Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades: Rating changes for RBC, National Bank and more

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades: Rating changes for RBC, National Bank and more

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young upgraded Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T,RY-N) to “buy” from “hold” after reviewing its latest earnings, which overall came in much stronger than Street expectations. He also raised his price target to $112 (Canadian) dollars from $98.

Royal Bank’s cash earnings per share came in at $2.23, well ahead of Mr. Young’s estimate of $1.83 and the consensus on the Street of $1.85. The bank’s capital markets, insurance, and Canadian Personal and Commercial banking accounted for the beat versus Mr. Young’s forecasts.

Story continues below advertisement

He outlined four reasons for the upgrade: A strong coverage ratio for the allowance for credit losses; industry leading common equity tier 1 ratio, which is an important indicator of a bank’s resilience; strong and stable Canadian Personal and Commercial banking franchises; and how it now derives a lower percentage of consolidated revenue from net interest income.

Elsewhere, Credit Suisse raised its target price on Royal bank to $104 (canadian) from $103.

**

Credit Suisse upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA-T) to “neutral” from “underperform” following its better-than-expected earnings reported on Wednesday. Credit Suisse now has a price target on the stock of $70 (Canadian), up from $60.

RBC also raised its price target on National Bank of Canada to $73 (Canadian) from $60. Scotiabank raised its target to $77 from $75 while reiterating a “sector outperform” rating. And Desjardins Securities raised its price target to $72 from $66 while maintaining a “hold” rating.

National Bank reported cash earnings per share of $1.66, up 65 per cent from the previous quarter, and flat year over year. That easily surpassed the Street’s consensus forecast of $1.32 and the unchanged EPS from a year ago impressed many on the Street given it was achieved during a pandemic.

Expenses, down 4 per cent from the previous quarter, and a 72 per cent drop in provisions for credit losses from the previous quarter drove the generally better-than-expected results.

Story continues below advertisement

National Bank shares rose 4.3 per cent Wednesday after the earnings release.

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman commented, “What a difference a quarter makes. In Q2, the market wanted to see big provisions, the bigger the better, but in Q3 the perspective has shifted. Despite continued worries about the path of the recovery and the impact from expiring deferrals, the market is willing to give the banks that provisioned big in Q2 a pass this time around. This is certainly true for NA, which posted a very large beat mostly due to credit and still managed to outperform by a healthy margin on earnings day.”

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young, meanwhile, in explaining why he kept his rating as a hold, said: “We like NA’s defensive position, being overweight Quebec and secured lending. That said, this appears to be priced in.”

*

In other analyst actions:

Artemis Gold (ARTG-X): National Bank of Canada raises to “outperform” from “sector perform” and raised its target to $7 from $5.25.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies