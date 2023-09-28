Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar expects Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T) to “increasingly explore global acquisitions as a growth vector.”

“There are several reasons supporting this view, including: 1. Dollarama’s demonstrated ability to export its business model to different geographies, as evidenced by the success of Dollarcity (DC); 2. Strong cash generation, in excess of needs, and high/stable ROIC (highest in our coverage at 24.8 per cent, versus the average of 12.9 per cent), suggesting strong utility on marginal growth capex; 3. Diminished attractiveness of share buybacks amid higher interest rates and a possible 2.0-per-cent net share buyback tax; and 4. Media speculation that Dollarama had aimed to acquire The Reject Shop, an Australian discount retailer,” he said.

However, in a research report released Thursday, Mr. Shreedhar predicts the discount retailer’s focus will likely remain on domestic growth as well as further development of its holdings in Latin America. Returning excess cash to shareholders “to the extent it’s accretive” will also be a priority.

“We believe that Dollarama’s otherwise conservative management team has been emboldened by the ongoing success in Canada and across numerous regions in Latin America,” he said. “Similarly, we believe that investors would give Dollarama latitude to explore acquisitions and export its business model to other countries.

“We believe acquisitions could be beneficial if executed in the right region, at the right price and with the right strategy (adhering to Dollarama’s operating approach/customer proposition).”

Seeing its balance sheet as “supportive” of a potential deal of up to $1-billion but expressing a preference for the acquisition of a smaller company that it could grow organically, Mr. Shreedhar maintained an “outperform” recommendation and $104 target for Dollarama shares. The average on the Street is $101.46.

“We believe Dollarama has a compelling and credible growth vector in inorganic expansion. That said, continued growth in existing markets is the key driver for the stock in the interim,” he said. “We hold a positive view on DOL’s shares given its defensive growth orientation supported by strong cash flows, a solid balance sheet and resilient sales performance.”

=====

Citing its relative undeperformance and widening valuation discount, ATB Capital Markets analyst Amir Arif raised his rating for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” following Wednesday’s announcement of a strategic review.

“The stock has meaningfully underperformed the group since the dividend cut announced with second-quarter earnings on July 26,” he said. “Although only 17 per cent of the float has turned over since the dividend cut, the stock has meaningfully underperformed and the relative discount valuation to the sector has widened. [Wednesday’s] announcement of a strategic repositioning review is the impetus for our upgrade.”

After the bell, the Calgary-based company said it has initiated a strategic repositioning process with a plan to explore moves to enhance shareholder value. It acknowledge it has been “approached by a number of parties interested in potential transactions,” but it has not yet received a formal proposal.

“GXE has underperformed the group by 29 per cent over the past two months alone, despite its higher oil weighting,” said Mr. Arif. “As a result, the Company now trades at 2.7 times 2024 strip EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow]. Additionally, on a consensus forward EV/EBITDA basis, the valuation to the group has widened from a 0.7 times discount to a current 1.7 times turn discount. Given the relative underperformance, the wider discount to the group, current strip valuation, high oil weighting of 81 per cent (86 per cent based on total liquids), and the start of a strategic review process, we upgrade the stock to Outperform.”

The analyst maintained a target of $1.50. The average is $1.20.

“The Company has been improving its sustainability with an improved balance sheet, capital allocation to waterfloods, and capital spending to reduce remaining ARO,” said Mr. Arif. “The Company’s asset base remains heavy oil-focused with plenty of drilling opportunities in its three core areas – Lloydminster, SE Sask, and Central Alberta. The improving sustainability and economic drilling should allow Gear to maintain modest production growth while spending significantly less than cashflow. Additionally, Gear provides meaningful torque to movements in WCS and WTI pricing given its heavy-oil weighting.”

In a separate note, Mr. Arif raised his target for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) to $13 from $12.50, reaffirming an “outperform” recommendation following meetings with its management. The average is $12.30.

“We believe that the outperformance showing up for SGY stock is in its infancy,” he said. “Heading into 2024, we view SGY as very well positioned, with room for a dividend bump, significant further debt reduction, a firming up of its current open hole multilateral successes, and optionality for to find additional pockets where open hole multilaterals would make economic sense on its existing acreage − highlighting the free call option associated with its large oil in place. Additionally, divcos like SGY are well positioned to be consolidators and acquirers in its existing core areas of Sparky and SE Sask, and with the equity markets opening up on both sides of the border, the potential for accretive acquisitions could also enter the picture in 2024. Finally, as highlighted in our Chart of the Day on September 15, we believe SGY offers among the best exposures in the midcap space for WTI sensitivity, from both a CFPS sensitivity perspectives as well as a stock price sensitivity associated with EBITDA trading multiples. Therefore, despite the move up in the stock stemming from the late-June rally in crude, we believe that SGY has significantly more room to run given its current 2024 strip valuation of 3.0 times 2024 EV/DACF.”

=====

Following Wednesday’s release of “mixed” fourth-quarter results, H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO-T) is likely to continue to face a significant drag on profitability from weaker demand for maple farming equipment, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay.

However, he thinks Quebec City-based company’s water solutions business is “well-positioned to capture incremental opportunities” within a rapidly growing market.

“While maple’s 4Q difficulties were disappointing, management is taking actions to mitigate the headwind in FY24 and position its maple operations for a recovery,” he said. “Meanwhile, HEO’s core category — water —continues to fire on all cylinders. Its record backlog, persistent organic growth levers, margin improvement efforts and potential acquisitions bode well for the future. We believe HEO’s depressed valuation offers a buying opportunity.”

Before the bell on Wednesday, H2O reported total revenue of $65-million, up 24.8 per cent year-over-year and exceeding Mr. Poirier’s $56.7-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1-million fell short of his $4-million forecast and fell 34.2per cent year-over-year.

“4Q FY23 results had pluses (water) and minuses (maple),” he said. “On the positive front, demand is persistently strong across HEO’s broad portfolio of water and wastewater treatment products and services, as shown by the 4Q revenue beat, double-digit organic growth and a record backlog. The strength of water-related businesses (85–90 per cent of total revenue) in 4Q was partly offset by the impact of weak maple syrup production in Quebec (down 60 per cent year-over-year in 2023) on demand for HEO’s maple farming equipment.

“HEO posted a seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth (16.1 per cent) .... Revenue exceeded our expectations in all three segments, with WTS and Specialty Products posting the largest beats. The challenges in the maple business contributed to a 34.2-per-cent year-over-year decrease in adjusted EBITDA to $3.1-million vs our $4.0-million forecast (consensus $4.5-million). We believe the difference vs our forecast is largely explained by the maple headwind being slightly larger than we had thought (we had assumed a $1.5-million hit).”

While noting the company is taking actions to counter the softness in the maple industry, inccluding price adjustments and cost structure, Mr. Poirier sees “rising tide” for water solutions.

“Backlog of $250-million is a new record and HEO looks well-positioned to capture other opportunities within the buoyant water/wastewater market in both industrial (reshoring, water reuse adoption) and municipal (upcoming deployment of stimulus money),” he said. “Following the 4Q profitability miss, we believe investors will closely monitor efforts to improve consolidated margins. We were therefore pleased to hear that margins embedded in the WTS backlog are superior to historical levels. Other tailwinds include price increases on certain specialty products, CPI adjustments in O&M and the insourcing of some product manufacturing. In terms of cost inflation (eg wages, materials), management sees more stability on the horizon.”

Seeing its financial position “supportive” of growth initiatives, he trimmed his target for its shares to $3.50 from $3.65, maintaining a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $3.67.

=====

Acumen Capital analyst Jim Byrne thinks Sangoma Technologies Corp.‘s (STC-T, SANG-Q) near-term outlook is “a little less clear” as its new leadership group delineates their strategy.

Alongside the release of in-line fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, the Markham, Ont.-based company suspended its 2024 earnings guidance as “part of a strategic transformation led by the Company’s new CEO, Charles Salameh to position Sangoma for long-term success and sustainable growth.”

“We believe the long-term story for Sangoma is stronger now with the new senior leadership team in place,” said Mr. Byrne. “They are an experienced team with the opportunity to take the company to the next phase of its development. The focus on assembling the right services mix, the proper bundling of those services, and targeting the best markets for STC should happen over the next few quarters.”

The analyst emphasized the new team is “confident in the continued growth in the higher margin services revenue stream, which should support margins in similar levels to the past number of quarters.”

Maintaining a “buy” rating for Sangoma shares, he trimmed his target to $8 from $10 “mainly due to lower valuation multiples.” The average is $11.52

“STC shares trade at a significant discount to the peer group and we believe the shares are quite attractive at these levels,” he said. “Like STC, peers such as 8x8 and Ring have been under pressure with significant margin compression in the past two years.”

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young cut his target to US$8 from US$10 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Benoit Poirier, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, reaffirmed his bullish stance on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) after hosting marketing meetings earlier this week, saying management’s “positive tone” increased his confidence and believing “future capital deployment should unlock value for long-term investor.”

“Given SJ recently completed two acquisitions (not part of 2025 targets) as well as the robust demand across many categories, its 2025 targets are poised for upward revisions, in our view,” he said.

“Strong market fundamentals across utility poles and railway ties. Key levers include (1) an ageing network, (2) more recurring weather events, (3) heavier loads requiring bigger poles, (4) increased demand for electricity due to EVs, and (5) the sizeable ongoing infrastructure plan in Canada and the US. The acquisition of 1 million additional untreated railway ties should provide greater availability to better serve non–Class l/ commercial customers, which have a better margin profile and should impact 2024 revenue positively.”

Mr. Poirier said he’s confident the Montreal-based manufacturer of pressure treated wood products can expand its 2024 EBITDA margin through increased exposure to utility poles and the incremental tie opportunity.

“Street consensus assumes 16.1 per cent, which is too pessimistic, in our view,” he said. “Recall that each 1 per cent improvement in EBITDA margin creates $7 per share of value.”

“SJ reiterated that the US$100–150-million of acquirable wood-treating revenue is still on the table, but it remains focused on the core business and will likely not expand into new adjacent markets in the short term. We believe SJ is well on track to achieve its investor day target of more than $500-million of capital returned to shareholders by 2025.”

The analyst maintained his “buy” rating and target of $82 for Stella-Jones shares. The current average on the Street is $77.

“In an environment of increased market volatility, we believe SJ’s return profile is quite compelling for a company with resilient attributes (90 per cent of demand for railway ties and utility poles is driven by maintenance),” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe reduced his target for AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T) to $8.25 from $8.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average target on the Street is $9.11.

* Mr. Priebe also lowered his target for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) to $2.75 from $3 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $3.21.

* Canacord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige raised his Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) target to $14, above the $13.17 average, from $12.25 with a “buy” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Jeremy Tonet trimmed his Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) target to $56 from $58 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $56.30.

* RBC’s James McGarragle lowered his target for Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) to $41 from $43 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $45.42.