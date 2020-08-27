Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades: Rating changes for RBC, National Bank and more

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young upgraded Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T,RY-N) to “buy” from “hold” after reviewing its latest earnings, which overall came in much stronger than Street expectations. He also raised his price target to $112 (Canadian) dollars from $98.
Royal Bank’s cash earnings per share came in at $2.23, well ahead of Mr. Young’s estimate of $1.83 and the consensus on the Street of $1.85. The bank’s capital markets, insurance, and Canadian Personal and Commercial banking accounted for the beat versus Mr. Young’s forecasts.
He outlined four reasons for the upgrade: A strong coverage ratio for the allowance for credit losses; industry leading common equity tier 1 ratio, which is an important indicator of a bank’s resilience; strong and stable Canadian Personal and Commercial banking franchises; and how it now derives a lower percentage of consolidated revenue from net interest income.
Elsewhere, Credit Suisse raised its target price on Royal bank to $104 (canadian) from $103.
Credit Suisse upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA-T) to “neutral” from “underperform” following its better-than-expected earnings reported on Wednesday. Credit Suisse now has a price target on the stock of $70 (Canadian), up from $60.
RBC also raised its price target on National Bank of Canada to $73 (Canadian) from $60. Scotiabank raised its target to $77 from $75 while reiterating a “sector outperform” rating. And Desjardins Securities raised its price target to $72 from $66 while maintaining a “hold” rating.
National Bank reported cash earnings per share of $1.66, up 65 per cent from the previous quarter, and flat year over year. That easily surpassed the Street’s consensus forecast of $1.32 and the unchanged EPS from a year ago impressed many on the Street given it was achieved during a pandemic.
Expenses, down 4 per cent from the previous quarter, and a 72 per cent drop in provisions for credit losses from the previous quarter drove the generally better-than-expected results.
National Bank shares rose 4.3 per cent Wednesday after the earnings release.
Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman commented, “What a difference a quarter makes. In Q2, the market wanted to see big provisions, the bigger the better, but in Q3 the perspective has shifted. Despite continued worries about the path of the recovery and the impact from expiring deferrals, the market is willing to give the banks that provisioned big in Q2 a pass this time around. This is certainly true for NA, which posted a very large beat mostly due to credit and still managed to outperform by a healthy margin on earnings day.”
Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young, meanwhile, in explaining why he kept his rating as a hold, said: “We like NA’s defensive position, being overweight Quebec and secured lending. That said, this appears to be priced in.”
In other analyst actions:
Artemis Gold (ARTG-X): National Bank of Canada raises to “outperform” from “sector perform” and raised its target to $7 from $5.25.
