, with guidance unchanged, but we would expect investor focus to shift towards building on this result in 2024,” he noted. “We believe this will be challenging given that early 2023 results did benefit from some customer catch-up from the supply-chain challenged 2022. Our Industrial segment forecast has moved modestly higher overall, but given the difficulty of the comparable in 2023, we are taking a very prudent approach to 2024.”

Seeing Linamar’s balance sheet “in good shape,” Mr. Glen trimmed his target to $70 from $90 to reflect reductions to his Industrial segment forecast and the full impact of the Dura-Shiloh/Mobex acquisitions. The average is $86.67.

Elsewhere, Scotia’s Jonathan Goldman lowered his target to $90 from $96 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“Sales, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EPS came in 2 per cent, 4 per cent and 7 per cent ahead of consensus,” Mr. Goldman said. “Industrial – which accounts for more than 25 per cent of sales/more than 50 per cent of EBIT – continues to do gangbusters: sales increased 27 per cent year-over-year (on a tough comp) and adjusted EBIT margins of 18 per cent were at the upper limit of the historical range (in a seasonally weak quarter). The outlook for ‘24 is equally positive. But rightly or wrongly (we’re in the latter camp), the market continues to place greater focus on the Mobility segment, and margins in particular, which were flat quarter-over-quarter at trough levels. That said, we are confident in guidance for margin expansion next year underpinned by higher industry volumes, lower launch costs, and lower input costs.”

======

MDA Ltd. (MDA-T) is “quickly transforming into an execution-driven story,” said Citi analyst Jason Gursky following better-than-expected third-quarter results.

“The company has demonstrated that it can chase and win business, so it now needs to also demonstrate that it can profitably execute on that work,” he said. “Others in the industry have struggled of late with firm fixed price development programs, so it’ll be key for investors to closely monitor progress. We maintain our Neutral/H-rating as risk/reward appears balanced at current levels.”

On Wednesday, the Brampton, Ont.-based space technology firm reported revenue of $204.7-million for the quarter, up 19 per cent year-over-year and above the Street’s expectation of $195.2-million driven by gains in its Satellite Systems and Robotics & Space Operations businesses. Adjusted EBITDA of $42.8-million was a gain of 10 per cent and also topped the consensus estimate ($35.7-million) as the company saw higher volumes across its businesses.

MDA also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a midpoint of US$800-million, up from US$798 and representing a gain of 25 per cent year-over-year. Its adjusted EBITDA guidance now has a midpoint of $168-million, rising from $160-million.

“MDA reported 3Q revenue and Adj. EBITDA that was better than consensus expectations driven by the cadence of revenue recognition on ramping programs, while full year guidance moved modestly higher for both metrics,” Mr. Gursky said. “Backlog grew significantly on the recent Telesat award and management continues to reiterate that the pipeline is full. Further, the company completed an acquisition that bolsters its capabilities in technology needed to perform on recently awarded contracts.”

Making “modest” increases to his financial projections, the analyst hiked his target for MDA shares to $12.75 from $11 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $13.79.

“We like the company’s positioning as largely a provider of picks and shovels (spacecraft and related components) to a market in which Citi expects mid-to-high single digit growth, and its emphasis on more reliable government customers,” said Mr. Gursky. “However, we are concerned about the timing of the revenue ramp of several key programs, including the Canadian Surface Combatant, Globalstar’s multi-satellite constellation, and the company’s own CHORUS roll-out to provide synthetic aperture radar to both commercial and government customers. Furthermore, we note that Radarsat2, which generates roughly $40-million in revenue, is well beyond its design life and will be operating without contingency until the CHORUS program is fully operational. Importantly, we note that the company recently pulled the slide outlining its 2025 revenue targets from its investor deck, suggesting the outlook is no longer valid. Additionally, we view earnings quality and cash conversion as lower than peers and find that the company’s use of IFRS (vs. US GAAP) makes valuation comps difficult.”

Elsewhere, other changes include:

* BMO’s Thanos Moschopoulos to $13 from $12 with a “market perform” rating.

“We remain Market Perform on MDA and have made minor changes to our FY2024 estimates following strong Q3/23 results,” said Mr. Moschopoulos. “MDA has been executing well in recent quarters, from both a project delivery and bookings perspective, and management continues to see a strong pipeline of opportunities. The capex cycle related to Chorus (slated for a Q4/25 launch) keeps us on the sidelines. However, we believe that MDA should be able to sustain strong revenue/EBITDA growth through the medium term given its backlog and pipeline, and view the stock’s valuation as undemanding.”

* RBC’s Ken Herbert to $15 from $14 with an “outperform” rating.

“The total backlog now stands at just over $3-billion, and in our view provides substantial confidence on the 2024-2025 outlook,” said Mr. Herbert. “Management sounded confident about additional contract wins, and has capacity to support substantial growth. FCF reflects WC investments, but increase in 2023 guidance a positive.”

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil warns it will be “more challenging” for CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T) to match management’s expectation for double-digit earnings per share growth in the coming year.

However, he thinks the Montreal-based IT and business consulting services firm has “ample dry powder to bridge any potential shortfall on this front with accelerated share buybacks.”

“The company reported in-line results and strong bookings, but organic growth decelerated meaningfully, in line with trends in IT services this earnings season,” said Mr. Dubreuil.

“While management does not provide formal guidance, it acknowledged that its clients are currently grappling with conflicting goals—the need to advance investments in digitization while simultaneously cutting overall expenses. In this context, CGI organically grew its top line by 2.2 per cent in the quarter, decelerating from 4.6 per cent last quarter. Management also sounded cautious on next quarter’s growth, and global peers that have reported near-term guidance expect deteriorating organic growth in the coming months.”

Before the bell on Wednesday, CGI reported revenue of $3.507-billion, up 8 per cent year-over-year and in-line with both Mr. Dubreuil’s $3.5-billion estimate and the consensus on the Street of $3.533-billion. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share rose 14.9 per cent to $1.79, topping expectations ($1.73 and $1.76, respectively).

“CGI reported a solid book-to-bill ratio of 121.1 per cent and 113.9 per cent in the last two quarters,” said the analyst. “That being said, we note that despite slowing top-line growth and strong bookings, backlog to LTM [last 12 month] is at the bottom of the range of the last few years.”

“Our organic revenue growth forecast is now in the low single digits for the next quarter. This is slightly lower than consensus was pre-reporting. We then anticipate organic growth to improve gradually to 5 per cent in 4Q FY24, resulting in cumulative organic growth of 3.3 per cent over the next 12 months. We anticipate that growth will then stabilize at around the mid-single digits in FY25, as we believe pent-up demand for digitization is likely currently building in various verticals. We believe this improvement will be achieved through the company’s (1) focus on solutions prioritizing ROI, (2) recent traction in managed services and IP (which both take longer to convert from bookings to revenue), and (3) CGI’s elevated exposure to the government vertical, which we believe should drive better growth than the rest of the market in coming quarter.”

While he made modest reduction to his projections for fiscal 2024 and 2025, Mr. Dubreuil raised his target for CGI shares by $1 to $152, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average is $151.21.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Stifel’s Suthan Sukumar to $145 from $155 with a “buy” rating.

“Management reiterated targets for continued margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth amidst slowing revenue growth, in-line with slowing industry growth, as the IT spend environment grows more cautious on rising macro fears,” he said. “Strong net-new business and expansion activity to-date speaks well to CGI’s improving competitive profile and growing share gains as clients pivot IT investment to cost-takeout initiatives, away from more discretionary spend, while consolidating IT partners to improve cost/efficiencies. As such, bookings strength is expected to continue, notably in managed services where CGI is well-positioned with end-to-end capabilities and differentiated IP, which should drive more revenue strength over H2/F24 given conversion of record backlog, offset by a near-term macro-led elongation of sales cycles. We lower our target ... to reflect lower revenue estimates and recent peer multiple compression from a more cautious IT spending backdrop.”

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price to $155 from $150 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Shares of ATS Corp. (ATS-T) are “oversold and fundamentally deserve to go to prior highs,” according to National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev, touting an “attractive” valuation “given the company’s exposure to secular growth areas in Healthcare, food, EVs and nuclear.”

In a research note released Thursday, he called the Cambridge, Ont.-based factory automation system manufacturer’s third quarter a “good performance” and sees a bullish outlook “anchored in secularly positioned reality.”

Before the bell on Wesdnesday, ATS reported revenue of $736-million, up 25 per cent year-over-year and above both Mr. Sytchev’s $716-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $718-million with organic growth up 16.4 per cent from fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $116.2-million was also better than anticipated ($113-million and $114-million, respectively).

“As with many other industrials (read ROK Resources Inc. (NYSE: ROK; Not Rated) and ABB Ltd. (SWX: ABBN; Not Rated)), investors have been increasingly worried that the pace of growth we’ve seen over the last 12-15 months is an aberration and we are cycling back to much lower momentum,” said Mr. Sytchev.

“While we certainly don’t expect the repeat of 16-per-cent organic growth any time soon, we believe the outlook/margin is good enough to establish a floor for the stock at this level (admittedly, shares sold off almost 20 per cent since the U.S. listing). Another reorganization effort is the fourth installment of a periodic alignment of capacity over the last several years; while we always get questions in terms of whether this portends further weakness, historically these changes lead to a more streamlined / cost-effective structure within ATS’s portfolio. At 11.4 times fiscal 2025 estimated EV/EBITDA, we believe shares are attractively valued for an entity with a much more secular growth profile vs. its own history, product-ization of the revenue shift, upside to margin profile over time to the 15-per-cent EBIT target and strong positioning with Healthcare, EV battery and nuclear verticals; importantly, the funnel in key verticals remains unchanged.”

Citing the “outlook of backlog-to-revenue conversion and growth year-to-date from backlog,” Mr. Sytchev raised his forecast “slightly” and maintained a $65 target and “outperform” rating for its shares. The average on the Street is $66.

Elsewhere, others making target changes include:

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet to $61 from $70 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“Higher rates and headlines on slower EV adoption/capex spend have weighed on sentiment through the last month,” said Mr. Doumet. “Last Q, Transportation revenues exceeded bookings by $100 million. It did again this quarter by a similar amount. Naturally, given the size of the Transportation bookings last year and the lumpiness of such projects, this was always expected (although announced deferrals from customers are an incremental negative, in our view). That said, ATS showed success in back filling booking with higher Life Sciences orders, in particular those related to auto-injectors (i.e. related GLP-1s).

“The 2QF24 revenue, booking, and funnel – in particular the trends in Life Sciences, Food & Beverage, and Energy – appear supportive of continued (albeit slowing organic) growth. ATS remains well positioned in several structural growth areas, Transportation included.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $65 from $69 with an “outperform” rating.

Concurrently, Mr. Sytchev raised his target for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T, “outperform”) to $12.50 from $11.50. The average is $14.38.

Others making Bird changes include Stifel’s Ian Gillies to $17.50 from $16 with a “buy” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC’s Luke Davis upgraded Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $33 target, up from $30 but below the $35.94 average.

* Craig-Hallum’s Eric Des Lauriers upgraded Vancouver-based Village Farms International Inc. (VFF-Q) to “buy” from “hold” with a US$1 target. The average on the Street is US$1.80.

* Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho hiked his Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN-T) target to $20 from $18.50 with a “buy” rating, while RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan moved his target to $16 from $15 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $20.04.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his American Hotel Properties REIT (HOT.UN-T) target to 75 US cents from US$2.25 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $2.56 (Canadian).

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson moved his Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T) target to $73.50 from $70 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $75.45.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams increased his target for Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) to $68.50, above the $66.33 average, from $45, keeping an “outperformer” rating, while Eight Capital’s Ralph Profiti raised his target to $70 from $65 with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor reduced his Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) target to $5.50 from $6 with a “hold” rating, while RBC’s Maxim Matushansky moved his target to $7 from $8 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $6.58.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo raised his Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-Q, CRON-T) target to US$3 from US$2.75 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is USE$3.66.

* RBC’s Douglas Miehm trimmed his target for Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T) to $11 from $13 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Scott Fletcher cut his target to $11 from $12.50 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $11.25.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet bumped his Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT-T) target to $7 from $6.50 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Zachary Evershed to $9.50 from $9 with an “outperform” rating and ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $9 from $8.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $8.11.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed cut her Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) target to $16, below the $16.36 average, from $17.75 with an “outperformer” rating, while Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta moved his target to $16 from $17.50 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn lowered his Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) target to $5.50 from $6.50 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan to $5.50 from $6 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his target to $5.25 from $5 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $6.07.

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) target to $160 from $150 with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: BMO’s Étienne Ricard to $177 from $167 with an “outperform” rating and Raymond James’ Stephen Boland to $166 from $151 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $176.50.

“goeasy appears well-positioned to exceed the high end of its three-year loan growth forecasts supported by record originations across loan products and channels,” said Mr. Ricard. “Layering stable credit performance and operating leverage, prospects for high-teens earnings CAGR and 21-per-cent-plus return on equity through 2025 remain intact. Trading at less than 8 times earnings, GSY remains of our best ideas heading into 2024.”

* RBC’s Maurice Choy increased his target for Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) to $37 from $36 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Jarvi raised his target to $38 from $37 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $38.21.

* RBC’s Darko Mihelic raised his target for IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T) to $101 from $100 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $99.38.

* RBC’s Maxim Matushansky moved his target for Information Services Corp. (ISV-T) to $21 from $25 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Scott Fletcher cut his target to $29 from $31 with an “outperformer” rating.

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young moved his target for Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) to $230 from $225 with a “buy” rating, while BMO’s Tom MacKinnon also moved his target to $230 from $225 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $221.10.

“With superior market positioning, strong defensive characteristics, competitive advantage in data analytics, and a management team that continues to deliver, we expect IFC’s multiple to increase, especially as it delivers on the RSA acquisition,” said Mr. MacKinnon. “We see target multiple appreciation as IFC, a proven acquirer, delivers in these favourable P&C markets.”

* National Bank’s Matt Kornack bumped his Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) target to $20.50 from $20 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: RBC’s Jimmy Shan to $23 from $23.50 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $20 from $22 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $21.06.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni raised her Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) target to US$7 from US$6.25 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$6.15.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber reduced his target for Lifespeak Inc. (LSPK-T) to 40 cents from 50 cents with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Jerome Dubreuil to 45 cents from 65 cents with a “hold” rating and Stifel’s Justin Keywood to 90 cents from $1.10 with a “buy” rating. The average is 64 cents.

* Mr. Goldamn also cut his Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) target to $15.50 from $16.50 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $19.08.

“We think the market will look through the modest downward revision to guidance due to UAW strike impacts, which should come as no surprise,” he said. “Management continues to execute on the final leg of the transformation, improved FCF conversion and deleveraging, which are the main catalysts for a re-rate, in our view. The company generated FCF of $78 million in the quarter, equivalent to 8 per cent of its market cap, as margins stabilize/recover and capex trends back in line with D&A (following a three-year capex cycle). Net debt to EBITDA (ex IFRS) was 1.6 times as at 3Q, compared to 3.1 times exiting 2021 and 2.0 exiting 2022. The company lowered FCF guidance to below (but ‘close to’) the low-end of the previous range of $150 to $200 million, which still implies healthy FCF generation in 4Q. Lower cash taxes and seasonal unwind of working capital reduce risk around FCF guidance.”

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UN-T) target to $19 from $21 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $18.41.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson lowered his target for Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T) to $5 from $6 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $6.61.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland raised his Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) target to US$34 from US$30, maintaining an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$35.67.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik increased his Nuvista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) target to $16.25 from $15.75 with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Dan Payne to $15 from $14.50 with a “sector perform” rating, Stifel’s Cody Kwong to $15 from $15.25 with a “buy” rating and ATB Capital Markets’ Patrick O’Rourke to $15.50 from $15 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $16.44.

* RBC’s Irene Nattel cut her Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $27 from $33 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $27.69.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik raised his Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) target to $120 from $110 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $132.18.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel moved his Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) target to $83 from $74 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $88.

* Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho cut his Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) target by $1 to $13.50 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: Scotia’ Ben Isaacson to $12.75 from $13.50 with a “sector perform” rating and Raymond James’ Steve Hansen to $12.50 from $13.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $13.41.

“3Q results were ahead of our estimates but below consensus, and SPB reiterated 2023 guidance,” said Mr. Ho. “Strong Certarus and U.S. propane results were offset by lower Canada and Wholesale propane. We believe greater clarity into the strategy/fine-tuning of capital allocation priorities should create shareholder value. We trimmed our target ... on a lower multiple as we await new management’s formal messaging and to reflect the upcoming Certarus November lock-up expiry.”

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-N, TCN-T) target to US$10 from US$11.50 with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: BMO’s Stephen MacLeod to $12.50 (Canadian) from $13.50 with an “outperform” rating and Scotia’s Mario Saric trimmed his target to US$10 from US$10.25 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $9.82.

“We still view TCN as our Top ‘Soft Landing’ pick on a cheap valuation and expected meaningful acceleration in FFOPS growth in 2024,” said Mr. Saric. “We think the positive growth drivers can now outstrip the negative ones as they normalize (i.e., interest expense and lower acquisition fees). We were worried about a 2023 Guidance cut. With that behind us (and our 2024E FFOPS sitting 3 per cent below consensus), we’re good with adding positions again heading into 2024. We don’t see the shares going materially below $7/sh (i.e., recent lows) and see upside to $10/sh on 2024E 10 per cent year-over-year FFOPS growth (i.e. ~3-to-1 upside/downside).”

* RBC’s Paul Quinn lowered his target for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) to $1 from $1.25 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is 90 cents.

* TD Cowen’s Jeffery Osborne cut his Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-Q, WPRT-T) target to $8 from $10 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$12.44.