Thursday’s breakouts: A stock with price appreciation and a flood of hefty regular and special dividends

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 56 securities on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and seven stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a security that is on the positive breakouts list - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T).
In the near-term, the share price may continue to drift higher with the price of iron ore at a multi-year high driven by strong demand and tight supply conditions. In recent weeks, two analysts have upgraded their recommendation on LIORC. The stock now has six buy recommendations and one neutral recommendation.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIORC) has a 15.1 per cent interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), and receives a 7-per-cent royalty and a 10-cent-per-ton commission on iron ore produced by IOC. IOC is operated by mining giant Rio Tinto.
Quarterly earnings
On Nov. 5, the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Royalty revenue was $52.4-million, up 15 per cent year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 90 cents, below the Street’s expectations of $1 per share and unchanged from last year. The share price was relatively flat that day.
Management’s outlook was cautiously optimistic stating in their earnings release, “Iron ore prices currently remain at multi-year highs. Since September 30, 2020 the average price for the 65% Fe [iron ore] index has remained above the average during the third quarter of 2020. Global economic activity is generally strong, and iron ore demand in China is at record levels as a result of commodity-intensive stimulus measures. However, steel production outside of China remains down significantly year over year, and earlier constraints on seaborne iron ore as a result of supply disruptions due to COVID-19 are easing and the major producers are expected to deliver strong volumes in the fourth quarter of 2020 which could result in lower iron ore prices. Also, there remain concerns of renewed lockdowns as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that could threaten IOC operations and the global economic recovery. IOC remains well positioned to benefit from its royalty and equity investments in IOC given strong iron ore market conditions and current production levels.”
Management painted a positive picture for future dividends, “Despite the positive earnings at IOC, IOC decided not to declare a shareholder dividend in the nine months of 2020, in order to retain a higher cash balance because of the global economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, should IOC continue to be able to successfully operate throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, LIORC would expect that this substantial cash balance at IOC will ultimately benefit LIORC in the form of higher future IOC dividends.”
Positive commodity price momentum is driving the share prices of iron ore producers higher. For instance, in overnight trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, Fortescue Metals Group Limited saw its share price jump 13 per cent to a record closing high on Dec. 3.
Investment thesis highlights
- Commodity price hits a multi-year high. In the third quarter, the average price for the 65% Fe Index was U.S. $129 per ton, up 19 per cent sequentially and up 18 per cent year-over-year.
- Robust demand from China. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, a country that is spending heavily on infrastructure development. Iron ore is an input in the production of steel.
- Tight supply. On Dec. 2, the world’s largest iron ore producer Vale S.A. trimmed its 2020 iron ore production estimates, once again, now expecting to produce between 300-million and 305-million tons, and is forecasting 2021 production to be between 315-million and 335-million tons.
- Attractive yield through its regular and special dividends.
Dividend policy
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, or $1 per share on a yearly basis. The company has maintained the dividend at this level since 2008.
In addition, the company also pays its shareholders attractive special dividends. The company announced a special dividend of 20 cents per share in Sept. 2020, 20 cents per share in June 2020, and 10 cents per share in March 2020.
In 2019, the company paid its shareholders a regular dividend of $1 per share and special dividends of $3 per share. In 2018, the company paid its shareholders a regular dividend of $1 per share and special dividends of 75 cents per share.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.8-billion is covered by seven analysts, of which six analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations and one analyst (BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Alexander Pearce) has a “market perform” recommendation.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Accountability Research, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Eight Capital, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank and TD Securities.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this week, RBC Dominion Securities’ Sam Crittenden upgraded his recommendation to an “outperform” from a “sector perform” and increased his target price to $39.
In November, Harriet Li, the analyst at Accountability Research upgraded her recommendation to a “buy” from a “hold” and lifted her target price to $30.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting revenue of $200-million in 2020, declining to $184-million in 2021. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast is $308-million in 2020, falling to $287-million in 2021. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $3.38 in 2020 and $2.99 the following year.
In recent months, analysts have revised their earnings forecasts higher. For instance, four months ago, the Street was anticipating revenue to come in at $177-million in 2020 and $171-million in 2021. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $225-million for 2020 and $191-million for 2021. The consensus EPS estimates were $2.91 in 2020 and $2.40 in 2021.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.2 times the 2021 consensus estimate.
The average one-year target price is $32.57, implying the share price has 16 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $27 (from BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Alexander Pearce), $30, two at $32, $33, $35, and $37 (from RBC Dominion Securities’ Sam Crittenden).
Insider transactions
Year-to-date, only one insider has reported trading activity in the public market and it occurred back in January.
In a relatively small transaction, executive vice-president and director Sandra Rosch purchased 2,000 shares at a price per share of $22.40 on Jan. 24.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price is up over 16 per cent.
A breakout above $30 could lift the share price into the mid-$30s. There is an initial ceiling of resistance around $30. After that, there is resistance around $35. Looking at the downside, there is initial support between $23 and $25, close to its 50-day moving average (at $25.34) and 200-day moving average (at $23.16). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $20.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.